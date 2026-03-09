FFS Cup

Enter our FFS Members Cup now and win prizes!

9 March 2026 32 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Our third and final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competition for the 2025/26 campaign is now open for entry – and £300-worth of prizes are on offer.

This tournament is for paid subscribers (aka Chief Scouts), who can sign up for the tournament via the entry form here.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of previous winners is as follows: 

Those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of this new FFS Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ that offers all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager who is highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 30, with the first round running in Gameweek 31.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the FFS Members Cup until 23:59 GMT on Monday 16 March. We will make the first-round draw after Gameweek 30 ends.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process.

If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date. So doubly make sure you’ve got the correct ID!

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the FFS Members Cup entrants list.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 30 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

*please note that our Cups page will be updated later in the week

  1. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Hi there, totally at a loss. 3FT & 1.9 ITB
    Verburggen
    Timber Gabriel O'Reilley
    Bruno Mbuemo Semenyo Rice Iwobi
    Haaland Thiago
    (Dubravka-Alderete-Dalot-Mane)

    Please help if you can 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Nothing at all wrong here.

      Good that you have FT's for the upcoming blank to remove a couple of City/Arsenal players.

      You could even use one transfer to get a player you think will do well this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I was gonna FH but a option would to get VVD in. Any suggestions at all. Sorry to ask just feel a bit conflicted

        Open Controls
    2. Raoul Nogues
        10 mins ago

        You have 6 GW31 blankers... I suggest that O Reilly and Rice are the easiest to sell (now or next GW) for Fulham/Bournemouth/Liverpool assets ?

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Doing some DGW planning without a WC and it's really interesting.

      Basically, a lot rests on the game tonight. If Brentford go through to the quarters and have a good draw, it can really negate a lot of the advantages of WC32, BB33 because we already have quite a lot of Brentford and MUN players who we'd want to double in 33 and blank in 34.

      Otherwise, we'd probably look to sell our Mbeumo, Thiago type players (Bruno likely a season keep) in favor of DGW players for the DGW in 33, and just aim to FH34.

      Essentially, I'm rooting for Brentford to make the SFs now and give MUN and BRE a DGW in 33 so they can join the template and reduce the number of transfers I'd have to make to keep up with the WC32 crew who can easily pivot to whoever does make the SFs.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Also, it makes BBDGW33 kind of dicey because if Brentford don't make the semi, which they're not favored to do, are you gonna WC32 without Bruno? I doubt many managers would which means your DGW33 BB has at least 1 SGW already of Bruno with (che). Not ideal.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          When is there going to be a dgw where the best players like Bruno aren't worth having? I don't think there will be one absolutely optimal gw. Another issue is Dubravka. I don't think I will want to BB with him. Using transfers for 2nd gk isn't fun either. However, the 2nd dgw might be better for BB.

          Open Controls
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        3x Brentford, Mbeumo+Bruno here. BB, WC and FH intact. I really don't know yet if I need to use WC on 32. Finding differential strategy is tempting. However, I have to admit that I have decided to be lazy and assess the situation after the draw and the game tonight.

        Open Controls
    4. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      23 x RCs in this game lol - check Summary (scroll down) and the Lineups tab and scroll down to pitch view lol

      https://www.flashscore.com/match/football/atletico-mg-hGLC5Bah/cruzeiro-0SwtclaU/summary/lineups/?mid=jRZNUfGi

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cly2ejpdp43o

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Crazy

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            VAR would still be checking…

            Open Controls
    5. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      The number of articles has overtaken the number of comments over the last 3 days!

      Open Controls
      1. Raoul Nogues
          3 mins ago

          A lot of comments have been cancelled by the VAR (for good reasons)

          Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        I sold pedro a couple of weeks ago and not sure what to do... I could buy him back but fixtures are not bad, but not the greatest either and I wonder if I should just no bother at this stage. Rank is not great so happy to look for a differential elsewhere. Non owners, what are your plans ??

        Open Controls
      3. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        What’s everyone’s plan around using WC FH BB if you have all chips available? Haven’t read to much about the possible DGW’s etc only know there’s a blank in 31!

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I'll decide in GW32 depending on what DGW33, BGW34 and what my team looks like. Some options for me below.

          a) WC32, BB33 & FH34
          b) WC33, FH34 & BB35 (I could switch WC & FH depending on fixtures)
          c) BB33, FH34 & WC35 (would depend on whether I can get a decent BB with FTs

          Open Controls
      4. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Southampton vs Arsenal
        Chelsea vs Port Vale
        Man City vs Liverpool
        West Ham or Brentford vs Leeds

        Open Controls
      5. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        FA Cup Quarter-Final draw.

        Eight teams with 42 cup wins between them.

        Southampton v Arsenal
        Chelsea v Port Vale
        Manchester City v Liverpool
        WHU or Brentford v Leeds United

        Open Controls
      6. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        53 mins ago

        Summerville vs Dango Ouattara for a spot on my squad

        Open Controls
      7. F4L
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        could've really done with wrexham beating chelsea with no wc left, oh well

        Open Controls
      8. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        "Arne Slot has tested Dominik Szoboszlai in the centre-back role during training this week and feels he has all the attributes to cover for Van Dijk or Konaté should one of them get injured."
        Can't make this up.

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          42 mins ago

          So its a good thing, right?

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 11 Years
          42 mins ago

          at this rate he'll be covering for alisson next season!

          Open Controls
          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Nope, Virgil will do that unless he has to be number 9.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              There have been times when Liverpool has been chasing and he has done that. Well, at least once Gomez came in so that VvD could be attacking in the box 😉

              Open Controls
      9. JayJay96
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Would you bench boost this gw?

        Sanchez - Dubravka

        Timber Gabriel VVD - Andersen - Struijk

        Salah Semenyo Dango Scott Schade

        Haaland Larsen Kroupi Jr

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          With one playing gk?!?

          Open Controls
          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            And Dubravka?!?

            Open Controls

