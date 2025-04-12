FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 32

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 32.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 32 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 12 April.

NEWCASTLE + PALACE PLAY TWICE

All recent Wildcards and transfer plans have been anticipating Double Gameweek 32, when Newcastle United and Crystal Palace feature twice. Well, it’s here.

The average top 100k squad currently has 4.551 of these players, like the Magpies’ Alexander Isak (£9.5m), Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) and Tino Livramento (£4.6m). Meanwhile, Palace duo Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) scored in Gameweek 31, both assisted by Eberechi Eze (£6.8m).

These six all feature heavily in both our Scout Squad picks and The Great and The Good‘s template.

Additionally, the Eagles’ consecutive doubles make Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) an intriguing Assistant Manager candidate.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN OR BENCH BOOST?

Sticking with chips, having two winnable home matches naturally makes Alexander Isak the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm, and many are expected to activate their Triple Captain on him.

Although those preferring to Bench Boost right now still have future opportunities to distribute their golden armband. For example, in Double Gameweek 33.

In fact, some managers may choose to Wildcard over both of these, so we’ve provided three drafts for different chip scenarios, like if your Free Hit has already been used. Pro Pundit Lateriser has picked out the best teams to target and avoid in that latter situation.

PALMER + SAKA + VILLA QUESTIONS

Complicating all of this is the regular rotations that are affecting highly owned players. Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) and Cole Palmer (£10.7m) were restricted to cameos last weekend, before starting the European clashes.

Then there’s Aston Villa, making full use of their new attacking depth and playing completely different Gameweeks 30 and 31 defences.

Gameweek 32 is sandwiched between huge Champions League quarter-final second legs and rotation could affect Villa, in particular, because they are ‘only’ facing the already-relegated Southampton. Zophar has attempted to guess their starters in his Q&A.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – picks the maximum three players from Newcastle and Palace. It also believes that Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) will start for Villa.

But what we do know is that January signing Donyell Malen (£5.3m) isn’t registered in their Champions League squad, so should be in Saturday’s lineup. That could make him a great differential.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 32!



