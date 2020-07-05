Firmino benched but Klopp otherwise names strong side for the visit of Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong starting XI for Liverpool’s first home fixture as Premier League champions.

Aston Villa are the visitors to Merseyside, with kick-off at Anfield at 16:30 BST.

The Reds’ head coach has made three changes to his team following the 4-0 thrashing at Manchester City but there is no wholesale rotation and most of their highly owned Fantasy Premier League assets retain their starts.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Sadio Mane (£12.4m) both make the cut in attack, while the back four is at full strength as Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.3m) line up in front of Alisson (£6.2m).

Roberto Firmino (£9.4m), Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.4m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.3m) drop to the bench, with Divock Origi (£5.1m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.1m) and Naby Keita (£5.8m) taking their places.

James Milner (£5.3m) misses out with a “tight muscle”.

There are five changes for Aston Villa following their 1-0 defeat to Wolves.

Pepe Reina (£4.2m) replaces the benched Orjan Nyland (£4.3m) between the posts, while Neil Taylor (£4.2m) is in for the injured Matt Targett (£4.3m) at left-back.

John McGinn (£5.3m), Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) and Trezeguet (£5.2m) also return, with Conor Hourihane (£5.7m), Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m) and Mbwana Samatta (£5.4m) only among the substitutes.

The ‘out of position’ FPL midfielder Keinan Davis (£4.3m) leads the line as Dean Smith moves away from a two-man strike force to what looks like his regular 4-3-3.

Jack Grealish (£6.1m) was the most-sold midfielder of Gameweek 33+, with Salah also among the top ten FPL players for transfers out.

The Egyptian is nevertheless the most-captained Fantasy asset of this weekend, both overall and within the top 10k.

Villa pushed Liverpool hard in the reverse fixture back in Gameweek 11, with the Reds running out 2-1 winners.

Nevertheless, the Villans haven’t kept a single clean sheet away from home this season and have conceded more goals on the road than any other Premier League team.

Liverpool have scored 44 goals in their 16 home fixtures in 2019/20 and no club has conceded on fewer occasions on their own soil.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Salah, Origi, Mane.

Aston Villa XI: Reina, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Grealish, El Ghazi, Davis.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 33+

Norwich City 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City 3-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham United

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT