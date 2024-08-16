4
4 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Fab x
    Hall quansah gabriel x x
    Saka esr jota x x
    Haland isak wood

    Which ?

    A) sels taa porro nkunku rogers
    B) hendo myko aina son rogers
    C) sels porro munoz bruno rogers
    D) hendo mayko aina bruno nkunku

    Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    hendo gabriel or raya munoz

    Open Controls
  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Are Crystal Palace really that good?
    Enough for 34.8% ownership of Eze?

    Open Controls
  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    just now

    FOMO really coming into play now - Haaland ownership nearly 50% :O

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.