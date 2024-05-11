26
  1. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Here's me thinking Gvardiol was still low-ownership 🙁

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      60% is low ownership these days

    2. jimbe4mXL
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hate myself for going Walker instead of him couple of GWs ago :/ Oh well, season over already, so who cares.

  2. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thank you early team news for making me do Walker > Gvardiol

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would love to know how many did that at the last minute

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        o/

  3. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gvardiol has given me a shot against all these BB teams. I might need him to do it again against Spurs mind!

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yup .. needs to go hand in hand with arsenal CS getting busted.

    2. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Many BB teams have Gvardiol

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Why would you not have him on a BB?

  4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wow that was a nice finish from Foden

  5. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Come on Flekken.. keep a clean sheet

  6. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    With KDB, Foden and Captain Haaland in my team, I didn't expect a red arrow after game 1.

  7. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    After that Gvardiol performance I need Brennan Johnson to go nuclear for any chance of a top 10k finish.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same, only with Maddison instead of Brennan and Gordon to stay quiet..highly unlikely things to happen.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gl

  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    I'm not having a great season and honestly dont know what I've learned from it. Captain picks which are so important just seem so random. made sense imo to captain Palmer home to a dire west ham team last gw and haaland slightly out of form and we know what happened...now c haaland and he does nothing. Wish I had a bloody crystal ball !!!

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I feel you

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not captaining a player that’s basically Messi in FPL, at home to Wolves always comes with risk

      1. MrZ
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        The same FPL Messi who couldn't score while city cruising?

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        If you've seen the Gvardiol first goal, I think you're calling the wrong player Messi.....

  9. TanN
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Scores on the doors so far (not including bonus points)

    36 (-8) for me

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      19 (-4) from 3.

  10. Josh.E
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Waking up to a Gvardiol haul and Haaland blank, am I still dreaming? Rival TC Haaland

  11. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Resisted temptation of going Munoz -> Porro (-4), think that's going to hurt me!

  12. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Took a -12 to remove deadwood and get DGW players for BB. Gvardiol alone has recouped the hit in one game!!

