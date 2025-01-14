If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 21.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 21 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 GMT on Tuesday 14 January.

WILL ISAK + JOAO PEDRO PLAY?

It’s almost time to lock in our teams but there remains uncertainty on the status of popular forwards Alexander Isak (£9.3m) and Joao Pedro (£5.7m).

Newcastle United’s Swedish star has become a near-essential asset after scoring in seven successive league matches. He also put the Magpies 1-0 up at Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg, before being taken off with a slight hamstring complaint.

Although he might’ve received an FA Cup rest versus Bromley regardless, Eddie Howe is known for teasing FPL managers. His cryptic words create just enough doubt.

“He will be there or thereabouts. We haven’t seen him train yet but fingers crossed he will be [fit].” – Eddie Howe

As for the Brighton and Hove Albion attacker, an ankle was twisted in training last week. The 23-year-old posted on social media to say his scan was fine but head coach Fabian Hurzeler doesn’t want to take an unnecessary risk.

“We have to see it today. So, he will train with the team and then we will decide if we take the risk – and we won’t take any risk. So, only if it’s a calculated risk and if he feels well. That’s the most important [thing] that the player feels confident with his body, we won’t do any stupid things, but we have to wait for the training session today and maybe also tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler

The Seagulls don’t travel to Ipswich Town until Thursday, giving Joao Pedro more time, but owners should make sure their bench is ready for a possible autosub.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24 CONFIRMED

Meanwhile, the FA Cup weekend means it’s been 10 days since the previous deadline, giving plenty of time for newsworthy material to emerge.

We’ve seen action in both domestic knockout competitions, early transfer window movements and managerial appointments at two clubs.

One of these, Everton, will be taking part in this season’s first Double Gameweek. That’s because their postponed Merseyside derby of Gameweek 15 has been moved to Wednesday 12 February, creating Double Gameweek 24.

This is subject to Liverpool avoiding the Champions League play-offs. But they’re top of the table after winning six from six, making this look safe.

ASSISTANT MANAGER PRICE REVEALS

Furthermore, Gameweek 24 is also the first time you can use the Assistant Manager chip. Having been revealed as this season’s Mystery Chip, we now know how much budget needs to be set aside for the managers of all 20 clubs.

It’s something else to think about when making transfers and finalising chip strategies.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 21 CAPTAIN

This will be one of the season’s more interesting armband decisions. Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) has been phenomenal so far, breaking all sorts of records. But the Egyptian is away to Nottingham Forest, whose watertight defence helped them inflict Liverpool’s only league loss in September.

Therefore, many see this as a good week to go against an automatic Salah captaincy. It’s just a question of picking a preferred alternative, each of whom brings an imperfection.

Alexander Isak is the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible but has a knock, whereas our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm likes Cole Palmer (£11.4m) despite Chelsea’s poor form contrasting with opponents Bournemouth.

Both back Salah in second place but RMT names Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) as a number three, even though Manchester United are winless in four league outings.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes all-in on Newcastle at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Elsewhere, differentials Iliman Ndiaye (£5.4m) and Lucas Paqueta (£5.7m) are tipped to give David Moyes and Graham Potter good starts in their respective dugouts.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 21!



