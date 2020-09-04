Az and Mark discuss mistakes from 2019/20 in first FPL BlackBox podcast

The first episode of the relaunched FPL BlackBox podcast was beamed live on YouTube last night, with our very own Az and Mark diving straight into the self-reflection.

The pair pull no punches as they discuss their mistakes from 2019/20, be it transfer strategies that failed to pay off or early-season gambles that were – in hindsight – always doomed to flop.

The thorny issue of team value gets a mention as debate rages over whether early transfers are a good thing, especially with the potential threat of COVID-related postponements disrupting short-term plans.

Taking a longer view, Az and Mark also consider what’s been holding them back in the last few seasons and how they can improve going forward.

There’s a first look at the duo’s Fantasy Premier League drafts for the new season, with the curveball picks of Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.0m) raising an eyebrow.

The YouTube and podcast links are below.

About the Podcast

The FPL BlackBox podcast is part of our Scout Network.

Each week, Az and Mark will look back on their decisions to reflect on what’s going right – and what’s going wrong.

The co-hosts will be analysing the mistakes they have made throughout the season, with the hope of learning from their errors to become better Fantasy Premier League managers.

There will also be assessments of other elite managers’ performances along the way, along with the usual chat on transfers and captains.

Head over to the FPL BlackBox YouTube page to subscribe now and, while you’re at it, why not do the same with the Fantasy Football Scout channel.

