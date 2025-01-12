102
102 Comments Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    How did Eze play against Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I wouldn’t captain Eze.

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        i need to decide to play enzo/rogers or bring in eze for -4

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I would play rogers

          Open Controls
          1. Pomodoro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            2nd that.
            Keep an eye on Enzo falling tonight. I wouldn't be taking a -4 though. Good luck.

            Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Brining in Eze for -4 is quite a funny thing.

          Open Controls
  2. Khark
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Do we reckon TAA starts for Liverpool? Him starting against Accrington would suggest not maybe?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27011454

      Open Controls
      1. Khark
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Starts this week against NFO in my opinion.

      Open Controls
    3. Bennerman
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Who is deleting the replies here? Sad

      Open Controls
  3. Fantasy Football Friend!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Do we think Fabianski is still number 1?

    Tempted by BB this week and he is my only concern.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Not clear as I haven't seen any info on why Areola wasn't in the FA Cup squad

      Open Controls
    2. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      New manager may have different thoughts. Hold BB

      Open Controls
  4. Pomodoro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Shall we talk about Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Fergie's Gum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      right when i was sure Gordon would be my transfer in...i'm now having second thoughts

      Open Controls
      1. Pomodoro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Come join the Outlier Club for Captaincy this week

        Open Controls
        1. Fergie's Gum
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          well it's either Bruno + Raul/Wissa, or Gordon + Cunha

          Open Controls
          1. Pomodoro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Bruno/Raul.
            Wissa is a great punt from around GW24.

            Open Controls
  5. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    What to do here? 1FT 0.3ITB

    Pickford
    TAA Robinson Timber
    Palmer Salah (C) Gordon Jota
    Jackson Wood Isak

    Fab Enzo Mazraoui VDB

    A) Mazraoui to Munoz
    B) Jota to Eze/Amad
    C) Jackson to Mateta
    D) Jackson and Jota to Bruno and Mateta -4pts
    E) Roll

    Open Controls
    1. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Enzo looks like falling tonight
      Enzo to Amad if the funds allow and play him over Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Sounds good yes

        Open Controls
      2. jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Reckon Amad starts? Was benched today

        Open Controls
        1. Pomodoro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          With Dalot getting a red card tonight I think there is a higher chance he does. Whether he plays RWB or or attacking 10 depends now.
          I read Napoli are interested in Garnacho to cover Kavarskelia who seems to be imminently heading to PSG.

          Open Controls
          1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            They're interested in Rashford, as well. Hopefully Nacho stays put.

            Open Controls
        2. jonnybhoy
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          0.1 out of affording this. Amad is now 5.4m 🙁

          Open Controls
  6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Mubama a worthy bench filler or save 0.1 and stick with Stewart?

    Open Controls
    1. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'd for a WC?
      I wouldn't be messing around using transfers on this caliber of player.
      If so, save the 0.1.

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes, on a WC.

        Open Controls
        1. Pomodoro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Me too.

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Based on what?

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        59 mins ago

        The super-remote possibility he might get a cameo as opposed to Stewart who definitely won't.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          44 mins ago

          Imagine being 0.1m short for a high ceiling transfer move because you decided to pay the extra 0.1m for a player that has a "super-remote possibility he might get a cameo"

          Open Controls
          1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            With the number of people here saying "I don't like Stewart in your team" as though he was my main issue, I figured I'd at least ask the question.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Don't like the idea of Stewart/Mubama dead spot. There are enough cheap enablers to have 8 playable attackers

              Open Controls
  7. Sz21
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Which one of these would you bench?
    1. Wood (LIV)
    2. Rogers (eve)
    3. Enzo (BOU)

    Thinking possibly either Enzo or Rogers.

    Open Controls
    1. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Enzo. No question.
      As mentioned above keep an eye on his price dropping tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. Sz21
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Not sure if his possible price dropping will impact his performance much though this weekend.

        A couple of nice home games now and will consider selling after.
        There is some commentary that Disasi back fit may help him too.

        Open Controls
    2. Somnus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have the same 3 and benching Enzo.

      My bigger dilemma is whether to do Enzo to Gordon for free...

      Open Controls
      1. Pomodoro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like it.

        Open Controls
  8. Bennerman
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Tonight's mod – show yourself

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      And explain your methodology

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        And if you can't or don't, then you are weak as ps

        Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      TM o’clock I reckon.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        That was my thought, but didn't want to prejudice it

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 14 Years
          32 mins ago

          I don’t know what has been deleted, but I’ve always thought that if a mod deletes a post, they should send you an email saying why. They are quite happy to send one saying you are suspended.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I agree.

            TM is a bit high and mighty, presume he is reading this so will say: TM, at least be fair and don't think you're something other than a bloke on a website.
            Or enjoy the power, if you like – you seem to.

            See you whenever my inevitable ban ends.

            Open Controls
    3. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
  9. FplmorelikeFml
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Should I keep Ode for 1 more game or time to move him on? Missed a penalty and Arsenal aren't doing well

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        34 mins ago

        He looks a terrible FPL option, get rid, I did two weeks ago.

        Open Controls
      2. Pomodoro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Shift to Bruno?

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 14 Years
          23 mins ago

          Good call

          Open Controls
    • Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      On WC, super low TV, BB already used. Looking to bank transfers until GW24, then reassess.

      1. Haaland team

      Verbruggen | Stolarczyk
      Hall | Chalobah | Castagne | Neco | Greaves
      Salah | Palmer | Sarr | Amad | Murphy
      Haaland | Isak | Stewart

      2. No-Haaland team

      Onana | Valdimarsson
      Hall | Milenkovic | Chalobah | Castagne | Van den Berg
      Palmer | Salah | Bruno | Gordon | Dibling
      Isak | Wood | Mateta

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Pomodoro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Haaland team. Be even more maverick and shift Palmer to Bruno and use the extra funds to upgrade Stewart to Pedro/Raul?

        Open Controls
        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          Contemplating, tbh. Chelsea have decent fixtures, though, but given I'm chasing and Palmer's ownership is super high, it might not be a bad shout. I could even afford Mateta then. But would leave me with a benching issue.

          Open Controls
          1. Pomodoro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            I like it even more with Mateta.
            I'm im similar position floating between 500-1M OR past 4 or 5 weeks. I feel everyone's squads are very similar now and if I really want to move up fast I need to break from the mould. Ballsy or potentially fatal though!

            Good luck!

            Open Controls
            1. Pomodoro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              My WC

              Pickford/Fabianski
              Hall/Robinson/Munoz/Williams/Myko
              Salah/Bruno/Murphy/Eze/Diaz
              Halland/Isaak/Pedro
              O.2ITB

              The plan is to shift Diaz to Mbeumo post the DGW (24 or 25) for the WHU & LEI fixtures.
              It's a coin toss between Pedro and Raul but Pedro edging it down to IPS this week and BGW29 coverage.

              Open Controls
              1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yeah, I'm kind of stuck here. If I go with the team below, I'm missing Palace attack. If I go with Mateta and Gordon, I am stuck having to play Dibling because the only way to make that work is to downgrade Stolar to Valdi and get a 4.4 midfielder. It may not be TOO horrible an idea, but it's one I'm going to have a tough time reversing.

                Open Controls
                1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Although...this may tick most boxes even better:

                  Verbruggen | Stolar
                  Aina | Hall | Munoz | Castagne | Greaves
                  Salah | Bruno | Rogers | Murphy | Dibling
                  Haaland | Isak | Mateta

                  Open Controls
          2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
            • 13 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yeah, I think I'm liking this:

            Verbruggen | Stolar
            Hall | Munoz | Castagne | Neco | Greaves
            Salah | Bruno | Gordon | Rogers | Dibling
            Haaland | Isak | Raul

            The only problem here is the lack of Palace attacking cover for their tasty run of fixtures.

            Open Controls
    • El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Palmer cappers surprisingly low

      Nice

      Open Controls
      1. Pomodoro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        I've taken a bold (or silly?) call to take him out of my team and shift my team strategy to Haaland/Salah/Bruno. Sink or swim time.

        Open Controls
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Big decision

          All the best with it

          What was the rationale, drop-off in form?

          Open Controls
          1. Pomodoro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            I've been floating up and down between 500k-1M for several weeks/months. I feel nows the time to try and push a different startup from the majority of the field. I see everyone's shaping up to a GW30 WC, so this is an opportunity to go heavy and early now on some lower differentials and good team fixtures.

            City (Haaland)
            Utd
            New
            Cry

            Open Controls
            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              A hell of a risk

              GL

              Open Controls
    • El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      402 Captain Points

      85% Successful Picks
      40% Best in Team Picks

      Yum

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Did you calculate yourself or is that from somewhere?

        Just curious to see how much I’ve taken a bath from the weeks I had both Salah and Haaland and Palmer but kept captaining the wrong two

        Open Controls
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Let me know hoe you've done: https://www.premierfantasytools.com/fpl-captain-picks-analyzer/

          Open Controls
          1. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            22 mins ago

            360/80/30

            Though would be worse. Between GW 6 and 17 I captained Salah only once, even though I owned him the entire time

            Open Controls
            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              Wow how did you pull that off

              Who was your captain between 6-17? Salah in those weeks was a huge part of my 40% best in team score

              Open Controls
              1. Casual Player
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                7-12, 15 Haaland (then finally gave up and sold)
                13-14, 16 Palmer
                10 Salah

                Most weeks still have a green captain according to that site, but Salah would often have been greener

                Overall still gained ranks across those 11 GWs - owning Salah helped even if not captain - but not as many as was possible. But that’s FPL.

                Open Controls
                1. Casual Player
                  • 4 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Sorry should be 7-9, 11-12, 15 Haaland

                  Open Controls
                2. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Fair play

                  Assuming you had Haaland start of the season for his crazy run. I didn't - so I guess it evened itself out

                  Open Controls
      2. Pomodoro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        359 points
        70%
        30%

        I've been on the ironside of a few Palmer vs Salah calls of late...

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        402 points with 80% successful picks...

        Open Controls
      4. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Have you played TC?

        Open Controls
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          No, why?

          Open Controls
      5. Sideways Backwards
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        480/95/50

        Salah every week apart from 2 (Palmer and Saka)

        Open Controls
    • Tmel
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      1FT and no pressing moves. Flekken is my only playing keeper and I have the exact money to upgrade him to Sels (I have no other Forest defence).

      a) Flekken > Sels
      b) Flekken > other sub 5.0 keeper (if so, who?)
      c) Roll FT

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Roll or Pickford

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Roll and make the GK move in 24/25

        Open Controls
    • AF90
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      I sold Bruno for Gordon last week. Sort of regret it and want him back. (Had owned from around GW11 not a Saka replacement) Is it a wasted transfer? No other pressing issues!

      Sarr -> Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Sideways Backwards
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        I regretted losing him for Saka pre injury and got him back after

        Open Controls
    • Sideways Backwards
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Hmm, Semenyo to Amad and play over Pedro? (Already have Bruno)

      Open Controls
      1. Pomodoro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Pedro vs IPS though...

        Open Controls
        1. Sideways Backwards
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Maybe rested/recovering though?

          Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thinking of doing Semenyo to Amad/Sarr

        Hesitation is he might play upfront and rolling FT could be useful with the impending DGW.

        Like it if your team is setup a bit better than mine

        Open Controls
      3. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nah you're covering United with Bruno, i would hold on to Semenyo for now, no striker, so he'll play CF (if Irola hasn't been mesmerised by Ouattara performance yesterday)

        Open Controls
    • Fergie's Gum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Anyone else feel Cunha will carry on scoring/assisting despite the terrible fixtures?
      I mean Wolves have to start ramping up now

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Next 8 league games are up against top half defences for xGC/90

        Open Controls
    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Best Jesus replacement- alongside Isak Jackson?

      Open Controls
      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Hojlund if you want a 4-game punt
        Otherwise, Cunha / Raul / Wissa

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Depends on your budget

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          7 m but have as have a few transfers not averse to replacing Jackson so 15 m for 2 strikers but if just replacing Jesus - Wissa Wood Raúl or Pedro ( if fit )

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.