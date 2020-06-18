503
Fixtures June 18

Fixture schedule confirmed for Gameweeks 33+ to 35+

The Premier League has announced the fixture schedule for Gameweeks 33+ to 35+.

We already knew which fixtures would take place within those Gameweeks but the exact dates and times of the matches hadn’t been agreed upon until today.

The games have been also assigned to the relevant television companies and will all take place between July 4-13.

Based on the schedule below, the deadlines for the Fantasy Premier League Gameweeks will be as follows:

Gameweek 33+: Saturday 4 July, 11:30 BST
Gameweek 34+: Tuesday 7 July, 17:00 BST
Gameweek 35+: Saturday 11 July, 11:30 BST

SCHEDULE (all times in BST)

Gameweek 33+

Saturday 4 July
12:30 Norwich City v Brighton (BT Sport)
15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
15:00 Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)
17:30 Wolves v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
20:00 Chelsea v Watford (Sky Sports)

Sunday 5 July
12:00 Burnley v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
14:00 Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)
16:30 Liverpool v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)
19:00 Southampton v Man City (BBC)

Monday 6 July
20:00 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Gameweek 34+

Tuesday 7 July
18:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
18:00 Watford v Norwich City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
20:15 Arsenal v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 8 July
18:00 Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)
18:00 Sheff Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)
18:00 West Ham v Burnley (BT Sport)
20:15 Brighton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Thursday 9 July
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Spurs (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)
18:00 Everton v Southampton (Amazon Prime Video)
20:15 Aston Villa v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Gameweek 35+

Saturday 11 July
12:30 Norwich v West Ham (BT Sport)
12:30 Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Video)
15:00 Liverpool v Burnley (BT Sport)
17:30 Sheff Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
20:00 Brighton v Man City (Sky Sports)

Sunday 12 July
12:00 Wolves v Everton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick) 
14:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)
16:30 Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (Sky Sports/Sky Pick) 

Monday 13 July
20:00 Man Utd v Southampton (Sky Sports/Sky Pick)

503 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ranger3
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Looks like a casual question but can I make transfers now, and activate wildcard later ? not sure which to use between Wildcard and FH

    1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      You can

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes u can.

    3. Ranger3
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Thanks

  2. Jon Snow
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    It seems you have to actually click save team for the bench boost to register. Schoolboy error

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Been there my friend. My thoughts are with you.

    2. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      You know everything...

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Someone in my ML tried to bench troll but forgot to properly activate BB
      Result = KDB and Henderson on the bench!

      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        ahhaha that's tragic

      2. Jon Snow
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        That sucks! Luckily I moved the team around, must have saved the first time but forgot to click the second time

  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    If WC'ing would you keep Kun and downgrade Auba to find Doherty, or keep both and get Saiss instead?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      What's the rest of the team? I captained Aguero this week so I'll try not to let my bias get the better of me!

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Leno, Nyland
        Lascelles, TAA, Robinson, Lundstram, Egan
        Salah, KdB, Mount, Grealish, Duda
        Kun, Auba, Jota

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah, keeping Kun and downgrading Auba to get Doherty looks good there.

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Aguero will be rotated for sure but he’s so explosive and the fixtures are great. Aubameyang has that Norwich fixture which if you’re looking to captain then I’d have Saiss.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Of the two I'm leaning heavily towards keeping Kun for exactly the reason you stated.

    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Keep Auba then swap to Kun from GW33.

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Good option

    4. Typo
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      I dont think Auba is worth the pricetag. Especially if you want to have Aguero and Mane/salah. Takes too much budget, and he is not as explosive as the others

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I agree.

        City looked rampant last night. Arsenal, even accounting for the opposition, did not inspire confidence.

        This was my first time with Kun all season, I think and I rediscovered that I genuinely love having him

        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          let them play vs Brighton first, before judgement to be called upon imo. Realistically vs City you would expect Auba to net get much chance, maybe one and he got one but missed it. Brighton is another cup of tea.

    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Can you reach Boly instead? Saiss is on 8 yellows

      Who's the downgrade in attack? Lots of options there.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yep.

        Probably Auba to Rashford and upgrade Jota to Jimi.

        Also potentially thinking of staying Cheap on D and getting Harold of Kaneshire.

  4. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    First go at a WC draft.

    My concern is a weak bench. Do I need to redistribute Doherty funds? Or someone else?

    We'll know more about a few of the players after this weekend but here goes a first try...

    Pope (Martin)
    TAA Doherty Maguire Lascelles (Robinson)
    Salah KdB Son Fernandes (Hayden)
    Jimenez Rashford (Nketiah)

    Any advice appreciated!

    Thanks!

    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      6 mins ago

      Looks good yep.

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  5. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    guys with BB still left, is there a particular week you are looking to target and plan towards?

    The reason I ask is i find it hinders your transfers with no more doubles in planning a good bench where you ideally want your £ in your starting eleven with game weeks running out fast.

    Basically for GW31+, is a bench of McCarthy (Ars), Lasceles (Avl), Nketiah (Sou) and Egan (utd) worth spunking the bb?

    Either Nkethiah or Egan can become Jota or Wolves/Leicester def with my FT

    1. Typo
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Did you forget to activate it on 30+?

      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        haha no, FH in 30+

        1. Typo
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ah, I see.

          In that case I would find a week where your bench is OK, then just go for it. I think the cost is too high if you are to use multiple transfs to get an "good" BB. Its hard to predict!

          Find the best week for you benchplayer, and use it then.

    2. Guru Mediation
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      32 better fixture for Southampton, and good ones for Arsenal and Newc. That's when I'm doing it too

    3. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably in the next two GWs, then WC in 33+. Will take a look after more games are played to gauge whether I need to replace players I have and target anyone in particular, since we only have 1FT to make it happen this week and I need to upgrade Button. Luckily I have 1.0 ITB so this is possible, but waiting a week for 2FT might be the best option.

      I agree with you that making long-term transfers or WCing with BB in mind could hinder you unless it's the last couple of GWs. But then having a reasonable bench for the final 6 GWs in these times is probably a good thing. I doubt I'll want a second playing keeper, still, though.

  6. Typo
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    If you have FH and WC left. Is'nt the best thing to use FH this week? Get all the good stuff from spurs/united/liv/wolves/united that you dont have in your 30+ team. Then WC 32 or 33?

    1. Typo
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      double united I see

      1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        The stuff's just that good

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm FHing this week.
      Just seems a good time to use it.

      Then use WC in 33.

      1. Typo
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm coming aboard your boat!

      2. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        All depends on funds though. Would be a good time to make changes in your team via wildcard. And if you’re 0.1 out. You’ll be annoyed you FH instead of WC

        1. Typo
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          This is actually true.

          But I heard there are only about 25% active managers left. Wouldnt that result in slower price movement?

    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      the extra week of data could give you the edge, its either now or the last GW

    4. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      That's my current plan. WC now and FH in GW32 also a possibility, but more I'm thinking it'll be easier to pick the right Liverpool and other premiums from GW33 onwards. But the issue of price changes is very much a concern.

  7. Whats the Huth
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Made some slight tweaks. I’m quite happy with this wildcard team. As long as J.Robinson is a starter.
    Otherwise it will be Boly to Saiss and Robinson to Holgate/Cathcart

    Pope. (Button)
    TAA. Boly. Lascelles. (Egan. Robinson)
    Mane. KDB. Son. Bruno. (Hayden)
    Vardy. Rashford. Jiminez

    0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very similar to my team! Hope thats a good thing!

    2. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Had a massive rank jump after last night. Probably lose a few places when the other teams play. Still great start to the GW.

  8. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Maguire
    Salah Mane KDB Bruno Grealish
    Jimenez Jota

    (3.9 Cathcart Holgate Nkietah)
    0.5m

    Save FT this week?

    Can bring in 2-3 out of Sarr, Son, Rashford or Martial with 2 FTs in GW32.
    Gives me couple of games to decide on which Pool attacker to sell.

    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      4 mins ago

      Great team yeah I would hold.

    2. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yup. Save FT

  9. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts about my fh team?

    Pope
    Taa-Doherty-Lascelles
    Mane-Kdb-Fernandes-Son-Barnes
    Jimenez - Vardy

    Subs: crap

    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe Salah and Jota instead of Kdb and Jimenez?

      1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        This works, but going without KDB is a high risk in any game

        I also wouldn't trust Barnes so much, but I do see the appeal

        1. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks. Dcl and switch to 343 could work instead.

  10. HarryB29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which sounds better on 31+ WC?

    A: McCarthy, Doherty, Richarlison, Abraham

    B: Pope, Boly, Son, Calvert-Lewin

  11. JabariParkersEyelid
    14 mins ago

    B I think? But that's extremely difficult.

    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      2 mins ago

      Reply fail to Harry...

      1. HarryB29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks for reply! 🙂

  12. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you keep Sterling or Aguero against Chelsea?

    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No. Altough they both looked surprisingly sharp

    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would decide after you know how many mins they got against Burnley.

  13. JabariParkersEyelid
    12 mins ago

    How's this WC shaping up?

    DDG 3.9
    Trent Doherty Lascelles C.Taylor Cathcart
    Salah Bruno KDB Son Barnes
    Jimenez Rashford Nketiah

    .4 itb

    1. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Everything except de gea is good

      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        1 min ago

        I want a Utd defender though and this allows for a more balanced team in my view. Means my bench is solid as there are more good cheap defenders than goalkeepers at this stage of the season.

        Think de gea could be a bargain...

    2. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure I'd go trent after pool win the league

      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        just now

        Easy downgrade to someone like Alonso if he starts getting rotated. Until I see it happen though I am loath to go without.

    3. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Super similar to mine

  14. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any wildcarder / free hitter getting Kane?

    1. BNMC
      6 mins ago

      He is one of my potential Aguero replacements.

    2. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think Andy mentioned about getting him in

    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Open to the idea. Will watch with interest tomorrow night.

      I had him earlier this season and it was a bit of a struggle at times. Maybe the time off will have done him good?

      On Son for now but wouldn't rule Kane out.

  15. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is the plan for PL Season 20/21 to start on time or delayed?

    And if on time, when is that likely to be?

    1. BNMC
      9 mins ago

      Perhaps mid-September?

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Cant before october

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Serious? Why’s that?

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Need at least a 2 month gap no

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Or not. This period of football after a 3 month rest could be treated like pre season

            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yeah exactly.....

          2. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            No idea....could argue they’ve just had it?

    3. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I heard the commentators yesterday mention that there's only a 2 week break before the season starts again. That's not exactly official news, but perhaps an indication that the general feeling is that it's going to happen. Too early to tell, I guess.

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Oh great.....move from one tragic FPL season straight into another 😀

  16. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Repost. Thoughts on this wc draft? Thanks

    Pope 3.9
    Taa Doherty Lascelles Williams Robinson
    Salah kdb Bruno son mount
    Rashford Jimmy Nketiah

    1. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Williams Robinson Nketiah is a pretty iffy bench

      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don’t see Williams or Robinson starting?

        1. HarryB29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wouldnt say they are nailed. Maybe I'm being too cautious but I personally like guaranteed starters on my bench, maybe one who isnt nailed

          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers

  17. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    My starting 11 have great fixtures next week..

    I need to play my BB still.. may do it now..

    Would you bench boost this:
    - McCarthy vs Arsenal (save points/surprise clean sheet)
    - Fernandez vs Villa (goal and clean sheet threat)
    - Ayew vs Liverpool (Palace always put up a fight vs top 6, wouldn’t surprise me if they scored and Ayew has been great)
    - Cathcart vs Burnley (Burnley have nothing to play for and Barnes/Wood are injured)

    Thoughts? I could swap Cathcart for someone else up to 4.5? He’s currently Tanganga

    Thank you!

    1. Aftermath
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sounds good, I would do it

  18. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    1. Vardy, Guendouzi and Lascelles

    or

    2. DLC, Mount and AWB

    ?

    1. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      2

  19. CrouchDown
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    How's this WC team looking folks?

    Pope

    TAA Maguire Saiss

    Salah KDB Son Mount

    Rashford Jimi Nketiah

    Subs: Button, Cantwell Lascelles Robinson

