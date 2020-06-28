Ings starts third straight match for Saints in Sunday’s only Gameweek 32+ fixture

Gameweek 32+ continues to move at a glacial pace, with just one Premier League fixture taking place on Sunday.

Southampton are the visitors to Watford, with kick-off at Vicarage Road at 16:30 BST.

Danny Ings (£7.2m) makes Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting XI for the third straight match, quelling fears that he may have been rested amid the fixture congestion.

The Southampton manager has made changes to his starting XI elsewhere, however, with Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m), Yan Valery (£4.6m) and Michael Obafemi (£4.9m) all dropping to the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.8m) misses out with an ankle injury.

Oriel Romeu (£4.3m), Will Smallbone (£4.5m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) and Shane Long (£4.7m) are the players replacing them.

Jannik Vestergaard (£4.5m) fills in for the suspended Jack Stephens (£4.4m) at centre-half, meanwhile, but Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) keeps his place after his high-profile error in the defeat to Arsenal.

Nigel Pearson has made three changes to his starting XI from the side that lost 1-0 at Burnley.

Craig Cathcart (£4.3m) replaces Christian Kabasele (£4.3m) at centre-half, while Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m), both of whom were rested in midweek, return to the side.

Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) and Tom Cleverley (£4.8m), as well as Kabasele, are all among the substitutes after their run-outs against the Clarets.

Three of Watford’s fringe players, Andre Gray (£5.5m), Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) and Domingos Quina (£4.3m), have all been omitted from the matchday squad amid rumours of a “lockdown party” hosted by Gray.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina have all been omitted from the squad by Nigel Pearson to ensure the health & safety of all players, staff and officials at today’s game.#WATSOU pic.twitter.com/OfDqbM9yeN — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 28, 2020

Ings has been transferred in by approximately 260,000 FPL managers since his double-digit haul in Gameweek 30+.

The striker is by some distance the most-owned player on show in today’s fixture and has been handed the armband by just over 75,000 Fantasy bosses.

Over one in five of the top 10,000 FPL managers own Ings, too.

The forward and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) were both on target in the reverse fixture back in November, with Hasenhuttl’s troops running out 2-1 winners.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenía, Cathcart, Dawson, Masina, Hughes, Capoue, Sarr, Doucoure, Pereyra, Deeney.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Smallbone, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long, Ings.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Watford 1-3 Southampton

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Brighton v Manchester United

Arsenal v Norwich City

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Everton v Leicester City

West Ham United v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Liverpool

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT