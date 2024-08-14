416
  Jacktastic
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Just downloaded the new ffscout app. The fixture ticker doesn’t match the web version. Any ideas? Teams fixtures are rafed differently when you select first 5 weeks and arrange in difficulty.

  ratski
    13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Pretty much done but struggling with final selection...
    A. Bruno and eze
    B. Son and ESR

    Don't have solanke

    goriuanx
      13 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

    Red Red Robins
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Easy B for me

    ball c
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      B

  goriuanx
    13 Years
    29 mins ago

    What do you prefer?

    A) Saka, Bruno Fernandes, Solanke
    B) Smith Rowe, Joao Pedro, Haaland

  pmletch
    9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Page bump:
    A) Gvardiol, Bruno, Jota
    B) Porro, Semenyo, Salah

    Got Haaland, Isak, Saka, Solanke, ESR

  OverTinker
    6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Henderson
    Gvardiol TAA Saliba
    Salah Saka Jota Nkunku Gordon
    Isak Solanke

    fodder Bench
    Gordon or Eze?

  Jullepuu
    5 Years
    28 mins ago

    How about this?

    Henderson Valdimarsson
    Saliba Quansah Robinson Mykolenko Harwood-Bellis
    Salah Jota Eze ESR Winks
    Haaland Isak Solanke

  DavvaMC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Need some help with the below combo picks, if you don't mind?

    A. 4.5M defender + Gordon
    B. Munoz + Eze
    B. Munoz + Nkunko + 0.5ITB

    Current Draft

    Hendersen
    Gvardiol / Munoz / Robinson(Quansah)
    Saka / Son / Jota / Nkunku / ESR
    Isak / Haaland

    Fabianski | Johnson | Barco | Cannon

    Thanks

  GoonerByron
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Bobb too risky for a GW1 Bench Boost team?

    Best option here..?

    A - Bobb
    B - Murphy
    C - Hudson-Odoi

    ratski
      13 Years
      9 mins ago

      A man city player is always a risk but bobb stands a fair chance of starting, or at least featuring at some stage this weekend I would say

    Skalla
      7 Years
      just now

      Bobb should start but think Murphy is the better pick for GW1 , would rather set up for a GW2 BB if you want to take the chance with Bobb

  AB1792
    2 Years
    26 mins ago

    As it stands after a lot of tinkering:

    Raya
    v/d Ven, Quansah, Hall
    Salah - Saka - Eze - ESR
    Haaland - Isak - J. Pedro

    Bench: Vladimarsson - Barco - Robinson - Sangaré

    Went for cheap defence, but Arsenal cover and Liverpool cover. I know Quansah and Hall are risky picks, because they might not start. But Barco and Robinson cover that uncertainty. Chose for v/d Ven over Mykolenko, Andersen, Konsa and other popular 4,5m picks, because Leicester start the season without people who can score a goal. Would love to go for Porro, but don't want to give up the midfield I have atm. Eze could be downgraded if he does not perform or gets injured again as can be expected... Picked ESR instead of Andreas, because Andreas will drop deeper now. With Andreas I would have 7 penalty takers, but I think a penalty at Old Trafford for Fulham is highly unlikely and therefore ESR has more potential. Picked high value players now, because it is easier to downgrade them towards bandwagon picks or switch to other expensive midfielders that are performing well.

    goriuanx
      13 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 premiums max, the rest of your team is painfully struggling

  Dynamic Duos
    11 Years
    26 mins ago

    A or B? Muniz/Wood to much for bench?

    A) Solanke and Jebbison(current)
    B) Muniz and Wood

    goriuanx
      13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Solanke.

  Dacra
    10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Argh I had settled on a team without Haaland and now I'm ripping it apart to get him, bleurgh.

    goriuanx
      13 Years
      14 mins ago

      I did the opposite lol

      15m feels ridiculous tbh. He's going to get 25+ goals but points can be made up elsewhere.

    boroie
      5 Years
      just now

      Captain is the issue. You know at least 50% of FPLers are going to have Haaland captain in GWs 2, 3 and 4. If he gets a hat trick or a couple of braces in those games then you’re already playing catch up.

  The Iceman
    2 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Minteh
    B) Joao Pedro

    Which one is the better pick?

    goriuanx
      13 Years
      12 mins ago

      We don't know, both seem to have the potential to be good picks

    boroie
      5 Years
      just now

      B

  Solly The Seagull
    6 Years
    23 mins ago

    A) Solanke+Jebbison
    B) Wood+Muniz

    With A playing Solanke every week and with B rotate Wood/Muniz depending on fixture

    goriuanx
      13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Solanke

    boroie
      5 Years
      just now

      A

  imabearlol
    10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Last headache for me to start the season:
    A. Salah + Eze
    B. Saka + Foden

    goriuanx
      13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah Eze feels more safe and gives you the option to move downwards

    imabearlol
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Haaland as well so won't necessarily captain Salah every week which is leaning me to B, but LIV have great opening fixtures...

  Tellloth
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    21 mins ago

    A or B?

    A. Quansah, Bobb, Odegaard
    B. Gvardiol, Bruno G, Smith-Rowe

    boroie
      5 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      just now

      B

  Snoop Udogie Dogg
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Keep doing the hokey cokey with Haaland/Salah - in, out, in, out....

    The other day I tinkered with my team so much I ended back on my original team and wondered why I couldn't save it

    golfboy
      7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Love it.

      For now I've decided it's easier to downgrade one if they don't perform over the next few weeks

    It's A Joke
      14 Years
      just now

      😀

  Rex Adam
    8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any foreseeable issues below? Hall over VDV?

    Areola
    VDV / Quansah / Martinez
    (c) Salah / Bruno / ESR / Jota
    Haaland / Solanke / Isak

    Fabianski / Hall / Barco / Winks

    boroie
      5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lack of Arsenal players is probably your only issue but I do like it.

    Skalla
      7 Years
      just now

      Would definitely not bench Hall GW1 but rest looks good.

  Warby84
    9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Trent/Saka

    Or

    Salah/Hall

    boroie
      5 Years
      just now

      A

  LangerznMash
    8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Chelsea going to play 3 x defensive mids at home to Man City…
    Under 2.5 goals @ 13/8 looks a good value bet.

  boroie
    5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rate my team…

    Raya
    TAA Porro Quansah
    Saka Jota Nkunku Bobb
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Virginia; ESR Barco Bellis

    Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      10 Years
      6 mins ago

      3

      boroie
        5 Years
        just now

        Out of 10?

  Stranger Mings
    3 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Murphy & solanke
    B) Gordon & wood
    Cheers

    boroie
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      3 Years
      just now

      B

  Dynamic Duos
    11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Top 10 forwards?

    Haaland
    Isak
    Watkins
    Solanke
    Havertz
    Mateta
    Wood
    Muniz
    Pedro
    Armstrong

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      Armstrong ➡ Cunha & that'd be my draft top 10 shortlist, albeit I probably wouldn't pick Cunha from the start in non-draft mode. Armstrong doesn't even make my top 21 though

    Skalla
      7 Years
      just now

      Nunez/Gakpo/Jesus/Toney could also come into it during the season

  boroie
    5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Last two decisions…

    A - Bobb
    B - Rogers

    C - Quansah
    D - Mykolenko
    E - Robinson
    F - Anderson
    G - Newcastle defender (which one?)
    H - Martinez
    I - Konsa

    It's A Joke
      14 Years
      5 mins ago

      A & G (Hall)

      boroie
        5 Years
        just now

        Is Hall nailed? If Trippier starts, Livramento could move to LB. Or if Newcastle sign Guehi (or another CB) then Burn moves to LB.

    Stranger Mings
      3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A &g *hall)

      boroie
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        Is Hall nailed? If Trippier starts, Livramento could move to LB. Or if Newcastle sign Guehi (or another CB) then Burn moves to LB.

    Dynamic Duos
      11 Years
      3 mins ago

      A. As for defs D, H and I none of these, the rest in this order imo

      CEGF

  It's A Joke
    14 Years
    7 mins ago

    I have to get my team finalised today as I’m gonna be in afield till Monday. My main dilemma is as follows:

    A) Trent, Porro, White, Salah, Toney
    B) Virgil, VdV, Saliba, Jota, Haaland

    What’s better?

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B.

    Skalla
      7 Years
      just now

      B from that but prefer Porro/Quansah over VVD/Vdv

  One Wheels Enough
    5 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Havertz & Son

    or

    B) Saka & Solanki

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    Dynamic Duos
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B and you even get change

    RamaJama
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

      B

  CLOD
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Morning all, thoughts on this squad.

    Raya 4.0
    Quansah, Munoz, Porro, Barco, Faes.
    Odegaard, Son, Jota, Smith-Rowe, Bobb.
    Haaland, Solanke, Isak.

    Thanks in advance.

  ZiZou10
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    1 min ago

    Team is pretty set, I’ve got a few selections left to make and have £24m ITB:

    Defender 3, 4 & 5 (Saliba & TAA)
    Mid 5 (Saka, Jota, Gordon, ESR)
    Striker 3 (Haaland & Isak)

    How would you spend this?

  The Iceman
    2 Years
    just now

    Henderson
    TAA | Saliba | Gvardiol
    Salah | Jota | ESR | Minteh
    Haaland | Isak | J. Pedro

    SUBS: Matthews | Iroegbunam, Barco, Johnson

    Too much invested in defence or GTG?

