Fantasy Football Scout to partner with Football Index for the 2020/21 season

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we’ll be joining forces with Football Index in the upcoming season.

We’ll be producing weekly articles throughout 2020/21, while there will also be regular segments on our Scoutcast and plenty more coverage besides.

If you’re new to Football Index, think of it as a revolutionary betting platform that works a bit like a virtual stock market.

Similar to player prices in Fantasy Premier League, the aim is to bet on the future value of the players when the price is low and then sell on when the value is high – the key difference here being that traders can profit from their ability to spot a bargain who is about to hit the big-time.

Fantasy managers can use their expertise to anticipate the on-field success of their assets in question, with dividends awarded for goals, clean sheets, assists and a whole host of underlying stats, from shots on target and accurate crosses to aerial duels won and tackles.

This is where the data in our Premium Members Area can really come into its own and give Fantasy Football Scout subscribers the heads up on which players could prosper on match days.

But that’s not all: along the way, traders win media dividends for positive headlines written about their players, so it’s worth keeping an eye on off-the-field events as well.

Like all betting platforms, the rules are fairly straightforward, and the nuances become more familiar with time.

We’ll be back over the weekend with a more detailed guide on how to play Football Index but head over to their website now for more information and tips on how to turn Fantasy prowess into a successful portfolio.

And don’t forget: this is trading with real money, so always gamble responsibly.

18+. New UK and Ireland customers only. begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply.

