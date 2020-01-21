FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 23

Welcome to the Gameweek 23 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

Head-to-Head Leagues

A win for Ignazio La Rosa sees him close the gap on Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) to five points.

Ignazio is now the highest-ranked manager in League 1 after his second successive green arrow took him up to a season-best 43,809 overall.

Craig scored a below-average 43 as he lost by 20 points to Simon Vazquez. Simon remains just sixteenth-best in terms of overall rank but moves up one place to seventh in the top division.

B.J. McNair’s back luck continued. In FPL, Ben is just three points behind Ignazio and has the third-best overall rank but a defeat to Aleksander Våge Nilsen sees him slip to fourteenth in League 1.

Meanwhile Harry Vernon is almost out of the relegation zone for the first time this season with a 50-42 win over callum croal. He’s up to eleventh just one point behind David Meechan.

Leading Performers

Yet another win for Vladimir Stojiljkovic means he remains the highest-scoring manager across all 300 divisions. He has 63 points out of a possible 69 to lead Division 77 in League 8.

There are currently just five managers out of the 5,983 taking part in the Head-to-Head Leagues in the top 1,000.

Brian Evans has the best rank at 466th in the overall standings. But remarkably for such a high-flying manager, Brian is fourth in Division 19 of League 6 with just 42 points. He trails leader Bernd Meyer by six.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 24 ahead of the deadline. However, if you would like to find out who you are playing next before then, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers. All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

For the fourth successive Gameweek the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league sits proudly atop the Best Leagues in FPL.

Leagues are ranked using an average score of the top five teams, so congratulations and thanks to the top five managers in the mini-league Chris McGowan, Edward Ridout, Mark May, Magnum Dong Carlsen, and Bill Wilkins.

Two outstanding Gameweeks have seen Chris McGowan (aka Queens of the South Age) leap up from 480th to first in the world!

He followed up his humongous score of 111 in Gameweek 22 with an impressive 87 points. He achieved weekly ranks of 1,372 and 11,730. Captaining Aguero was the catalyst but a penalty save from his goalkeeper Nick Pope helped him establish a 10-point lead at the summit of the FPL ranks.

Chris is in his tenth FPL season, with a best previous finish of 5,042nd in 2016/17.

In the FFS League he has a 41-point lead over Edward Ridout. A solitary point behind Edward are Mark (aka Frankiem) and Magnum in third and fourth respectively.

There are currently 43,971 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

Gameweek 20 leader Steve Hall is back up to first in our FFS Members mini-league after playing his Wildcard. Steve is now 363rd overall.

The new top four of Steve, Svein Roald L Usken, Alex Neilsen and Pranil Sheth (aka Pro Pundit Lateriser12) all captained Aguero.

Alexander Rosen (aka BeckerCallSaul) drops from first to thirteenth after a disastrous Gameweek in which he only scored 28. However it wasn’t all bad news for Alexander as his terrible total was somehow enough to see him through to the next round of the FFS Members Cup!

The code to join the FFS Members League can be found on the Members page.

Fantasy Football Scout Cups

It’s nearly semi-final time in both the FFS Cup and Members Cup. Following the quarter-finals in Gameweek 23 the semi-finals will take place in Gameweek 25 due to the short turnaround.

It was a low-scoring affair in the FFS Cup with the winning scores ranging from 44 to 52 points. Seven-time top 10,000 manager Phil Ampleford (aka Philman) had another slice of luck, scraping through because his opponent was deducted four points for a hit.

The Meet the Manager guest joins AMEY, Mataatti, stamfordbridge in the last four. Mataatti is the highest-ranked of the quartet and the only one in the top 10,000. Stamfordbridge is the lowest-ranked at 483,150th.

Despite a Gameweek rank of 6,677,918 BeckerCallSaul qualified for the semi-finals of the Members Cup thanks to his quarter-final opponent FPL_Cot scoring a miserable 27 points.

Following the elimination of 18th-overall frankiem to Just-In-Cider, BeckerCallSaul is the highest-ranked manager left in the competition at 2,302th.

Completing the semi-final line up are Pep Pig, who scored an impressive 73 points, and maxp1907.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 23 was 33 points, this saw a total of 96 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination remains at 10% for Gameweek 24, a minimum 85 managers will depart.

4,259 managers have exited the competition so far with 847 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing. Entry to this year’s competition is now closed.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

The Keane Fifteen had their lead cut to eight points in the Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament following a 12-3 defeat to A Whole Lawro B*llocks. The “15” Musketeers remain second after beating Holly’s Hamsters 13-2.

Lord – Blaming it on Rio brought us all the drama in his community article.

Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) held onto top spot in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league even though he dropped out of the top 10,000. He nonetheless extended his advantage over Chris James (aka Elfozzie 42) to 19 points.

Second in our FFS Members League, Svein Roald L Usken now leads three of our featured mini-leagues: RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league, PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league and Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League.

This is Svein’s fifth FPL season. He finished 4,554th in 2016/17 and 549th last season, and is 722nd in our Career Hall of Fame. He is ten points ahead of Rok Krasna, second in both RedLightning and PDM’s Leagues.

Managers with a top 10,000 finish may join RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league using the code m0tq9y. Managers with a top 1,000 finish may join PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league using the code eejnyz. Managers in the top 1,000 of the Career HoF may enter the league using the code beeps2.

Champions and Pro Pundits

A disappointing Gameweek for Pro Pundit Simon March allowed Ben Crabtree to cut his lead down to a mere 55 points in his FPL Champions League.

The league’s top-scoring manager was 2017/18 FPL winner Yusuf Sheikh with 57. While last season’s champion, Adam Levy, remains rooted to the bottom. Adam is 916,401st overall.

Pro Pundit Lateriser12 entered the top 1,000 in 922nd place with a score of 74 points. None of the other Pro Pundits could manage more than 48, so he’s pulled ahead of the next-best Sam Bonfield (aka Sam FPLFamily) by 45 points.

2020 Mini-League

406 teams have signed-up so far to RedLightning’s January to May League, scoring got underway in Gameweek 21.

Shirin Nizar (aka Chelsea Guy) has an eight-point lead over Qian Hao Ong in second. Since playing his first wildcard in Gameweek 20, Shirin has risen from 34k to 1,233rd overall. Shirin won this mini-league two years ago, finishing 30th overall.

However the most impressive performance in the last round came from Lars Herman Lokkeberg in fourth. Lars racked up 108 points for a Gameweek rank of 53, with double-digit returns from his captain Aguero, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Pope, Grealish and Jimenez.

The league will remain open for any others who wish to track their progress in the second half of the season, the code you need is aafkpq.

Submissions

If you are running a community competition and would like the latest scores included in future Round-ups, please email us a summary of the current leaders and a link to your league, spreadsheet or head-to-head competition to geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Thank you to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.