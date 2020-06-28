856
Dugout Discussion June 28

Ings starts third straight match for Saints in Sunday’s only Gameweek 32+ fixture

Gameweek 32+ continues to move at a glacial pace, with just one Premier League fixture taking place on Sunday.

Southampton are the visitors to Watford, with kick-off at Vicarage Road at 16:30 BST.

Danny Ings (£7.2m) makes Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting XI for the third straight match, quelling fears that he may have been rested amid the fixture congestion.

The Southampton manager has made changes to his starting XI elsewhere, however, with Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m), Yan Valery (£4.6m) and Michael Obafemi (£4.9m) all dropping to the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.8m) misses out with an ankle injury.

Oriel Romeu (£4.3m), Will Smallbone (£4.5m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) and Shane Long (£4.7m) are the players replacing them.

Jannik Vestergaard (£4.5m) fills in for the suspended Jack Stephens (£4.4m) at centre-half, meanwhile, but Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) keeps his place after his high-profile error in the defeat to Arsenal.

Nigel Pearson has made three changes to his starting XI from the side that lost 1-0 at Burnley.

Craig Cathcart (£4.3m) replaces Christian Kabasele (£4.3m) at centre-half, while Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m), both of whom were rested in midweek, return to the side.

Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) and Tom Cleverley (£4.8m), as well as Kabasele, are all among the substitutes after their run-outs against the Clarets.

Three of Watford’s fringe players, Andre Gray (£5.5m), Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) and Domingos Quina (£4.3m), have all been omitted from the matchday squad amid rumours of a “lockdown party” hosted by Gray.

Ings has been transferred in by approximately 260,000 FPL managers since his double-digit haul in Gameweek 30+.

The striker is by some distance the most-owned player on show in today’s fixture and has been handed the armband by just over 75,000 Fantasy bosses.

Over one in five of the top 10,000 FPL managers own Ings, too.

The forward and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) were both on target in the reverse fixture back in November, with Hasenhuttl’s troops running out 2-1 winners.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenía, Cathcart, Dawson, Masina, Hughes, Capoue, Sarr, Doucoure, Pereyra, Deeney.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Smallbone, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long, Ings.

  1. Giggs Boson.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Lower table side with the balls to use a high press.

    Love you Saints, see you next season 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. TomSaints
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Hoping for a solid top 10!

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Tough fixtures coming up...

        Good luck! I want you to overtake Arsenal.

        Open Controls
    2. AlCapwnUK
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Soft spot for the saints after living near St Mary's for 2 years.
      Good fans.

      Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    CHE will smash this WAT next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      That's what we thought LIV would do.

      Open Controls
    2. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Pulisic in my WC team so I hope so

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      eyeing a Puli Willi double up

      Open Controls
  3. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    WC team finalised

    Ederson - Button
    TAA - Maguire - Holgate - Lowton - Simpson
    Mane - Son - Martial - Mahrez - Richarlison
    Rashford - Ings - Connolly

    Thoughts please 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Ings has 3 tough fixtures coming up, you may be disappointed.

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Form of his life

        Chasing golden boot.

        Open Controls
      2. Giggs Boson.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        He can easily score against City.

        Saints have the pace to get behind City's dogmatic high line.

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          This

          I feel 2 attacking returns for Ings in the next 3

          The 3 after that are beautiful anyway

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I’ll have him for the last 3 for sure

            Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Is it really finalised?

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Lol

        I think it is now unless injuries in the remaining games this gw

        Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No rich for me

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Who else for that price?

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I’d prob go rich and son for kdb and Pulisic but I get why you wouldn’t want to go with the pack

          Open Controls
          1. pundit of punts
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Ummm...Pulisic is too hot and miss for my liking. Always a bad game away from getting benched

            Son and Richa are far more consistent and are the star players in their teams

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              I like son, kdb just more consistent. I honestly can’t figure out why anyone owns rich; can’t hit the target if he was the only player on the pitch

              Open Controls
              1. pundit of punts
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                I think rich will go on a run soon

                Open Controls
    4. The Senate
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I wouldn't be getting Ings on a WC - try and upgrade to Raul or punt on Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        No KDB?

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          KDB means no Ederson and Son/ Richa

          Too much sacrifice

          Mahrez in decent form

          Open Controls
      2. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Had him all this while. Been great for me this season.

        Cheers for the suggestions. May end up with a wolves striker at the end

        Open Controls
    5. Kuqi Monster
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Wouldn't be having Son Richa or Ings, defence needs an upgrade

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Who’d you upgrade in defense?

        Open Controls
    6. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      No wolves!?

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Don’t want an attacker. Strong defenders coming up. Nothing to play for.

        Would definitely get a defender if I had the cash

        Open Controls
    7. Lucy2019
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Terrible.

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          😀

          Suggestions for improving please?

          Open Controls
    8. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Rubbish owning ings when I also own foster ffs

      Open Controls
      1. fr3d
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Unlucky. There's always next season

        Open Controls
      2. TomSaints
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Ultimate glass half empty!

        15 points from 2 players is great

        Open Controls
        1. Lucy2019
            18 mins ago

            Just an attention seeker.

            Open Controls
          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            Owning Ings is the point there

            Open Controls
        2. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          How about owning Ings and benching him because I thought he would get a rest...

          😆 shame on me!

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Nbnc

            Open Controls
      3. The Senate
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Ings, thanks for the 13 pointer, still selling up this week though

        Open Controls
        1. Dreaming of glory
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Bench for 3 given his last 3 and fact he maybe chasing the boot?

          Open Controls
      4. FOO FIGHTER
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Nice from Ings. Pity about the next tree fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Herman Toothrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I am Groot

            Open Controls
          2. fr3d
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            He has 5 goals against Everton, 1 against United and 1G 2A against City

            Open Controls
        • michaelington
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Ings has scored against Liverpool, Wolves, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea this season.

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Fixture proof

            Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Are you getting him? Fine if already in the team if not?

            Open Controls
            1. michaelington
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yes, in form player going for a golden boot. At that price as well.

              I may play free hit this week though which throws a spanner in the works

              Open Controls
        • kempc23
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          According to Live FPL I am up to 40k as of now. What do you think the chances of breaking top 10k are this year? No chips left, Jimenez captain. Ive come close a few times, but never quite cracked it, 20k my best ever.

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            No chips, prob not, but nail C and you have a shot

            Open Controls
            1. kempc23
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Yes thats what I am thinking. I need a few lucky differential captains. Got to be worth a risk.

              Open Controls
          2. Dreaming of glory
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Good captains the rest of the way in and you could sneak it, good luck

            Open Controls
            1. kempc23
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Actually 13k was my highest, in 14/15

              Open Controls
          3. AlCapwnUK
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            definite chance of cracking it.
            I was at a similar point last year but only crept up to 25k
            Good luck

            Open Controls
          4. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour ago

            I found myself this is not that easy unless all captaincies nailed, which is why it’s tough

            Open Controls
        • marquinhos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Sarr replacements then?

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            My question exactly, he is my differential ... WHU Bowen?

            Open Controls
        • D.Glynn
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Now to find a Sarr replacement... Under 7.2, any suggestions?

          Open Controls
          1. DandyDon
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Chelsea midfielder

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              10 mins ago

              Mount Pulisic or Willian? Which one?

              Open Controls
        • DandyDon
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Just seen Salah’s price dropped! Just got an 11 point haul. Surprising

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel S.
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            People are impatient to get Martial. United fans mainly

            Open Controls
            1. Scott Talent
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              BS

              Open Controls
          2. Yank Revolution
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            I sold...think he will get rotated from here on out.

            Open Controls
        • Fred54
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Was just looking at my team that I had pre-lockdown. Doherty, Ings, Salah and Mane, all gotten rid of.

          I'm only about 75 points better off.

          Open Controls
        • AlCapwnUK
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Chance to assess Jesus tonight.
          If he looks sharp he's coming in

          Open Controls
          1. Herman Toothrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I'd have to drop KDB tonget him in. Tempted

            Open Controls
        • how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Carroll's facial hair is quite something.

          Open Controls
        • Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Best keeper til the end of the season

          Don’t fancy Pope

          Open Controls
          1. Collie01
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            DDG or Patricio

            Open Controls
          2. AlCapwnUK
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            i've gone Lloris, don;'t have aurier

            Open Controls
          3. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            He is the best whether you fancy him or not

            Emerson will score as much

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Ederson*

              Open Controls
          4. Bun Rab L4D3
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Ederson

            Open Controls
          5. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            DDG

            Open Controls
            1. Tony Martial
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Thanks all

              Open Controls
          6. pundit of punts
            • 7 Years
            43 mins ago

            Ederson

            Open Controls
        • Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Not a fan of this 1 game a day thing

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Hate it on a weekend

            Open Controls
          2. Yank Revolution
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            Horrible. Agreed.

            Open Controls
        • Tinkermania
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            So, Mahrez, DaSilva and Gundongan drop to the bench against Liverpool? At least 2 of them I reckon. Rhodri, Foden and Bilva will start.

            Open Controls
          • TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Laporte down.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              and up.

              Open Controls
              1. The Suspended One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Still their best defender with one leg

                Open Controls
                1. how now brown cow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  It was his head 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Forza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    Still their best defender with no head

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Otamendi

                      Open Controls
                  2. The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    58 mins ago

                    The headless Frenchman would be pretty scary back there 😉

                    Open Controls
                    1. Yank Revolution
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Could be nicknamed "The Guillotine!"

                      Open Controls
          • AlCapwnUK
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Tempted on putting a couple quid on carroll to score.
            More likely on current evidence to absolutely flatten Laporte

            Open Controls
          • Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Sarr and Foster fails

            More disappointment

            Open Controls
          • Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Looks like nobody wants to stay up at this rate

            Open Controls
            1. Collie01
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour ago

              Will be a low pts total that will stay up this season I reckon.

              Open Controls
          • super zlatan
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            So glad I kept you Ings.

            What a guy !!

            Open Controls
          • Little Red Lacazette
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Auba -> Rashford & Sarr -> ? Upto 8.3M?

            Pope
            TAA C.Taylor Boly
            Salah KDB Fernandes Sarr
            Auba DCL Jimi

            Martinez Saka Saiss Cathcart

            Open Controls
            1. Bruno FC
                58 mins ago

                Me

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Already have.

                  Open Controls
              • Bruno FC
                  58 mins ago

                  *Martial

                  Open Controls
                • The Suspended One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Try to stretch to mahrez

                  Open Controls
              • Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                59 mins ago

                Ings and TAA fpl players of the season easily

                Open Controls
                1. Bruno FC
                    9 mins ago

                    Agreed

                    Open Controls
                  • The_Fish
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    And KDB.

                    Open Controls
                  • Collie01
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    And Lundy

                    Open Controls
                2. Bruno FC
                    58 mins ago

                    Which is better?
                    ( I have no Liverpool Mid)

                    Leno,DCL,Vardy TO Rashford,Jesus,Martinez= -4
                    Or
                    Leno,DCL,Vardy,Lund,TO Rashford,Jesus,Lowton,Pope=-8

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Watch Pool and change plans.

                      Open Controls
                  • The_Fish
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    My differentials of Sarr and Sterling haven’t worked so far. Sterling a whisker away against Chelsea... but the red arrows hurt.

                    Probs sell them this week for Pulisic and Salah, sensible moves?

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Pulisic currently injured.

                      Open Controls
                  • Little Red Lacazette
                    • 3 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Nice, KDB on pens.

                    Open Controls

