  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    FPL Fatman Scoop back on the books!

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Didn't Potter get given, like, a 14 year contract at Brighton? Or was that Pardew at Newcastle?

      1. Tazah
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Pardew at Newcastle

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Great article. Enjoyed reading that. Nice to get a bit more detail than usual and luxuriate with the content. You can tell a lot of research went into it.

    3. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      How is your FPL season going, Virgin?

  2. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hendo
    Taa-Timber-Gabriel
    Salah- Sarr - Rogers- palmer
    Jesus-Usak-Jackson

    Enzo-Myko-Greaves

    Would you do the below or roll

    Enzo + Jacko > Gordon + wood

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Similar position and I’m rolling

  3. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    I don't even have West Ham players, and I want to sell them now Potter is back

    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I still have Arnautovic on the bench for some reason.

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A. Gvardiol > hall
    B. Gvardiol > Munoz
    C. Keep gvardiol

    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      C

      Each transfer is golden in this time, considering AM chip/doubles are coming

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Makes sense, cheers

  5. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    How is Bentancur only flagged at 75% with a "head injury"?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Looks red to me.

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        ...with appropriate return date per concussion protocol

  6. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Capt palmer or bruno coming gw?

  7. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Mbuemo's fixtures are very misleading

    Man City is no longer a tough game

    Spurs at home is captaincy material

    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'm going Palmer

  8. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Gakpo or Mateta??

  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Price changes 11th January

    No rises

    Falls: Udogie 4.8, Holding 4.2

    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      cheese

      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I'm the first Mother Farke on the block for the cheese
          And I'm the last Mother Farke to leave

      2. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Missed out out on Holding Udogie

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Destiny Rob'd

      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Whispering Death falls!

      4. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy.

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Start rogers or pedro?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Why?

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          When?

      2. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Who?

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Huh?

      3. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        Pedro.

      4. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Which?

      5. snow pea in repose
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think Dyche's sacking might weaken the EVE defense at least in the short term but I'm starting yellow flag JP as Welbeck could be back, Rogers first on the bench

