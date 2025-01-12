Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are grappling with the age-old debate of form versus fixtures while being tempted by an armband alternative to Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) in Gameweek 21.

A tricky visit to Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, coupled with favourable fixtures for Chelsea, both Manchester clubs and Newcastle United, introduces the concept of free risk for managers hunting that elusive rank rise.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Alexander Isak (£9.3m) scored for his seventh consecutive league match in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, extending the Magpies’ hot streak.

The Swedish international registered 1.41 non-penalty xG from two big chances at Spurs – the highest total in Gameweek 20.

Ahead of Wolves’ visit, Isak surprisingly claims the top spot in the captain poll. He is backed by just over three in ten of our users to continue his red-hot form.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah was on target from the spot as Liverpool collectively failed to reach former heights.

But the Egyptian was a threat, recording nine penalty area touches and three shots inside the area. Both were match-leading figures.

That spot-kick, his 31st attacking return in 19 starts, edges Salah closer to breaking the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) record of 303 points. His current tally of 209 points is an impressive return at Liverpool’s halfway mark.

Salah settles for second-best at the captain poll this week. He’s backed by just under one-quarter of our users ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Nottingham.

Cole Palmer (£11.4m) is in third place with 12.3% of the vote, closely followed by Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) at almost exactly 10%. Erling Haaland (£14.8m) is some way further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



