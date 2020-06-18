Fixture schedule confirmed for Gameweeks 33+ to 35+

The Premier League has announced the fixture schedule for Gameweeks 33+ to 35+.

We already knew which fixtures would take place within those Gameweeks but the exact dates and times of the matches hadn’t been agreed upon until today.

The games have been also assigned to the relevant television companies and will all take place between July 4-13.

Based on the schedule below, the deadlines for the Fantasy Premier League Gameweeks will be as follows:

Gameweek 33+: Saturday 4 July, 11:30 BST

Gameweek 34+: Tuesday 7 July, 17:00 BST

Gameweek 35+: Saturday 11 July, 11:30 BST

SCHEDULE (all times in BST)

Gameweek 33+

Saturday 4 July

12:30 Norwich City v Brighton (BT Sport)

15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

15:00 Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)

17:30 Wolves v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:00 Chelsea v Watford (Sky Sports)

Sunday 5 July

12:00 Burnley v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

14:00 Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)

16:30 Liverpool v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

19:00 Southampton v Man City (BBC)

Monday 6 July

20:00 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Gameweek 34+

Tuesday 7 July

18:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

18:00 Watford v Norwich City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

20:15 Arsenal v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 8 July

18:00 Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)

18:00 Sheff Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)

18:00 West Ham v Burnley (BT Sport)

20:15 Brighton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Thursday 9 July

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Spurs (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

18:00 Everton v Southampton (Amazon Prime Video)

20:15 Aston Villa v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Gameweek 35+

Saturday 11 July

12:30 Norwich v West Ham (BT Sport)

12:30 Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Video)

15:00 Liverpool v Burnley (BT Sport)

17:30 Sheff Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

20:00 Brighton v Man City (Sky Sports)

Sunday 12 July

12:00 Wolves v Everton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

14:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

Monday 13 July

20:00 Man Utd v Southampton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

