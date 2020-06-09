119
Pro Pundits - Zophar June 9

What is the best FPL chip strategy for Double Gameweek 30+ and beyond?

119 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers must finalise their chip strategy very soon with the Double Gameweek 30+ deadline looming large.

This is likely to be the last bumper round of fixtures this season, so using a chip is about essential as it gets.

However, with plenty of disparity between each manager’s available chips and the next, it is important to identify which is the best one to use in each case.

This, in itself, is a little tricky. So much has happened since FPL was suspended that ‘Project Restart’ sort of feels like a new season of its own. After all, there is very little precedent to help us predict what might happen during this period in terms of results and performances.

With so much still at stake in the Premier League (relegation, European positions and to some extent the title) I do find myself like a kid outside a candy store waiting for it to open.

And, while I do want to improve my current overall ranking, the rest of the season is about enjoying the sport I love and FPL is just a means to accomplish that with the engagement it offers. The best way to do that is to make sure I get the chips done in the right order…

The Triple Captain

Mane, Abraham and Vardy injury updates ahead of FA Cup fourth round weekend

I’ll start with the Triple Captain as most of us used it in the Liverpool Double Gameweek on either Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) or Sadio Mané (£12.5m).

If you do still hold this chip, then there is a strong case for using it in Double Gameweek 30+, as it is likely to be (if no further postponements) the last Double Gameweek of the season. 

It would not be the worst idea to use it in a good single Gameweek fixture if one of the other below scenarios fits your strategy better though. You could always stick it on a player chasing the Golden Boot late on. The last set of matches each season do typically yield more goals, after all.

SCENARIO 1

  • Intact Chips: Wildcard, Bench Boost, Free Hit

Most people, including myself, held these chips before the coronavirus suspension, hoping to Free Hit in one of the Blank Gameweeks, Wildcard before the Doubles and Bench Boost in the biggest one. 

That has all gone out the window, unfortunately. There are likely to be no more Blank Gameweeks now, with the new fixture list accommodating the FA Cup games within the schedule. That would mean no more Double Gameweeks either. 

In my opinion, there is no better week to play the Bench Boost than Double Gameweek 30+. 

As the season wears on with games every two-three days, rotation, injuries and lineups are only going to get more unpredictable. 

You can use your unlimited transfers to load up on somewhere between eight and twelve Double Gameweek options as well as players with good single Gameweek fixtures and then Wildcard them out right away for Gameweek 31+ to set you up for the rest of the season. 

The Free Hit can also be a useful tool to have in your locker during this period. 

Games could still get postponed if we see teams forced to isolate due to a positive coronavirus test so with that in your back-pocket you effectively have a get out of jail free card. 

If all goes to plan, you can use the Free Hit in Gameweek 38+ for one last push, when teams are typically more likely to be free-scoring. 

There is an alternative though. If, like me, you were actively managing your team during the league’s suspension, you probably have a decent squad with the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), Harvey Barnes (£6.2m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) and Salah etc. 

You probably also have value tied up in these players and buying them back for the remainder will likely set you back a bit. 

So, you could consider a Free Hit but I’m not a big fan of this personally as it feels like squandering the opportunity to use it at a later point considering we’ve all got unlimited transfers. 

SCENARIO 2

One statistic to rule them all
  • Intact Chips: Bench Boost, Free Hit
  • Used Chips: Wildcard

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic even if you’ve used your second Wildcard. 

In this scenario, you can Free Hit in Double Gameweek 30+ to optimise your team for the Doubles and then revert back to your old squad and you’ll have back the same heavy hitters you Wildcarded for without losing a large chunk of value. 

Someone using the strategy mentioned above is likely going to lose the likes of Alexander-Arnold to load up on Double Gameweek players and it will cost them at least £0.4m to buy them back, which could dampen their ability to maximise the value of their Gameweek 31+ their second Wildcard.

The obvious downside here is lack of an ideal deployment opportunity for the Bench Boost but given that lineups might be unpredictable for Double Gameweek 30+ it may be a blessing in disguise. 

Alternatively, if you want to keep your Free Hit in hand in case of any unforeseen postponements, you can follow a strategy similar to the one below…

SCENARIO 3

  • Chips Intact: Bench Boost
  • Chips Used: Wildcard, Free Hit

This scenario is a bit tricky but there are still gains to be made. 

Firstly, I would suggest buying fewer Double Gameweek players, maybe three or four rather than the eight or nine suggested above. 

That Sheffield United defensive triple-up might make sense on a Free Hit but given their remaining schedule, their options are going to be a burden long-term. 

Manchester City might also be a minefield in beyond the Double Gameweek, with the five substitutions rule and the options available to Pep Guardiola. 

There are plenty of good options with plum single Gameweek fixtures in the next round and who a great schedule long term, such as Wolves or Liverpool. Their assets stand a chance of outscoring the likes of Jack Grealish (£6.4m) both in the Double Gameweek and the rounds beyond it. 

So, in this scenario, I would still suggest using the Bench Boost straight-up even with limited Double Gameweek options. You will likely need that squad depth too. 

MY STRATEGY

I have put together a quick draft team for Double Gameweek 30+, with six attackers from Manchester City and Aston Villa, as well as three Sheffield United defenders. 

Arsenal have a very short turnaround between their two games, just 66 hours, and I don’t feel Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) is worth the outlay. Their defence doesn’t really merit more investment than Bernd Leno (£5.0m) either. 

The single Gameweek players I fancy are Romain Saiss (£4.6m), Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m), Fernandes and Alexander-Arnold. The Newcastle centre-back is an interesting one for me, with a decent attacking threat at a budget price. 

Yes, Manchester City players might get reduced minutes but I rather have 90-120 minutes from their players than 180 from Arsenal. 

It felt great writing this piece after such a long time away and I hope you enjoyed reading it. Stay safe.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’
119 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Mahrez a good pick for the DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. BigDaveSaves
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who can be sure? He could play 15 mins or 150

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      He could be. Personally I'm going with Kun, KDB and Ederson so no room for Mahrez or Sterling.

      Open Controls
    3. YoungPretender
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hes as good a pick as any other City mid imo

      Open Controls
      1. YoungPretender
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Bar KDB, who I assume you already have

        Open Controls
    4. jomikijiq
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      yes, just don't be surprised if he doesn't start one of the games

      Open Controls
    5. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think with 5 subs you'll see him both come on and taken off over the two games. He's currently in my template team too.

      Open Controls
  2. 1314
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    is there gonna be any price change before gw30 + ?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No.

      Open Controls
  3. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Reliable links to Chilwell and now The Guardian are saying Chelsea want Havertz too.

    Abramovich taking absolute advantage this window it seems. Man City and Liverpool may get away with another season or two while Chelsea's rebuild gel, but they should be wary IMO.

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Havertz would be an absolutely massive signing but would have stiff competition.

      Would be surprised if we have the cash for both - perhaps Tagliafico and Havertz would be the more likely combo? (Still hesitant on if we're that serious in Havertz)

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Should go for Tagliafico over Chilwell regardless.

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Think I agree. Telles another on the list

          Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Scary attack if they get Havertz and Werner. Not convinced Chilwell is actually that good.

      Open Controls
    3. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Agreed, Chelsea looking at some good business this window.
      Ziyech and Werner in for a combined £80m or so?
      Chilwell and another centre back and they’ll be very strong.

      Open Controls
    4. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Never heard of him so cant be that good. Utd looking far more likely to challenge top two atm. Still, shd be 2 horse race for the next season or two

      Open Controls
  4. YoungPretender
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bottomed

    How is this looking? 

    Reina Henderson
    Egan Basham TAA Hanley Lascelles
    KDB Mahrez Pepe Grealish McGinn
    Auba Aguero Nketiah

    Open Controls
  5. Dichio24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    FH-team:

    Leno

    Baldock, TAA, Stevens

    KDB(vc), Grealish, Özil, Fleck, Sterling

    Aguero(C), Aubameyang

    subs: Button, Targett, Guilbert, Connolly

    Özil is my biggest concern/punt. If I downgrade my two Villa players on the bench(would definitely like to keep one) I could get a £8,3M player in.
    Will the likes of Richarlison, Alli, Martial, Pulisic, Maddison, Barnes etc outscore Özil, or is he worth the punt? Awayform is terrible I know, and he seems to be subbed of pretty early in away games. But this behind closed doors thing could work in his favour...
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  6. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    A. Auba and Mahrez
    C. Nketiah and Sterling plus change

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have FH and BB but no WC left- also got 3.2 m in bank. Squad is quite well set up to BB week 31+ and OK beyond that. Not sure whether to FH or make some changes to get 6 DGW players which would actually improve squad going forward (for example Grealish, Aubameyang and Pukki) and save FH so advice welcome. I think option B below gives slightly better team going forward and saves FH but main risk is missing out if Kun and Sterling score big in week 30+

    A FH week 30+ and BB week 31+

    FH 30+
    Leno
    TAA Egan Baldock
    Sterling KDB Pépé Grealish Fleck
    Aubameyang Aguero

    cheap bench

    BB 31 +
    Leno Pope
    TAA Doherty Maguire Aurier Fernández
    Salah KDB Bruno Barnes Cantwell
    Jiménez DCL Jota

    B Make some transfers week 30+ and BB week 31+ save FH

    Week 30+ * = 6 DGW players
    Leno*
    TAA Egan* O'Connell*
    Salah KDB* Bruno Grealish*
    Aubameyang* Jimenez Pukki

    Pope Cantwell Fernandez Maguire

    Week 31+ BB (requires -4 to replace SHU defenders)
    Leno Pope
    TAA Maguire Boly Holgate Fernandez
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Cantwell
    Aubmeyang Jimemez Pukki

    Open Controls
  8. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Need a mid from a non dgw team for 5.3 or less, on Henderson right now, any better options?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Cantwell maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don't mind the Hendo punt though.

        Open Controls
  9. flippetyflop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    I'm sure there'e something simple I am missing here - however.....

    With everyone getting what is effectively a free wildcard for GW30+, why are people considering using their free hit cheap for GW30+.

    Arent' they effectively wasting the free wildcard given to everyone by doing this?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Some people already used their wildcard and don't want to be stuck with AVL, SHU, ARS and MCI players for the rest of the season so they're using their FH for the DGW and then their team will revert to how it was in GW38. If you still have your second wildcard it doesn't make sense to FH now.

      Open Controls
    2. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      It's all in the artoclr, but it's people who don't have a wildcard to revert the changes.

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      This is what I’m thinking. Not sure what to do although I made a few transfers during final gameweeks it seems a waste to not use a free Wildcard.

      Open Controls
    4. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yes, it's going to waste, but if you're happy with your team currently and don't have a second wildcard then you don't particularly want to buy up a load of DGW players you don't then fancy keeping. Also if you sell some of your squad that have extra value you may struggle to buy them back after the DGW.

      Open Controls
    5. Athletic Nasherbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I don’t have my second wildcard so I feel if I use the unlimited transfers rather than the FH chip I’ll be having a team I like less than my Pre GW30+ team (I didn’t slow Wildcard either)

      Open Controls
  10. Henning
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    So with freehit and BB left, do i use freehit to load Up with dgw players or get the squash i want with unlimited Transfers and use bb?

    Pope Button

    Boly TAA VvD Stephens Lundstram

    Salah Fernandez KdB Sarr Grealish

    Jimenez DCL Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      FH

      Open Controls
  11. lord_trumpington
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    How does this lot stack up as GW 30 BB team (FH & WC still intact)?

    Leno/Reina
    TAA Lascelles Lundstram Egan Aarons
    Grealish Sterling KDB Fleck Bruno
    Kun Samatta Auba

    Thoughts appreciated....cheers

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It's good.

      Open Controls
  12. mojoindojo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Pepe or Lacazette?

    Open Controls
  13. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Can anyone improve this GW30+ template?

    Henderson, Leno
    TAA, Saiss, Egan Targett, O'connell
    Grealish, KDB, Mahrez, Ozil, Mountinho
    Samatta, Aguero, Aubameyang

    12 DGW players

    GW 31: WC.

    TIA

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.