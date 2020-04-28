51
Games April 28

Middlesbrough top Champ Man 01/02 table as injuries mount for Fantasy managers

Middlesbrough top the Premier League after more shocks, spills and surprises in Gameweek 8 of Champ Man 01/02 FPL, while injury news has left many managers with plenty of tough decisions to make ahead of Wednesday’s matches.

Despite falling behind early on to a goal from Arsenal’s Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Middlesbrough responded superbly with an Allan Johnston strike and a Gianluca Festa penalty to ensure that the men from the Riverside top the table. Nobody could have expected that but there are plenty of strong teams breathing down their neck.

It was another disappointment for the Gunners and the misfiring Thierry Henry but Arsenal have brought in Demetrio Albertini from AC Milan, now priced in the game at £6.5m.

Leeds lead that chasing pack after their forwards ran riot at Craven Cottage, beating Fulham 5-1. Robbie Keane netted twice and Mark Viduka fired a hat-trick in a game that was much closer than the scoreline suggested.

However, news of a minor injury to Ian Harte has caused issues for managers, many of which had held Harte for the home game against Everton. With Harte doubtful, will managers stick or twist?

Manchester United gained the expected comfortable win against Charlton, beating the ten-man Addicks 3-0. Jason Euell‘s early red card gave the visitors an insurmountable task but, despite the ease of victory, the frustration for most Fantasy managers was that Ruud van Nistelrooy was not amongst the returns.

Goals from Laurent Blanc, Mikael Silvestre and Paul Scholes sealed the points, although van Nistelrooy still picked up two bonus points. As highlighted by Tom from WGTA, van Nistelrooy has had more shots and won more headers than any other player and has the highest average rating amongst all players. Surely big returns will follow, and Juan Sebastian Veron returning to full fitness could be the man to help unlock the Dutchman’s potential.

Liverpool looked to be cruising to a win when leading Sunderland 2-0 but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw thanks to Kevin Phillips‘ second-half penalty.

More bad news for Liverpool comes from their treatment table, with Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Emile Heskey and Jari Litmanen now all on the injury list for the foreseeable future. Will Liverpool make a move in the transfer market or will they rely on young forwards John Miles and Daniel Sjolund?

In other news, Spurs won again thanks to a late masterclass from Gustavo Poyet but there was more disappointment for owners of Stefan Selakovic as the Swede missed a penalty.

Newcastle also flattered to deceive, with the Magpies succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Southampton after a brace from Jo Tessem.

Chelsea assets are on the chopping block, too, after a 3-0 defeat at Everton. A young John Terry saw red in that loss for the Blues.

The two teams that haven’t disappointed their new owners are Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys bagged another clean sheet in a 1-0 win against West Ham. With Mauricio Taricco injured, many managers have targeted Matteo Sereni, Titus Bramble and Hermann Hreidarsson, reaping the rewards.

As for Bolton, Henrik Pedersen proved to have the edge over his strike partners with another goal.

Looking at Gameweek 9, Leicester City assets are in the spotlight. James Scowcroft and Muzzy Izzet could be viable differentials, while there are plenty of budget options with Dean Sturridge up front. Defensively, there is real appeal in Damien Delaney, Matt Elliott or Gerry Taggart.

It could be a Gameweek for a differential captain, with Luis Boa Morte and Viduka names that may strongly appeal. Keep your eye on @CMScoutFPL today as any early team news could be crucial.

  1. GreennRed
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    How are ye keeping?

  2. Duffy Dunk
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    vFPL, looking for a way not to burn 1 of those FTs, any ideas?
    I could just get a cheaper 5th mid, like Hayden, since Saka is pretty useless.

    Pope Button
    TAA Gomez O'Connell Lascelles Ward
    Mane KDB Fernandes Traore Saka
    Vardy Pukki DCL

    0.5 itb

    1. Stoichkov#8
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Few thing you can do:
      1. DCL > Jota
      2. Saka > Hayden
      3. Button > Ruddy/Heaton and BB soon
      4. downgrade Vardy and upgrade Gomez to Alonso/Doherty

      1. Stoichkov#8
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        5. Saka > Cantwell (he isnt useless that much and good BB candidate)

        1. Duffy Dunk
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Cheers.
          I like DCL's next 3 at home, he's scored in his previous 3 at home.
          Vardy has BHA(h) & BUR(h) in his next 3, I'd even captain him in these.
          Looking at Saka to a cheaper but not totally useless mid.

          1. Stoichkov#8
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            - Wolves are second best attacking team (Liv first, Everton 11th) and Jota has 2 goals+3assists as DCL 3g+0a.
            DCL face Tot as Jota Bou.
            - Vardy is nice pick obv but Pukki or Jim have 1 attacking return more and are cheaper. Those funds can be used to upgrade defence hwew premium defs doing really ok.
            - Saka to cheaper mid who does something..well not many options there mate 🙂 You downgrade to Hayden or as you have 2FT and you want to keep rest of the team as it is you cant think about BB plans.

        2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          5 mins ago

          Cantwell is a great 'sword' with Pukki

          Enabler, dirt cheap and good stats

    2. Legohair
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      There is good chance that when football starts again, saka might be playing left winger and auba in front because tierney should be ready already.

  3. Shnkswnt
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Vfpl Captains ? This week it's pretty hard to choose tbh ! Whom you are all captaining ?

    Open Controls
    1. Stoichkov#8
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Im on perma Mane (C) for now

    2. TheLord
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'm going with a differential Jimi (c). The Liverpool mids will be strongly captained probably but Burnley have not conceded a lot

    3. PaddyPyne
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Vardy C, home to Brighton for me, Mane VC.

    4. Duffy Dunk
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      One of Mane & Salah. Vardy next.

  4. troux
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    VFPL

    Thought I'd post the results of my arranged friendlies:

    Lecister 3-0 Aston Villa
    Barnes G
    Perez G, Vardy A
    Barnes G, Chilwell A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Vardy: 11, Pérez: 5, El Ghazi: 5, Wesley: 4, Barnes: 4, Praet: 3

    Norwich 3-2 Man City
    Pukki G
    Buendia G
    Pukki G, Buendia A

    B. Silva G
    B. Silva G, Mahrez A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Pukki: 16, Bernardo Silva: 12, Buendía: 11, Sané: 11, Agüero: 7, Cantwell: 7

    Man Utd 4-1 Watford
    Fernandes G, Pereira A
    Greenwodd G, Pereira A
    Martial G, Fernandes A
    Rashford G, Fernandes A

    Pereyra G, Sarr A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Fernandes: 17, Rashford: 9, Pogba: 8, Deeney: 6, Sarr: 6, Greenwood: 6

    1. Stoichkov#8
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      cheers

    2. denial
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Thanks. Bruno a strong cap option

      1. Stoichkov#8
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        He is every GW. With so many ocasions he is about to explode in one game. Imagine TC him at that time 🙂

        1. BNMC
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Not sure if Palace is the type of opponent he'd explode against. Maybe Bournemouth next week?

          Open Controls
    3. Konig Luther
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      City is always a gamble.
      Did one that involved Wolves - City (1-2) and city guys that score were:

      Sterling G, D.Silva A
      KDB G, Sane A

      Jota for Wolves.

  5. Legomané
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    A. Henderson Lundstram (SHU fixtures toughening) > Ruddy Traore (exact cash)

    B. Something else with 2FT and 0 ITB?
    I quite like the appeal of Rashford or Doherty but don't see a straightforward route to either.

    Cheers 🙂

    Henderson
    TAA Alonso Masina
    Salah Mané Mahrez Bruno Lundstram
    Jota Pukki

    (Button Webster Greenwood Taylor*)

    Open Controls
    1. Stoichkov#8
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      A. looks familiar 😉 I like it 🙂

      I also like few picks that I cant have like doherty cuz I would need to sell other players that I like. And some players arent expensive but cant fit them in like Buendia or...Moura/Lamela 🙂

  6. BNMC
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who would you sell to fund Alonso?
    A. Stevens
    B. Dunk
    C. Saiss

    1. Stoichkov#8
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      B. I assume that you dont have GK from any of those teams.

      1. BNMC
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Yeah my keepers are McCarthy and Heaton - might change one of them soon if I have a transfer to burn.

    2. Tony Martial
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Dunk

  7. Tony Martial
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Actual FPL*

    Boly + Hanley

    Or

    Saiss + 4.2 (who?)

    1. BNMC
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Boly + Hanley. Norwich do have some nice fixtures to end the season.

    2. Stoichkov#8
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      How about Saiss and Hanley?

      1. Tony Martial
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I have Boly and Hanley at the moment.

        I was considering Boly - Saiss and then Hanley - Kiko?

        1. Stoichkov#8
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Is Kiko nailed? Was thinking to do that but not sure about his minutes. Not sure Hanley to Kiko is worth it.

          1. Tony Martial
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Jaanmat plays there aswell but I believe he is injured? Maybe I will just stick to Hanley?

  8. Kung Fu Football
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Real FPL about to make first 2 transfers of downtime period as might as well?!! Best Utd defensive option?

    A - Maguire
    B - Wan Bissaka

    Ta.

    1. Dr Van Nostrand
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I prefer slabhead b/c of goal threat and less likely of rotation if Europa resumes

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      AWB never comes off the bench & actually has more attacking returns in less games than Maguire

      He generally scores more points than big Hazza Maguazza when they both play too

      If Maguire did go on a scoring spree he’d be gold though

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        5 mins ago

        AWB has 2 attacking returns, Maguire 1. I wouldn't be using that as a metric to choose one over the other.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          3 mins ago

          Yep hence more attacking returns in less games - in combination with the fact that he never comes off the bench and he generally scores more points than Maguire when they both play

    3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      43 mins ago

      I deliberated but my feeling was AWB. Those fixtures look like regular 8 pointers

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        42 mins ago

        I also think if there's a short pre-season I can see Maguire pulling up whereas AWB looks like a whippet

        1. pablo discobar
          just now

          Full backs more likely to be rotated if many games in short period

  9. pelle9
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    vFPL

    Anyone considering Bruno (c) this gameweek ?

    Tnks

    1. Stoichkov#8
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He is due to a big haul imo like brace plus 2 assists but is it gonna be this GW or next one or the one after that - we dont know 🙂

  10. BobB
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    French announce no football until September. We will do likewise.

    1. bitm2007
      2 mins ago

      Interesting PSG and Lyon are still in CL, and the final of that is pencilled in by UEFA for August 29th.

  11. Tsssst
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Any league administrators on?

    What are you doing with the prize money?

    How will you sort out prizes if the season is null and void from March and you have money in the pot waiting to be given to the overall winner?

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      3 mins ago

      Keeping and buying a new flat screen.

  12. Berbinho's Forehead
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    The French government has announced no sporting events can take place until September, and thus Ligue 1 and 2 will not continue for this season.

    Ligue 1 have proposed 3 options to complete their season:

    1) Points per Game
    2) Roll back to the last complete round - GW27
    3) Roll back to half way point

    Decision expected in May.

    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Check DaleJohnsonESPN on twitter to see what the table would look like in the above scenarios

      Perhaps the least worst outcome to conclude the season

  13. BuYaKasha
    38 mins ago

    vFPL
    WC team

    Pope (button)
    VVD, Alonso, Target (Egan, Ward)
    Salah, Mane, Mahrez, Fernandes, Buendia,
    Pukki, Jonathan (Greenwood)

    Thoughts?

    1. BuYaKasha
      6 mins ago

      *Jota

  14. J0E
    26 mins ago

    There some virtual FPL chat on today's scoutcast ahead of tonight.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwsSyv4Nf9M

    We also reminisce about our worst and occassionally good real life FPL moves. 🙂

  15. denial
    4 mins ago

    Salah or Bruno cap?

