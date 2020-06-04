60
News June 4

Five subs allowed when Premier League restarts

60 Comments
Share

The Premier League has agreed to allow five substitutions per match for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The decision was reached at a shareholders meeting on Thursday afternoon as the plans to restart the competition continue.

The new rule, brought in temporarily for the rest of the season, increases the number of substitutions allowed in a match from three to five – and means benches can now include nine players instead of seven.

However, Premier League teams will not be able to use this additional allocation simply to waste time.

That’s because managers can still only make changes to their on-field line-up on three occasions. Therefore, if they want to use their full complement of substitutions, they will have to, on at least one occasion, introduce more than one replacement.

This set-up is in line with what we have seen the Bundesliga adopt in Germany, as well as the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in May.

Naturally, this new development has got Fantasy managers talking about how it will impact our favourite past-time.

There certainly appears to be a greater chance of more players being substituted before the 60th minute in matches – the bane of a Fantasy manager’s existence.

Furthermore, it probably also increases the chances of benched players coming on for one-point cameos rather than allowing an FPL substitute to come in for Fantasy managers.

This rule could even increase the likelihood of vice-captains being blocked by benched captains coming on for short periods.

Liverpool and Brighton could be among the teams most likely to make use of this new rule, as they sit joint-top of the Premier League for substitutions this season (85).

Fantasy managers may also be concerned about Pep Guardiola’s response to the new rule given his tendency to rotate his best players.

By contrast, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been much happier with his on-field sides this season, making just 58 changes, the fewest of any Premier League team.

Here is the Premier League statement in full:

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players. For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players. This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month. Shareholders also approved for Clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season.” – Premier League statement

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Disgrace of a decision

    Open Controls
    1. BC1 - Brazil Nuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Totally agree. They're too embarrassed to say even why they're implementing it now. It's horseshit.

      Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
  2. andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    59 minutes...it'll be good to see you again.

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It really puts me off City players outside of the first DGW. That being said, it does make FPL more fun.

      Open Controls
  3. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours ago

    Lundy or O’Connell for a FH squad?

    Swaying to give Lundy one last run out. Plus he’s got a far higher ceiling..

    O’Connell a safer bet for 120 mins (60x2)

    Open Controls
    1. Ason Willa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      No chance Villa doesn't score.

      Open Controls
      1. Patrick.22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        56 mins ago

        Lol. Says the Villa fan.

        Open Controls
  4. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    BBC article on the subject shows Jesus coming on for Aguero, FFS article shows Mahrez coming on for your captain. You have been warned 😉

    Open Controls
    1. DavidMunday815
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's no surprise that those of us writing the articles *immediately* thought of Guardiola when this news broke 😀

      Open Controls
  5. Fred54
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I'm slightly in favour of the rule, given we've already seen in Bundesliga the niggly muscle injuries every predicted would happen.
    As Villa fan we're are well screwed as 6 of our last games were at home (no fans at Villa Park, huge disadvantage not having Holte End roar on) and now this.

    But player welfare out weighs it.

    Having only 3 opportunities to make subs does make it awfully strategic and adds to the chaos.

    Like say a player gets injured who needs subbing, team might decide to double sub to take advantage.

    Also imagine in a relegation battle teams throwing on 2-3 defs or 2-3 attackers in one go!

    Open Controls
    1. DavidMunday815
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      The injury angle could definitely be the element that most impacts on FPL. We can probably all think of times our captain or key player has gone down, been treated and carried on. Would imagine that, in light of so long without competitive matches, managers will take fewer chances with their players when they do go down!

      Open Controls
    2. Ason Willa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      But to be fair we have John McGinn back which is massive.

      Open Controls
    3. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      The five sub rule has worked well in the Bundesliga imho ...

      Open Controls
  6. The Overthinker - I blame R…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Hello people 😀

    Hope everyone is doing fine

    Open Controls
  7. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Has to be Aubameyang captain then!?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      I still prefer a City captain. Give me 90 mins of KDB vs Arsenal and 30 mins of KDB vs Burnley (C) over Auba 180 mins vs City and Brighton (C).

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      They're the type of fxtures he inadvertently does well in too...

      Its generally the easy home bankers he disappoints in - the trickier games, he pops up with hauls semi-regularly

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      A City player for me.

      Open Controls
    4. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      You want to captain a player who will start against Burnley IMO. Hopefully we get some info nearer the deadline. But you would think they would play a stronger team against Arsenal right? Maybe Jesus will start vs Burnley and come on for Aguero against Arsenal. I can see Mahrez starting against Burnley too

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Is Burnley actually an easier fixture than Arsenal for City?

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Defo yes. Not playing for anything. I can see that being a drubbing

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            What are Arsenal playing for?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Arteta to keep them in their job.

              Open Controls
    5. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      TC.

      Open Controls
  8. Sarri, not Sarri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    DGW don't sound so appeasing now

    Open Controls
    1. Prisoner B5160-8
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Who are you put off by?

      Open Controls
  9. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Appealing?

    Open Controls
    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply fail. Look up.

      Open Controls
      1. Sarri, not Sarri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Appealing, yes. Thanks for correcting me.

        Open Controls
  10. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    At least the five sub rule will reduce the likelihood of spawny VC to C hauls due to a non-playing captain. Which can only be a good thing.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Good for who?

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Anything that reduces or eliminates undeserved good fortune from the game is a step forward, don't you think?

        Open Controls
        1. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Bit of luck is nice sometimes

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Only when the luck benefits me. 😉

            Open Controls
  11. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    How and where do you see the fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. Netley Lucas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Until it's all confirmed I've been using Ben Crellin's fixture planner as it includes what's remaining after the 17th games in the right order.

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1266342677219598337/photo/1

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Also here:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/04/09/which-premier-league-teams-have-the-best-and-worst-remaining-fixtures/

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Fixtures haven't been confirmed yet but this is what we are expecting.

      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8383721/Revised-Premier-League-fixture-TV-schedule-channel-games-FREE-watch.html

      The first GW back will be a DGW, then single GWs in the order they were originally scheduled after that, with games postponed due to the FA Cup moved to later in the same GW.

      Open Controls
  12. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Signing in for the first time in almost 3 months. I had a lot of prep work done for how I was gonna play the end of the normal season and got a bit discouraged by everything being thrown in the air so haven't revisited the team at all.

    Do we have fixtures for the rest of the season?

    Are we getting a wildcard?

    Should we be making transfers now?

    Open Controls
    1. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I wish there was a sticky on the main page for these.

      Not beyond the first set of games in hand + next round, and we don't even know the syntax of them (e.g. DGW or not)

      No one knows, split opinion as to whether we should or shouldn't. I'm in the latter camp.

      You can't confirm them - the game is in end of season mode at present.

      Open Controls
    2. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hehe ditto mate. No idea what to think of my team that hasn't changed since March 😆

      Was doing well but suddenly looks a bit stinky, and no idea how to play things

      Open Controls
    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hi Camzy and welcome back. Not yet, we don't know, you can't.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Alright. I'll check in now and then. Still got a work mini league to win.

        Open Controls
  13. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hello all - been a long time.

    As I'm sure there have been many in the months since the season halted (I've not checked/changed my team at all since then, eek), could anyone point me in the direction of the most useful articles to read before the season restarts? No idea where I stand with things just now!

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      We've got a holding page for everything ahead of the restart, hopefully this is of some use!

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/the-complete-guide-to-fpl-project-restart/

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Still have to wait a little

      Open Controls
  14. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Contrary to popular opinion, Pep doesn't make that many subs. Not in the top 10 managers for subs made.

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1268534759707348992?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      City having played one game less than most of the league helps in that regard, but he still wouldn't be in the top 6 if he makes 3 substitutions in that game in hand.

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      It's not about the total number of subs, it's about the number of subs and the rotation of important players that would otherwise be essential. Nobody wants to own to own Henderson or Keita.

      Open Controls
      1. Lateriser 12
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agreed. Just saying Pep doesn't make his subs between 2 games rather than in the middle of a game 😉

        Open Controls
  15. DannyDrinkVodka
    17 mins ago

    Henderson (3.9)
    Lundy Egan Targett (Janmaat)(3.9)
    Sterling KDB Pepe Ozil Grealish
    Aguero(c) Aubameyang (Greenwood)

    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Has to be it but Özil is a funny one.

      High team value?
      Bit sure if i can afford that

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        9 mins ago

        Average team value (104.8) - Ozil is a punt for the upside

        Open Controls
        1. TwiggsJameson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Agreed, Ozil will be in my free hit team.

          Open Controls
      2. DannyDrinkVodka
        5 mins ago

        You can also shave off .2 by downgrading Janmaat and Greenwood to complete fodder

        Open Controls
  16. KT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Proposed restart schedule:
    17/6 18:00 Aston Villa v. Sheffield United
    20:15 Manchester City v. Arsenal
    19/6 18:00 Norwich v. Southhampton
    20:15 Spurs v. Manchester United
    20/6 12:30 Watford v. Leicester
    15:00 Brighton v. Arsenal
    17:30 West Ham v. Wolves
    19:45 Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace
    21/6 14:00 Newcastle v. Sheffield United
    16:15 Aston Villa v. Chelsea
    19:00 Everton v,. Liverpool
    22/6 20:00 Manchester City v. Burnley

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It seems like the perfect week for a hf and doubles as no other teams have super easy fixtures that need to be included

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      First time I've heard an early game on Friday evening mentioned, kick off times stated elsewhere for weekend GW's are

      Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows: Friday 8pm; Saturday 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm; Sunday 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm; Monday 8pm.

      Open Controls
  17. Poseidon.
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Looks like Glenn Murray’s back on the menu

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.