The key Members Area stats from Gameweek 18’s Saturday matches

Fantasy Football Scout Members can now access all the important data from Saturday’s matches in the Members Area.

As we have such a tight turnaround between Gameweeks 18 and 19, we’ve collated all of our Members Analysis entries, which usually sit on the footer of each Scout Notes articles, into one piece.

We’ve compared all the assets from Saturday’s matches to see which impressed us the most ahead of the Boxing Day programme.

  1. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Rashford blank

    Ta

    Open Controls
    1. Dannyb
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      You wish

      Open Controls
      1. evilfish
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        me too

        Open Controls
      2. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        See you after the game 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Even before the end, he will score and be here for your punishment 😉

          Open Controls
    3. Tshelby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Kiko CS lovely

      Open Controls
    4. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Why are you so sure and who did you capt this week ???

      Open Controls
    5. One Wheels Enough
      28 mins ago

      50 : 50

      Open Controls
    6. Earn your Spurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      With YC

      Open Controls
  2. Arse Craic
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Manchester United XI to play Watford: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

    Watford XI to face Manchester United: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenía, Hughes, Capoue, Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu, Deeney.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Mods need to Hulk smash the arse craic

      Open Controls
  3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Deeney, Deulofeu, Sarr, Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Kiko, Foster

    Open Controls
  4. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Any defence to double up from 20 and on?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      LEI, LIV, CRP

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        I have Salah and Mane, enough from them.
        Cry have not as easy as it looks like

        Lei is the one

        Open Controls
      2. Pieterke30
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Pool? Not before GW24 I think, if it’s a DGW. Otherwise from 25.

        Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Maybe Leicester

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Good god no

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      TAA & Robbo’s points are coming soon

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Been waiting for 17 games now

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          They’re “due”

          Open Controls
  5. jsookwa
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-7819123/Aston-Villa-midfielder-John-McGinn-ruled-three-months-ankle-fracture.html

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looking ominous for Villa. All dependant on Grealish now. Hope they keep Dean Smith, reckon he's underrated

      Open Controls
  6. Super Saints
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    United team will look ok with Pogba instead of Lingard

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      He’d be dynamite as a #10 with a free role

      Open Controls
      1. Pieterke30
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        If he bothers running a bit.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Doesn’t need to in that role

          Can just assist, shoot and take pens

          Open Controls
          1. Peter Ouch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Exactly, good enough for an average

            Open Controls
            1. Peter Ouch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Team

              Open Controls
    2. One Wheels Enough
      31 mins ago

      Don't you mean Fred...

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        You watched any of their games recently?

        Open Controls
  7. Kobrakai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Might Mahrez have got himself semi nailed on for the upcoming games?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Of course not

      Open Controls
    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Don't fall in this trap.
      I did it myself this year

      Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Egg on the faces of everyone on here who told me to sell Almiron! Patience rewarded finally...

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      He raised an eyebrown or two.

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      33 points in his last 10. To each their own.

      Open Controls
      1. One Wheels Enough
        30 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        Wow, that's not as horrific as I expected. Same as Deulofeu.

        Should be called Almifail!

        Almiwrong!

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Upvote for Almiwrong

          Open Controls
    3. KINGS
      30 mins ago

      It’s funny because your the one asking in the first place

      Open Controls
    4. Gnu Scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Can't believe anyone, even you, still had Almiron.

      Open Controls
    5. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Patience is a virtue.

      Open Controls
  9. Pieterke30
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Should I prioritise bringing KDB in - is he going to start the next three with Pep? Had cramps at the end of the game, had lots of injuries last season... - or is it better/funnier to punt on Kane for the next three GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’d just get KDB in - one less problem for your team to navigate, no big deal if he misses a game or two

      Open Controls
      1. Pieterke30
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        A game or TWO? Oh yes to me that would be a big deal.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It’s really not for KDB - more 20 pointers in the pipeline

          Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      KDB seems to be in great form but his minutes very likely will be managed.

      Tough one pal.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Also - water is wet.

        Open Controls
      2. Pieterke30
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have no City, and already have Alli and Son. Does it swing it towards KDB?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Aye

          Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Won’t play advanced more with Aguero back. 1 striker or 3 of Sterling/Aguero/Mahrez/Bilva?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He dont need to.
        Best player in the league atm.

        Open Controls
    4. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      He scored 5 points.
      Now wolves no more than an assist and then 2 home games in less than 48 hours. He will get his rest.

      Go for kane, have fun

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Have you watched the game ?

        Open Controls
  10. Aubamazette
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gazza
    Lund Kelly Doherty
    Mane Son Alli KDB Maddison
    Vardy Abraham

    Button Chilwell Martinelli Hanley
    1FT
    A) Doherty -> PVA
    B) Hold

    Open Controls
  11. TheDragon
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Today feels like a big FPL day

    I have 5 players in the Spurs match (including captain) and own no United players.

    It’s going to be a very good or very bad day.....

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good luck! Have Rash C, Alli, Son, Tammy and Aurier. 41 points but not sure of a green arrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Rash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Should do well if rashford delivers

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes, but don’t trust anyone those days, same player seldom deliver two-three weeks in a row

          Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        You are in fantastic shape - almost impossible to see how it can go badly for you and there is huge upside potential.

        I’m on 40 with Son (c), Alli, Tammy, Aurier. A spurs blank and Rashford hattrick and I’m going deep deep red

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers! Fingers crossed that most of our players deliver

          Open Controls
  12. Bookkeeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who's capped Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      I dis

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Did

        Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Everyone who owns him I imagine

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        I own him. Captained Son.

        Open Controls
        1. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Same

          Open Controls
        2. One Wheels Enough
          just now

          Same

          Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Own him.
        Captaincy was on Vardy though

        Open Controls
    3. _sidney_will
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Moi

      Open Controls
    4. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      O/

      Let's hakka!

      Open Controls
    5. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Moves for boxing day?

    A) Get Palace def
    B) Mane to Salah
    C) Richarlison to Grealish
    D) Tammy to Ings
    E) TAA to Digne
    F) Save

    Henderson
    TAA, Aurier, Lundstram
    Mane, Richarlison, Alli, Son
    Vardy (C), Abraham, Rashford

    Subs: Button, Cantwell, Soyuncu, Rico
    1 FT, 0.4 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Definitely not B or D

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, good luck today!

        Open Controls
  14. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    In a few gameweeks im the OR leader. Hopefully I will get some fanboys like Carlsen 😀

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking forward to it

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Can you manage to navigate doorways with such a big head 😉

      Open Controls
  15. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can I ask why people are starting to favour Salah over mane?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Recent points return

      Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Back in top shape, plays CF, on penalties, takes more shots

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      We’re all chasing last weeks points, unfortunately

      Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Mane much better

      Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Recency bias

      Open Controls
    6. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Law of averages

      Open Controls
      1. One Wheels Enough
        2 mins ago

        Point chasing

        Open Controls
  16. _sidney_will
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who's the better ST? (football terms not FPL)

    Harry Kane or Didier Drogba?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      21 mins ago

      Kane obviously

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Drogba obviously

      Open Controls
    3. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      The Drog, hard to compare a striker with a holding mid.

      Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Different type of players.
      I'd have Drogba in my team though

      Open Controls
    5. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      If it was a must win game then I'd want Drogba

      Open Controls
    6. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      There is no question.

      Drogba by miles

      Open Controls
    7. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Drogba on his day was unplayable - aint even a question for me.

      Open Controls
    8. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Drogba, wasn't as prolific as Kane but very rarely did he go missing in a match and was an ultimate clutch player in finals and big moments

      Open Controls
      1. Rash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        A bit like cantona

        Open Controls
    9. _sidney_will
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Seems most would have Drogba, I’d have Kane and I’m a Gooner

      Open Controls
  17. Jacky boy
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves?

    Robertson + mount to martial + digne for -4?
    Would love to swap pereira instead, but can't afford digne then. (5.6 max) and leicester got nice run after that match

    Full team for next gw:

    Gazza
    Aurier Robertson Kelly
    Sterling KDB Son Mount Cantwell
    Vardy Abraham

    4.0 Pereira Chilwell Greenwood

    1 FT 0.4 itb

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
  18. Bobby9
    26 mins ago

    My opponent is 10 points ahead of me !!!! With pulisic (c) & son to play!!

    And i m with rash aurier son(c) to play 🙂

    Any thoughts lads!!! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Pulisic hatty. Sorry bro

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby9
        15 mins ago

        Spunds like yu too captained him 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby9
          15 mins ago

          Sounds*

          Open Controls
        2. Woy_is_back
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          No, but still have him and he's a masdive differential in top10k

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby9
            2 mins ago

            So much confident about hatty ,!!!!! Can yu say how??? It could be 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Rash
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Because I sold him this week

              Open Controls
    2. One Wheels Enough
      just now

      Same here, fingers crossed

      Open Controls
  19. Super Saints
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    How has Sarr kept his place in the Watford team after last week!?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Lack of alternatives

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sarr is the worst striker Ive seen in the PL. Even worse than Jozy Altidore

      Open Controls
  20. Rinseboy
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    why oh why did I buy Targett. Mental. Should I just play him this week regardless?

    Guiata
    Lunds Aurier Targett
    Son Alli Mane KDB
    Rash Tammy Vardy
    Button Cantwell Soy Rico

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        surely they gotta try and tighten up!!

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Not gonna happen I'm afraid.
          Hoping for a attacking return is good though 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Rinseboy
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            cue 0-0 next game!

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Would be surprised 😉

              Open Controls
    2. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maybe you listened to Jonty regarding target

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        was he bigging him up?!

        Open Controls
    3. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      At least you didn’t opt for Mings a few weeks ago with these fixtures in mind! But yeah you might as well play him.

      Open Controls
    4. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Same here.
      I will play him in the next 2 and I'll pretend I never got him

      Open Controls
  21. Dreadful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    What do you reckon?
    Jesus -
    a) Tammy
    b) Pukki
    c) Rashford
    d) Someone else (have Vardy and Jimenez)

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      C out of those

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jesus cud start the next game as Pep has started him in most of the away games

      Open Controls
      1. Dreadful
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        True and he has done well for me. Just feels like I might be pushing my luck trying to squeeze one more game out of him. Especially when nailed on players have such good fixtures next gwk

        Open Controls
  22. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    A Rashford fan for today. Hope he smashes it.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Ha ha

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Need a hat trick.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Amen

          Open Controls
  23. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Take it easy Rashy boy

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I would accept a red card and a peno miss

      Open Controls
  24. Jernau M Gurgeh
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    SAF practicing in case ManU don't win today

    https://ust.chatango.com/um/w/o/woosam/img/l_464.jpg

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good one

      Open Controls
    2. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      We aint sacking him anytime soon....those two victories vs city and spurs have killed us

      Open Controls
  25. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    VIR frontline for scout picks GW18

    Time for the 'R' to complete the mission today!

    Open Controls
    1. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thinking of changing VAR to VAR ... Abrahams > Aguero

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        $$$

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          just now

          the benefits of a high TV / SV ... but would still need to get a 3.9m defender

          Open Controls
      2. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Get Kane. Easy fixtures, wont get rested

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          have Son, Alli & Gazza - no slots for Kane

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          TOT triple up with slli n son- viable or not?

          Open Controls
  26. New Article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    New article:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2019/12/22/pogba-on-the-bench-as-united-and-watford-name-unchanged-starting-xis/

    Open Controls

