  1. Z
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    RMT, Bench Boost 1

    Raya Vicario
    TAA Porro Hall Quansah Barco
    Saka Son Jota Eze Murphy
    Isak Havertz Solanke

    A. Raya Vicario Hall Barco Saka

    B. Pickford Henderson Saliba Gabriel Gordon

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      7/10

      cos I have 7 of your players

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not bad. You have 4 spurs. If it were me I'd downgrade Vicario

    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      You can't have 4x Spurs.
      You will be benching a 5.5m MID

      Downgrade the defence and Vicario.
      A no-Haaland team should have a stronger midfield than this.

      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I have a no-Haaland team, but my Midfield is Salah, Jota, Son, Saka, ESR.

  2. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    1) Gordon Rogers
    2) Murphy Eze

    A) Quansah Salah
    B) TAA Saka

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      2B

    2. mr_jones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1B

  3. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Understand Brighton advancing in talks to sign Ferdi Kadioglu as the player has agreed on personal terms.

    Negotiations underway with Fenerbahçe to get deal done.

    Brighton also confident of getting Rutter deal done after triggering £40m clause, as @David_Ornstein reported.

    A lot of Brighton fans think he will play RB and Barco safe.

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      This has been mentioned over the past couple of days and I expect the transfer to happen.

      My hope too is that Kadioglu plays RB (even though he is a LB), as that is the side Brighton are weakest. Don't know why they don't just sign a specialist RB though.

  4. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Porro, Eze, Muniz
    B) Porro, ESR, Solanke
    C) Hall, Nkunku, Solanke

    1. undersarmy
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Im on B

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  5. undersarmy
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Repost as I missed Isak out!

    Think Im pretty set on this GTG?
    Raya
    TAA Porro Hall
    Saka Jota MGW ESR
    Solanke Haaland Isak
    Fabianski Barco Robinson Winks

    1. FootballFanatic365
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      def + GK looks top.
      Mid has one extra cheapy , upgrade
      FWDs look top

  6. pjomara
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    I see double the number of people picking 7.5 Solanke over 8.0 Havertz. How come?
    Am deciding between the two. Solanke got 25% more playing time last season and ended up with 5 less points.
    Their minutes will be much closer this season I expect, with Havertz coming more into favour and Solanke having more competition with Richarlison.
    Solanke has a risk of one-season-wonder about him having only scored 6 goals in 22/23.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm not sure tbh. Still prefer Havertz myself. Think maybe it started when Arteta was talking up Jesus, and then Solanke's move was serendipitously timed for people to be drawn to that switch

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Think of reasons to get players and not so many not to get them. Solanke will have competition from Richarlison. Should be nailed on for 5 or 6 games though to see if he can step up to the bigger club.

    3. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Solanke will be part of a much better attack now so it's hard to judge against BOU performances. People have said Jesus may eat into Havertz mins or push him into MF. Hard to predict but that's the game!

    4. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Postecoglou and Fantasy managers hoping Solanke will get on the end of some crosses. Spurs' attempted vs completed for that stat is interesting

    5. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I think it depends whether or not you have Saka.

      Haaland + Salah teams might be struggling to get Saka as well. Havertz is a cheaper way of getting an Arsenal attacker in.

  7. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    How's it looking? 0.5M ITB.

    Henderson
    TAA, Gvardiol, Barco
    Saka, Jota, Garnacho, Nkunku
    Haaland, Isak, Solanke

    (Fabianski, Winks, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson)

    Cheers!

    1. Johnh1995
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Do you think that both Garnacho and Nkunku will start

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        yes mate

      2. Catastrophe
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not sure. In isolation I think they are both good picks, especially Garnacho who I think will perform well even with some rotation. Probably a bit too risky with such a weak bench, though. May go Eze over Nkunku and wait to see how Chelsea play out.

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Strong team but don't like the 3x 4.0 defenders though.

    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Defence and bench is a disaster.

      Downgrade those premium defenders, they're not worth it.

  8. HAMMERTIME107
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Considering Saka & Solanke >>> Son & Havertz

    Stick with this or make the change?

    Areola
    Gvardiol | Porro | Saliba
    Gordon | Jota | Smith-Rowe | Saka
    Haaland | Solanke | Isak

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      stick with your first choice

  9. HollywoodXI
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Couple of tweaks made. GTG?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Porro Quansah
    Saka Jota Gordon ESR
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Fabianski Robinson Barco Sangare

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Really like it, nearly same draft I have currently.

      Only a bit lighter on the back with Hendo as GK, Gabriel instead of Gvardiol and Eze instead of ESR.

  10. Billy Whizz
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Does anyone think Carvalho will get a decent amount of minutes for Brentford this season?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Instinctively I'd say yes but it is a little unclear where he fits, since there's already competition on the left from Schade & Lewis Potter. DZ League posted a link the other day with Frank saying he might try to incorporate him as a 10 which would mean a system tweak for Brentford. So more of a wait & see for me, tempting as it is to stick him in my Bobb hole

  11. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Henderson
    Gabriel TAA Hall
    Jota Bruno Eze Odegaard
    Haaland Isak Wood

    Benda Robinson Winks Barco

    hows this?

    Really want Saka though, what the best way to raise 1.5m from this team to switch Odegaard? Eze? Bruno? Taa?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've reluctantly downgraded Eze for now

    2. Fernandito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      yea thought Eze to ESR/Minteh & then Odegaard to Saka

  12. Stechrisolfc21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Flekken
    Porro / TAA / Quansah
    Salah / Eze / H-O / Bailey
    Haaland / Issak / Muniz

    Subs - ESR / Barco / Faes

    What do you reckon on A or B please? Currently at A as belief Salah will haul early on.

    A) Salah / Eze / ESR
    B) Saka / Gordan / Jota

    Cheers

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  13. mr_jones
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) Salah & Quansah
    B) Jota & Trent

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      what's the rest of the defence? gut says A but B if you've got a very cheap defence

      1. mr_jones
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        rest of defence is currently: Andersen / Burn / Gvardiol / Barco

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Go for A then I reckon

    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    League code for FFS Let’s see who got it right
    L2jhos

    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Almost, 7rjngs quickly, we’re at 997!

    2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      aemo14

      I think there's about 50 in mine ha

  15. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Slightly boring / odd one... who would you go for here?

    A) Mykolenko
    B) Quansah

    Pros for Mykolenko: nailed, full-back who gets forward, rotates nicely with other defenders and plays at home when they're away
    Pros for Quansah: plays for a better team, has better fixtures

    Rest of defence at the moment is Gvardiol, Munoz, Robinson and Barco

    Having a Liverpool player looks better on paper but how nailed do we think Quansah is?

    Cheers

  16. undersarmy
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on A) ESR or B) Murphy

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      ESR, more nailed

  17. FootballFanatic365
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sels (4.0)
    Saliba TAA Hall (4.0, 4.0)

    Saka Jota 5.5 Kulu Eze

    Haland Wood Isak (c)

    Pick a 5.5 mid ?

    1. ESR
    2. Minteh
    3. Mavididi

    thanks

  18. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Semenyo looks to be replacing Solanke at Number 9. 5.5m midfielder this season lads. Worth a punt.

    1. FootballFanatic365
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B'mouth signing a Striker soon

  19. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Current draft looking like this, any issues here?

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Gabriel Porro
    Saka Jota Eze ESR
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Bentley Winks Robinson Barco

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Eze could be an issue, rest looks good imo

    2. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I think this will be a popular front 7. It’s mine.

  20. HAMMERTIME107
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    A - Areola & Saliba
    B - Raya & Quansah and £0.5

    Areola
    Gvardiol | Porro | Saliba
    Gordon | Jota | Smith-Rowe | Saka
    Haaland | Solanke | Isak

  21. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    My starting 11 as of now.

    Raya

    Gvardiol/Porro/Munoz

    Minteh/Saka/Jota/Gordon

    Haaland/Solanke/Isak

    (Was
    Minteh/ Son/Eze/Nkunku/Muniz)

    Which do u prefer ?

  22. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Gabriel and Porro
    Or
    B) TAA and Robinson

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

  23. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    Which combo is the best for the next few (3 - 4) GWs

    Nkunku & Garnacho
    Jota & CHO

    Rest of front 8

    Salah ESR Winks xxxxxxx xxxxxxx

    Havertz Solanke Haaland

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      J&C

  24. Business Dog
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    4.5 fwds most likely to get minutes?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Jebbison but even he’s not a starter.

  25. bobicek92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Who is in your view the best 6.5 mid for first three GWs before making a decision on Nkunku? Currently on Garnacho, thinking even about taking a punt on Doku given Bobb's injury

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Smith-Rowe

      1. bobicek92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Already have him, I meant exactly 6.5 to cover this price point

    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Garnacho

  26. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saka or Son?

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends if u have Solanke imo.
      Iv same dilemma

