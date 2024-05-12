39
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Mild case of gout for Saka, Bruno hitting the pate de foie gras pretty hard lately, might be out for a while.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Bruno will probably be back for FA cup, supposing it's his wrist. He has then the whole summer to heal it. If it's fracture, it will become worse though.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Needs to be careful and learn the lesson of Onan!

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Saka didn't look like he was dangerously hitting anything, but that fell was certainly painful. And we are not certain what was his original issue(?)

  2. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    End of the season getting closer. Time to think about lessons learned. For me one of them is to forget who has historically been "more nailed", but to always choose the one who is better in fpl and real life. So Gvardiol over Walker. The other one is a bit more difficult. Check always leaks and don't have a thing called life. (Gabriel over Saliba gw1 and now missing the news of Walker not starting.) Third one is to always check decision making process when choosing C (I made once 10 or 15 pts mistake).

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Don’t forget the lesson of Onan!

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Hwat that?

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree with your two last points. Still undecided on the first one.

  3. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Assuming he has a good game tomorrow.

    Solanke to Gakpo for the final game week?

    Decent differential and not massively punty.

    Guess there's a danger of minutes with Klopp possibly wanting everyone to have a kick?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Dunno, I think I prefer Salah even for -4 over him. This is end of one era. That benching did good for Mo, I think he wants to show something.

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes I agree, I think Salah should be up for a hatfull of goals. Thinking of swapping for Son (I know it’s SHU but he’s been so poor) with Isak out for either Wood or Muniz (both with nice last matches) for -4

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pretty punty, would expect Nunez to start the final game.

  4. Wild Rover
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Love the article pic. What an opportunity for an uppercut, to stop him ever getting a card again, for gobbing off to the ref when he’s my capt. Not that he will ever be my capt again.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      😆

  5. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bruno to Saka, Son to Salah, Isak to Mateta (- 4)?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Y

    2. dabber7
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Do you have enough ITB to do Bruno to Trossard instead and keep Isak, saving you the hit?

  6. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    Jackson, Porro, Bruno*

    Vs

    Gusto

    Chances of me catching my rival who is 8 points ahead?

    Was feeling confident until Bruno didn't play!!

    We'll have almost identical teams next week, so this week matters even more

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It’s kind of on Jackson away to a revived Brighton defence. Got to trust he’s still got his lucky sharp-shooter boots on

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tough one. Should catch him. BUT Porro could get minus points vs CITY

  7. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Son ➡️ Trossard for a final week punt looks good to me.
    Could backfire horribly but Son and Spurs are yuck

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sell Son when he plays Sheffield United, one of the worst teams ever in the PL?

      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Definitely could go bad but Spurs just had BUR at home…did nothing.
        ARS @home for the title I’d rather take the punt.

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          I guess Arsenal will win. But they play one of the best defenses in the league. Everton have conceded 49 goals. Sheffield United 101 (!)

      2. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Alternatively i could do Gordon to Trossard and bench Isak

        1. dabber7
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          I much prefer this option.

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Same.

            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              6 mins ago

              I’m benching Gordon.

  8. The Tonberry
      31 mins ago

      So I'm in a bit of a quandary here.

      I need a win in my H2H league to win the league. Nearest rival is playing the Average team in gw38 and should win through. My opponent has the exact same team as me except they have White and I have Porro. They'll probably win the tie unless I switch it up.

      Bruno to Saka would have been my move and I suspect my opponent will also bring him in as well (or another Arsenal mid if Saka doesn't play).

      So should I take punt and do Salah and Mateta for Bruno and Isak for a -4 and captain Salah? Opponent can't get Salah without a -8 or major reconstruction of his team.

      Petrovic
      Gvardiol Gabriel Porro
      Foden Bruno Son Palmer
      Haaland Isak Jackson

      Vicario Gordon Burn Branthwaite

      Cheers

      1. dabber7
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        In the circumstances, Salah and Mateta for Bruno and Isak for a -4 seems a virtual no brainer to me.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Tis shameful to answer your own posts!

          1. dabber7
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            I haven't?

          2. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Reply fail to anybody who answers their own posts.

            1. dabber7
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              That maybe but I HAVEN'T answered my own post.

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I would

    • The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks like a cracking run in for the Hall of Shame Tourney! I will provide more detailed teportage throughout the week.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Reportage!

        Shout out to Hall of Shame Pro Pundit Zophar who has climbed the ranks nicely over the last few GWs.

    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thinking final Hail Mary of Son Isak to Salah (c) Mateta -4. Already own KDB Havertz as differentials so I know it’s risky - yes or no to try to jump up into top 5 K from 9 K?

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        You will bounce to 17k 😉

