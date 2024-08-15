320
  1. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pope over Henderson worth it you think?

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Terrible top page post

    2. w00ton
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If you have money then go pope, otherwise stick with hendo

  2. w00ton
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hi All,

    Currently going with this, G2G or any changes?

    Henderson
    Saliba Porro Hall Andersen
    Saka Salah Eze Soucek
    Haaland Isak(C)

    Turner Winks Harwood Fraser

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m liking it

      Andersen is a nice shout

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not thinking salah over Isak captain ?

        1. w00ton
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          i'm currently switching between the 2 lol, i do think Salah will score at least 1, but isak has more appeal imo may change nearer to deadline!

      2. w00ton
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, yeah trying be a bit different 🙂

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good to me. Winks maybe most boring 4.5 but aren't they all really

      1. w00ton
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah just bench fodder tbf, tough fixtures but might do something

  3. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    For a punt, Murphy or Kuluvsevski ?

    1. w00ton
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Murphy

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm on Murphy

  4. borko
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Team A or team B

    team A

    Sels
    Anderson, Hall, Konsa
    Gordon, Son, Salah, S.Rowe
    Wood, Haaland, Isak

    Team B
    Areola
    Anderson, Hall, Castagne (or Burn)
    Kudus, Son, Salah, S.Rowe
    Solanke, Haaland, Isak

    Thx

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Team A

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    One player people are sleeping on is Rice
    Ode - 186 points
    Rice - 165 points

    And last year Rice played deep midfield for a fair portion early.
    He plays basically the same position as Ode just opposite side.
    They split free kicks and corners.
    Both are equally adept at scoring from distance. Rice just puts more meat into it.
    It hinges abit on Partey's fitness. If he gets hurt we know Rice is cover. Trossard covers Rice better than Partey.

    Just sayin I think he is the best value on ARS.

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Was thinking about this earlier.
      Tempted to Drop Nkunku for Rice

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      just now

      yes, people mistake him for a CDM. He's far from it, hes gets forward quite a bit and is on many set pieces as mentioned. A good pick

  6. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any advice would be greatly welcomed please? 0 ITB
    Henderson
    Gabrial Gvardiol Dalot
    Nkunku Eze Rashford Saka
    Solanke Haaland Isak
    (Mykelenko Sangare Barco)

    A. Rashford or Garnacho? Would prefer Bruno but cant work him in
    B. Anything else?

    1. Eastman
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not sure about Rashford. I’ve gone Garnacho - see below

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks I'm tempted to switch. Would like Bruno instead just can't work him in

        1. Eastman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah ideally but not convinced on Utd so happy with just one 6.5 mid

    2. w00ton
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would also nacho if had to choose, maybe get Rashford after a couple of GW's see how he plays?

  7. One for All
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Henderson
    Saliba, Quansah, Hall
    Smith Rowe, Nkunku, Salah, Son
    Haaland, Isak Muniz

    Matthews, Hardwood, Winks.

    Think I'm done, thoughts guys?

  8. Eastman
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    I’d welcome any advice:

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Quansah
    Saka Garnacho Jota ESR
    Haaland Isak Solanke
    (Fab Winks Robinson Johnson)
    .5 itb

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nice team! A few "risks" in Quansah Jota Garnacho minutes but could pay off massively

  9. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Final decision to make.

    A) Henderson, Solanke (3-4-3, Rogers first sub)
    B) Pickford/Pope, Gordon/Jota (3-5-2, Robinson first sub)
    C) Raya, Eze (3-5-2, Robinson first sub)

    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Many thanks,mate.

  10. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pope
    Munoz, Martinez, Maatsen
    Eze, Salah (c), Bruno, Palmer
    Isak, Solanke, Havertz.

    Pens down for me. Bring on the new season! Good luck all.

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not bad at all. No City an obvious concern, but can't have them all.

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nice team

  11. tsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Throwing up my GW 1 team, good luck all 🙂

    Henderson(Sanchez)
    Quansah, Zinchenko, Mykolenko(Andersen, Faes)
    Palmer, Salah, Eze, Smith Rowe(Winks)
    Haaland, Solanke, Muniz

    Might switch Palmer to Saka for GW1, still undecided

  12. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A. Salah Havertz
    B. ESR Haaland

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A is safer, but I would bet on B because I like ESR

    2. Eastman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me but who knows

    3. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If you have to start both, A.
      If ESR is a bench rotator, easily B.

  13. Zladan
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    What’s up with the LFC crest in FPL? Their official badge is still the shield thing right, why just a bird and LFC on the game?

  14. Nolberto Solano
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Trent, Saka, Solanke
    B) Gabriel, Salah, Wood/Muniz

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      just now

      a

