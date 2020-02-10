296
Scout Notes February 10

Lundstram goal adds to remaining owners’ dilemma after another benching

Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth

  • Goals: Billy Sharp (£5.6m), John Lundstram (£5.0m)| Callum Wilson (£7.4m)
  • Assists: John Egan (£4.6m), Lys Mousset (£4.6m)| Harry Wilson (£5.8m)
  • Bonus: Sharp x3, C. Wilson x2, Egan x1

Having suffered more transfers out ahead of Gameweek 26 than at any other stage of the season, John Lundstram (£5.0m) almost inevitably popped up with a goal in Sunday’s clash between Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

The decision to sell Lundstram looked – and may still turn out to be – a sage move when the teamsheets were released on Sunday lunchtime, with the budget Fantasy Premier League defender benched for the third league match in a row.

Lundstram duly emerged as a second-half substitute to grab his side’s late winner, finishing neatly after being teed up by fellow replacement Lys Mousset (£4.6m).

His goal will leave many of his remaining owners pretty much where they were ahead of this weekend, in a sell-or-keep dilemma.

On the one hand, Lundstram’s chances of starting in Gameweek 27 and beyond look as uncertain as ever. Does one match-winning goal suddenly catapult him back into Chris Wilder’s plans and ahead of club-record signing Sander Berge (£5.0m) in the central midfield pecking order?

Lundstram had looked almost too eager to impress before his goal, taking a succession of heavy touches and producing an air-kick from close range not long after his introduction.

Then again, Berge, perhaps still getting to grips with the tempo of the Premier League, didn’t particularly excel in his stead and played an errant pass in the lead-up to Bournemouth’s opener.

Team value might be one understandable reservation owners have about selling given Lundstram’s million-pound rise since August but sentimentality is possibly another, given the remarkable narrative of his debut FPL campaign.

The romanticists might be tempted to give him “just one more game” against Brighton in a fortnight’s time (how many of us said the same ahead of Gameweek 26?) but the pragmatists who haven’t already sold him might be tempted to part ways, as the week-to-week uncertainty isn’t ideal.

Wilder wasn’t giving any clues away in his post-match interview, saying:

We took John [Lundstram] out, he needed a breather. He’s had a fabulous first part of the season but we recruited well in January. They’ve all got to go again and try and get back in the team.

John can’t do anything more than what he has done over the last two games. He has a decision to make: does he feel sorry for himself or does he got out and contribute for the team? And he did that for us.

The Sheffield United boss added in his press conference:

He’s played a huge part in us gaining us six valuable points [in Gameweeks 25 and 26]. It’s not always that you start, it’s a group. I’ve got some other players that are really knocking on the door and desperate to get involved but that’s the difficult job that I have.

We try to pick the right team and pick the right bench. You always want a really good positive attitude from those boys that maybe aren’t playing and certainly, Mousset and John have shown that, as have all the other boys.

Those who ditched Lundstram for another Sheffield United defender were largely left empty-handed, with the Blades losing their clean sheet as early as the 12th minute.

John Egan (£4.6m) did grab a rebound assist for the hosts’ equaliser, though, with Billy Sharp (£5.6m) following up the centre-half’s blocked header on the stroke of half-time.

Enda Stevens (£5.1m) underscored his own creativity without getting any reward, firstly crossing for Sharp to fire into the side-netting in the 15th minute and then “assisting the assister” for the Blades’ first goal.

Overlapping centre-half Chris Basham (£4.5m) was also involved at the business end of the pitch, creating Lundstram’s first chance that the match-winner fluffed.

It was, quite simply, just one of those days where what was probably the right move conspired to work against Lundstram’s sellers.

The positive thing about Sheffield United’s three centre-halves and two wing-backs is that they are pretty much safe bets for now, with Wilder saying after full-time:

It’s going to have to be a good player to get Basham out of the team, George Baldock, Enda Stevens. Those boys have looked and seen players have been brought in and gone, “here we go, I need to go to the next level”. They’ve gone to the next level in terms of stepping into the Premier League and now they need to go to the next level to keep producing performances to stay in the team.

Security of starts is not something that any of Sheffield United’s forwards can really offer us, with five players competing for two striking spots.

Sharp was handed his third start in a row, though, and rewarded his manager’s faith with a second goal of the campaign.

Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) has started in the last five Gameweeks, meanwhile, but David McGoldrick (£5.4m) was back on the bench after a month-long absence and new signing Richairo Zivkovic (£5.0m) is another name to throw into the mix along with Mousset.

While the Sheffield United love-in continues, the hipster’s choice of yesteryear, Bournemouth, have long since lost their Fantasy appeal.

There have been positive signs in the last three Gameweeks, at least, with the Cherries having recorded back-to-back league wins before Sunday’s match.

The visitors were good value for their lead, too, with Harry Wilson (£5.8m) and Callum Wilson (£7.4m) wasting two early chances before combining for the deadlock-breaking goal: the on-loan Liverpool winger seeing his shot blocked, with his teammate scoring on the rebound.

Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) merits a mention, despite leaving South Yorkshire with nothing but appearance points to his name.

The Scotland international, who was critical of his own early-season form when interviewed last month, looked more like his own self at Bramall Lane and was heavily involved in much of what Bournemouth did.

Fraser had teed Harry Wilson up for his early headed chance and then “assisted the assister” for his side’s goal, later seeing Philip Billing (£5.0m) fluff two of his teasing crosses from the left flank.

The diminutive winger’s radar wasn’t always perfectly aligned and he himself wasted a couple of promising positions but there was almost a second goal of the season for him in the 70th minute, with Dean Henderson (£5.1m) parrying away Fraser’s well-hit effort from 12 yards.

Fantasy managers will need much more convincing before they are to be sure that Bournemouth assets are worthy of consideration again, however, and the Season Ticker makes for pretty grim reading, with all of the top nine bar Sheffield United to come between now and Gameweek 38.

Reflecting on the game, Howe said:

Generally, I thought the performance overall was very good. The two goals we conceded were out of keeping really with the overall performance. The first time they had real genuine pressure in the game, we conceded.

The way we started the game, you wouldn’t know we were in the position we are in. We passed the ball really well, showed good composure coming to a very tough place to play. We scored a really good goal, could have scored more. The early signs of the game were very good.

Genuinely I thought our defensive performance was pretty good. But if you look at the two goals, we’ve made a lot of mistakes to the build-up to those goals. The second goal I thought was a really poor one.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge (Lundstram 61′), Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp (Mousset 74′).

Bournemouth XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico; Gosling, Billing, Surman (Solanke 88′); H Wilson (King 72′), C Wilson, Fraser (Stanislas 84′).

  1. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Morning all!I want to transfer in a midfielder up to 6.9.I am between Zaha/Mount/SaintMaximin.What do you think?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      St Max, midfield is a bit of a desert.

      1. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        cheers

    2. Oi! Shadders!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Honestly, none of the above.

      1. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        Your suggestion?

        1. Oi! Shadders!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          I don't have one, sorry. Only Grealish and Traore appeal at that price.

          1. wulfranian
            • 3 Years
            just now

            cheers

    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Barnes

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Maybe not for City but definitely the fixtures after if you're looking longer-term

      2. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        cheers

    4. Offs!de
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I wouldn't rush for any of them. What about Traore or Barnes?

      1. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        just now

        cheers.Good picks.

    5. The Fed
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      I like Redmond, Barnes, Perez and Traore. Hudson-Odoi if you wanna go really cheap.

      1. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        just now

        cheers.

  2. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I'm hoping my luck is slowly starting to turn! KDB not playing, Lundstram first on bench!

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Nice. I get Mooy (2pts) and Fernandez (praying for another 9 pointer) if City don't play.

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Fingers crossed mate. Fernandez GW27 for me I think

    2. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      I have bleedin Maupay 1st sub! Cant wait to be rid of him. Lascelles to come on also but hel score so no worries there

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        As a WHU, I'm still in the hate all of BHA players mood right now

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    So 4 GWs ago when Richalison got injured I did the Rich >> Mahrez move who was supposedly “in the form of his life”.

    Since then;

    Mahrez = 1,3,2,0
    Rich (2 games injured!) = 0,0,2,13

    TLDR: I’m unlucky/crap/both at this game! 🙂

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think it's probably you Rafa. You suck so badly at this game that you got Maupay n my advice yet didn't take your own on Fernández 🙂
      Unlucky of course.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Haha. Proving to be a tricky old season isn’t it matey!

    2. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      2 unpredicable players to be fair so id say your unlucky

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, really annoying with it looking like I’d got some luck with Mahrez vs. West Ham yesterday looking to start after the Sterling injury. What a flop haha

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Goes well = skill
      Goes badly = bad luck

      Always is for me anyway.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        😆 aye 🙂

      2. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Same for me. Yet getting Lundstram 21pt haul from bench was luck 🙂 That I admit. I try to remember that now and not to complain about those 7pts this week. And I never know how lucky I was since Kun could have done some serious damage this week.

    4. Offs!de
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      You were right in your decision, probably your luck was not

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        57 mins ago

        Haha. I do like the outlook that if your move made logical sense then you can’t beat yourself up too much. Just annoying!

        1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          54 mins ago

          I went too far off piste this week. I thought getting Kun and captaining would be a good move because most would simply not be able to. Over thinking as usual. Plus a heavy dose of fomo.

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 3 Years
            51 mins ago

            But how good it could have been.

            Also my Mane+Maupay >> Traore+Kun has been useless so far too. Should of just benched Mane 😆

            1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Crud - yes we should have! Mine cost me 4 more pts so you aren't that bad!

          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            51 mins ago

            This was the best possible move that could have been made - by kick off weather in Manc wasn't even too bad.
            City postponement even worse than Mane injury the other week in terms of bad luck.

    5. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      It just didn't work, nothing to suggest that you are crap/unlucky/both at this game.

      Crap would have been picking someone like Rodrigo and expecting him to outscore Richarlison

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Very true matey 🙂

    6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      This happens regularly

      In GW22 I had my finger hovered over the Ings>DCL 4 week hokey cokey... I chickened out

      Ings: 5,2,1,2,?
      DCL: 1,8,5,2,11

      On the bright side, it would have been even more frustrating had I stuck to it and transferred DCL out before this week 🙂

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah haha. You still would be 6 up but 2FTs used

    7. mirkomen77
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      I use my TC on Mane', injured.
      I bought Mahrex for WHU, match postponed.

      It's me.

  4. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Any truth in the rumour City have offered West Ham 3 points in return for 6 next year if they stay up?

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      I'll take it 😀

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Who is scoring own goal then ?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        Just forefit so they don't need to bother with replay.

  5. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Aguero (c) Auba ( vc) ........this could go either way really.

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Well it’ll go Auba(c) way basically. Can’t see the game next week sadly

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Keeps it exciting right to the end of the winter break I guess.

  6. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Trying to navigate transfers here;

    McCarthy, Button
    TAA, Robbo, Lund, Stephens, Williams
    Salah, KDB, Barnes, Traore, Hayden
    Auba, Vardy, Ings

    Anyone got some ideas?
    2FT and I'm broke.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'd still be inclined to cash in on Lund if you can.

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        There is no "cash in" I'm afraid, he's only 4.5M sell for me

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          Fernandez/Lasc; Basham?

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            22 mins ago

            If you do Lasc you could get Taylor for Willaims too

        2. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Robbo to VvD might free some cash. VvD looked more dangerous imo.

  7. Mufc202020
      51 mins ago

      Anyone know if the rescheduled date will be announced today?

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        ****en hope so.

        But probably not.

        1. kamdaraji
          • 10 Years
          48 mins ago

          the later they announce it means the likelier the game will not go ahead in GW26 right?

          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah exactly, the later it is the less likely.

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        Don't think anybody does. MEN think it is unlikely to be any time soon though.

      3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        For fpl mental health and the sanity of twitter-world I hope so 🙂

    • kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Rico stinking up my team

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        Great 3rd sub for the price.

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        You're probably ok if that is your biggest worry.

        1. toca
            just now

            Exactly!

      3. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Anyone with city players hoping this match doesn't happen this week?
        I guess sone yes because of benched players with decent pts already.

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          42 mins ago

          I'd rather it happened this GW - bird in the hand etc.

          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Same

        2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          Yes for me because I have only Kevin. If I had Kun(c) or even Mahrez, I would hope for this week.

          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah I'm in the Kun(c) camp and I think that's the general consensus on here.
            If you have more than 1 city asset and kun(c) etc then you want it played this week.

            If you dont have the above you dont want it played.

            1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              I have kev and kun (c) and am happy to leave Lundy and his points on the bench ideally

              1. Weasel Boy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Yeah luckily I played Lund but really hoping it gets played this week.

        3. Drop the Dendoncker
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          Local councillor Lundstram will give me 7pts for kdb

          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            KDB could give you double that 🙂

      4. kamdaraji
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Do I want KDB to play or Rico 1 pointer off the bench having no other city payers?

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Hmmmm. Tricky one.

        2. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          KDB all day

        3. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          the one point will probably be better for your overall rank ?

      5. reism1
          43 mins ago

          So does this mean Man city will have 2 double gameweeks soon? If so are people looking at stocking up now or?

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            40 mins ago

            Not until we know when it is.

        • Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Ederson looks like a great pick with at least 3 DGWs coming up for City!

          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            38 mins ago

            Would be funny if he gets a red in all of those DGWs 😀

            1. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Hahaha! It's likely though!

          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            Worse PPG than Krul, Gazza or DDG though.

            1. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              26 mins ago

              Laporte is back. Remaining games look good. 3 DGWs at least. Nailed player in Pep Roulette. Looks like a good option to me!

              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                24 mins ago

                You are right, even 2 x so-so is better than 1 x really good.

        • BNMC
            38 mins ago

            I'm relatively new to FPL; has there ever been a "triple GW" before?

            1. Drop the Dendoncker
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yes

          • Dont give a fuchs
            • 6 Years
            37 mins ago

            I have 6 players with Blank GW28

            Henderson
            O'Connell
            Fleck
            KDB
            Grealish
            Auba

            Other 9 players are
            Pope
            VVD
            TAA
            Stephens
            Williams
            Perez
            Salah
            Ings
            Jimenez

            I have 2 FT but 0.0 ITB.
            Which one should i do this week?

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              31 mins ago

              Grealish first

          • Jafalad
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            Jammy feckers getting the Lord's points off their bench. No one else had the balls to start him. 😡

            1. Cahill
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              33 mins ago

              you are jammy too my friend...

              or did you know he was going to come on and score?

              1. Jafalad
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                You should know by now that you don't bench the Lord. 😉 Or sell him even. Blasphemy.

              2. boc610
                • 8 Years
                just now

                rubbish. i started him because he is a wrongly classified defender who plays attacking midfielder and gets at least 20-30 mins a game since he got dropped. and was up against that cherries defence. it was that or let rico play 90 and get at most 2 points

            2. MaticMVP
              • 1 Year
              32 mins ago

              I started him.. Was his last match for me this GW, but unsure now, good fixture next GW as well.

            3. Drop the Dendoncker
              • 6 Years
              32 mins ago

              I have so much Jam Paul Weller's just moved in!

              1. Jafalad
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Wahey. That's entertainment 😉

            4. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              31 mins ago

              15 players in the game.
              Nothing jammy about setting your bench in right order.

            5. Weasel Boy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              30 mins ago

              I started him and hoped for the best.
              Hes staying in my team for now.

            6. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              28 mins ago

              We need as much jam as possible so we have something to export now after the B-word

            7. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Feel exactly the same

            8. FPLGraham
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              21 mins ago

              All part of the game.

              Personally don't mind people getting 7 from Lundstram as opposed to Aguero / Mahrez potential hauls against a crap West Ham side.

              Opportunity is there now for me to "get in on" the above when it's rescheduled, or maybe even look at Sane/Sterling if they're back.

              I only started Lunds because I own Ings + Traore so felt that I was "hedging" too much with Soyuncu + C. Taylor.

            9. The Big Fella
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              I started him

          • gergin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            I have CWilson first on bench and the Lord second. Only one city asset. Am I lucky ot not?

            1. Drop the Dendoncker
              • 6 Years
              30 mins ago

              Give me six lotto numbers please.

            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              30 mins ago

              Pretty lucky on a scale of 1 to lucky I'd say.

            3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Yes. Definitely

            4. potatoace'scott talent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Getting anything more than 2pts off your bench should always be considered lucky.

            5. SuperMane Returns
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Are you in Daft Punk?

          • aborg
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            For KDB and Kun owners like me....if we don’t hear of any rescheduling news for the City game before GW 27 starts, what will you be doing?

            A) Keep for the Leicester game then Sell Kun for Jiménez after?

            B) Sell Kun before GW27 for Jiménez ?

            C) Get rid of both city players before GW27?

            1. potatoace'scott talent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              B. Was the original plan. If we don't hear by 27 then I don't think its going to be in 29 so maybe still B.

              1. aborg
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                Yeah same thoughts. Although I would have been tempted to still play Aguero against Leicester if not for a potential rest for him before the CL

            2. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Depends how much TV you are losing on each, because you are almost certainly going to want to get them back quick anyway. With that in mind is benching both a viable option ?

              1. aborg
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                I only have value tied up in KDB since I got him in for 9.5m.
                So I can potentially do a direct swap for Aguero to Jiménez and leaving the remaining money ITB and then do another straight swap when the time comes.
                Will not bench both players though

          • kamdaraji
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            Mark Sutherns has Lundstram 2nd sub. Probably won't come on

            1. TheDragon
              • 1 Year
              15 mins ago

              Mark is the casuals casual this week

              The pros like TM started Lundstram

            2. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              13 mins ago

              only or less City/WHU player then ?

            3. SuperMane Returns
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              What's Marks team ID?

              1. kamdaraji
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                21074

          • unitednations
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            So much confusion with regards to fixtures, dgw's etc. WHat would you recommend here with 2FT and 1.8m

            Ryan
            TAA • Robbo • Lundy -- Aurier (che) Rico
            Salah • Kdb • Grealish • Martial
            Vardy • Ings • DCL

            A: DCL >> Jimmy (as planned) and carry over FT
            B: Ryan >> Xxx
            C: Something else. Martial has a good fixture so can hold for 1 more gw before offloading him. Same with Grealish

            1. kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              still have WC? not saying use it btw, just you can be more free in using the 2 FTs now if you want

            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Keeper change does seem like a waste if you still have WC.
              Jammy Lund still needs to go.

          • SuperMane Returns
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Going forward, I think it's definitely going to be safer to Captain/Vice captain from players on different teams.

            1. kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              only in exceptional circumstances

            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Always has been and always will.

            3. aborg
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Think so too.
              Btw, I like your nick, LOL 🙂

              1. SuperMane Returns
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Thanks Aborg, I went KDB (c), Salah (vc), with the Lord first on my bench.

            4. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              If you know the game is a doubt, sure.

          • kennethrhcp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Lunstram SP 4.5, gambled & started him this week (subs Cathcart & Webster)… am I right in thinking that if I think he's lost his starting 11 spot it'd be right to move him on this week rather than doing DCL to Ings as I had planned.

            Pointless playing the Lord in the hope he scores when he comes on for 20/30mins... or did he just play himself back into starting11?

            DCL vs Arsenal is a good fixture

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Sensible move is still to get rid.

              1. kennethrhcp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I agree. I just don't see the sense in having Lund on my bench... he starts for me or gets sold

          • Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Is it time to wc this team? 1ft, 1.3m itb.

            McCarthy button
            taa stevens dunk soy rico
            salah kdb grealish traore dendo
            kun firmino ings

            1. kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              I wouldn't but I'm trying to hold until I know the lay of the land with the DGWs & BGWs

            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              No. Fix a def and hold on a bit longer.

              1. Disturbed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Cheers mate. Who would you lose first between dunk and soy?

          • Marty McFly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            With so many uncertainties surrounding blanks and doubles at the moment, I don't want to PLAN to use a chip in BGW31, instead my current strategy is to set my team up for the first big blank in 31 using FT's (I can always change this strategy after the FA Cup L16 fixtures). I currently have 4 players guaranteed a fixture in BGW31, which means using FT's alone I can get to 9 guaranteed starters for BGW31 (more if there are some FA Cup shocks, for example I'd have 11 if Chelsea beat Liverpool). I also have 4 players blanking in BGW28. They are:

            Lundstram
            Grealish
            KDB
            Aguero

            At the moment I can't justify a hit to set my team up for BGW28, so I'm likely to just make 2 transfers between now and then. It's also difficult to justify moving KDB out until the picture surrounding their DGW's becomes clearer because I am value tied, he's the most likely City starter for a DGW and his ownership is so high.

            From the teams with a guaranteed fixture in GW31, only Wolves have kind fixtures (sitting third in the season ticket between now and then). I already have Burnley and Bournemouth coverage (one player from each is more than sufficient given their upcoming fixtures and form).

            With this in mind, which of these options look best?

            Grealish > Traore
            Lundstram > Boly
            Aguero > Jimmy

