In Gameweek 37 of the official Fantasy Challenge game, double points are awarded to players from the 14 single Gameweek teams.

If you’re new to this format, Fantasy Challenge is essentially a series of independent weekly Free Hits.

Point-scoring is the same, it’s still a 15-man squad and the budget remains £100m. A captain and vice-captain need picking too, with prizes on offer.

But two big differences are that you’re allowed up to five players per Premier League team and the line-up can be edited at any point up until there are less than four teams left to play in the Gameweek.

FANTASY CHALLENGE GAMEWEEK 37: SCOUT PICKS

This week’s rule levels out the Double Gameweek situation, as now every team essentially plays twice. It allows possibly neglected players with a strong single fixture – Everton and West Ham United – to suddenly overtake the popular, much-chosen assets that have two matches with mixed difficulty.

It’s like Everton are hosting Sheffield United twice, thrusting Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.5m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) into this line-up. The Toffees have four successive home clean sheets and are about to welcome an already-relegated side with the fewest goals (35) and most conceded (100).

Thanks to a couple of recent attacking contributions, Branthwaite has delivered at least one return in five of his last six appearances. Cheap forward Calvert-Lewin ended his 18-game goalless streak by netting four in five. It’s a tough decision but we’ll let him pip Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) to a spot up front.

Meanwhile, West Ham could relegate visitors Luton Town on Saturday. Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) will be confident of adding to this season’s 16 league goals.

Such a doubling of points means that Arsenal may be worth some investment. Bukayo Saka (£8.9m) just misses out on our highly competitive midfield but centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.4m) goes to Manchester United aiming for a 10th clean sheet in 14 matches.

As for the doublers discussed in detail elsewhere, there’s triple Manchester City. Relentless in their quest for another league title, this was typified by Erling Haaland‘s (£14.2m) devastating four goals versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Phil Foden (£8.5m) is cheaper than Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), whilst Josko Gvardiol (£5.1m) is trying his best to be undroppable by registering three goals and two assists during his latest six outings in all competitions.

Although in-form Jackson is unlucky not to be selected, Chelsea team-mates Cole Palmer (£6.3m) and Djordje Petrovic (£4.7m) get the nod. One is a penalty taker experiencing a stunning breakthrough campaign and the other is on consecutive clean sheets.

Completing the line-up are Alexander Isak (£8.4m) and Son Heung-min (£9.9m). The Newcastle United forward has scored in his last seven home matches and, after hosting Brighton and Hove Albion, faces the notoriously leaky Man United defence.

Son regained a little bit of trust with his Anfield consolation. His non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) tally of 0.86 over the previous half-dozen games is shocking. But, in fairness, let’s not overlook the fact that he does indeed take such spot kicks.

FANTASY CHALLENGE PRIZES

END-OF-SEASON DRAW

Trip to New York City

Exclusive tour of the NBC Studio

Includes flights and accommodation for five nights

Eligibility to win this random draw requires you to have joined the game and entered a team before 2023/24 ends. Each Gameweek team entry is an entry to the prize draw.

WEEKLY PRIZES

The top three each receive an official Premier League Nike match ball, the EA SPORTS FC game and a bundle of FPL merchandise that includes a rucksack, t-shirt, mug and more.

On top of this, the weekly winner will get a signed Premier League shirt.



