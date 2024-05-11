There are seven more Premier League matches to come today, six of which get underway at 3pm BST.

THIS AFTERNOON’S GAMES

Of the dozen teams in action at the traditional kick-off time, three – Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur – ‘double’ in Gameweek 37.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made one change for the visit of the Seagulls.

Callum Wilson makes way and isn’t even among the substitutes, so in comes Elliot Anderson. Howe said ahead of kick-off that Wilson complained of “tightness”.

Kieran Trippier is back in the matchday squad and makes the hosts’ bench, where Nick Pope stays.

That means that Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Martin Dubravka keep their places.

As for Brighton, Julio Enciso replaces the injured Joao Pedro.

In north London, James Maddison returns to the Spurs starting XI as Rodrigo Bentancur makes way.

There’s a change at left-back, too, as Oliver Skipp comes in for Emerson Royal.

As rumoured, Richarlison is missing altogether.

Burnley’s only change sees Charlie Taylor come in for Josh Brownhill, which will see Vitinho move to midfield.

David Moyes bids farewell to the West Ham United faithful today and makes one change for his east London swansong, recalling James Ward-Prowse for Edson Alvarez.

Luton Town, who like Burnley could be relegated today, are unchanged.

Oliver Glasner also names the same XI for Crystal Palace’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose two alterations see Matt Doherty and Dan Bentley come in for Hugo Bueno and Jose Sa.

Sa had been in the starting line-up but was taken ill in the warm-up.

There are two changes apiece at Goodison Park for another veritable dead rubber.

Seamus Coleman and Amadou Onana come in for Ben Godfrey and Jack Harrison for the hosts.

Visitors Sheffield United bring in Vini Souza and Yasser Larouci for the suspended Anel Ahmedhodzic and the absent Ben Osborn.

There’s only one alteration across the two sides at Bournemouth, who take on unchanged Brentford.

Lloyd Kelly returns from illness for the Cherries and ousts Alex Scott.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Solanke.

Subs: Neto, Scott, Tavernier, Adams, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Sadi.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Jensen, Schade, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Garner, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Gomes, Warrington, Dobbin, Danjuma, Chermiti, Beto.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Larouci, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks, Archer, Brereton Diaz.

Subs: Sasnauskas, Osula, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe, Ben Slimane, Curtis, Grbic, Brewster.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Murphy, Longstaff, Anderson, Guimaraes, Gordon, Isak.

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron, White, Murphy.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Igor, Gross, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Fati, Offiah, Baker-Boaitey, O’Mahony.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Skipp, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson.

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Gil, Moore, Scarlett.

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Odobert, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Foster.

Subs: Trafford, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Fofana, Amdouni, Tresor.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Subs: Earthy, Álvarez, Cresswell, Fabianski, Mubama, Ings, Johnson, Cornet, Casey.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Onyedinma, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Morris, Chong, Adebayo.

Subs: Johnson, Townsend, Berry, Hashioka, Krul, Ogbene, Woodrow, Clark, Mpanzu.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Toti, Kilman, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Traore, Doherty, Hwang, Cunha.

Subs: King, Bueno, Bueno, Doyle, Sarabia, González, Chirewa, Fraser, Bellegarde.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Sub: Matthews, Ward, Guehi, Ayew, Schlupp, Édouard, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh.



