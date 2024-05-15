153
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Steve Buscemi also has a swollen eye.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Possibly the greatest goggle-eye’d thespian of all time! Or is he, grateful views.

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Nothing sadder than responding to your own posts!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Tis so true!

        2. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Lighten up Chief

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      I still laugh when I think about his scene in Billy Madison

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Donny, who loved bowling!

  2. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Any news on Bruno?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Fine thespian but not so much goggle-eye’d, but some might debate the point.

    2. banzai76
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/erik-ten-hag-says-injured-players-desperate-to-return-before-end-of-season

      "Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are close to comebacks and tried hard to be involved against Arsenal at the weekend.

      “You have to see here at Carrington. The players are desperate to play,” Ten Hag told reporters on Tuesday.

      “I have seen that Licha Martinez [wants to play]. Bruno did a fitness test on Sunday to play. Rashford did everything he could do. He trained, tried to train last week but he didn't make it.

      “Players are desperate to play and they want to be in the right shape. "

      1. VAR-IDOL
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Ahh no please don’t feature Bruno!

  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    On a completely different tangent, what’s Mesut Ozil up to these days?

    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Body building

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Preparing to join Western United

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Biggest name to join the A-League since Nani!

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Tis a shame Jan vennegoor of hesselink never made it to the A-League!

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Cosying up to despots?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Brand Despots?

        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Turkish delight.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Sugar coated!

  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    who d you play
    a. Doughty (FUL)
    b. Romero (Shu)

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I think Luton are done. Spurs is likely to have something to play for and should easily beat SHU

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        What do spurs have to play for ?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Europa conference places

          If Man Utd were to win the FA Cup it also offers an extra spot.

          It's not everyone's cup of tea but it's there for the Thursday - Sunday thing.

        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          If Newcastle and Chelsea win tonight (as expected), they could both catch Spurs with a better goal difference.

          Spurs should secure 5th but they won’t want to take chances

  5. DAZZ
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    I can’t believe the run i’ve had. 1 red arrow since GW21. 16 greens in 17 weeks. 6k in second chance league

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Wow, well done. What’s your secret?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        The secret is scoring more points than as many people as possible. Shhh. Don't spread it.

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      1 green arrow between gw1 and gw20?

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      67k in second chance here and 18k overall which I think is pretty crazy considering I decided to Wildcard in 21 because I was bored at the time

    4. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      You've come a long way from the doorstep challenge.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        You are wasted here.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I have a St Pauli t-shirt, with skull and crossbones. Tis no lie!

          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Me too brave knight.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Mayhap you are a Teutonic Knight?

              1. St Pauli Walnuts
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Never made the cut, more of a s squire. I make sure to prioritise me time, but unfortunately it usually turns into mead time.

                1. St Pauli Walnuts
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  *sozzled! ... not sure what happened there. I blame the mead.

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    I shall call upon thee upon the morrow.

        2. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          That's progress, normally I'm just wasted.

  6. Rassi
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Just noticed Declan Rice has 7 goals and 9 assists. Not bad for a 5.5 M player. Too bad the pricing of players was such a failure this season. That combined with surprises like Palmer pretty much allowed us to have all the goodies. No need for enablers like Rice.

    Hope it's different next season.

    1. Forgetmeknot
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yeh I’ve noticed over the last 2 seasons starting prices have been lowered, I’m guessing to appeal to mainstream players who can ‘own’ all the star names.

      It’s a shame and takes something away from the game, finding the John Lund strand of the game no longer so important

      1. Rassi
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yeah. Also Kane's departure took away "the 3rd super premium" thus making budgeting easier. I seriously hope players like Saka, Watkins and Palmer will cost 10-11 M each next season.

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          It'll probably go the other way even more. Defenders have been such poor value this season, you'll probably be able to get Trent and Robbo at 5m, James and Chilwell after being injured all season will come in at 4.5m.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        It’s to encourage the nudists, they want a nudist colony!

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Rodri too and Luiz also who I was suggesting at the start of the season.

      1. Rassi
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Definitely yeah.

  7. exammy
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is there any sites or ways to be able to see how a team has done for a selected GW spell? I.e how a team has done overall during gw 33 - gw 37

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      This may have some of what you are looking for. https://www.anewpla.net/fpl/report/index.php

      1. exammy
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Cheers. Lots of interesting stuff, sadly can't see what I'm after for overall rank comparison, although realise its a niche request!

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          The gameweek history tab of the FPL site has each players rank at the end of all the gameweeks. That's the only thing I know of really.

  8. VAR-IDOL
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Nervous!

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Why ever do you say that?

      1. VAR-IDOL
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        D-Day for whether Bruno plays or not!

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Wooooosh

          1. VAR-IDOL
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Oh 😆

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Christ, there's more milking going on here than at your average dairy farm.

      Every udder post.

      1. VAR-IDOL
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        These opportunities don’t come around often, milk it while you can as they say!

  9. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Takeaway food suggestions for tonight’s feast please, can’t decide and haven’t had takeaway for years, cheers!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Looking to order in next 30 mins if that helps.

      1. VAR-IDOL
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Bit early isn’t it to order

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          5pm in Camelot and stomachs are rumbling!

    2. VAR-IDOL
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Curry

    3. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Swan, tripe and pig's feet.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Woohoo, gout for everyone!

        1. Rassi
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Gout is the GOAT

    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      Street food is the thing. Usually sold from a building and eaten in another building but delivered via a street

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Even though I am not in Vietnam, there is a Vietnamese Restaurant about 250m from mine castle. Ginger fish, prawns with snow peas, wonton soup, steamed rice and vegetarian spring rolls have been ordered from their larder!

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          It’s like being in Vietnam combined with the convenience of being at home.

          Huzzah!!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Maid Template has taken the steed to fetch the feast while I languish in the bath! Tis the life of a Knight Template!

        2. snow pea in repose
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          I support prawns with snow peas!

  10. VAR-IDOL
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Apparently first City goal last night De Bruyne was offside

    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      VAR check still ongoing.

      1. VAR-IDOL
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        They didn’t even draw the lines!

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Apparently, sounds convincing.

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Just watched again. Romero playing him on.

  11. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    A Gordon haul tonight would be quite nice.

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Man, I very much need this

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Every time I've had him this season he has failed me and every time I haven't had him he has excelled. Kiss those potential points goodbye my friend

  12. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White Gabriel Gvardiol Porro
    Son Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Jackson

    (Onana Gordon Isak Branthwaite)
    1FT & 4.6m

    Garnacho to Saka/Havertz the sensible transfer here?

    Thoughts on benching?

  13. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Olise against drunk Villa or Saka ?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Is Olise on penalties?

      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        No…Eze

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Saka

    2. Sterling Archer
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Sick of Saka's yellow flags, think i'll be going Havertz and Olise as i have 2 FT's

  14. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    So which picks are still on your list considering the league is more or less settled now?
    Still worth investing in Arsenal? Pool?
    I'm kinda eager to include at least one CP pick as they will be playing at home for fun, they just enjoy scoring.

    1. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think Arsenal will win. They will try to score first to put pressure at City. I think they attack this game scoring 3-4 and maybe not keeping cs

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Other than GW34, where I went with Ben Brereton Nopoints and Ollie McBurnhim over Mateta and Eze, effectively ending mine gargantuan season, I don’t believe Palace have scored all season.

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Good one!

    3. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I think its between Saka or Havertz for me although im tempted by Olise.

    4. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'll most likely do KDB to Salah with my FT.

      Also considering Gordon to Olise / Eze for a hit.

    5. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Should add, I have 2FTs and probably getting rid of Bruno and Isak/Gordon so may have more flexibility

    6. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      It's not settled. Yes City should destroy West Ham, but stranger things have happened. Arsenal need to win, they'll set themselves up to do that. They'll realise that some early goals, and West Ham not conceding early might heap some nerves onto the crowd.

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I admire your optimism. I think City West Ham will be so one sided, by half time there’ll be City players stopping off at the touchline to tuck into the winners cake while team mates are practicing rabonas and rainbow kicks

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yes of course.

          But there is always hope until there isn't.

          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Lol! Yes I agree. Small odds but odds nonetheless

    7. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Leaving CP and Arsenal aside, thoughts on Pool picks?

      1. tricpic
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Salah potential last game at Anfield

      2. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Gakpo

      3. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I'm thinking Gakpo, getting Salah would mean losing Son for most and I wouldn't gamble on selling him before Sheffield

    8. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Bit worried having sold Saka last week to fund BB. I could get back for Son but that could be a mistake. I have Odegaard still.

  15. boc610
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    "so Pep in an ideal world if you had one fixture remaining which you have to win at home in ord...

    'WEST HAM.'

  16. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Maguire to Gvardiol was quite the upgrade. Can't think of a better transfer ever. 27 points of pure profit.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      GW not over. Wait until Krafth gets a hattrick this evening and puts journeyman Gvardiol’s efforts in the shade

      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        If I hadn't of had Maguire injured, and sold Saka to get Gvardiol, I'd have had Livramento in! Praying for a scrap of points

  17. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    99 with 8 to play . Hoping to break the ton.

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Will be close

    2. tricpic
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Doubt you’ll do it

    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      120 with two Chelsea players. 93k GW rank so far! Who says BB is rubbish!? 🙂

    4. 2999 - Lady of Legend
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      107, by far my best GW this season and still got 10 to go!

      Barely any rank gain though, still at 1.7m.

  18. tricpic
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Is Gordon to Son worth -4?
    Mini league rival has free hit to play so will most likely have Son and Salah playing.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      No. You’ll be fine. Both those players have entered the lollygagging-Saudi era of their careers.

    2. Dennis System
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      did you watch son last night??

      1. CheesyGonzalez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Solidified himself even more as a spurs legend

    3. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      a -4 with just one gameweek left? Son would need to score more than 1 goal for that to be worth it to be honest go somewhere else

  19. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    KDB or Son in gw38?

    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      son , I think spurs will go wild against the worst team in the league (maybe ever?) now they've achieved their main objective of the season

  20. boc610
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    So Arteta talked about opening "a box of dreams" after beating man u but it appears all he's done is summon Pinhead Pep. "Spare me your tears Arsenal, its a waste of good suffering"

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Never saw any tears but ok

      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        clearly not a fan of the Hellraiser franchise. that post was a deep cut il admit

  21. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best transfer here?

    A) Ederson to Raya (Petrovic is my other GK)
    B) Garnacho to Olise (bench Isak)
    C) Isak to Mateta

    1. balint84
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      what is wrong with Isak?

      1. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Subbed off early last game due to illness
        Brentford haven't conceded in their last 3 home games
        Isak is highly owned so the OP is probably looking for a differential for the final GW

        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Exactly, Brentford 2nd best xGc in last 4 GWs and most of Isak's goals have come at home rather than away. Plus the illness and potential return of Wilson

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      B

  22. Gunners in Haaland
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Walker to Gvardiol or keep walking?

    1. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      super sideways move, surely there are other better options. Would only consider that if you want to block your rival who has Gvardiol and the rest of your team is similar

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Stick and find a differential in attack.

  23. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Bringing Gvardiol in WC31 has probably been the best move for me this season. I have single-handedly won my league thanks to this transfer and secured a top 10k ranking

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      I like reading Japanese detective fiction.

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        brb need the loo

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Raymond Chandler classic - The Man Who Likes Logs!

      2. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Read Six Four but can't remember it now.

    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Is this post really about Gvardiol?

  24. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Roll FT to next season imo

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Woohoo Vardy in!

  25. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which of these is the best move?

    A) Son > Salah
    B) Isak > Gakpo
    C) Isak > Mateta
    D) Jackson > Gakpo
    E) Jackson > Mateta
    F) Isak + Gordon > Salah + Fodder -4

    I have triple Arsenal and triple City already.

    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Gordon to Olise

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Also a nice move. Thanks for the suggestion.

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      C out of those I think.

    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Would be between B and C, or Gordon to CP mid

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’m considering A

    5. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      I like B

  26. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gordon -> ?

    A) Salah
    B) Saka
    C) Olise
    D) Trossard
    E) Bench Gordon and play current team

    Vicario
    Porro Gvardiol Gabriel
    Son Foden Havertz Palmer
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Petrovic Gordon Burn Branthwaite

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      B, bench Jackson

    2. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Easy A

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      How do you have funds for A! Definitely that one though and I would bench Isak

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      You can afford Salah in 1?

      Usually that's a hit no?

  27. Louis Van Gaalstones
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    I find it hilarious seeing Arsenal fans complaining that Spurs fans should be ashamed of themselves, as if it wouldn't have been the exact same if the roles were reversed. Not to mention the fact that "thanks for the title" would have been levelled at Spurs fans for eternity - how is 'taking you down with me' not the better option in that case?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      B84jwh, quickly!

    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      i dont think so. thats one of the strangest atmospheres ive seen at a game to the point of it being abnormal. if arsenal had champions league football on the line and were in spurs position, that cash injection, those great european nights, a better calibre of player wanting to go to your club and therefore bringing you one step closer to a potential title trophy then I dont think they would if roles reversed. arsenal can lord it over spurs all day. theyve won titles. whats one more. there was some something miserably perverse in just wanting a rival to fail even though it probably sets spurs back even more years from where they want to be. Champions league would have been massive. city were pretty terrible and there for the taking yet they were hesitant and thats becasue of the vibes from the crowd. its bizarre.

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's literally putting a rivalry ahead of the clubs success.

      Is there an argument Spurs should try and lose every game, except the two Vs Arsenal, so that more teams get more points and are more likely to finish above Arsenal? Clearly not. But where do you draw the line?

      City have dropped points in 10 games this season - one of which was against Spurs already. So if Arsenal win the league (unlikely) they can already thank Spurs, West Ham and 9 other teams, for that.

  28. Halcyon150524
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Punty FH38 - Trossard and TAA already in...

    A.
    Olise
    Son
    Gakpo

    or

    B.
    Maddison
    Salah
    Mateta

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I think I prefer Mateta to Gakpo. Just about.

      A with Mateta.

