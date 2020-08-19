138
Members August 19

Vinagre to offer FPL value in 2020/21 following Jonny's long-term injury

Ruben Vinagre (£4.5m) could prove to be one of the most effective budget defenders in Fantasy Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old defender looks certain to fill the gap left in the Wolves team by a long-term injury to Jonny Otto (£5.5m).

The Spaniard is unlikely to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men for an extended period following an operation on his damaged anterior cruciate ligament, injured against Olympiakos earlier this month.

Preliminary estimates indicate that Jonny may not play until 2021, which could unlock Vinagre’s FPL potential as a set-and-forget budget option.

After two years as an understudy on the left-hand side of Wolves’ wing-back system, Vinagre finally has a chance to string together consistent starts in 2020/21. That could see him surpass his 24 and 32-point total scores from the two previous campaigns by a considerable margin.

In fact, Vinagre may even act as a powerful differential in the early weeks of the campaign provided we don’t see massive ownership shifts between now and Gameweek 1. The left wing-back currently sits in 11.7% of Fantasy teams, roughly half the ownership of Matt Doherty (£6.0m).

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), owned by 56%, is currently the only more fashionable defender than the Republic of Ireland international and the heavy backing for Wolves’ right wing-back could see Vinagre slip under the radar for those outside the hardcore Fantasy community.

This article serves to bring the Wolves youngster into the light, examining what he produced in fleeting appearances during 2019/20 using some key underlying statistics.

Are Wolves defenders worth owning for 2020/21?

  1. Lignja
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    How is this all in mid look? Even thinking to downgrade Taa to upgrade Greenwood to Fernandes but probably 2 much

    Casilla
    Taa, Vinagre, Saliba, Taylor
    Kdb, Salah, Auba, Ziyech, Greenwood
    Mitrovic

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Dreamy midfield but that looks an early WC

    2. Legohair
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Bench?

  2. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    We need fixtures!

    Today

    1. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Definitely

    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not happening

    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Lower your expectations and you'll be happier.

      Friday.

    4. MikeBravo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      Friday

  3. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Rotate captain between Bruno and KDB only.

    Maybe Werner if he succed

    Thoughts?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      That is my plan. Add in TAA at home to goal shy teams

    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Premature

    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Is the home advantage dampened by the empty stadiums?

    4. Adsequor
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Not considering Salah?

    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Exactly this is my plan

  4. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Ridiculous price.

    FPL must have known about the Jonny injury prior to pricing... baffling.

    Not sure I imagine a set of fixtures that would stop be buying him..

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      The Scout put him in their recommended starting lineup so they obviously knew. Obviously underpriced, poor decision

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        They might buy a LB/LWB I suppose .....

        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          53 mins ago

          Someone better than Vinagre though? Looks great from what I've seen, and strong atats above too...

          I don't think they'd waste the money on someone better when they can just get temporary backup.

          Maybe just wishful thinking...

          1. Goonsquad245
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Ghoulam from Napoli apparently. From what I hear he'd definitely play ahead of Vinagre.

    2. amitmishr
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      They always leave someone like him for the non-casuals.

      AWB, Lundy and now him

      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Every spoon fed casual will have him despite never hearing about him before

        1. MikeBravo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          Or you could argue that every FFS member will have him, even though they may already be aware of him, because FFS and the FPL Scout have not exactly kept it quiet that he'll be a 4.5 bargain. Are we being spoon fed a template?

          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            They're just doing their jobs. It makes it harder for us, but that's okay.

            It's our responsibility to find even better ways to get an edge. Adapt, survive.

            1. MikeBravo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              With triple Wolves defence...?!

    3. Bada Bing
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He's going to be in every team, so no advantage to anyone.

    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      He’s about 1.0 underpriced (while Otto is dead) to Doherty’s 0.5 underpriced

      Could be a great double act if Boly is fit & Wolves have kind opening fixtures

    5. Goonsquad245
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Wolves are trying to sign a LB. If that happens he's dead as an option again.

      Still badly priced at 4.5, he's either an option or he isn't and when he is it's a ridiculous bargain.

  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Choose:

    A) Bruno & 4.5m def
    B) Rash/Son & Doherty

    1. fplofagooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Nothing against Bruno or Doherty but what about Rash/Son and Vinagre and spend the extra elsewhere..

    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If Spurs and Wolves have decent fixtures, B. Otherwise A

    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Fixture dependent

    4. Goodbye Horses
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      I'd get Rashford in, regardless of fixtures. Also, would be silly to miss out on Vinagre at this point.

    5. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      B

    6. Adsequor
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      A with Vinagre

    7. Jay Jay Okocha
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      B regardless of fixtures

  6. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Give us the fixtures!

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not happening

      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Wasn't it announced that they would come out today?

        1. Holmes
          • 6 Years
          58 mins ago

          Cancelled due to some issue

          "Sorry, just been told as they were due to be released a number of issues have came up with certain fixtures (this can be explained in due course).There is no set release date now until issues fixed.I will let you know when I hear further. Sorry for the false hope for fpl players"

          1. Fordy40
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Someone follows exwhuemployee on Twitter....

  7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Curious about Tierney...
    Is he on any set pieces?
    Can arsenal's defence be trusted this season?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Wait n see

    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      With Pepe and Willian around, doubt he will take any set pieces.

      Don't think their defense can be trusted for consistent returns, atleast for now.

    3. fplofagooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Auba, Pepe and now Willian.

      KT can forget about any set piece duties. With Saliba too coming into foray, there is a slight chance that he could be used as a wingback if Laca departs and Auba is given the central role.

      Otherwise I don't think Tierney could be a starter in the current formation, atleast for the opening weeks.

    4. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Wish I have a slot for him.. unfortunately not

    5. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Sideshow Bob is in the Arsenal defence. Would you trust Sideshow Bob?

    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Staying away for now. Thank you all!

  8. amit1964
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    hii
    has someone open a draft league?

  9. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    The FPL 'Scout' is FFS, right?

    I always assumed that was case...

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Believe so, yes.

  10. Free Hat
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    A) bruno + mitro

    B) greenwood + martial

    (have kdb+salah for captaincy)

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      B

    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      A

    3. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      B

    4. fplofagooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      If you don't have any other manutd players, go for b..

      Otherwise A imo

  11. FPL Kaka
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Is Foden a decent set and forget City mid to go alongside KDB?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      If you enjoy the feeling of angst he's a great pick. Teenagers everywhere are picking him.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Needs some bench cover and hope he doesn’t cameo too often but could be superb option.

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      It's a risk that I'm willing to take. Ridiculous value!

  12. NABIL - 1 season 1der
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Let's say Wolves get some gash opening fixtures, would you still go for vinagre and/or Doherty?

    What about WHU.. would you still go for soucek and/or antonio?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      You haven't provided a reason not to.

      1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bad fixtures mean less chance for good points early on? Surely they are, Doherty aside, not really the type of players you would stick regardless of fixtures?

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Vinagre and Soucek, not the luxury versions.

    3. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Vinagre, yes. Decent bench cover.

      WHM, nope.

    4. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Probably will have Vinagre and Soucek anyway and only double with Doherty and Antonio with the right fixtures...

      But if it looks optimal to WC fairly early, I will consider going without and bring them in then.

    5. FPLGraham
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don't know how bad the fixtures would have to be for me to not get Vinagre.

      Soucek likewise. The guy has an absurd goalscoring record recently(!) & it's not as if West Ham need to be dominating a football match for him to get a chance. Literally one corner is all they need so I'll take that for £5m and stick cash elsewhere

  13. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which combo for double up?

    1. TAA + Robbo/VVD?
    2. Doh + Vinagre?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      1

      1. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Get al 4 😉

      Similar conundrum. Taa and vinagre look pretty sure for me, not sure to get vvd or doh

      1. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        I'm also thinking the same 🙂 But just thinking it is too risky doubling up on two defences? Then will have to play these four almost every game (not a fan of 5 ATB)

        But, Doh is ultimate value and without any EL this season, I think he will easily justify his price and guessing he will end the season in the 170-180 range.

        TAA, no point of discussion. And Vinagre as well just because of the ridiculous price.

        Robbo is the one I'm contemplating but then he plays for Pool who I expect to have 15+ CS and then he is also an assist machine.

        All 4 do sound tasty though 🙂

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I have all four (with VVD over Robbo) and will play 4 atb most weeks but then could leave me with Soucek points on the bench a lot of weeks

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Big difference on the money but 1

      1. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, true.
        But I think either combo justifies there price point in comparison to their mid or fwd counterparts.

  14. Jotangs
      50 mins ago

      Any changes?

      Ryan

      TAA Tierney Vinagre

      Moutinho Bruno KDB Auba

      Mitro Wood Jimenez

      Bench: McCarthy Saliba Ferguson Stevens (leeds)

      1. Legohair
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Very good team

      2. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        No, congrats you've won fpl

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          I was so close 🙁

          1. Pedersen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            I was even a point but still lost 🙁

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              I had same points. But lost because higher ID

      3. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Looks fine, wait for fixtures

    • Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Beginning to settle on some ideas

      Cheap at the back (Too many good options)

      4.5 4.0
      Kwp Taa vinagre ayling/Taylor ferg

      Forward spread of cash

      Kdb mane foden greenwood soucek
      Che Werner jimi

      Thoughts?

      1. Jafalad
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Who are the gks and third forward? Looks good so far.

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Third forward is che Adams

          Gk I’m thinking there is Leeds Southampton & Brighton

          Depending who I pick I can change the selections in defence

          1. Jafalad
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Not fancy Pope as a sit and leave with a 4.0?

            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              I tend to suffer on the GK until I’ve built some cash

              Happy to take a few hits if there is longevity in my move

              Early fixtures will dictate the cheap pics and hope for the best

      2. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Id want more captain options than that

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          3 not enough for you?

      3. Goonsquad245
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        In my opinion you are making a real mistake choosing Mane over Salah at the same price.

        Aside from that it's OK - Foden is a pretty substantial risk early doors though. I think you have enough captain options with KDB/LIV mid/Werner

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Pretty sure mane out scored salah at the beginning of the last two seasons

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      I always thought Jonny was like the bloke from Sunday league who made it through the ranks

      turns out he's actually Spanish, who knew!

      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Pretty much everyone who watches football

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Jonny, la genta esta muy loca

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Hasta la vista

    • KujaliaFC
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Does the same apply to Williams (MUN) and Luke Shaw?

      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        It it looks like Shaw is out long term and no replacement is signed, then sure, Williams looks a bargain.

        No idea how Shaw is atm...

        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          31 mins ago

          If it*

        2. KGFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          I think in the Europe league match against Sevilla, the commentators said Shaw might be back for the new season. Not sure though.

        3. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          After how he got skinned in the Europa SF might they not buy a back-up?

          1. amitmishr
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Trust Woodward. I am half expecting a 50mn deal to buy vidal on the deadline day to sort our striker worries

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Be careful.
              Barca is about to start. Mega sale. We might fall for rakitic vidal & Dembele 😕

        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Shaw would be fit. BW is a kid. Raw. Needs experience. Doesn't follow up with fellow attackers to stop crosses & makes rash calls sometimes.

    • rnrd
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      I just read international transfer window will close on oct 5 and domestic will close on oct 16.
      So until GW5 is finished big transfers could happen.

      Does this affect your strategy?
      I personally might start this season with a new strategy.

      I generally tend to build a GW1 team I can keep as long as I can before I Wildcard.
      I generally also have a very slow start.

      This year and With the delayed transfer window I might try a more aggressive approach and only build a punty/fixtures oriented team for the first 6 GW and then WC on GW6 or 7

      1. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I am not decided whether I want Werner or Bruno. So got Antonio and greenwood, and have 3m in the bank for the upgrade when I have seen their first gw

    • Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Why have Spurs signed Hart, what the

      1. Holmes
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Maybe because he is better than Gazzaniga

        1. Holmes
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          Or emotional signing just to pay him

      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        They're going to start with two goalies to shore up their defence, Mo Style.

      3. Goonsquad245
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Replacement for Vorm?

      4. Amey
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Maybe for homegrown quota ?

    • Kalou
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Fixtures out today?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nope.

        Friday looks more likely

        1. Kalou
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I heard it had been brought forward.... Oh well

    • fpork
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      How does it look? Too weak bench? I could downgrade VVD or Foden?
      McCarthy (Nyland)
      van Dijk, Vinagre, Alexander-Arnold (Taylor, Ferguson)
      De Bruyne, Fernandes, Foden, Greenwood, Aubameyang
      Antonio, Bamford (Davis)

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Don’t like Bamford - misses a lot of chances

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Don't tell me that he actually does score occasionally ....?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Has never looked Premier League level in the few opportunities he has had. Decent Champ level forward mind... and had an offer to study at Harvard which he turned down

            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Entirely agree. Didn't know about Harvard - nice to hear of a footballler with a brain (he must have traded that for his lack of finishing prowess). Just read his Wiki page - he plays four different musical instruments too.

        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          From level of bashing he's getting here i hope leeds get pool 4.5/5.5m striker on loan 🙂

    • Jacky boy
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      i know salah is a bargain this season at 12
      but aren't kdb, bruno, rashford, werner all better values ?
      rashford can easily bring over 200 points.
      I know salah is great option. but haven't persuaded myself to not own rashford

      1. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Value picks are in enablers and emerging bargains like Lundstram.

        When it comes to premiums, you want the best players. Salah is that.

        1. Jacky boy
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          is he ? I think captaining KDB and Bruno is more secure atm.
          unless liverpool signs thiago. then he is a no brainer

        2. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Berbs - a new grav!?

          1. Berbs
            • 9 Years
            just now

            A little profile refresh ahead of the new season 🙂

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Don't let the masses here convince you to not own Rashford. He's a proven 200 point player for 9.5m. Lots of people are clouded by his recent form and the emergence of Greenwood and rule him out. And I say let them. Their loss is our gain.

        1. Flair
            just now

            Also no more penalties (he scored 6 last season, dropping him down to 11 goals for the season), him dropping deeper and playing a more creative role that allows Shaw to overlap, and it looks like he's playing through injury resulting in his poor form. I'm sure he'll become a fantastic asset and essential sooner or later this season but to start with him GW1 is quite the risk.

        2. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          I have nothing against Rashford but he was bit of frustrating pick after lockdown. Sometimes he was playing too wide. But as a 9m MID he's definitely worth considering. I also expect him to score around 200 points.

        3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Rashford is not a bargain for me compared to the other options. He scored 17 + 8 last season. I believe 6 of those goals were from pens.
          I agree about the rest!

          1. Jacky boy
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            he is too dangerous in eye test. goals will come imo. sometimes he plays as CF too

            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              I don't doubt his potential!

            2. Amey
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              You get Tony for 0.5 less 🙂

        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          When you want a © you don't look for value. You look for reliability. Salah at home is a reliable © option.

          I agree KDB & Bruno also great options. But I'm going with 2 big hitting mids only. Helps having a big Defense & a good 2 striker's.

          Re rashford, he's playing like a headless chicken since last few days. Maybe shaw absence hurting him as Williams doesn't overlap muct to create space for Rashford on which he thrives.

          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Good point Amey. We really struggle down the left hand side without Shaw and I think that's the reason why Rashford is underperforming. But still he was a bit unlucky not to get more attacking returns after lockdown.

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Unlucky or not enough clinical ??
              We need a Freaking superstar to avoid Sevilla again. Those 10. Minutes in second half were so relentless. But no return. We need goalscorers. Freaking sign Sancho ffs 🙁

              I hope SF exist would open eyes of board now.

      3. Chelsea91
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Mc Carthy
        Taa,Vinagre,Taylor,Dallas
        Kdb,Salah,Auba,Greenwood
        Mitro,Jimenez

        Martin Stephens,Ferguson,Davies

        Set

      4. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Which trio? Have KdB, Salah already.

        A. Aubameyang, Ziyech, Bamford
        B. Sterling, Armstrong, Ings

      5. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Is this article redundant?

        Wolves are looking to sign Ghoulam at left back who will like come in at £4.5m meaning you don't know who will start.

