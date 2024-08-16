593
  1. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    LTFPL stressing looool looks like he's about to pop a vein in his head, we love to see it

    
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Do we?

      
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Probably not tbh

        
    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      He's pretending he doesn't really want Bruno I reckon. It's a good pick

      
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Stressing about what? Some people

      
      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I mean he probably gets a lot of brief from kids who copy him when it goes wrong. Depends if that bothers him or not I guess

        
        1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          just now

          ^grief

          
  2. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    They said full team news at 6.45pm.
    So its 15 mins earlier than usual?

    
  3. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    When is the deadline ????

    
    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      5 mins ago

      
    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      In another couple of hours

      
    3. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Which is it lads ????

      
    4. Brethren
        11 mins ago

        Saturday 24 August at 11:30am.

        
        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Thanks

          
        2. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Oh you tease x

          
    5. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Good luck to all this season-keep the faith!

      
    6. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I actually tried bring in Rashford for Eze before deadline and it just crashed.

      Fortunately or unfortunately

      
      1. fantasist
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Someone is looking out for you

        
    7. Critical Observer
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      OMG IT CRASHED AND I CAPTAINED CATTERMOLE!

      Well not really. Sigh, another season of despair and agony, here we go.

      
    8. wanVwan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Goodluck everyone!

      
    9. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ready for the Jacob Murphy hat trick vibes tomorrow 🙂

      
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Who

        
        1. mattyb09
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          You'll see

          
          1. boombaba
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            I’m blind

            
      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        Over hyped every season

        
      3. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        You spelt Isak wrong.

        
    10. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      FPL challenge deadline is 8pm. Anyone playing? Any invitational league codes going about?

      
    11. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Quansa benched, season over

      
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        How is that suddenly appearing seconds after deadline!?

        
        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          I thought that last year with Gabriel news 5 mins before deadline and ignored it.

          
      2. Mother Farke
          16 mins ago

          Benched by you or by Liverpool tomorrow?

          
          1. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            I'm hearing this, but why would manager decide this right now??

            
            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              And who for? Konate has been awful

              
      3. fantasist
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Who did everyone captain?
        Went for Isak.

        
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Was on Isak, finally went Haaland v that chaotic Chelsea defence.

          
        2. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Same, with Haaland vice.

          
        3. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          New hairline guy

          
        4. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Isak

          
        5. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          Isak

          
        6. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          57 mins ago

          It was between the Egyptian belly dancer or Isak, I went with the belly dancer. Yet to blank in gw 1, more of the same this gw to get the ship sailing

          
      4. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Reckon I made a mistake having a 4.0 backup keeper.
        Should've conjured up a 0.5 to be on the safe side....

        
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          I play the fixtures with a pair of 4.5s. Unpopular, i know.

          
        2. Wobbles
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Last minute switch to Flekken for GW3 coverage. Was worried I'd lose value on Turner when people sell him en masse in the next few weeks.

          
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I doubt there's much in it. Opted for Henderson AND Flekken myself, but the reality is I'll probably only be playing Flekken miminally to begin.

          Would have chosen a Chelsea keeper had the #1 been 100% clear, alas.

          Good thing is Chelsea rotate with both decently well so easy switch if required.

          
        4. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Went for Martinez at 5.0 and a 4.0.
          Figured if it goes bad, I'll just make a transfer a lose out on no goalie for 1GW.
          Hopefully it pays off...

          
      5. Kompanjongene
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Theoretically? I think I won.

        Henderson
        Gvardiol - Quansah - Porro
        Bruno - Saka - Murhpy - Jota
        Isak - Haaland - Solanke

        
        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Deadline
          No one cares now pal

          
          1. RubeRx
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            no one cared before deadline either

            
          2. Kompanjongene
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Wtf are you on about - I didn’t ask for advice, I’m just telling you I’ll beat you

            
          3. Kompanjongene
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            *First to comment, while telling no one cares* bahah

            
        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Jong on mate

          
        3. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          Quansah rumoured to be benched, so you might have won yeah.

          
        4. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          59 mins ago

          Well I’m tied first place already

          
        5. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          59 mins ago

          You and about another 5m people going by the template.

          
      6. el polako
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Much happening?

        
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Quansah benched for Jota who is starting centre back

          
      7. JBG
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        Amad leak was right.. so was De Ligt.

        Amad-Mount-Rashford
        Bruno

        Attack for MU.

        
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          55 mins ago

          Man United XI vs Fulham: Onana, Dalot, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mount, Fernandes, Amad, Rashford.

          
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            55 mins ago

            thank god, Onana starts

            
            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              53 mins ago

              Was the least likely

              
          2. Salarrivederci
            • 8 Years
            54 mins ago

            Bruno and Onana tonight.
            13 + (C) to go!

            
      8. JBG
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Castagne not starting for Fulham. Tete instead.

        
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          ESR does start as well, with Pereira(probably behind him.

          

