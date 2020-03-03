380
Fixtures March 3

FPL Double Gameweek 29 confirmed for Manchester City and Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester City are set for two fixtures in the upcoming Double Gameweek 29.

The two sides will meet on the evening of Wednesday, March 11 at the Etihad Stadium.

That means Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s men each have the following fixtures in the Double Gameweek:

  • Manchester United v Manchester City
  • Manchester City v Arsenal
  • Arsenal v West Ham United
It may be short notice for Fantasy Premier League managers, with just a few days until the next deadline, but this announcement is sure to send shockwaves through the community.

Still the top-scoring Fantasy asset this season, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) was among the three most-sold assets for Blank Gameweek 28 losing 330,000+ owners ahead of last week’s Friday night deadline.

Meanwhile, no player was transferred out by more managers than Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) for Blank Gameweek 28. Despite an EFL Cup final knock, Guardiola has confirmed the striker is fit and available for the next round of action.

These decisions may have been, in part, influenced by a probable lack of Blank Gameweek 31 fixture. But this Double Gameweek 29 announcement has thrown something of a spanner into the works for Fantasy managers hoping to spend the next few weeks preparing their teams for Blank Gameweek 31.

As ever, Fantasy managers may also be scratching their heads when it comes to assessing which Manchester City assets are likely to start both matches of a Double Gameweek.

Gameweeks 19 to 27

As you can see from the table above, De Bruyne is the only player to have started each of the last 10 matches for Manchester City.

Ederson (£6.0m) probably would have done the same were it not for his Gameweek 19 red card at Wolves but interest in his signature is not expected to be too high for this Double Gameweek.

As it is pitting Manchester City against their local rivals and Arsenal, both teams boasting revitalised attacks in recent weeks, clean sheet potential across the two matches is not too high.

Aguero has started on seven occasions, almost certainly sowing enough doubt to cast aspersions on his viability for Double Gameweek 29.

However, the eight starts and 673 minutes for Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m), as well as three goals and four assists during this period, could make him a powerful differential once again.

Is it time to invest in Arsenal assets after Gameweek 28? 6

However, Fantasy managers may find it easier to consider Arsenal options, especially as their first fixture of Double Gameweek 29 sees them host an obliging West Ham defence.

The Hammers have conceded a total of nine across their last three away trips, an average of three per game. Meanwhile, Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight home matches.

That could open the door into Fantasy teams for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) and Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m).

The striker has already been involved in 20 goals this season and is behind Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) by just five points in the hunt to be the top-scoring FPL forward this season.

Gameweeks 19 to 27

When we consider the minutes played by Arsenal assets over the last 10 matches, we see that Aubameyang only missed two, the punishment for his Gameweek 22 red card.

Meanwhile, Pépé has been in fantastic form recently, and enough to ease any concerns about just six starts since Gameweek 18.

Despite the handicap of fewer minutes in the selected period, Pépé’s goal tally is beaten only by Aubameyang among Arsenal players, while none of his colleagues has managed more assists than his three.

With a trip to Brighton in Gameweek 30, Arsenal attackers may also have more long-term appeal than Manchester City counterparts considering it’s Burnley up next for Guardiola’s men who, unlike the Gunners, still have European commitments to consider.

To run further comparisons between Double Gameweek 29 options, check out the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area.

Also, if you have already voted in the latest captain poll, fear not. We are resetting the results so that you can now cast your lot once again, now that we have more up-to-date information.

  1. Adamf1980
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    is this really not a good w/c with 31 in mind

    McCarthy (Button)
    TAA, Saiss, Masina (Taylor) (Aarons)
    Salah, KDB, Maddison, Fernandes (Sarr)
    Jota, Giroud, Auba

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No it's awful.

      You need Pope for sure, triple pool and some Everton or Tottenham depending on who wins Tot vs Nor tomorrow.

  2. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Auba in for sure. Who for?

    A. Vardy
    B. Ings

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends on your team. You'll have to sacrifice somewhere right?

    2. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A. Vardy too expensive on current form.

    3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Barnes and exact cash to do A. Kinda feel obliged!

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Personally I'd go A for structural reasoning too. 1 expensive striker only

  3. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Stone the bleedin' crows... Shaping a decent team for #29 is going to be a 'mare. I have 2 total from the two teams, and I appreciate that avoiding players from a DGW team is a strat when you expect them to be terrible (see WHU last DGW)... but I probably need a second Citizen in here somewhere... Guess I ship out Jorgy and see who I can grab.

    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Judging from the comments here most people seem to have 1/2 assests from the DGW teams (KDB + Auba/Pepe usually) so 2 is fine

  4. TakingTheMkhi
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Nacho to Auba for -4, and bench Traore?

    1. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

  5. Lucky Z
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Alli => Pepe
    B. Vardy Grealish => Auba Doucoure -4
    C. Vardy Martial => Auba Ozil -4
    D. Jimenez Martial => Auba Doucoure -4

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson C.Taylor Lascelles Saiss
    Salah KDB Martial Alli Grealish
    Vardy Jimenez Greenwood

  6. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Hmmmm

    Time to use my TC chip?

    Auba or KDB?

    1. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not time.

    2. KINGS
        just now

        Auba?

    3. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Repost. Bottomed

      Those who wont FH in GW 31 ? When you have plan to play your FH ? GW 34 is DGW but it will be probably small DGW and DGW 37 is big one but have plan to play BB in that GW...

    4. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      1 ft and just Kdb for dgw. Exact cash for vardy (possible drop) to Auba. Only other squad issue is Mat Ryan.

      Pull the trigger?

      1. Lucky Z
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Same dillemma but it is FT for you. I'd do for free

      2. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Pull like a dog.

        1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Odd choice of phrase. I like it 🙂

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      What about this experimental WC team? Please comment, thanks!

      4* DGW29 and will be full team for BGW31 ...

      Leno* (Foster)
      Doherty TAA Taylor (Saiss Ward)
      Pepe* KDB* Salah Sarr (Cantwell)
      Jota DCL Auba*

      1. Printing Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Like it ..

    6. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would you ?

      A) keep WC and take -12 total up to GW31 in order to field 3 DGWers + 10 players in GW31

      B) Use WC now to field 5 DGWers + full team in GW31

    7. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Took a hit and now have this for weekend.
      McCarthy
      Trent Vvd Soya
      Barnes De Bruyne Salah Fernandez
      Auba c. Jota Jimmy

      Thoughts .

    8. southcoastbeast
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Does this team look good enough for bgw31 without using fh ?

      Pope
      Taa vvd Doherty
      Salah mcneil traore
      Dcl jota

    9. Teahupo'o
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Go reasonable or mad?

      Pope
      TAA Doherty Stephens
      Salah Mane Bruno Perez
      Auba Jimenez Ings

      (Button, Cantwell Tanganga Williams)
      1FT 0.6ITB

      A) Mane ➡ KDB
      B) Mane Cantwell ➡ KDB Saka -4
      C) Mane Bruno Ings ➡ KDB Saka Kun -8
      D) Mane Perez Ings ➡ KDB Saka Jesus -8

    10. Sturridge Wars
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Why are people keen on Saka more than Ozil.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheaper.

      2. Printing Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheap, can bench in 31

      3. Gomolon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Probably because Saka is around 2.5m cheaper and in better form

    11. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Pukki injury-news?

      Planning on playing this team this week and roll a transfer. Can't see any good dgw players bar KDB and Auba. I'd like to have Pepe, but would need 2 transfers to make that happen.

      McCarthy
      VVD TAA Taylor
      Salah KDB Maddison Martial
      Pukki Ings Auba

      2ft, 1.1m itb

      Planning a Pukki to Jota transfer and let one roll for next week. Tell me what you think.

      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yep looks v good mate

    12. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Modified from my post on first page.

      Looks like I’ll do Vardy > Auba for free. Bit annoying though as was planning to keep Vardy (hoping he’d finally bounce back) and get Doherty in for Holgate with my FT!

      Can’t see anyone else worth getting. The Auba move would give me this for GW29 with no hit:

      0.3itb
      McCarthy
      TAA, VVD, Stevens
      Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Barnes
      Auba, Jimi, Ings
      (McGovern) (Cantwell, Holgate, Williams)

      Good enough or would something crazy like VVD > Doherty be worth a hit given I only have 1 Wolf atm?

      Thanks all

