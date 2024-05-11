The pressure is off Nottingham Forest going into tonight’s late match against Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are effectively, if not mathematically, safe following earlier defeats for Burnley and Luton Town.

The Clarets are definitely down, while the Hatters require a miracle involving a 13-goal swing, two Forest defeats and a Gameweek 38 win for themselves to stay up.

Mauricio Pochettino’s visitors very much do have something to play for, however.

A win for Chelsea this evening draws them level on points with Newcastle United in the hunt for a UEFA Europa/Conference League qualification spot.

Pochettino, not too surprisingly, keeps things unchanged following last weekend’s thrashing of West Ham United.

Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Djordje Petrovic are part of that starting XI.

The Chelsea boss does, finally, have a strong bench at his disposal following the return to fitness of several players.

Reece James and Lesley Ugochukwu bolster the reinforcements, following on from Gameweek 36 returns for Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Axel Disasi.

Neither James nor Ugochukwu have featured this calendar year.

As for the hosts, Forest make just one change from the side that started the win over Sheffield United.

Anthony Elanga drops to the bench as Moussa Niakhate gets a recall.

That will likely signal a formation change to the wing-back system that looked good against Manchester City two weeks ago, even in defeat.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina, Gibbs-White, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Domínguez, Elanga, Origi, Omobamidele.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk.

Subs: Bettinelli, Disasi, Sterling, Ugochukwu, Nkunku, James, Colwill, Gusto, Casadei.

