  1. RedLightning
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/21/eliteserien-fantasy-2024-guide-odds-fixtures-chips-more/

  2. sankalparora07
      33 mins ago

      How is this WC team looking?

      Kelleher /Areola
      Gusto/ Gabriel/ Ait Nouri/ Udogie/ Van hecke
      Salah/ Saka/ Palmer/ Son/ Foden
      Watkins/ Muniz/ Haaland

      Plan is to do Watkins to Darwin in GW31 and use the funds to upgrade Kelleher once Allison is fit and available

      1. RICICLE
        16 mins ago

        Like it a lot

        1. sankalparora07
            1 min ago

            Cheers

        2. Wild Rover
          2 mins ago

          I think just about every WC team I’ve seen has that midfield and most of the defs. Prefer Darwin to Watkins personally.

      2. Flynny
        12 mins ago

        Does this require a gw30 wildcard? Will bring in salah or palmer or both for a hit if not

        Wildcard, bb and FH to play. No idea when to use....thanks

        Dubravka (areola)
        Gabriel porro doughy (taylor regs)
        Son Saka bowen maddison gordon
        watkins toney (morris)

