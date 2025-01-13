167
167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Play Pickford AVL or Fabianski FUL

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Pickford

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Pickfraud

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Short-arms

      Open Controls
  2. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    GTG? Subs correct?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Gab, Munoz, Hall
    Salah, Palmer(c), Gordon, Sarr
    Pedro, Isak

    (Flekken, Rogers, Wood, Timber)

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      looks good to me. good luck sir

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Cheers, you too

        Open Controls
  3. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    1 free, 1.6 itb

    raya

    trent, gvardiol, robinson

    salah, palmer, gordon, martinelli

    isak, wood, pedro

    (fab, enzo, rico lewis, van den berg)

    a) lewis --> munoz (bench robinson)
    b) roll

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Lenred
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
  4. el polako
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I'll have a little bit on my chips, thanks.

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Bringing him in for Diaz tonight

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Amad for me.

      Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    I have absolutely no idea which striker to buy. Have to get rid of Jesus. Any ideas?

    I have Wood and Isak.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Mate, ta

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Is this code for Solanke?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          You would have cracked the enigma code without a computer!

          Open Controls
      2. Lenred
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Mateta

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Haaland would be a good selection.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Shame he costs an arm and a leg.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          'Tis but a scratch.

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Perhaps the cheap Everton forward Ndiyae, at 5.4m he frees up funds, has a dgw coming up, easily benched to play 3-5-2, could be more prominent now goggle-eye’s manager David Moyes is back as manager?

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            I did some maths a while back, and I think Ndiaye does get at least one return across GWs 23, 24, and 25.

            If I get a crocked striker, I think I might get him, but it doesn't seem worth me purposely doing it 🙁

            Open Controls
        3. Hanz0
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Raul? 1.87xG last game, West Ham and Leicester next same as Mateta but much cheaper.

          Open Controls
  6. Lenred
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Fab (Flekken)
    Gab Hall Lewis (Myko Castagne)
    Salah Palmer Diaz Gordon Rogers
    Isak Wood (Evanilson)
    £1.6 m ITB. 1 FT

    Would you do:

    A Diaz to Bruno
    B Evanilson to Mateta
    C Both for -4
    D Neither and roll

    I’m leaning towards A despite the DGW coming up.

    Cheers !

    Open Controls
  7. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Which one to bench this week?

    A) Rogers
    B) Wood
    C) Gakpo

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      Maybe W

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'd play Gakpo. If I had to play one of Rogers and Wood, it'd be Rogers.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I have Allison. Is it worth swapping him to Pickford to enable getting TAA ?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      No, get Konate. Or VVD IMO.

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      41 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    3. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      No rush, but you’ll need TAA for the double & Ipwsich

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  9. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Need to bench one out of

    Munoz
    Wood
    TAA

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      That’s tough, probably Munoz

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah. Don't want to but there you are.

        Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Munoz. Not nailed is he.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        That's Muniz...

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Oh you are right!

          Open Controls
      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Is he not? How so?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          My bad, mixing my Munoz and Muniz's up.

          Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
  10. Bonus magnet
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who to buy

    Sell one Doku or Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Sell both.

      Open Controls
      1. Bonus magnet
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Don’t want to take a hit yet

        Open Controls
    2. Bonus magnet
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Who to buy (Bruno or Amad)

      And sell one of Doku or Martinelli

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Sell Doku first

      Open Controls
  11. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Was all set on VVD and Diaz to Hall and Bruno, but with the double gameweek news having a rethink….

    Thoughts on Timber/Diaz to Munoz/Bruno? Can’t afford Hall unfortunately

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  12. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    On a wildcard and now two of my three Toon players have yellows. Stick with Murphy and Isak or go Gordon/Wood?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Gordon/Wood

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Murphy Isak

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        My bench is Dibling, Aina and Greaves if that helps.

        Open Controls
  13. Fergie's Gum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Advice please? 2FTs, 0.3m

    Alisson
    TAA - Robinson - Gabriel
    Ode - Palmer - Salah - Sarr
    Jackson - Isak - Evanilson

    Bench: Fab - Rogers - Colwill - VdB

    Odegaard for Bruno is nearly done.

    A - roll 2nd transfer and play Rogers
    B - Evanilson to Raul and not play Rogers

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Roll 2nd transfer and I'm not sure why you wouldn't play Colwill home to a depleted BOU.

      Open Controls
  14. sneif4
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Would you start:
    A) J Pedro
    B) Diaz

    I've already got Salah

    Open Controls
  15. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Alisson Valdi
    Hall Munoz Robinson (Murillo Myko)
    Salah (c) Mbeumo Gordon Amad Eze
    Isak Haaland (Wood)

    Alisson Valdi
    Hall Munoz Robinson (Murillo Myko)
    Salah (c) Palmer Gordon Mbeumo Fernandes
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Which one??

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Number two

      Open Controls
      1. Bonus magnet
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Air freshener in the cupboard

        Open Controls
  16. Tshelby
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    What to do here?

    A) VvD to Munoz ( to free up some funds )
    B) Mbeumo to Gordon
    C) Jackson to Wood / Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      No moves appeal:
      - VVD with double
      - Mbeumo is a long term pick, likely use FT to bring him back
      - stick with Jackson, entry point this GW for Wood/Solanke isn't ideal

      Open Controls
      1. Tshelby
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Roll the FT than?

        0.0 ITB / 1 FT

        Fabianski, Sels
        Gabriel, VvD, RAN, Robinson, Faes
        Salah, Kulusevski, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Isak, Pedro, Jackson

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Save

          Open Controls
    2. Old Gregg
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  17. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    got double Arsenal defence...Gab & Sal....shift one for Hall or save FT?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Shift

      Open Controls
  18. Fainty
      56 mins ago

      1 free transfer, 0 in the bank.

      Raya
      Hall | Gabriel | Trent
      Sarr | Salah | Palmer | Bruno (C)
      Pedro | Jackson | Isak
      Bench: Virginha | Rogers | Ait-Nouri | VDV

      Thinking Gabriel out > Munoz in
      Or
      Ait-Nouri out > Mazaroui in (benching issue)
      Or
      Roll

      Leaning towards roll atm but not stoked with my double arsenal cover as I highly doubt they keep a clean sheet in the derby. Getting rid of Gabriel would also free up funds for future moves. I do however feel rolling some transfers soon is important.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Old Gregg
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Roll

        Open Controls
        1. Fainty
            just now

            Thanks mate, most logical of them all

            Open Controls
      2. Kikofraeuropa
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        A) enzo > sarr/eze and safe 1ft
        B) foden & enzo > Bruno & Gordon

        If B i’ll not get an easy road to mbuemo unless I sell Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Old Gregg
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      3. Old Gregg
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        who to bring in. Can be benched this game week.

        A) Pedro
        B) Welbz
        C) Delap
        D) Raul

        Open Controls
        1. Tshelby
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          D

          Open Controls
        2. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'd say Raul

          Open Controls
      4. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Pickford or Alisson on WC?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Sels is the best keeper

          Open Controls
      5. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Was pretty set on Isak until the flag...

        Who you lot going with?

        A. SALAH
        B. PALMER
        C. OTHER

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          For Captain oops.

          Open Controls
        2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          I know I'm going to be punished hard for this, but Bruno.

          Open Controls
          1. Supersonic_
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Not got him, would need to take a -4. He'll cook

            Open Controls
      6. donbagino
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would you switch Enzo to Amad for FT? I mean Diallo is more likely to outscore Enzo this week, but maybe it's better to save FT as Enzo has a nice fixture as well (form worse).

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.