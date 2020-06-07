64
News June 7

Premier League release “provisional” dates for remaining 2019/20 fixtures

64 Comments
The Premier League have announced “provisional” dates for the remaining fixtures of 2019/20.

Last week we were given full TV schedules for the next three rounds of games, but now there is a much clearer picture on what order matches will be played in.

Sunday’s release, conducted on the Premier League’s official website, confirmed the line-up of matches to be played in the final six rounds, or ‘Matchweeks’ as they have currently been described.

The ‘Matchweeks’ in question are Matchweek 33, Matchweek 34, Matchweek 35, Matchweek 36, Matchweek 37, Matchweek 38.

However, the release does not indicate which games will be televised, or indeed what the Fantasy Premier League deadline would be for each Gameweek.

Each of the game dates below is subject to change, but here is the official release from the Premier League’s website.

Matchweek 33
Saturday 4 July (15:00 BST)

Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal 

Matchweek 34
Wednesday 8 July (20:00 BST)
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley

Matchweek 35
Saturday 11 July (15:00 BST)
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton

Matchweek 36
Wednesday 15 July (20:00 BST)
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheff Utd
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford 

Matchweek 37
Saturday 18 July (15:00 BST)
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheff Utd v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace 

Matchweek 38
Sunday 26 July (15:00 BST)
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa

Premier League Restart

  1. Pipermaru
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Sooo...can we have our ticker back?

    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      And projections as they were?

  2. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    So with fa cup semis on july 18/19 and no midweek games scheduled, that week, I guess that means no dgw (other than 39) unless we have postponement.

    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Only unforeseen postponements will mean additional dgw’s

  3. DrCongo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Are there unlimited transfers at the moment?

    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      There are no transfers atm.

      1. DrCongo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I can make transfers

        1. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Can you confirm them?

        2. Gloria Kanchelskis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Have you tried to confirm them?
          That’s when it normally blocks them

        3. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          And confirm them?!?

        4. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          No you can’t

        5. DrCongo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Ah. Didn't get that far.

    2. Gloria Kanchelskis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Not yet

    3. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      If the games are in a different order from the original schedule then they could give us a free WC.

      1. Fantasy Gold
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Not this again 😆

        1. The Mandalorian
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Rude little man, nobody asked for your opinion.

          1. Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Whereas everyone asked for yours right?

            1. The Mandalorian
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I wasn't rude. Are you rude?

          2. Fantasy Gold
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            I was replying to the original post, not you.

            Muppet.

            1. Wild Rover
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Your comment was a reply to him , not the OP tbf 😉

              1. Fantasy Gold
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Oops 😆

                1. Wild Rover
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  It still worked

            2. The Mandalorian
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              You replied under my comment not the original one.

              Muppet seriously? Wow you have issues.

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                57 mins ago

                Gentlemen, please refer to the forum rules on treating each other with respect. I'm going to have to lock this thread down now and disable the comments.

                If you have any issues with my decision, please feel free to email me.

                1. Fantasy Gold
                  • 6 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Virg, this one did make me laugh.

                  Well done 😆

                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    I thought I was logged in under a different account 😳

              2. Fantasy Gold
                • 6 Years
                51 mins ago

                Apologies sir. I can see why you got a bit upset.

  4. Gloria Kanchelskis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    I guess there must be difficulties getting the TV companies to agree if they can’t announce the details yet.

    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Probably. There could also be some covid related issues if there are postponements.

    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Neutral venues

  5. baps sniffer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Time to chat about something? Template for first gw has probably been discussed here? Differentials?

    1. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      See andys YouTube video

      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Good idea, I need something to do before going to sleep. Thx.

        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Ffs YouTube is how I get to sleep and I like it, it just gets me off to sleep.

      2. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Link please?

        1. The Mandalorian
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Let's Talk FPL

  6. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I'm a noob. Are all these fixtures in the original order?

    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Haven't checked, but I guess so. Somebody would have mentioned something if they weren't imo.

    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Cant vouch for all, but spurs ones are.

    3. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      If they aren't then they should give us a wc

      1. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Why? They're not going to give freebies

        1. The Mandalorian
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Why? It's blatantly obvious why. Have a think. If you get stuck put your hand up 🙂

          1. Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Yep, it's blatantly obvious to me, wishful thinking from people who have spunked their chips

            1. The Mandalorian
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              What does 'spunked' mean?

              1. Ole Trafford
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Blew

  7. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Henderson Pope
    TAA AWB Saiss Lundstram Lascelles
    Salah KDB Fernandes Sarr Cantwell
    Jimenez Vardy DCL

    0.8 itb

    First week back:

    1. FH
    2. WC
    3. Hold

    Thanks all

  8. The Mandalorian
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Defenders not trained for months while strikers have been in their gardens putting one past their kid in goal. My money is on high scoring games and defenders falling over like skittles.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Isn't that what Munday said on the scoutcast?

      1. The Mandalorian
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Didn't watch it but going off the German games theres been plenty of goals by the top teams.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I haven't been watching them, but I did listen to last week's WGTA podcast. They did some great research into what has happened in Ze German games behind closed doors and what takeaways we need for FPL.

  9. The Mandalorian
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Which teams will start well when the season commences?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      There's so many unknowns ... all you can do is back the best players from the best teams.

    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Just got back from the future. Norwich & Bournemouth

  10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Is Rashford fit?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Looks like it https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1269306139621109760

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        59 mins ago

        Nice! Very tempted getting him back in. Fixtures looking very tasty.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          55 mins ago

          Could be a powerful differential although OGS said he was going to be more careful with players who had been injured recently.

  11. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Abraham owners - are you getting rid?

    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Owners have had a lot of time to ditch him 😉

  12. Un De Sceaux
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    So FPL furloughed all their staff and now they're struggling to get the game in order before the restart? You couldn't make it

    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      They’re just being lazy. Most likely, this week they will re activate the game

  13. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Home wins down from 43% to 22% since the German restart. I plan on free hit first week back but when I wildcard defence will not be a priority

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Less clean sheets than before?

  14. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Hi all hope all is well.. what is your thoughts on..

    Kun?
    Double United defence? (Maguire,AWB)
    J,Henderson?

    Thank you and keep safe.

