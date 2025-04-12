465
FPL April 12

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 32

465 Comments
Share

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 32.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 32 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 12 April.

NEWCASTLE + PALACE PLAY TWICE

FPL notes: Rogers banned, electric Isak + Chelsea rotation

All recent Wildcards and transfer plans have been anticipating Double Gameweek 32, when Newcastle United and Crystal Palace feature twice. Well, it’s here.

The average top 100k squad currently has 4.551 of these players, like the Magpies’ Alexander Isak (£9.5m), Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) and Tino Livramento (£4.6m). Meanwhile, Palace duo Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) scored in Gameweek 31, both assisted by Eberechi Eze (£6.8m).

These six all feature heavily in both our Scout Squad picks and The Great and The Good‘s template.

Additionally, the Eagles’ consecutive doubles make Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) an intriguing Assistant Manager candidate.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN OR BENCH BOOST?

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Sticking with chips, having two winnable home matches naturally makes Alexander Isak the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm, and many are expected to activate their Triple Captain on him.

Although those preferring to Bench Boost right now still have future opportunities to distribute their golden armband. For example, in Double Gameweek 33.

In fact, some managers may choose to Wildcard over both of these, so we’ve provided three drafts for different chip scenarios, like if your Free Hit has already been used. Pro Pundit Lateriser has picked out the best teams to target and avoid in that latter situation.

PALMER + SAKA + VILLA QUESTIONS

FPL notes: Saka "knock" + more Arsenal rotation beckons 2

Complicating all of this is the regular rotations that are affecting highly owned players. Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) and Cole Palmer (£10.7m) were restricted to cameos last weekend, before starting the European clashes.

Then there’s Aston Villa, making full use of their new attacking depth and playing completely different Gameweeks 30 and 31 defences.

Gameweek 32 is sandwiched between huge Champions League quarter-final second legs and rotation could affect Villa, in particular, because they are ‘only’ facing the already-relegated Southampton. Zophar has attempted to guess their starters in his Q&A.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – picks the maximum three players from Newcastle and Palace. It also believes that Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) will start for Villa.

But what we do know is that January signing Donyell Malen (£5.3m) isn’t registered in their Champions League squad, so should be in Saturday’s lineup. That could make him a great differential.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 32!

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

465 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Saka, Konsa, Gvardiol benched. Rashford starts. Isak (TC). Gut-based decision making!

    Best of luck all

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Terrible top post…

      Anyone else benched any of that lot, and doubled down on Isak (TC)?

      Open Controls
      1. SM001
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I've benched Merino, Gvardiol and Saliba. Started Saka.

        Open Controls
        1. Cold Palms
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            I think Arsenal have their eye on next weeks game - I would not be be surprised if Saka was benched

            Open Controls
        2. Cold Palms
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Yes Gvardiol Saka Gabriel bench

            Open Controls
        3. fantasykid
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          I benched Saka too, in favour of Mbeumo. Good luck.

          Open Controls
        4. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Isak won't start 3 games in 6 days. Wilson will start the Palace at home game.

          Open Controls
          1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Wilson will get injured in the warm up

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Fair chance of that happening.

              Open Controls
          2. FPL Scoop
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            You could very well be right - I’ll just hope you’re not on this one!

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              It was telling how Tindall wouldn't say if Isak was fit enough to play 3 times in 6 days. Completely dodged the question.

              Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Curious if Bradley punish me for getting Milenkovic over him, tho Forrest seemed a more stable def option until the end of season and I had none of them so far

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Till season end Milenkovic a better option tbh. I went Bradley as twisting, but I might be getting a Forest defender come GW36.

          Open Controls
      3. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Rogers is going to start isn’t he lol

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          As a non owner, hope not

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          I would say more likely than not, purely based on historical evidence this season. But maybe Unai will allow the boy to rest for once...

          Open Controls
        3. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Doubt it.

          Open Controls
        4. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          I really wouldn't be surprised.

          Open Controls
        5. Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Hope so

          Open Controls
        6. FPL Sanky
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Has he ever missed a PL match? Villa can't just rest everybody

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            34 mins ago

            Villa need Champions League next season too

            Open Controls
          2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 13 Years
            33 mins ago

            Villa are in a bind unlike arsenal...... They still have to push in the prem to get champ league footy, but also need to go all out v psg....
            Tough to know how Emery will play out

            Open Controls
          3. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            Hello? It's Southampton. Their under 21s could beat them.

            Open Controls
        7. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          And Saka

          Open Controls
        8. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Still pushing for champs league so likely he starts..

          Open Controls
        9. Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          56 mins ago

          He is a robot alien with an everlasting battery.

          R0GR

          Open Controls
      4. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Those who have started Palmer and still own him, dont understand FPL.........Palmer needs a long rest ..........

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          No doubt Palmer hauls now

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            It's been 84 years...

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Ipswich can make any player look good.

          Open Controls
        3. nolard
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Ipswich at home is the last dance

          Open Controls
        4. Orion
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Last chance for him this GW

          Open Controls
        5. Fodderx4
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Picked him over Bruno, last chance!

          Open Controls
      5. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Rogers has been troubling me for the past few weeks.....I have benched him last 2 weeks when he has hauled.....this week I am playing him and I am sure Emery will bench him

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Yeah. Highly likely to be benched this week. All the predictors agree.

          Open Controls
          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Rogers is a trap. The Duffy of this year's FPL.

            Open Controls
      6. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        XI | Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), McAtee, Marmoush

        SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Grealish, Doku, Bernardo, Reis, Savinho, Nunes, Khusanov, Bobb

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          No Foden.

          Gvardiol at centre back 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Dr.Acula
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            we have gvardi for his attacking threat. we shall prevail

            Open Controls
            1. Cold Palms
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Not when he’s playing centre half so much

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Could be good for bps thou

                  Open Controls
          2. Gizzachance
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Sav benched again !

            Open Controls
          3. Traction Engine Foot
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Savinho ffs

            Open Controls
          4. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Bugger. Savinho benched. He might come on at half time. Let's see.

            Open Controls
            1. Cold Palms
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Yes very probable tho

                Open Controls
              • FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Probably be game state dependent. If it is tight, Pep may keep him on the bench. Pep doesn't like to change anything at all when a game is in the balance.

                Open Controls
            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Ouch! Neale was way off. Has he lost his touch at cracking the Pep roulette enigma code?

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/12/man-city-v-crystal-palace-fpl-team-news-predicted-line-ups

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Everyone’s just guessing

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Pep is just enjoying himself at this point. Cracking a lot of jokes in his presser.

                  Open Controls
            3. Cold Palms
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                O Reilly it’s time for Mactee

                Open Controls
              • Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Nice work!

                Open Controls
              • Atimis
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Why the hell he benches Savinho

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Probably because the United performance was so poor. Players have lost their place.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    He didn't start vs United...

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Oh right. Must be completely out of favour then.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Fitzy.
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        Sloppy work from such an accomplished writer...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Merlin the Wraith
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          😀

                          Open Controls
                2. mookie
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Maybe because he's too direct. Pep likes 50+ passes before going for the goal, so his old timers can catch their breath.

                  Open Controls
                3. Pusey Patrol
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  He owns Munoz in FPL

                  Open Controls
              • Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Lewis starting is good for Palace players!

                Open Controls
              • _Ninja_
                • 14 Years
                53 mins ago

                City mids were always a huge risk

                Open Controls
            4. Jet5605
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Glad I started Rogers over Gvardiol. Palace will have joy

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                I doubt that

                Open Controls
                1. Glasner Ball
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Brave 🙂

                  Open Controls
              2. boc610
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Aaaand you've jinxed it...

                Open Controls
            5. Sergio vamos
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Eze in for mitoma? Or hang on and hope he makes the Leicester game?

              Open Controls
            6. Glasner Ball
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Damn, Hughes only on the bench 🙁 at least Richards/Lacroix start

              Open Controls
            7. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

              Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Hughes, Devenny, França, Umeh.

              Open Controls
            8. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              foden and savinho owners need to sell them even with a dgw. no use having a dgw if youre not a starter

              Open Controls
              1. MikeS
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Yer I'm gonna sell foden, not sure who to get though?

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Someone who actually plays.

                  Open Controls
            9. Salarrivederci
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Foden -> Asensio
              So far so good

              Open Controls
              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                44 mins ago

                Why not Rogers? He will probably start both the doubles if he’s benched this week

                Open Controls
                1. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  Either player probably starts 2 of 3 (who really knows?). Southampton is a good fixture. That's why.

                  Open Controls
                  1. SAUCY SALAH
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Asencio will start 1/3 and Rogers 2/3 - 3/3 based on history

                    Open Controls
              2. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                44 mins ago

                Fingers crossed

                Open Controls
            10. Saka White Rice
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              OK so Pep literally dislikes Savinho. Sure. Makes sense

              Open Controls
              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Nah. Only figuratively.

                Open Controls
              2. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Not as much as Foden

                Open Controls
                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Think Foden got an issue

                  Open Controls
                  1. Merlin the Wraith
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Yeah, he's still got the POTY trophy stuffed down his pants.

                    Open Controls
                    1. RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      He’s been out of favour the whole season

                      Open Controls
                    2. SAUCY SALAH
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Injured

                      Open Controls
                2. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Foden still wounded by ManU mum chat

                  Open Controls
                3. Supersonic_
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Foden injured against united.

                  Foden was such a poor pick...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Supersonic_
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    I picked him, I knew the risks...

                    Open Controls
              3. boc610
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                If you don't have consistency in your performances then pep will drop you like a hot potato. Sav and doku haveva habit of a few good games then bang average Maybe two or three players have shown that for city all season

                Open Controls
            11. Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              4-3 Palace would do nicely here

              Sarr hatrick
              Mateta goal
              Glasner bonus

              Gvardiol hatrick

              Open Controls
              1. mookie
                • 11 Years
                55 mins ago

                Lotto odds...

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Yeah, someone always wins, innit

                  Open Controls
            12. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              One of the things I dont like about the BB chip is that 2 of the bench boost players are defenders who don't generally get many points.

              Open Controls
              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                55 mins ago

                Yeah I agree. When playing BB we should be able to pick 4 attackers.

                Ridiculous.

                Open Controls
                1. MikeS
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  That would be a cool chip actually, if you could use the bench boost for any position

                  Open Controls
              2. KeanosMagic
                • 3 Years
                54 mins ago

                Yep, and the midfielder I've boosted is ... Savinho

                Open Controls
              3. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                48 mins ago

                Overrated chip for sure

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Dunno. Benched Murphy last week 😉

                  Open Controls
            13. The Mandalorian
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Pep wants the sack.

              Open Controls
              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                53 mins ago

                Eew.

                Open Controls
              2. boc610
                • 13 Years
                50 mins ago

                Season is a right off he just wants it over.

                Open Controls
            14. MikeS
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Who shall I sell foden for?

              Raya-martinez
              Saliba-gvardiiol-milenkovic-trippier-munoz
              Salaha-saka-foden-murphy-sarr
              Marmoush -isak-mateta

              0 itb, 2ft, bench boost

              Open Controls
              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                48 mins ago

                Savinho

                Open Controls
            15. Pusey Patrol
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              50 mins ago

              I can't believe Pep left me out again

              Mmmm Bobb

              Open Controls
            16. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              40 mins ago

              Bad news for Rogers benchers, McGinn (active player) has him in his XI.

              Also sold Watkins...

              Open Controls
            17. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Henderson 1 save. We move!

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                And I don't have Eze...

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.