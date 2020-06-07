Premier League release “provisional” dates for remaining 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League have announced “provisional” dates for the remaining fixtures of 2019/20.

Last week we were given full TV schedules for the next three rounds of games, but now there is a much clearer picture on what order matches will be played in.

Sunday’s release, conducted on the Premier League’s official website, confirmed the line-up of matches to be played in the final six rounds, or ‘Matchweeks’ as they have currently been described.

The ‘Matchweeks’ in question are Matchweek 33, Matchweek 34, Matchweek 35, Matchweek 36, Matchweek 37, Matchweek 38.

However, the release does not indicate which games will be televised, or indeed what the Fantasy Premier League deadline would be for each Gameweek.

Each of the game dates below is subject to change, but here is the official release from the Premier League’s website.

Matchweek 33

Saturday 4 July (15:00 BST)

Burnley v Sheff Utd

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

Matchweek 34

Wednesday 8 July (20:00 BST)

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Man City v Newcastle United

Sheff Utd v Wolves

Watford v Norwich City

West Ham v Burnley

Matchweek 35

Saturday 11 July (15:00 BST)

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Man City

Liverpool v Burnley

Man Utd v Southampton

Norwich City v West Ham

Sheff Utd v Chelsea

Spurs v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Matchweek 36

Wednesday 15 July (20:00 BST)

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheff Utd

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Spurs

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham v Watford

Matchweek 37

Saturday 18 July (15:00 BST)

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheff Utd v Everton

Spurs v Leicester City

Watford v Man City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday 26 July (15:00 BST)

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheff Utd

West Ham v Aston Villa

