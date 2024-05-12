We’ve got injury updates on Bukayo Saka (£8.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.5) as we look back on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Manchester United v Arsenal.

SAKA INJURY LATEST

Bukayo Saka was forced off with a potential injury on Sunday.

A late fall saw him collide with the advertising hoardings, leaving him in some pain. After receiving treatment on the side of the pitch, Saka went down again moments later, with Mikel Arteta deciding to take him off.

However, the Spaniard provided a positive update after the match.

“Yeah, he should be fine.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Arsenal had fitness concerns over Saka last week, of course, but the 22-year-old was passed fit to start. It meant Mikel Arteta was able to name the same starting XI for the fourth match in a row.

WILL FERNANDES PLAY ON WEDNESDAY?

Erik ten Hag had previously said that he expected both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford (£8.4m) to be fit for Sunday’s clash with Arsenal.

However, both players missed out.

When asked why they had not been named in the squad, the Dutchman said:

“In the last days we trained with Rashy but he didn’t make it. Yesterday, Bruno trained for two days but it was not far enough to recover from his injury to get back in the team.” – Erik ten Hag

TalkSport journalist Alex Crook has since suggested Fernandes is unlikely to return on Wednesday, when Man Utd host Newcastle United in Double Gameweek 37.

Ten Hag also told @talkSPORT Bruno Fernandes is likely to miss Wednesday's game v #NUFC. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) May 12, 2024

SALIBA SHINES

Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) grabbed the all-important goal at Old Trafford, but like so often this season, this display was all about Arsenal’s defence.

Mikel Arteta’s side have now kept 11 clean sheets in top-flight away matches this season, at least five more than any other club. Manchester City, for example, have only managed six so far.

In truth, this wasn’t the big win that many perhaps expected before kick-off, yet Arsenal defended collectively as a team and got the job done.

The ever-present William Saliba (£5.9m) was excellent, meanwhile, scooping up maximum bonus for the first time this season.

“We started the game really well and were dominant. We scored the goal and I think the goal led to slightly bad things because we started to play too safe, too sideways, too backwards with not enough structure. We started to give the ball away in good areas and that is a danger against them. But we defended well and didn’t concede too much.” – Mikel Arteta

Kai Havertz (£7.5m) supplied the assist for Trossard’s winner. That’s now 17 attacking returns in his last 15 outings.

As a result, the German is putting his hand up as a final-day punt, having seriously impressed as the focal point of Arsenal’s attack in recent times.

Trossard, meanwhile, has scored in four of Arsenal’s last five matches.

HOW THE TITLE RACE LOOKS

The Premier League title race will go down to the final day, whatever happens between Tottenham Hotspur and Man City on Tuesday.

If Spurs beat City, the Gunners will be one win away from winning the title.

If Pep Guardiola’s side win, however, Arsenal will have to rely on a slip-up from the reigning champions in Gameweek 38, when they host West Ham United at the Etihad.

If City draw against Tottenham, Arsenal would benefit, as they currently have a +3 goal difference over Pep’s team. In the event both teams finish level on points, the goal difference would decide things.

P GD PTS Remaining games 1 Arsenal 37 61 86 EVE (GW38) 2 Manchester City 36 58 85 tot (GW37), WHU (GW38)

GARNACHO POOR

After Monday’s embarrassing thrashing at Crystal Palace, this was an improved United display.

Alejandro Garnacho (£5.0m) looked the player likeliest to make something happen, racking up seven shots and 14 penalty box touches.

However, he lacked an end product, and like Rasmus Hojlund (£7.1m), seems to have gone backwards in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot (£5.2m) – back at left-back – frequently took up some good positions, often popping up in central midfield, while Amad Diallo (£4.4m) carried a threat on the right flank up until his injury.

Still, there is only so far the team can progress with 36-year-old Jonny Evans (£4.0m) and 32-year-old Casemiro (£5.3m) at the back.

Indeed, it was the latter who was at fault for Arsenal’s goal, inexplicably switching off and playing Havertz onside. It arguably wasn’t the Brazilian’s only lapse, either.

Following Sunday’s loss, United look set to miss out on European qualification through the Premier League.

They remain in eighth place, three points behind Newcastle United and Chelsea with two games to play.

“We’ve talked all season about this. To have a backline who play together regularly and have routines is obviously better. You need players who have confidence to play there, we have players playing in positions who are not used to them and then you make mistakes. At a high level you are punished. Or you have to play players who are not fit. That’s the situation we are in.” – Erik ten Hag



