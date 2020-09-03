27
Football Index September 3

Fantasy Football Scout to partner with Football Index for the 2020/21 season

27 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we’ll be joining forces with Football Index in the upcoming season.

We’ll be producing weekly articles throughout 2020/21, while there will also be regular segments on our Scoutcast and plenty more coverage besides.

If you’re new to Football Index, think of it as a revolutionary betting platform that works a bit like a virtual stock market.

Similar to player prices in Fantasy Premier League, the aim is to bet on the future value of the players when the price is low and then sell on when the value is high – the key difference here being that traders can profit from their ability to spot a bargain who is about to hit the big-time.

Fantasy managers can use their expertise to anticipate the on-field success of their assets in question, with dividends awarded for goals, clean sheets, assists and a whole host of underlying stats, from shots on target and accurate crosses to aerial duels won and tackles.

This is where the data in our Premium Members Area can really come into its own and give Fantasy Football Scout subscribers the heads up on which players could prosper on match days.

But that’s not all: along the way, traders win media dividends for positive headlines written about their players, so it’s worth keeping an eye on off-the-field events as well.

Like all betting platforms, the rules are fairly straightforward, and the nuances become more familiar with time.

We’ll be back over the weekend with a more detailed guide on how to play Football Index but head over to their website now for more information and tips on how to turn Fantasy prowess into a successful portfolio.

And don’t forget: this is trading with real money, so always gamble responsibly.

18+. New UK and Ireland customers only. begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply.

27 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Timothy Castagne to Leicester means Justin in threat

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Depleted Leicester defence + the rotation threats of Castagne and Pereira when he returns makes Justin a no go for me

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      What about Thomas?

      Open Controls
  2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    RMT our of 10:

    McCarthy
    TAA,Dier,Saiss,KWP
    Salah,Auba,ASM,Armstrong
    Werner,Mitrovic

    Fabri, Mitchell, Davis, Bruno

    Bruno to slot in gw2 from the bench

    Open Controls
  3. goblin140
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    What's everyone's thoughts about the bench boost in GW1 strategy? I'm very tempted to do it, mostly because my ideal GW1BB team is very close to what I was tempted to start with anyway playing normally. Thus you could postpone the WC easily until GW4 if you'd like that, but WCing straight away for GW2 doesn't seem like a bad idea as the Manchester teams start the season and you can get very quickly on them and any other bandwagons.

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not for me, would rather save for after a WC or a DGW

      Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Can Havertz be confirmed already, want to know his price!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Straight in to my team if he's under 8.5

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Think he'll play Gw1 though?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          At £90m he is not going to sit on the bench.

          Open Controls
          1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm not sure he comes in without preseason and starts vs Brighton is all. Obviously he'll be a big player for them generally.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 1 Year
              just now

              He is training with Germany at the moment and will play for them. Not like he will need match fitness.

              Open Controls
        2. Zlatanzo
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Hopefully he does, will have to look for hints at the presser I'd say

          Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I reckon 7.5 when lookìng at them not overpricing Werner. Do not see FPL making him more expensive than Ziyech.

        Open Controls
        1. Zlatanzo
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          No chance he's cheaper than Ziyech mate. 8.0 at the bare minimum but I think 8.5 is sensible.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Most were saying Werner at 10.5.

            Open Controls
            1. Zlatanzo
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Equal highest priced forward for an unproven player in the prem? 10.5 is silly

              Open Controls
    2. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Will probably triple up on CHE once I see who I like

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Werner, Pulisic, Havertz.

        Drops mic...

        Open Controls
  5. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    How many shares per player? Unlimited or limited like bitcoin?

    Open Controls
  6. A-L
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Membership will genuinely pay for itself if you combine it with Football Index. Good move FFS!

    Open Controls
  7. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Properly p*ssed off as usual about west ham's owners and their dreadful transfer approach too. Selling their brightest attacking talent (Diangana) to a bottom half rival is madness. Apparently the player and manager were not even aware when it was accepted.

    Open Controls
    1. Carlton_Goal
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hadn't heard that last part but its ridiculous that Diangana is being sold! So many players in that team I'd rather see leave before him

      Open Controls
  8. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'm not a gambler and this goes mostly over my head, but I've read that bookies' odds are a good indicator for choosing your captain. Will this operate similarly?

    Open Controls
  9. Flippo_
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    What about this draft?
    McCarthy
    Robertson- Egan - KWP
    ASM- Soucek- Salah- Son
    Brewster- Mitrovic- Werner

    Bench: Ramsdale- Branthwaite- Lamptey- Bruno

    Got 3,5m in bank and planning to sell Salah or Son for KDB for GW2.
    Thinking about A) having two premium attackers and 1 budget, or B) having two mid-priced and 1 premium (Werner)?

    Open Controls
  10. Sam feasts
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Whats this chat that Sir Soucek is injured? Cant find a decent source...

    Open Controls
    1. Carlton_Goal
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not injured but came into close contact with someone with Covid so will have to isolate apparently

      Open Controls
    2. Flynny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      he is isolating after coming into contact with someone who has covid.

      Soucek has tested neg

      It seems that he will have a 2nd test and if neg, he should be OK for gw1. That is my take

      Open Controls
  11. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi....any views on this squad please? Want to save wildcard and looking for a little strength in depth due to covid

    Mccarthy (4m)
    Taa dier vinagre justin (taylor)
    Salah auba JWP soucek (greenwood)
    Werner ings (4.5)

    0.5mitb for ings to martial gw2

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  12. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Thoughts?

    GW 2 - Son and Ings ➡️ Bruno and DCL
    GW 3 - Auba - KDB

    McCarthy Steer
    Trent Lamptey KWP Vinagre Lamptey
    Salah Auba ASM Son Soucek
    Ings Werner Brewster.

    Open Controls

