In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, Tom Freeman reveals his team plans for Double Gameweek 37.

The penultimate Gameweek of the season is almost upon us.

In terms of strategy, it’s different, simply because we don’t need to plan too far ahead. It is all about Gameweeks 37/38. Your strategy also depends on your own objectives, of course, like winning a mini-league or chasing overall rank.

My goal is simple. My team has risen to 33k in Gameweek 36, so there is now a realistic chance of a top 25k finish.

To achieve that, or at least try to, I might try and differentiate my midfield, given that four slots are filled with template picks: Son Heung-min (£9.9m), Phil Foden (£8.4m), Anthony Gordon (£6.4m) and Cole Palmer (£6.3m).

So, in this article, I’ll present a few names I like, as well as revealing my own team and transfer plans for Double Gameweek 37.

I’d originally pencilled in Richarlison (£6.8m), who made a massive difference coming on at Anfield last week. His runs in behind were really dangerous and I thought Tottenham Hotspur looked so much better with a proper focal point up top, rather than Son.

However, his season now appears to be over, with reports of a fresh injury emerging on Friday courtesy of Brazil boss Dorival Junior. It makes Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) much more appealing, I’m just not yet sure if he’s an upgrade on James Maddison (£7.8m), who I’d be looking to sell.

Maddison is pushing for a return to the side after two matches on the bench. If Oliver Skipp (£4.5m) comes in at left-back and inverts, which Ange Postecoglou hinted at in Friday’s presser (see below), I do wonder if the midfield dynamic will change, potentially benefitting Maddison.

“We have been working with Skippy the last few weeks. When we lost Destiny [Udogie] and Ben [Davies], we were left with Emerson who is not really a left-back. We were looking around at options and in training we have been using him in that space. I thought he did well when he came on.” – Ange Postecoglou on Oliver Skipp’s introduction at left-back in Gameweek 36

Burnley need a win to survive on Saturday, which is why I like this fixture so much for Johnson/Maddison.

Using LiveFPL’s ownership stats in the top 100k, we can see they are owned by just 2.65%/4.07% of managers respectively, adding to their appeal. Another factor to consider is that Johnson is significantly cheaper, giving me more flexibility in Gameweek 38.



