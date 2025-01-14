290
290 Comments
  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    I think if isak can train today. Shldnt be problem to start right?
    Capt isak?

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      It's certainly tempting

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I think he'll start.

      But.... I'm worried about him tweaking his hamstring after 20 mins. We've seen it before. I'm not gonna risk it I think.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I also think he's probably a high floor, lower ceiling pick this week so I'm less enthused. I just don't see him scoring a hat-trick this week. Could be wrong.

        1. JabbaWookiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          So who are you captaining?

      2. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        This. Was even considering benching him rather than Jimenez/Jackson, but that may be a cautionary step too far...

      3. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        That's my concern. 100% otherwise. Haaland/Mo it is. Chris Sutton seems to disagree though (on the haaland thing)

  2. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Andersen + Sarr > Hall + Gordon for free - yay or nay?

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Absobloominginglutely

      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Dilemma is whether to keep Sarr for one more (Leicester could be a haul) and see what happens, or just switch to Gordon now. Wolves at home is a pretty plumb fixture tbf. But this season I've found less has always proven to be more so I could live to regret it...

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Why sell Sarr the sweet prince before Leicester?

      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Precisely the dilemma...as above

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Keep Sarr this week.

  3. _Gunner
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Any updates on Murphy?

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      He's a boring meh pick? (As he scores a brace tomorrow).

  4. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Am I good to roll FT? I was gonna take out Jesus but I have a good enough bench. Jesus -> Wood next GW

    Sels (Fab)
    TAA, Munoz, Hall, Gabriel (Myko)
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr (Rogers)
    Isak, Jackson (Jesus)

    3FT, 0.0M ITB

    1. Will
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I’m on Roger’s bench too … pretty stressful

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Teams looks good, I would roll

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Roll, but I would start Rogers over one of the defenders.

  5. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Which GK to play this week....

    A) Muric - Brighton H
    B) Sels - Liverpool H

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Sels - Muric has been dropped now anyway.

  6. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Which one in for Timber?
    A) Hall
    B) just get VVD now for the double
    C) Aina

    Gordon in for Diaz worth a hit?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      A
      No

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        My 1st thoughts too. Cheers

  7. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Who to play

    A) Myko (Villa home)
    B) Davis (Brighton home)

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Am playing Myko, alongside Robinson/Hall. (Milenkovic/Porro)

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      B

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Davis. Look at that Brighton injury list. And Ipswich improving too

  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Bench 1 please

    TAA

    Gabriel

    Muñoz

    1. Will
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Munoz

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      taa

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Muñoz.

    4. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Munoz of course.

  9. Will
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Bench one of:
    A: Ahmed
    B: Rogers
    C: Joao Pedro
    D: Jackson

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      C

    2. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      C

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      C

    4. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I'm on C at the mo

  10. Timmyj
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Start VVD or Robinson? Or start both and bench Semenyo?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Start VVD and Semenyo IMO.

      1. Timmyj
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks! Leaning that way but line ball. Seems a few with similar bench decisions

  11. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I stupidly fell for Jesus over Xmas (well, it was the right time of year) and now have an issue and no cash.

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers Sarr
    Isak Wood

    Henderson Milenkovic Mykolenko Jesus*

    A - roll ft
    B - jesus to someone (Raul? Wissa?)
    C - something else?

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Roll

    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      See if there’s press news, but if he’s out awhile as expected has to B

      Raul and Wissa both good options, Gakpo depending on Liverpool DGW plans too

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Would then bench Wood or Rogers

        1. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          No cash for that unfortunately - hence the thought of rolling over and using cash from elsewhere next week

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Roll and assess again next GW.

  12. ratski
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Real rough one this week
    3 out of these 5...
    A. Trent (nfo)
    B. Gabriel (TOT)
    C. Robinson (whu)
    D. Hall (WOL)
    E. RAN (new)

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      BCD rodent 🙂

    2. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A B D for me

    3. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      ABD

    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      ABD

    5. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      E is a definite bench from that list.
      Robinson could have some attacking joy against West Ham but I expect the Hammers to score. I’d bench him too.

      1. ratski
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Thx guys

    6. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      ABD. Easy.

  13. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    2.2mitb. Planning to save the ft here. Would you make any moves? Team set up correctly? Thanks

    Pickford
    Taa gabriel castagne (mykoleko greaves)
    Salah palmer gordon semenyo (enzo)
    Isak Jackson pedro

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      GTG.

  14. RVP 20
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Who goes on the bench?

    A) Wissa
    B) J. Pedro
    C) Rogers

    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Maybe Pedro now based on presser.

      Rogers otherwise IMO

      1. RVP 20
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        What did they say on the presser?

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          To be assessed in today's training. Just go ahead & start Pedro, Rogers a decent bench backup.

    2. Will
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Torn between Pedro and Rogers for bench too

  15. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Jota > Bruno and play over Cunha or Rogers?

    front 8
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Rogers, Jota
    Isak, Cunha, Wood

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes IMO. Play over Wood 😛

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      For free? Yes.
      Probably bench Cunha.

  16. Wheyyyy
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Just logged back in to a sea of yellow flags. Can I please get an update on these guys:

    Timber
    Murphy
    Isak
    Pedro

    Was considering Jota to Bruno but need to figure out what's going on with the above first! Thanks!!

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1879098641069306121

      1. Wheyyyy
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Not sure about Timber (prob not likely) other 3 to be assessed during training today.

  17. InSearchOfGreenArrows
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A. Hall
    B. Gabriel
    C. Trent AA
    D. Muñoz

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      D

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      D

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      D

  18. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Any news whether Pedro the shite show will start?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Pedro the Shite Show is a truly niche OnlyFans.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I see you too are a man of culture.

  19. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    For this week only?

    a. Jackson
    b. Havertz
    c. Someone else (not Wood, Isak or Haaland)

    ???

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

  20. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Hall-Digne-Gvardiol-Robinson
    Salah-Palmer-Diaz-Rogers
    Jackson-Isak

    (Fab; Mbeumo, Cunha, Mykolenko)

    2FT 0.1 itb

    Tempted to roll. If I do, am I set up correctly in terms of formation/bench etc

    Cheers guys

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Mbeumo over one of Digne or Gvardiol.
      Cunha over Rogers, IMO.

  21. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Best combo out of these (for this week only):

    a. Munoz, Bruno, Jackson (-4)
    b. Acheampong, Bruno, Watkins (not hit)
    c. Munoz, Gordon, Jackson (-4)

    ???

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I really don't like the idea of taking a hit for Jackson v BOU at all tbh

  22. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Okay decide to go with palmer captain! Lets go!

