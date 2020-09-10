Pro Pundits team up for exciting new podcast ‘The FPL Wire’

Ahead of the 2020/21 Fantasy Premier League season, we have added another podcast to our rapidly growing Scout Network.

Powered by DreamSetGo, Lateriser12 (three top 200 finishes), Zophar666 (seven top 10k finishes) and BigManBakar (came fourth in 2014/15) have teamed up to bring you ‘The FPL Wire’.

These experienced managers, who have loved this game for years, will be discussing FPL every Tuesday, hoping to give you all the insight, information and banter you need to make your big decisions.

All the three FPL managers featured on this podcast have very contrasting managerial styles. So we hope these personality differences lead to engaging debate, each of us analysing from three different vantage points.

Every week, they will be discussing a Hot Topic as well as an in-depth look into two to three Premier League teams. The FPL Wire’s pre-Season podcast debuted last week, where the trio discussed the top four teams, the promoted clubs and three other Fantasy-relevant sides in great detail.

In the second episode, they will be taking an in-depth look at how to tackle Blank Gameweek 1, Wildcards, Going with Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) as well as discussing Kai Havertz (£8.5m), Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United.

This podcast is powered by DreamSetGo, a sports travel and experiences platform offering bespoke travel and hospitality packages around global sporting events, and curated experiences with your favourite sports celebrities.

All the statistics used on this Podcast will be from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

The podcast links are as follows:

YouTube Channel (subscribe to get all videos)

Apple Podcast

Spotify

Overcast

Anchor

RSS

PocketCast

Best players by position:

