154
154 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) Veltman
    B) Webster
    C) Igor

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      None. All too risky of rotation imo

      Open Controls
    2. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      My Brighton research has told me A

      Open Controls
      1. Muscout
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        What did you find out from your research, Veltman nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. A-L
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          My research was a look at the RMT tool 😉
          None of them look good though

          Open Controls
    3. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rather just go Branthwaite

      Open Controls
  2. Berrycuda
      12 mins ago

      A) Bruno, Maguire, Schar to Gordon, Branthwaite & Saliba for a -4

      Or

      B) Maguire, Schar to Livramento & Saliba for free

      Open Controls
      1. A-L
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Prefer A

        Open Controls
      2. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • AD105
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Best captain that isn’t Haaland?

      A) Palmer
      B) Foden
      C) Isak
      D) Son

      Open Controls
    • Scalper
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      With how this season is going wouldn't be surprised if Emerson Royal starts and hauls tmrrw

      Open Controls
    • SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wilson Madueke over isak Gordon if chasing? Yes or no?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Surely Yaaaay

        Open Controls
    • Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Who scores more points?

      A.) Saka (Mun A)
      B.) Son (Bur H, Mci H) -4

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • Bruno Commando
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was about to sell Bruno for Richarlison and got the news about the latter's injury. Have 2 FTs but not sure what to do for BB37 now. Should I burn the transfer?

      Ederson Petrovic
      Gabriel White Dalot Burn Porro
      Foden Bruno Son Gordon Palmer
      (H)aaland Isak Jackson

      Open Controls
    • Muscout
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Munoz or Branthwaite?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.