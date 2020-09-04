334
Podcast September 4

Az and Mark discuss mistakes from 2019/20 in first FPL BlackBox podcast

The first episode of the relaunched FPL BlackBox podcast was beamed live on YouTube last night, with our very own Az and Mark diving straight into the self-reflection.

The pair pull no punches as they discuss their mistakes from 2019/20, be it transfer strategies that failed to pay off or early-season gambles that were – in hindsight – always doomed to flop.

The thorny issue of team value gets a mention as debate rages over whether early transfers are a good thing, especially with the potential threat of COVID-related postponements disrupting short-term plans.

Taking a longer view, Az and Mark also consider what’s been holding them back in the last few seasons and how they can improve going forward.

There’s a first look at the duo’s Fantasy Premier League drafts for the new season, with the curveball picks of Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.0m) raising an eyebrow.

The YouTube and podcast links are below.

About the Podcast

The FPL BlackBox podcast is part of our Scout Network.

Each week, Az and Mark will look back on their decisions to reflect on what’s going right – and what’s going wrong.

The co-hosts will be analysing the mistakes they have made throughout the season, with the hope of learning from their errors to become better Fantasy Premier League managers.

There will also be assessments of other elite managers’ performances along the way, along with the usual chat on transfers and captains.

Head over to the FPL BlackBox YouTube page to subscribe now and, while you’re at it, why not do the same with the Fantasy Football Scout channel.

334 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GreenWindmill
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    New article...

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/09/04/bet365-to-be-fantasy-football-scouts-official-sportsbook-partner

  2. Warby84
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Steer)
    Trent Doherty Tierney Vinagre (Mitchell)
    Salah Ward-Prowse Aubameyang (Bissouma Lemina)
    Antonio Werner Ings

    Just did Mitrovic/Soucek to Antonio/Lemina

    0.5 itb.. Not overly sold on Mitrovic especially going up vs Arsenal and Tierney, hopefully Antonio can carry on from where left off.

    any thought?

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not for me. Antonio not necessarily fit, Haller seems to be in and around as a starter again (though Antonio is nailed either way) and poor fixtures plus Soucek is playable. If you don't need him to play in your first XI then maybe.

    2. ivantys
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Antonio might go back to midfielder if he starts as I expect haller to be first choice forward now.

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      This blackbox thing works very well both opinionated and not afraid to give thier point of view. And they are well able to argue them clearly. I always feel that most of the others on the Scoutcast can leave Az unchallenged as they are quiet personalities. Mark is a good counter point. Whose ever idea it was to throw these two together - well done.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        *bites lip

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          😀

    4. Coast94
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      After much tinkering, this is what I’ve come to. Thoughts?

      Ryan Button
      TAA KWP Taylor Vinagre Mitchell
      Salah KDB Son Saka Soucek
      Werner Rich Mitro

      I think Rich could be a great differential with Everton’s midfield additions. Plus he’s more nailed than DCL who could rotate with Kean.

