  1. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Did Walker -> Gvardiol at 10:59

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      What else did you do today that might be more interesting to the reader than this?

      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        😆

      2. Bonus magnet
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Based on his name who knows what was scratched

    2. SEXY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I did it at 11:00 lol

  2. PL Ball
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    A) Bruno, Jackson, White
    B) Gusto, Garnarcho, Hojlund, (– 4)

    Who wins?

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      A easy

  3. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Did anybody else take an Arsenal defender out for a DGW player?.

  4. Bonus magnet
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    How can Fpl minimise the impact of leaks?

    Changing the deadline hasn’t really helped today for instance

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      They need to freeze the game the day before that way any team leaks in the morning are useless.

      Would also stop all the pundits & team tweeters in their tracks.

    2. PL Ball
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Pushing it a little earlier wont really help.

      We either accept leaks, or move the deadlines till after official lineups are announced for game 1 so everyone can see.

    3. SEXY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Allow changes to be made right up until the first kick off, simple.

      Why they haven’t done that anyway is beyond me

      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        You just wouldn’t have any points updates for a hour or so whilst it updates, but I don’t think that will bother so many right at the start of the gameweek

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Don't think they'd want to. Clicks for last minute leak info, gives all CCs and FPL extra engagement. Bringing the deadline forward would just mean earlier leaks and less engagement

      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Fpl don’t get that engagement, leakers and others do

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          You don't think people are sat on FPL, flip-flopping transfers right up to deadline?

          1. SEXY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            They would be anyway

            1. SEXY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              It would actually increase, because there will be known starters/non starters etc

              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                You seem to be arguing about something I haven't said.

                1. SEXY SALAH
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Sorry thought you were insinuating if people could make changes until first kick off they wouldn’t be making as many changes etc

                  1. SEXY SALAH
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 40 mins ago

                    In reality you’d be giving them an extra 1.5 hours access so there would definitely more engagement regardless

                    1. DARE TO BISCAN
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      Again. This isn't something I mentioned 🙂

                  2. DARE TO BISCAN
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Nah. Wasn't insinuating anything. I said what I said, and meant what I said 😛

        2. PogChamp
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          FPL will only earn money once, first engagement, per 24 hours per user so not sure how relevant engagement is.

      2. PL Ball
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I'd argue the opposite. FPL can't even interact with "leaks"

        With official lineups they can even tweet "XX player is not in the squad". Many more casuals would see this too, leaks are usually restricted to the more dedicated fpl player

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          See previous reply

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Midnight the day before or at kick off time

      Or 3 hours pre KO?

  5. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Picking Walker over Gvardiol for my GW35 wc was not my finest hour

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      It's all luck

  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Wow just seen my OR on livefpl. Having taken no hits when it seems like so many others have taken - 8's and - 12's I expected a decent rank boost. Ive gone up only 2k from 58k to 56k. Genuinely shocked. Just shows what a miniscule percentage fpl twitter and FFS is of the top 100k.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Dead teams don’t make changes 😉

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Dead teams in the top 100k? Doubt it.

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Bound to be a few - 100K is a lot of people.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Not sure how accurate LiveFPL is this early on e.g. player ownership percentage is identical within the top 10k and NearU - expect this will be updated soon.

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Yeah just pending an update

  7. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Who do you think wins this week?

    My team- Onana, Burn, Porro, Gabriel, Gordon, Havertz, Jackson

    Rival- Gusto, Johnson, Solanke, Haaland

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      7 v 4?

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Bench Boost

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Foden with a hand strapping?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Have the Man City team been boxing each other in training?

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Injured whilst rigorously guaranteeing his starting place with Pep.

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Walker wouldn’t indulge and paid the price

