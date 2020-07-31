Pundits Playoff – We have a winner!

As the dust settles on the last week in the Pundits Playoff, the community competition that involved teams of FPL players pitted against each other (I would go into more detail but it’s over so if you haven’t got it by now…well it’s too late). Twelve teams sized up to each other over 22 gruelling week of Head to Head (H2H) action, in more ways than one, and then went into the finals stage. Before the Quarters even got under way, four teams found their way into the Pundits Playoff You’re Ropey League of Shame (PPYRLOS), having been tried an found wanting to get into the Pundits Playoff Champions League (PPCL).

Semi-Finals

Setting the scene at the playoff corral the remaining eight teams had their quarter-finals, and the four losers ended up making their way into either the Ropey League, or the Wooden spoon competition. We were then left with four semi-finalists: Blame It on Rio found themselves facing up to the BSC Small Boys (in the Park) FC, like two gunslingers in a do or die duel to the death. In the second semi-final, Nirvana Scott Talent found themselves up against one of the most consistently high scoring teams of the competition, Unbelievable Jeff FC. As they raced to high noon, or in this case a deadline of 16:30, it was impossible to tell who had the upper hand pre-match.

Elsewhere, the following teams picked themselves and their pistolero teammates up off the ground, dusted themselves off and prepared for the semi-finals in the ‘lesser’ leagues, the PPYRLOS, and the Pundits Playoff Losers Wooden Spoon (PPLWS). Holly’s Hamsters took on A Whole Lawro B*llocks to see who could make it to the PPYRLOS finals, as did Brazil Nuts and The Keane Fifteen. Slaven’s Ball-itch had their semi-final in the PPLWS against Back to Square Owen to see who would avoid being in the final that every team wants to avoid. Likewise with teams “15” Musketeers and WhenTheOWENgetsTough. Here’s how all the semi-finals played out:

Champions League

BSC Small Boys (blah blah) FC continued their fine run of excellent form, clearly the threat of leg-breaking violence did the job again as they prevailed against Blame it on Rio. The Small Boys won 40 extra points from the H2H battles and won out 1011 – 903.

Nirvana Scott Talent got their H2H battles line ups all wrong, which could have turned the table on this match, but the extra 60 points gave Unbelievable Jeff FC the 108 point lead they needed for victory.

You’re Ropey League of Shame

Holly’s Hamsters found themselves wanting as their total score was 31 points behind their opponent’s, A Whole Lawro B*llocks. Could their H2H battles save them? Nope, both teams shared the bonus point riches, 30 points apiece. In the end, the well-endowed rodent’s subs saved the day, with the hamster’s team manager, Toblerone52 benching just 114 points, to Lawro and crew’s 150. The Hamsters won by a mere five points, and proceeded to the PPYRLOS final.

In the other PPYRLOS semi-final, Brazil Nuts vs The Keane Fifteen, the result was just as exciting, both teams scores before subs just 18 points apart, the H2H points split 35-25 in the Brazil Nuts favour. The final score was Nuts 933 – 926 TKF, and Speedyboyz and co went on to meet the Hamsters in the PPYRLOS final.

Losers Wooden Spoon (the one NO ONE wants to win…)

In this section of the finals, it is the losers who go to the final. Slaven’s Ball-itch faced off against Back to Square Owen to avoid such a fete, and pulled a nice win 1029-889, winning 50 of the H2H points to boot. Back to Square Owen, as losers, sadly headed to the final.

Their opponents would be the losing team out of “15” Musketeers vs WhenTheOWENgetsTough. Again this match was a proper nailbiter, and despite having the slight edge of winning 35 of the H2H points, “15” Musketeers went through to the final by losing 909-915, by a mere six points!

The Finals

Starting with the Losers Wooden Spoon of Shame final, “15” Musketeers had the sweat put on them by their opponents Back to Square Owen, as they finished with an overall score of 913, 71 points shy of the 984 posted by the Owens. But good benching and H2H management skills meant that the Musketeers fought their way back to win 853-841, and escaped the humiliation of being awarded the wooden spoon. Tough luck Back to Square Owen, you fought bravely to the end.

In the 3rd place playoff, WhenTheOWENgetsTough triumphed over Slaven’s Ball-itch, 976-798 and finish on a high note.

In the PPYRLOS, both Holly’s Hamsters and Brazil Nuts had a chance to finish the competition with their heads held high by winning the You’re Ropey League of Shame final. What occurred can only be honestly described as a bloodbath, as the Hamsters were neutered by a very well organised Brazil Nuts team, who won 999-789.

A Whole Lawro B*llocks took on The Keane Fifteen in the 3rd place playoff, and this time it was Lawro and co who won by a tight margin. The scores finished 891-885 and The Keane Fifteen, who masterminded an excellent campaign during the group stages lost by just six points.

The Champions League Finals

Having faltered at the penultimate hurdle, both Nirvana Scott Talent and Blame it on Rio were still in the finals, albeit in the 3rd place playoff match. Blame it on Rio started well, an overall score of 959 before subs and H2H points. Nirvana Scott Talent were 33 points away from them, could they rely on the H2H points and subs scores to help them out? Sadly it was not to be, and they succumbed to the victors, Blame it on Rio, 903-834.

The big match, the final that all teams have been focussed to reach over the last 24 match weeks finally arrived, and the finalists pitted against each other were BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC managed by Tets McGee, best manager of period four, and Unbelievable Jeff FC managed by Pirlo’s Pen best manager of Period 1. On paper, it looked like being a close affair, and so it played out in real life. Overall scores were in UJFC’s favour, 1025-1015, but after subs came out the Small Boys were in the lead 861-859. So it came down to the H2H battles:

H2H C, the 10 pointer, was won for the Small Boys by Wally Banter , who beat his opponent Haggis 78-62.

, who beat his opponent 78-62. H2H B, for 20 points, went the way of Unbelievable Jeff FC, Hasselbank Forever beating Az by 83-62.

beating by 83-62. H2H A, the big 30 point match, was between Jake Donahue (Small Boys), and the manager of UJFC himself, Pirlo’s Pen, who won the 30 H2H bonus points for his team 79-61.

And so the winners of the Community Competition 2019/20, the Pundits Playoff, are Unbelievable Jeff FC, beating the BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC, winning 909-871.

All members of the team are eligible for free membership to Fantasy Football Scout next season, and are urged to keep in touch with their team manager, Pirlo’s Pen, to find out how to claim them.

What a tournament, what a winning team, and what a ridiculous and eventful season it has been!

Many thanks to all who have taken part, not the least the other members of the organising committee, Swanmoretime, Bielsa’s Binoculars, rjcv177, TorresLove, Toblerone52, Mr Hindsight, Vobinho and Mr Perfectionist. Thanks also to Rotation’s Alter Ego, who has shown immense support of the competition throughout. Lastly thanks to Fantasy Football Scout for the free memberships for the winners. See you all next season.

Here is a link to all the results of the finals.