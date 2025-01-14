268
  1. Kompanjongene
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) Rogers
    B) Watkins
    C) Wissa

    1. Test Eagles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rogers

  2. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    1 ft.
    Which transfer to make:

    A) Diaz to Bruno
    B) Lewis to Munoz
    C) Both for -4

    C Will leave me with:

    Sanchez
    Gabriel - Munoz - Castagne
    Salah - Palmer - Sarr - Gordon - Bruno
    Isak - Jackson

    Sels - Huijsen - Milenkovic - Larsen

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      A to be sensible, C for entertainment

      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ta
        Think it’s about entertainment so I’ll do C

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Good lad - I'm doing the same (with Timber instead of Lewis)

  3. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who to captain:

    1. Palmer (BOU)
    2. Fernandes (SOU)
    3. Salah (nfo)

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      2

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’m tempted by 2 but 1 will be fresh and you know the role he will play

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      1

  4. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bench one of Wood, Pedro or Rogers?

    1. Fergie's Gum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wood

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Pedro

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Pedro

  5. bobicek92
      37 mins ago

      would you rather play Colwill or Robinson? Worried about the new manager bounce for West Ham

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Robinson - think both will concede

    • RamboRN
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Allison
      Robinson gabriel lewis
      Salah Enzo palmer gordon
      Jackson isak wood

      Subs fabianski, rogers, greaves, timber
      2.1m itb. 1ft

      Any transfer advice? Roll?

    • DaveZubie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      It's funny that the article mentions "lack of motivation" - I've felt it myself as well this season.
      As a conservative manager who liked 2FTs I'm putting the blame on allowing myself to amass up to 5 FTs.

      I look at my team and whereas I used to have to nearly always use a FT, and so stay engaged, I find myself setting my bus team and then looking each week and going "Hmm, I'll just roll another transfer"

      Note to self: Become more active!!

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        I haven't managed to save more than 2 yet... Still ranked 1 million overall so it hasn't really worked!

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Whoever I sell scores, sometimes big time and whoever I buy, blanks. Not my season either.

    • Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Odegard to?

      A) Gordon
      B) Bruno
      C) Save and play against leaky spurs

      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Bruno.

      2. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        B if you don't have Amad

      3. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        C

        1. FplmorelikeFml
            just now

            Planning this but I know any decision I make will be wrong and Ode will miss another penalty lol

        2. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          b

        3. Braamish
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          I did B

      4. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        On WC. Which 2?

        A. Castagne
        B. Mazaroui
        C. Neco Williams

        Pickford Stolarczyk
        Konate Munoz Hall XX XX

        1. Fergie's Gum
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Mazraoui + Neco

          1. Pep Roulette
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate

      5. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        34 mins ago

        Are there any doubts around TAA starting tonight?

        1. Emery Christmas
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Nope

      6. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Morning

        Bit unsure on starting 11 and bench order this GW. Does this look right?

        Sels
        Gabriel - Colwill - Robinson
        Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Amad - Foden
        Isak - Jackson

        Areola / Wood - Kerkez - VDB

      7. Stan Bawls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        34 mins ago

        Gonna find out a lot about Forest this weekend, it’s make your mind up time about trying to win the league. If they want to then they have to be looking for the win.

        Not much chance of either a win or winning the league but they must surely try.

        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Well they managed it at Anfield

        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          What a daft comment

        3. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Doubt they will try to lose.

        4. Hits-Taken
            3 mins ago

            Yup. They have to. Would be boring if they don't try to defeat Liverpool

        5. klopptimusprime
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          Bench Pedro or Rogers

        6. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Start
          A) Joao Pedro (ips)
          B) Smith Rowe (whu)

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Isn’t A injured?

            1. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Doubtful but trained today and not ruled out. Neither guaranteed to start, both could start - that's why it's tough!

        7. Das Boot
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Armband for

          A.) Isak
          B.) Palmer
          C.) Salah

          1. Hits-Taken
              just now

              A for me

          2. addison
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Eze or Gibbs-White?

          3. TalingtonFC
            • 2 Years
            27 mins ago

            Pay Wood or Watkins? Worried Duran will start his week.

          4. Sun God Nika
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            if i had a pound for every "bench rogers or pedro / woods " question in these articles

            id treat myself to a nice deluxe burger meal with some sticky toffee pudding

          5. MetallicaJack93
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            Bench Watkins or Wood?

            Other attackers are Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr Isak

          6. Jaws
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Been reading lots of positives on Man United after their draw at Anfield and their Cup qualification vs. Arsenal.
            I brought Bruno Fernandes in a few weeks ago as Saka replacement. Got redcarded at Wolves and even worse, played completely lacklustre.
            Ragetransfered Bruno out for Gordon and now United plays the worse team in the league. Not gonna lie, Bruno is tempting again...What worries me is that they won't put up the same fight as they did against the big boys. Or did they finally turn the page?

            1. ball c
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Risk worth taking I feel for next 2. I did similar… took him out after his rc. Likely to bring him back in for Diaz

            2. pilgrimchris
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Same, I'd like to see a bit more first but can understand people wanting to buy now

            3. Fpl Richie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Really annoying. I sold after red and used the money on watkins (team below). Rookie error and the situation is awkward now tbh. Will probably buy back.

            4. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              It's not about "putting up a fight" - it's about Amorim finally having proper training sessions with a full team, which he's only been able to do very recently. Obviously there will still be blips and shock results with a new manager and disjointed squad, but Bruno has been class as part of the front 3 so points should still come regardless.

          7. Udogie-style
            • 1 Year
            22 mins ago

            Currently have defense as: Saliba, Munoz, Hall (Timber, Greaves).
            Should I play Timber over one of those?

            Cheers.

          8. Fpl Richie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            A bit of a nightmare situation to buy a striker this week, so any thoughts welcome. Team below. What would you do?

            Raya
            Gabriel Munoz Hall TAA
            Palmer Salah Sarr
            Wood Watkins* Isak
            (Fab: Rogers Enzo Milenkovic) 2FT 2.0m

            Basically I wanted to create some flexibility by going cheap striker and I'd move a midfielder up to Bruno. But buying Pedro obviously a bit tricky given the question mark, Raul good initially but Muniz sounds possibly back, and Wissa an option but reduces flexibility a little bit (would probably have to sell Rog over Enzo for example). I want to stash a bit of cash in case I use AM chip, or want Mbuemo soon in etc.

            So with the team above...
            A) Buy Pedro anyway (long term pick)
            B) Buy Raul (accept Muniz risk going forwards)
            C) Buy Wissa (fixtures improve soon)
            D) Take a punt on Gakpo/Mateta. Blocks off AM chip and Mbuemo for foreseeable

            1. Eightball
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              cant you just hold Watkins this week and reassess next week?

            2. Jaws
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I'd buy Gordon and switch Watkins to Mateta. Beef up the midfield next week.

          9. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            Is Gordon being overlooked as (c) option? Barnes is injured and he could be on pens if Isak is off the pitch. Plus ITS WOLVES

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              It's not overlooking him, it's just that Isak is much better.

              1. Jet5605
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                Better yes but flagged and a minutes risk

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I don't think so really

          10. Eightball
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Raya (Fab)
            TAA Gabriel Munoz (Robinson, Greaves)
            Palmer Salah Bruno Gordon (Enzo)
            J.Pedro Isak Wood

            Start Pedro (injury doubt) over Enzo or Robinson? that's what I am currently on

            Still cant make up my bind on captain between Palmer, Isak or Bruno. If there was no doubt about Isak he would be my choice but I am a little worried his minutes gets managed.

          11. Braamish
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Not sure about my subs here (other than THB). Need a little help please

            Raya
            Munoz - Gabriel - Hall
            Palmer - Salah - Bruno - Mbuemo
            Delap - Isak - Wood

            Subs
            Fab / Robinson - Semenyo - THB

            See any reason to change? Robinson instead of Munoz/Mbuemo? Semenyo instead of Delap/Mbuemo/Wood?

