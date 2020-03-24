83
Metrics March 24

Fernandes the key target for FPL managers using free transfers in Gameweek 31

Football may have come to a standstill amid the current coronavirus pandemic but the Fantasy Premier League ghost ship continues to drift onward towards an uncertain conclusion.

FPL’s decision to leave the Gameweek deadlines as originally scheduled (despite the postponement of top-flight fixtures over the next month and beyond) means that we have now endured two ’empty’ Gameweeks, with a further four to follow at the very least before we see a ball kicked again.

Given that the United Kingdom is about to embark on a virtual lockdown period that will last a minimum of three weeks, it would be a huge surprise if we are anywhere near ready for a resumption in Gameweek 36.

Despite the shortage of fixtures, the Gameweek rules in FPL remain the same – the most significant one of which concerns transfers.

Fantasy managers are granted a free transfer each Gameweek, with a maximum of two rolled over, which does present us with the option of carrying out some maintenance on our squads, should there be any pressing issues to fix.

While some FPL bosses will be leaving well alone until we have more concrete information about a possible restart or simply as a result of a loss of interest, others are using the opportunity to make small-scale improvements or carry out gradual overhauls of their squads.

Certainly, those without a second Wildcard remaining will perhaps be viewing this period as a time to rebuild ahead of the 2019/20 run-in, should we ever get to that point.

There were 194,078 transfers made in Gameweek 31, which is a fraction of what we’d usually get in a regulation weekend but still a reminder that some FPL managers are keeping active during the downtime.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m), as he was in Gameweeks 28 and 30, was the most-bought player, and he is already the most popular purchase of what would have been the March international break.

The Portugal international has hit the ground running at Manchester United, averaging 7.6 points per match in his first five league starts.

No player has delivered more attacking returns in FPL than Fernandes since he made his Red Devils debut.

It’s perhaps not just the Portuguese’s form that is attracting investment but his fixtures too, with United facing six bottom-half teams in the run-in – whatever order they might be in.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m) will have a plum Gameweek 36 fixture (v Aston Villa) if a miracle happens and the Premier League restarts in early May and he trailed only Fernandes in terms of Gameweek 31 transfers in.

A Gameweek 29 blank at Stamford Bridge hasn’t deterred Fantasy managers from snapping up the Everton striker, who has scored more league goals since Carlo Ancelotti first took charge on Merseyside than any other FPL asset.

A handful of mid-price/premium defenders were also favoured recruits, with Matt Doherty (£6.3m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.1m), three of the most in-form players at the back, all attracting some support.

Ricardo Pereira‘s (£6.3m) injury and subsequent loss of ownership, more of which in a second, perhaps partly accounts for that.

PlayerClubGW31 Transfers In
FernandesMan Utd20,359
Calvert-LewinEverton8,120
DohertyWolves7,443
BarnesLeicester6,281
Wan-BissakaMan Utd5,466
PopeBurnley4,955
LundstramSheff Utd4,392
JimenezWolves4,289
AlonsoChelsea4,146
MartialMan Utd4,072

Leicester City’s sidelined right-back, who is set to miss between four and six months of action with an ACL injury, may not see any more Premier League football in 2019/20 even if we have a delayed conclusion.

While it’s worth thinking twice about shipping out a player who is yellow-flagged in FPL at present, there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of a downside to offloading a player who may not even be ready for the start of next season.

Pereira was consequently the most-sold player of Gameweek 31, although still sits in over 950,000 FPL squads at the time of writing.

Danny Ings (£7.1m) is the most-ditched asset of Gameweek 32 as it stands and he trailed only Pereira for sales ahead of last Friday’s deadline.

Fitness isn’t really the issue with the Southampton striker but form is: he has blanked in six of his last seven appearances in the top flight.

The Saints enjoy some decent fixtures in the last quarter of the season (including Brighton, Bournemouth and Norwich) but having in-form alternatives like Calvert-Lewin as rivals in the mid-price forward bracket does dent his appeal at present.

Yellow flags in FPL may have been a reason why James Maddison (£7.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) were moved on by a combined 13,753 managers, although Maddison’s awful run of 12 blanks in 13 Gameweeks will have also been a contributing factor.

PlayerClubGW31 Transfers Out
PereiraLeicester17,101
IngsSouthampton9,280
MaddisonLeicester8,244
De BruyneMan City5,509
TraoreWolves5,369
AubameyangArsenal5,297
MahrezMan City4,681
FirminoLiverpool4,149
GrealishAston Villa4,032
PerezLeicester4,008

We usually bring you a stat-heavy summary of chip usage and player ownership in the top 10k after every Gameweek (in conjunction with Ragabolly’s LiveFPL site) but the hiatus has made that a worthless exercise, given how dormant many active managers are.

One manager inside the top 10,000 did, rather oddly, opt to play their Wildcard in Gameweek 31, and the make-up of that new squad (featuring the likes of Doherty, Fernandes and De Bruyne) suggests this was an earnest decision rather than an act of self-sabotage.

We can’t quite be sure about the 2,432 managers outside of the top 10k who used a chip in Gameweek 31 – some may have been acting in good faith but there are plenty of others towards the bottom of the rankings that appear to thrive on the wanton destruction of their own squads, so this could account for some of the figure.

  1. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    This is my kingdom

    Open Controls
    1. Lev Yashin
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm here to ruin your self-isolation.

      Open Controls
  2. Lev Yashin
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Profile of the average FPL manager:

    Stays inside
    Self-isolates
    Avoids social contact

    At the end of this corona crisis, we'll be the only survivors. Us and the cockroaches, of course.

    Open Controls
  3. FPLGraham
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    China starting to return to relative normalcy is obviously a good thing but Europe hasn’t responded nearly as well or as decisively... think we could be in for a longer duration here sadly.

    Open Controls
    1. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Talking of China, I did a bit of research into something yesterday, because I’ve been isolating for quite a few days and didn’t have anything better to do... 🙂

      From what I could see, Wuhan has 42 McDonalds restaurants and there’s one which is not a stones throw from that market where all this supposedly started.

      Interesting, don’t you think?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Its more interesting that Wuhan has China's highest security tier biological and viral research lab.

        Open Controls
        1. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          That too. Absolutely

          Open Controls
        2. Drop the Dendoncker
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Must have moved it from Guandong after the SARS outbreak.

          Open Controls
        3. Ason Willa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Extremely unlikely that the Coronavirus was bioengineered.

          Open Controls
      2. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Not really, China has about 3000 McDonalds stores and vast majority are in major cities.

        Open Controls
        1. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          What I was eluding to, is why do they have to eat all those animals, when they can get a Big Mac and fries around the corner...

          Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      well, in some countries the strategy from the governmenet is actually to prolong the virus because that will ease the burden on the health care system, experts says it will reach it´s peak in may, june. Seems to have hit differently also, italy, spain, britain among the worst, while germany, france and scandinavia looks to have the spread under control (if you can use that term these days).

      if britains prognosis is something to go by, i think it will be very hard to get started before mid june or start of july

      and i think they might suspend the carabou cup and goes straight from ending this season to the next, and throw in some midweeks here and there, perhaps.

      keep listening to health advice and hopefully it ends soon, stay well people!

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      The virus started in the depraved Wuhan "wet" meat markets .... and yet no one in the Western media cares about shutting them down.

      The next big virus outbreak will be from factory farms and antibiotic resistance, and yet no one is willing to try a delicious vegan burger.

      Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0877rxr?fbclid=IwAR3ZHc6tHe32iD_rYLZ9C1pLzzZPh3PiNnZCoFalI00ffZCbK3JhoLgFrD0

    This is really powerful

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Amazing.

      Open Controls
  5. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    I’m overhauling in anticipation of a restart after 38.. Aiming for OoP players and attacking sides.. I plan to have:

    Ederson
    TAA / Baldock / AWB
    Salah / KDB / Fernandes / Martial / Rich
    Jiminez / DCL
    (McCarthy / Saiss / Lascelles / Ayew)

    Thoughts?

    PS. Please don’t criticise me thinking about FPL. Trying to keep some form of normality and sanity through the next 3 months of isolation

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Looks nice. I'd maybe just downgrade martial and upgrade Jimenez?

      Open Controls
      1. Patrick.22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Maybe. I just like that Rich and Martial are classified as strikers for very attacking sides and classed as midfielders. If this was a new season everyone would have them. That’s how I’m trying to treat my rebuild

        Open Controls
      2. Gazwaz80
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          We all need things to keep ourselves busy and try and take our minds (especially fragile ones) off the massively depressing news about Coronavirus that is literally 24/7. I know it’s hugely important but as long as we keep up with the updates,we’ll be fine. I’m currently playing online Monopoly:)

          Open Controls
          1. Patrick.22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Good man. I’ve just bought red dead redemption two. Let’s see if I can be a cowboy for 3 months
            Haha

            Open Controls
        • Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Upgrade Jimenez? There is no upgrade to Jiminez 😀

          Open Controls
      3. Devo-McDuff
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Looks nice. Maybe downgrade Ederson to Pope or Henderson, he's not great value.

        Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      What should I aim to do with this lot over the coming weeks?

      Pope, Button
      TAA, Soy, Saiss, Stephens, Holgate
      Salah, KDB, Barnes, Traore, Cantwell
      Auba, Firmino, Ings

      £0.3m ITB. 2FT this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Patrick.22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        I’d prioritise changing your front 3 and getting Bruno into midfield

        Open Controls
        1. Ëð
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yes sounds sensible. Who do you think should make way from the front 3?

          Open Controls
          1. Patrick.22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 41 mins ago

            I’d say all of them tbh. Too many value picks elsewhere and I feel like the Liverpool triple up is no longer needed

            Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Bobby Traore >> DCL Bruno
        & You're template 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Ëð
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          I just did exactly those moves! Thank you.

          Open Controls
      3. Camera308
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        I’ve got Aubameyang too, I can’t decide whether to sell him to release cash for the mid field. He will have an extra game and the Arsenal run of fixtures is good.
        I have Ings too. He had gone off form, but could come back after a rest.
        I’m gradually working through all the dross I have in my team that I have be going to change for weeks. I have Perez so only 6.1 to spend ..... any suggestions ( could sell Aubameyang to release mor cash)
        Maybe this season will never be played out, but like you it gives me something else to think about at the moment.

        Open Controls
        1. Ëð
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          I think he's worth keeping. Good captain option too.

          Open Controls
          1. Camera308
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Open Controls
            1. Camera308
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              Thanks. Thinking the same thing.

              Open Controls
      4. PrettyDick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        have you used your BB? Otherwise I'd look into making Button into a playing GK (other than the suggestions you've already gotten)

        Open Controls
        1. Ëð
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          I've not, that's a good shout, thank you!

          Open Controls
    3. fusen
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      The number of transfers in the two weeks prior to the shutdown were around 7million each gw, what number do people think we will have this game week moving from the current 198,000?

      I'm going to go for 70,000

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Similar to last week, those us of us who used FT's then are likely to be at the start of a squad rebuilding process.

        Open Controls
        1. fusen
          • 8 Years
          just now

          hmm, possibly although I think there will be a natural reduction each week whatever happens. As those with 2 FTs will now only have one.
          So at a max 150,000 IMO

          Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Fernandez is boring FPL option now then.
      Will be in every squad like Kdb. Glad i pounced on him early enough.

      Open Controls
      1. Devo-McDuff
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Not mine, I don't pick United players! Not really been a problem since the Ronaldo era ...

        Open Controls
      2. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I think I prefer Lascelles as far as Newcastle defence is concerned

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Good.
          Fernandes.

          Open Controls
    5. NO ONE RESPONDS TO ME......
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      FM01/02

      Anyone know where I can get the download for PC?
      I have the 3968 patch but I cant get the game nor a player update for sometime in 2019
      It seems Eidos site is not doing it anymore

      Any help would be hugely appreciated for during these days......

      Open Controls
      1. NO ONE RESPONDS TO ME......
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Had to replace the hard drive on my laptop at work and forgot about backing this up! Was 25 seasons in as Dusseldorf manager being a European giant!

        Open Controls
      2. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        That is pretty retro,i like it.

        Have you tried here?
        https://www.neoseeker.com/forums/1791/

        Open Controls
      3. Bossworld
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        There's a champ man 01 02 forum that has all the bits, you'll need to register though.

        I went through all the agro to find:

        A) It really doesn't like dual monitors (if you move the window onto your second screen, mouse clicks aren't recognised)
        B) The last one I put serious time into was FM08. I did buy FM09 and FM12, but never played them. The menu options on 01/02 have aged badly (in terms of where you can hit to continue, dragging and dropping player changes etc.) I just couldn't handle it.

        Found a 19/20 option file for FM12 and started that up instead.

        Open Controls
    6. BNMC
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Some price predictions for next season:

        Pope - 5.0
        TAA - 8.0
        Pereira - 6.5
        Boly - 5.5
        Salah - 12.5
        KDB - 11.0
        Bruno - 9.5
        Grealish - 7.5
        Ziyech (signed for Chelsea) - 7.5
        Jimenez - 9.0
        Ings - 7.0

        Thoughts?
        DCL - 7.0

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Pope - 5.0
          TAA - 7.5
          Pereira - 7.0
          Boly - 5.5
          Salah - 12.5
          KDB - 11.5
          Bruno - 9.5
          Grealish - 7.5
          Ziyech (signed for Chelsea) - 8.0
          Jimenez - 8.5
          Ings - 7.5
          DCL - 7.0

          Open Controls
          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I wouldn't go near Pereira at 7.0. Even if he gets a big move to Man City or something, I'd expect few takers at that price.

            Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Hopefully TAA gets away with 7.5 considering he has scored less FPL points in more minutes this season vs his 7.0 last season

          He'd be worth a look at upwards of 8.5 though

          Don't think Bruno will be above 8.5 considering that was Pogba's price this year after smashing in 23 attacking returns in about 25 games the season before, and being on Pens etc

          Jimmy hopefully 8.0, Ings maybe 7.5

          For GW1 (whenever/ifeverthat is) I'd be looking at:

          4.5, 4.0 (8.5)
          TAA, 4.5, 4.5, 4.5, 4.0 (25.0)
          Salah, KDB, Bruno, 5.5, 4.5 (41.5)
          Jimmy, Rash, DCL (25.0)

          Open Controls
          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            Once you put it like that, I'm not looking forward to my team value resetting to 100.0!

            I wonder what you'll be able to get for 4.5 defenders. Leeds and West Brom defenders to be in high demand?

            Open Controls
        3. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          25 mins ago

          Most of those sound good to me. I think DCL should be higher than Ings, as DCL is only 23 and therefore you'd normally expect continued gradual improvement, whereas Ings is 28 and more likely to have had a one-hit wonder type of season. I could see DCL being as high as 8.0 (same as C.Wilson this season).

          Also Grealish will probably move to a better team. If he goes to Man Utd then I would expect him to be more like 9.0.

          Ziyech could be a bit higher too. For players coming into the league from outside, FPL tends to err on the side of overpricing. Also they will likely feel they made a mistake pricing Chelsea players so low this year.

          Open Controls
      • LC1
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Really sorry to behind on everything here.. Am I right in saying that things are running normal in a sense of we have 1 FT per week until the next GW will be played (GW36?)

        Therefore, the transfers we are making are going to be focussed on getting the best team for GW36, GW 37 & GW38? And then the missed fixtures should be rescheduled?

        I know this has probably been explained, so I apologise again!

        Really appreciate the help.

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          All we know atm is we are supposed to use FT if we are not happy with some of the squad players.

          If you have WC in hand you can burn those FT too.

          Re rescheduling of fixtures, no-one knows anything. My guess is a huge GW 38 if anything.

          Open Controls
      • NO ONE RESPONDS TO ME......
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Anyone got the free download on PC of CM 01/02 ?
        Eidos site doesnt seem to be up at the moment....

        Open Controls
        1. Webbinho
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Try champman0102.co.uk should have links on there

          Open Controls
        2. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Try this.....

          https://www.fmscout.com/a-championship-manager-0102-free-download.html

          Open Controls
      • linkafu
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          If you use your FH now, will you get more FH when the season will start again or you will be stick with your team with no FH?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Should be ok if the scheduled GW is the next one, the one you are freehitting for. But I'd wait for more definite news on the schedule, nothing is certain, a cancelled season could still happen.

            Open Controls
          2. MOTHRA
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            If you use your free hit, it’s gone. No more free hits. So if you use it now a season is delayed again, you’ve lost it. Save it and wait.

            Open Controls
          3. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            Why would you use it is the question when the next GW is many GWs away?

            Open Controls
        • GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          https://youtu.be/CNwFhLBrCeU

          They don't do movie stars like these bucks any more, unfortunately.

          Open Controls
          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            48 mins ago

            All time greats indeed GR.

            They were nearly as good off the screen as well as on it.Others of that golden generation and ilk that i love are Oliver Reed,Oliver Reed,Peter Ustinov,Laurence Olivier,David Niven,Omar Sharif,John Gielgud and Errol Flynn.

            Real actors and characters back in them days.

            Open Controls
            1. Gnu Scott talent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              35 mins ago

              The 2nd Oliver Reed was the one with the drink problem, right?
              😉

              Open Controls
              1. Ógie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                26 mins ago

                He was so good i picked him twice.

                He had another side to him alright and it was no surprise he was cast in this role.....
                https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dr._Heckyl_and_Mr._Hype

                Open Controls
                1. Gnu Scott talent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Very apt.

                  Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              The actresses back then weren't bad either, Ógie, ladies with looks and atitude! My Dad was in the seminary in Dalgan Park in the '50s. Snuck off to go to the cinema. Not sure about the movie but Gina Lollabrigida was in it. Anyways, sure after seeing her in it Dad decided that a life of celibacy wasn't for him and left the priesthood. Fair play to Gina, sure I wouldn't be here now without her 🙂

              https://www.flickr.com/photos/truusbobjantoo/33577592686

              Open Controls
              1. Ógie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                😆

                Wow,what a stunner.
                She would test the Pope's vows to breaking point i reckon.

                Open Controls
        • Ron_Swanson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah.

          Liverpool's first-choice starting XI are already on their way to iconic status courtesy of performances over the past two seasons, including a stunning run of form to go more than a year unbeaten and lead the Premier League by a massive 25 points in 2019-20.

          Would it surprise you, then, to learn that the 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in February was the first time this side had started a game together?

          Really interesting article on BBC footy at the moment. Well I thought so anyway!

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51491041

          Open Controls
          1. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            To be fair Gomez has only become an icon part way through this season.

            Open Controls
          2. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            None of the 3 mids are undisputed first choices in their positions and are rotated based on opponent (one of Ox or Keita plays against weaker teams etc).

            So it’s not really surprising, most key players started the vast majority of the games in the season.

            Open Controls
        • GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          57 mins ago

          https://youtu.be/9GxDMKCXXdU

          Luke Kelly, entertainer. Loved football.

          Open Controls
        • FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Anyone else playing a Slow Wildcard?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            What does that mean?

            Open Controls
            1. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              Fixing your team slowly using 1 FT per week, in the absence of a normal WC.

              Yes, I have 4-5 more changes in mind that I'm slowly doing.

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 10 Years
                just now

                He still has a WC though.

                Open Controls
        • ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          And now...in case you've been missing any sports commentary...Nick Heath...

          https://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/watch-rugby-commentators-hilarious-videos-of-everyday-life-will-have-you-in-stitches-20200324

          Open Controls
        • BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          The Olympic Games scheduled for July/Aug has been canceled. There will be no competitive football before August.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Cheers Bobb

            Open Controls
          2. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Postponed, rather than cancelled. I know that might seem a little pedantic, but just to be clear.

            Also, why do you think that means no competitive football before August?

            Open Controls
          3. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            You’re going to have an absolute meltdown when the season restarts

            Open Controls
        • Pu-li-sick (sic)
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Who on earth is still making transfers?! With what in mind? Weird.

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            I assume just getting rid of the players who are probably not going to be first choice once (and yes, if) the season resumes.

            The likes of Martin Kelly for example.

            Open Controls
          2. fusen
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            They are gambling that there will be another actual real gameweek. Sacrificing the final rank to do so

            Open Controls

