  1. sputnik2000
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Carvalho is now at Brentford and I haven't seen him mentioned in many teams. At 5.0 he seems a pretty decent selection. Am I missing something obvious?

    1. FleetwoodMacAllister
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Good prospect long term, but I think currently it’s a combination of him needing to settle in at a new team, and the fact they’ve got Liverpool, City and Spurs away in the first 5.

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Could be golden but 5th mid now or wait and see and transfer in

    3. sputnik2000
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thanks for the replies. I'll get him and bench him for now. Although the great script-writer in the sky will probably make Carvalho score against Liverpool!

  2. CHICKENDINNER3000
      35 mins ago

      Remember hearing about a 2500pt+ league last season and I'm interested in joining, anyone know about this?

      1. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        League code: nvzsrm

      2. cutch
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        You will find more mini-leagues codes at https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/mini-leagues

    • jack88
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      So, lateriser have some doubt over solanke to start?

    • Firmino
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      A) Salah, Jota, Bobb, Hall
      B) Salah, Gordon, Bobb, Quansah
      C) Saka, Jota, Gordon, Quansah

      1. HAMMERTIME107
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        C

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        C

      3. WVA
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

    • HAMMERTIME107
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Complete this team please
      A or B

      A - Raya, Gvardiol, Smith-Rowe
      B - Martinez, Hall, Bowen

      xxx
      Porro | Quansah | xxx
      Son | xxx | Gordon | Jota
      Isak | Haaland | Havertz

    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      What's the point of the FDR rating if no match is ever a 1

    • boombaba
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Anyone else think Jesus may be forward and Havertz in midfield and pushed up top when Jesus subbed?

      1. golfboy
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        yeah i'm not quote as keen on Havertz now he's classified as a forward

      2. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Correct me if I’m wrong but it’s happened in preseason and he still bagged returns

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yep and some Promising quotes

          https://www.eurosport.com/football/premier-league/2024-2025/gabriel-jesus-mikel-arteta-arsenal-bayer-leverkusen_sto20027040/story.shtml

          Could be leading the line this season

      3. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Jesus was fit 2nd half last season, Havertz still at CF, scoring/assisting almost every game...

        Why would Arteta change this ?

    • Touré De Force
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Right. Team is done. Reminder to self- minimum 6 gws before I consider how it is performing!

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Love that, although sometimes I pick to many medium term options as opposed to the fixtures right in front of us

    • golfboy
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Which combo looks better in my Haaland no Salah team?

      1.
      TAA
      Saka Nkunku
      Muniz

      2.
      VVD
      Palmer ESR
      Solanke

      1. Willllsonnn!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        1

    • deathcabofdevil
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Competitive Private H2H League. Running for 9 years in a row now. 3 more slots only.

      League Name: Who ate all Depay?
      League Code: 0qtezy

    • Zimo
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Why is this hidden? They're literally revealing their teams live on stream right now.

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Watch the stream then

        1. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          How do you think I know they're doing that bud? Think about it a bit.

          1. boombaba
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Someone told you

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              5 mins ago

              You look like a girlfriend

              1. boombaba
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Over my head that one

      2. Mirror Man
          12 mins ago

          Membership strategy managers don't come cheap.

        • Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          What was the team?

          1. boombaba
            • 11 Years
            just now

            The stream team ?

      3. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Hi all, which of these 2 drafts do you prefer? 1 with Haaland, 1 with Salah
        I've capitalised the players that are different.

        Thanks for any comments

        Salah draft (352)
        Valdimarson FLEKKEN
        Trent Gvardiol Faes Harwood GABRIEL
        Saka Smith-Rowe Eze SALAH PALMER
        Isak Muniz JEBBISON

        Haaland draft (352/343)
        Valdimarson RAYA
        Trent Gvardiol Faes Harwood PINNOCK
        Saka Smith-Rowe Eze JOTA BRERETON
        Isak Muniz HAALAND

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          just now

          B at a push

      4. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Henderson (and Palace double-up with Muñoz) or Flekken?

        1. Willllsonnn!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Double

      5. WVA
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Any changes here? 0.5 ITB. MGW may become Nkunku after 1/2/3 game weeks but hoping not to make any transfers for first few weeks.

        Raya
        Gvardiol VdV Quansah
        Salah(C) Eze MGW ESR
        Haaland(VC) Isak Solanke
        Fab Barco Winks HB

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          It’s light in midfield and prefer 4.5m keepers

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Where would you downgrade to upgrade midfield?

            1. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Raya to 4.5 (Henderson)
              MGW to Gordon / Jota
              Or VdV to 4.5m

              1. WVA
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                VdV is 4.5?

                1. boombaba
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Sorry read that wrong. Your right.
                  Probably weight up downgrading keeper for a 7.5 mid or 8m if spending budget

            2. SuperBestFriend
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Haaland and Salah might give way to a new dog midfielder so I could do that. I can also shift an attacker down to cheaper fire option and upgrade Odegaard. I have a version of this with no Isak and Havertz that makes the midfield beefier. But I like this spread better.

              1. SuperBestFriend
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Whoops. Wrong reply. Sorry.

          2. WVA
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Raya to 4.5, Eze to Odegaard?

        2. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Looks good but would try to find 0.5m and get Porro over VdV , Spurs prob won't keep many CS after GW1 , could have Pope/Porro over Raya/Vdv or Porro/Nkunku for Vdv/Eze(also a good pick)

      6. SuperBestFriend
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        From the Great White North:
        Henderson/Areola
        Myk/Gvard/Munoz (Barco/Harwood)
        Salah Kamada Odegaard ESW (Bergval)
        Solange Halland Isak

        Trying for a variety of price brackets while also good opening fixtures. Tot Ars and Man City are full of goals. Defense should carry lots of attacking threat this season except Harwood who is the most nailed on 4.0 imo

      7. jack88
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Areola
        Gvardiol porro munoz
        Saka jota gordon eze nkunku
        Haaland isak

        Thoughts?

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          looks good, bench?

      8. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        final dilemma:

        a) porro/munoz
        b) gvardiol/robinson

      9. El Copo
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Muniz or Joao Pedro?

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          muniz for me

        2. Willllsonnn!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          prefer Muniz but Pedro 0.5 cheaper so depends what you want to do with funds

      10. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Which one looks better in the first 5/6

        Saka + Solanke + ESR/minteh/szobslai/6.5m mid

        Son + Joao pedro + Odegaard

        1. Willllsonnn!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A with ESR

      11. MT180
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        A) Porro/Solanke
        B) Trent/Muniz

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          just now

          A

      12. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        GW 4 wildcard looks inevitable...

      13. OverTinker
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Any chance Maguire become a forward? I want some OOP players

      14. cutch
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is Gibbs-White a good option for the 3 first GWs insted of Garnacho or Nkunku? His fixtures look good...

