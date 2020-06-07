Premier League release “provisional” dates for remaining 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League have announced “provisional” dates for the remaining fixtures of 2019/20.
Last week we were given full TV schedules for the next three rounds of games, but now there is a much clearer picture on what order matches will be played in.
Sunday’s release, conducted on the Premier League’s official website, confirmed the line-up of matches to be played in the final six rounds, or ‘Matchweeks’ as they have currently been described.
The ‘Matchweeks’ in question are Matchweek 33, Matchweek 34, Matchweek 35, Matchweek 36, Matchweek 37, Matchweek 38.
However, the release does not indicate which games will be televised, or indeed what the Fantasy Premier League deadline would be for each Gameweek.
Each of the game dates below is subject to change, but here is the official release from the Premier League’s website.
Matchweek 33
Saturday 4 July (15:00 BST)
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Matchweek 34
Wednesday 8 July (20:00 BST)
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
Matchweek 35
Saturday 11 July (15:00 BST)
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Matchweek 36
Wednesday 15 July (20:00 BST)
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheff Utd
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
Matchweek 37
Saturday 18 July (15:00 BST)
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheff Utd v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Matchweek 38
Sunday 26 July (15:00 BST)
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
