With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost here, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General – sitting at 35k in the world this season – talks us through Gameweek 20, plus his plans for Gameweek 21 and beyond.

Gameweek 20 Review

Following four straight red arrows, a well overdue green one was achieved in Gameweek 20. It was a jump from 44k to 35k, which according to livefpl.net is just 25 points behind the Top 10k. That’s the next target.

I used the one free transfer to sell the injured Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) for Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr (£5.9m). There wasn’t an immediate return from Sarr but with Oliver Glasner’s side sitting at the top of the fixture ticker right up to Gameweek 33, I’m hoping he’ll be a long-term hold that provides good value. The move freed up more cash with £3.2m now resting in my account.

Newcastle duo Alexander Isak (£9.3m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) continued their good form, combining for 14 points, and it could have been a lot more against Tottenham Hotspur. Gordon registered four shots in the box, two of which were ‘big chances’. Isak posted an xGI of 1.43. The way the Magpies are performing, I’m keen to triple up!

The steady Eddies Chris Wood (£6.8m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) did the business again, which cements their places in my team for the foreseeable future – hopefully until Gameweek 38. The Mbeumo 19-pointer will go down as one of the highlights of the season.

As is often the case this season, there were no points from the defence/goalkeeper. I’m planning to stick with the Arsenal defensive double-up despite the fixtures not looking fantastic for clean sheets. I’d rather save a transfer than sell an Arsenal pick. Alisson (£5.4m) has been a disappointment but with a Double Gameweek on the horizon for Liverpool, he’s going nowhere.

I’m eyeing up Arne Slot (£1.5m) for the Assistant Manager chip in Gameweek 24. Having already used the Triple Captain, it seems like a no-brainer to use it this way. I’m a safe/conservative FPL manager and happy with my rank, so I’m not going to put too much thought into this new chip and just go with my first instinct and keep it simple. I’ll let others take the risks.

Gameweek 21 Bus Team



