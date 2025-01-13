138
  1. Emery Christmas
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Expecting 100+ points this week

    Raya
    TAA VVD Hall
    Salah Palmer Bruno(c) Eze
    Isak Jackson Pedro
    (Robinson, Enzo, 4.0)

    
  2. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Crelin suggesting Spurs & Fulham could double in 25. IF that happens, then surely AM is a great chip to use for both 24 & 25

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Very unlikely though and won’t know until after week 24 deadline

      
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      15% chance it shows, seems unlikely

      
    3. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Don't fall for the trap of not seeing the wood for the trees

      Players still exist, don't get swept up by managers - not enough FTs

      
  3. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Pep's wife and him are splitting

    All it takes is a bit of bad form and it's all over

    Stay safe

    
    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        4 mins ago

        Walker wrecked yet another family

        
    2. w00ton
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Hi All, 1FT 1.7itb

      Henderson
      Saliba - Hall - Munoz
      Salah - Diaz - Palmer (c) - Rogers
      Wood - Jackson - Isak

      Flekken Soucek Konsa Harwood

      A) Diaz > Gordon
      B) Diaz > Bruno
      C) Roll

      
    3. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      bou/eve is not as sexy as WOL/eve

      Think the GW2 TC users may have won.

      
      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I think it is sexier

        Bournemouth away is a better stylistic match up than Wolves at home

        B'mouth likely to want to get their foot on the ball and play into Pool's hands on the transition
        Wolves more likely to sit back at Anfield

        2 away ganes
        1 derby
        2 chances for big points

        Let's go

        
    4. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Should I roll to 4FT?

      Raya (Fab)
      Gabriel Robinson Colwill (Kerkez Pau)
      Salah Palmer Bruno Sarr Amad
      Isak Mateta (Jackson)

      
    5. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Bench Munoz or Sarr?

      
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Can you bench anyone else...?

        
    6. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Who is the priority sell and best replacements:

      A) Lewis to Munoz
      B) Diaz to Bruno
      C) Jackson to Mateta

      Sanchez
      Gabriel - Lewis - Castagne
      Salah - Palmer - Sarr - Gordon - Diaz
      Isak - Jackson

      Sels - Huijsen - Milenkovic - Larsen

      
    7. Meta12345
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Play watkins or wood?

        
      • Slurpy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Mitoma to J.Murphy but Bench Wood

        Or play Wood and roll

        
      • Hanz0
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Which striker would you go for if you already own Sarr?

        A.) Mateta (Lei A, Whu A)
        B.) Raul (Whu A, Lei A)

        Same next two fixtures, Raul notably cheaper though.

        
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          B

          
      • The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        How much do you think FPL General makes to reveal his team?

        
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          What do you mean?

          
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            59 mins ago

            I’m eternally grateful it’s restricted content!

            
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              57 mins ago

              Does he reveal anything else?

              
              1. El Chippy Chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                51 mins ago

                If he does I would never sign-up

                Anyone got a link so I make sure to never sign up?

                
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Tis a rare confluence of not wanting to read the article or look at the pictures!

                  
                  1. El Chippy Chips
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    This place has articles??

                    
        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Why does he salute with his left hand?

            
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              57 mins ago

              Tis a Masonic thing I believe.

              
              1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  38 mins ago

                  He doesn’t look to be proper military

                  
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • 12 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    I assumed he's the 'general'because he's neither elite nor totally crap.

                    
                    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                        12 mins ago

                        Ah, good shout

                        
                      • Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                          2 mins ago

                          FPL_Meh

                          
              2. Warby84
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Amad/Hall or Fernandes/Gabriel?

                
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Hall Bruno for this week

                  
              3. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Pedro out for Gakpo, or no?

                
                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  No

                  
              4. Joyce1998
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Sarr>> Gordon-4??

                A- yes
                Or
                B- No

                
                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  No

                  
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  No. Don't even LOVE it for free (although hope/think Gordon may do okay), but free is more acceptable. Good fixture for Sarr.

                  
              5. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Play Raya (TOT) or Fabianski (FUL)?

                
                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Raya

                  
              6. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Best option here? 1ft, 2.2m itb.

                a. sarr > bruno
                b. gvardiol > hall
                c. save ft

                sanchez
                gabriel gvardiol robinson
                salah palmer gordon sarr rogers
                isak jackson

                valdi pedro huijsen greaves

                
                1. PEP G
                  • 8 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Option A if its for long term plan. Else, save your FT

                  
                2. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Where’s Haaland?

                  
                  1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                      14 mins ago

                      Just north of Belgium

                      
                3. FCSB
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Flekken
                  TAA Gabriel Robinson
                  Palmer Gordon Salah Rogers
                  Isak Pedro Wood

                  Valdimarsson Enzo Porro Greaves

                  1FT, 3.2itb

                  1. Flekken >> Sels / Allison
                  2. Rogers >> Fernandes
                  3. Gordon >> Fernandes

                  Thanks!

                  
                  1. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    4 Porro to Hall and start over Robinson

                    
                4. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  This place is deader than a door mat

                  
                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    It's 00:53 and people work on Tuesdays...

                    
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      It’s lunchtime, what are you talking about!

                      Open Controls
                      
                        • 12 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        I've just had my breakfast

                        
                5. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Start

                  A Alisson, (nfo)
                  B Fabianski (FUL)

                  
                6. cruzex
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Who to buy?

                  Mateta or gakpo?

                  Yoro or n.williamns?

                  Tks

                  
                7. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Jackson Diaz > Gordon Gakpo, yes or no?

                  
                  1. ball c
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    No no

                    
                  2. bso
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I would.

                    
                8. bso
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Anyone know if Pedro and Isak are likely to start? Can't have both out...would have to take a hit.
                  Thanks guys!

                  
                  1. Hanz0
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    If I had to guess reckon Isak will, but not J Pedro

                    
                    1. bso
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Thank you Hanz. I have to Cpt armband on the lad...so he better start.
                      All the best to you this week!

                      
                9. Hanz0
                  • 2 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  Any objections to Jackson & Bowen -> Raul & Bruno for a -4?

                  Would be playing J Pedro (or Robinson) instead of injured Bowen currently.

                  So effectively who scores more?
                  A.) Jackson & J Pedro (or Robinson if injured)
                  B.) Raul & Bruno -4

                  
                10. ball c
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Which transfer to make:

                  A) Lewis to Munoz
                  B) Diaz to Bruno

                  Sanchez
                  Gabriel - Lewis - Castagne
                  Salah - Palmer - Sarr - Gordon - Diaz
                  Isak - Jackson

                  Sels - Huijsen - Milenkovic - Larsen

                  
                11. Dthinger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  I noticed Forster has net positive transfers on FPL statistics. That’s weird, right? He’s not going to play ahead of their new keeper is he?

                  
                12. PEP G
                  • 8 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Who would you bench?

                  A) Wissa
                  B) Enzo

                  Thank you in advance 🙂

                  
                  1. bso
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Enzo. Hardly anyone more useless right now.

                    
                13. Tripleh123
                  • 4 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Which one to start ? Pedro is on pens but worried about his ankle injury. Sarr is not on pens.

                  A. Sarr
                  B. Pedro

                  
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • 12 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    If Pedro is out, your 1st sub would play, right?

                    Open Controls

