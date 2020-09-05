31
Scout Reports September 5

How will Donny van de Beek fit into the United midfield and what is his FPL appeal?

31 Comments
Share

One of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window so far saw Donny van de Beek move from Ajax to Manchester United for a reported £35m fee plus add-ons.

The versatile midfielder, 23, signed a five-year contract and could be poised to make his debut in Gameweek 2, when Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford.

Priced up at £7.0m by Fantasy Premier League, the fact he’s cheaper than all of United’s current first-choice attacking players makes him interesting, but what exactly will van de Beek bring to the Red Devils and where does he fit in?

In this new Scout Report, we’ll attempt to answer those questions, and assess his credentials ahead of the new campaign.

History and Statistics

“Dennis [Bergkamp] started talking enthusiastically about a talent in his youth team. It was a boy who reminded Dennis of himself at that age. That was the signal for me to keep an eye on that guy. That was Donny.”
Frank de Boer, Ajax manager 2010-2016

Dutch midfielder van de Beek may only be 23 years old but he arrives at Old Trafford with a wealth of experience playing at the top level.

A product of the famed Ajax academy, van de Beek made his debut back in 2015 during a Europa League match against Celtic, before establishing himself the following season, when he made 29 first-team appearances in all competitions.

A senior international debut followed in 2017, while a further 35 matches aided his development.

However, it was the 2018/19 campaign when van de Beek truly announced himself on the European stage, as a young and exciting Ajax side reached the Champions League semi-finals beating Real Madrid and Juventus on the way.

The Dutchman was a key member of the team, along with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, and despite falling short, caught the imagination of football fans around the world.

“Van de Beek. Nobody talks much about him, but he has a dynamic in the game, he gets behind Tadic, he arrives, he works, he scores goals. Logically, I love De Jong and De Ligt. But the example of the operation of this Ajax is Van de Beek.” – Mauricio Pochettino, speaking ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final second-leg against Ajax in 2019

More success followed domestically, as Ajax won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup, while van de Beek’s performances were rewarded with a place on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, and a spot in the Netherlands squad that reached the 2019 Nations League final.

Statistics (Eredivisie)
SeasonAppearancesGoalsAssists
2015/16800
2016/171902
2017/1834116
2018/1934910
2019/202385

Profile

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history”

31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. amitmishr
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    May be a cover for Pogba and bruno initially but would be a solid addition to the team. A shift to diamond is mooted, but not sure united have the right wing backs and strikers for that

    Open Controls
    1. ThisPostsOnFire
      • 4 Years
      just now

      This.
      I feel like this signing is one to bring United up to scratch in terms of strength in depth.
      A fantastic option to have when bruno or pogba need a rest, hit a poor patch or are injured.
      Definitely not buying into the diamond talk. Definitely don't have the wing backs or forwards for it as you've said.

      Open Controls
  2. MrCloppity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Soyuncu Walker- Peters Doherty
    Auba Mane Saka ASM Son
    Kane

    Button, Brewster, Davis, Johnson.

    0.5 ITB
    Strategy- Son to Fernandez GW2

    Any advice?
    Any better 5.5m for Soyuncu to start with? (Going AWB ASAP)
    Kane or Werner??

    Open Controls
    1. shiregeriatric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not enough in the bank to do Son to Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. MrCloppity
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sorry realised I put kane in haha meant to be Werner. That’s half the problem. Is it worth loading the mid and one premium striker or one less premium mid for a mid striker like ings or Jimenez?

        Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Give us Havertz price ffs

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      8.5m

      Open Controls
      1. Triple P
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Surely havertz will be more, 9.5/10?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I highly doubt it.

          Open Controls
          1. Triple P
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Makes it a whole lot easier to fit him in that price 🙂

            Open Controls
    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Been given hours ago

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Fake price.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yep, fake AF

          Open Controls
  4. Triple P
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Since when are scout reports 'members only' 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      https://breakingthelines.com/scouting-report/scouting-report-donny-van-de-beek/

      Open Controls
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Reading up on games today Anthony Gordon played another good game in Everton victory- Holgate went off with injury so not sure if that makes Branthwaite a 4 m option if out for any period of time

    Open Controls
  6. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one to start the season with?

    A. Davies (433) also have Dier
    B. Saint-Maximin (343)

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Difficult one. B from this choice but there are other 5 m options- perhaps James, Egan

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Would you prefer Egan to Saint-Maximin?

        Open Controls
  7. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anywhere I can see ppm from last year?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
  8. Conor1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone any idea what Havertz will be valued at?

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      8.5

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      8.5 - 9.5

      Open Controls
  9. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Douglas Luiz scored in the Villa win at Arsenal today. Could be a decent 5m budget MF option

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not for me. Soucek or push to 5.5

      Open Controls
  10. Billionaire
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    I barely see anyone with a curveball in their team, no one fancy going with a Rodrigo, James Rodriguez or even a Andy Carroll no? xD

    Open Controls
  11. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone willing to give me a few pointers? 0 ITB. Thank you!

    Mccarthy (Button)
    Trent - Vinagre - Soyuncu (Egan & Mitchell)
    Auba - Soucek - Bissouma - Mané (Greenwood)
    Ings - Werner - Mitro

    Went with Mane over Salah as Salah seems to be out of sorts in pre season.

    Open Controls
    1. Billionaire
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not sure but isn’t Soucek out for GW1 because he’s self isolating?

      And I personally wouldn’t go with a non playing keeper, I think we’ll get a few players/team missing a game or two because of covid - smartest thing is to get 15 playing players

      Open Controls
  12. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    How does this look guys?
    Mccarthy nyland
    TAA dier egan vinagre Mitchell
    Auba Salah barnes soucek gordon
    Werner Adams martial

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.