Scoutcast Episode 343 – Are Liverpool and Arsenal players key to Gameweek 1?

FPL managers can tell when they are only a few days from the start of a new season because niggling doubts, worries and second thoughts about players start creeping in.

That’s certainly the case amongst the Scoutcasters Joe and Az, who this week are joined by Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy.

Manchester United fan Andy is even doubting the points potential of Red Devil’s midfield hero Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m).

Meanwhile, Az is looking to start the 2020/21 campaign with two bargain basement midfielders. And Joe has found himself with not one, but two £6.0m midfielders, much to Az’s derision.

In this lively season opener, the crew nearly come to blows over defensive strategy, with Liverpool and Arsenal assets taking centre stage in the discussion. There’s also some tough talking when they chat about midfield and attacking options.

The Blank Gameweek 1 for both Manchester clubs is also looked at, as the Scoutcasters consider the best strategy to cope with the absence of these teams, as well as the need to bring in their assets during September.

Fixtures over the next four Gameweeks are frisked and Joe takes his turn in the hot seat to pick a differential to help FPL managers take an early lead. Well, that’s the plan.

