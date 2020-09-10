760
Podcast September 10

Pro Pundits team up for exciting new podcast ‘The FPL Wire’

760 Comments
Share

Ahead of the 2020/21 Fantasy Premier League season, we have added another podcast to our rapidly growing Scout Network.

Powered by DreamSetGo, Lateriser12 (three top 200 finishes), Zophar666 (seven top 10k finishes) and BigManBakar (came fourth in 2014/15) have teamed up to bring you ‘The FPL Wire’.

These experienced managers, who have loved this game for years, will be discussing FPL every Tuesday, hoping to give you all the insight, information and banter you need to make your big decisions.

All the three FPL managers featured on this podcast have very contrasting managerial styles. So we hope these personality differences lead to engaging debate, each of us analysing from three different vantage points.

Every week, they will be discussing a Hot Topic as well as an in-depth look into two to three Premier League teams. The FPL Wire’s pre-Season podcast debuted last week, where the trio discussed the top four teams, the promoted clubs and three other Fantasy-relevant sides in great detail.

In the second episode, they will be taking an in-depth look at how to tackle Blank Gameweek 1, Wildcards, Going with Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) as well as discussing Kai Havertz (£8.5m), Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United. 

This podcast is powered by DreamSetGo, a sports travel and experiences platform offering bespoke travel and hospitality packages around global sporting events, and curated experiences with your favourite sports celebrities.

All the statistics used on this Podcast will be from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

The podcast links are as follows:

YouTube Channel (subscribe to get all videos)

Apple Podcast

Spotify 

Overcast

Anchor

RSS 

PocketCast

Best players by position:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

760 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Whatever100
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    So plan is to get martial in for 2nd week (like most) so need placeholder for first week. Initially on Ings but now thinking for one week only Firmino could do ok.

    Any better suggestions up to 9 million?

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Ings or Antonio for mine

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Differential that could pay off. Worrying lack of goals at Anfield last year

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Ings seems a much better option than Firmino imo

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Werner.

      Open Controls
      1. Whatever100
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Werner my other striker.

        Open Controls
  2. XX SMICER XX
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below?

    Ryan
    BDavies Egan Robertson
    Salah (C) Zaha Soucek Son Aubameyang
    Mitrovic Vardy

    Walton Mitchell Lascelles Brewster

    0.5M ITB

    Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Improve this GW1 Only team. 0.0ITB

    McCarthy
    TAA Holding VVD Tierney Robertson
    Soucek Auba(c)
    Antonio Vardy Ings

    Ryan | Barnes, ASM, Armstrong

    GW1 BB
    GW2 WC

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      How many changes are you expected to make on WC? Might be a bit early to throw it away

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        6-14. I don't know yet 😀 I will likely fill with 5-6 Manchester players

        Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not sure Holding starts (was previously linked with a loan move to Newcastle)

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Loan move to get playing time, right? So stands to reason that Arteta wants him to have playing time! I think the plans were cancelled in part due to Luiz' injury, so there's an extra space available on day 1, and Holding has been relied upon in recent times - and actually performed. Too early for Gabriel. I think Holding is the first CB on the team sheet for GW1, then Saliba. Who else?

        Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Tierney to Egan and Ryan to Leno or something maybe? not bad either way

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Martinez though?

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          yeah probably a bad idea - unless Martinez transfer talk ramps up significantly - another 5.0 keeper though? Ryan feels like a 1-pointer to me

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Yeah, Ryan the lamest pick in the team for sure, but I can allow that for a GK I think. If I go for a CS, it's too easy to be disappointed and also get no save points. Something to consider though, thanks

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              yeah true, also a mega hedge vs double-Chelsea teams so could work a charm if he does get one

              Open Controls
    4. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Looks good. Similar to mine w/o the BB

      McC
      TAA | Robbo | VVD | Tierney | Saiss
      PEA | Bowen
      Vardy | Werner | Ings

      Open Controls
      1. AuFeld
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I thought Soucek was out?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          https://www.hammers.news/club-news/major-boost-for-west-ham-as-insider-exwhuemployee-confirms-tomas-soucek-return-but-theres-a-caveat/

          Waiting on presser for more info

          Open Controls
  4. danlynch13
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    A) Wilson + Armstrong
    B) Adams + ASM

    Open Controls
  5. jamie1972
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Nketiah an option? Not seen him in many (if any) teams...

    Open Controls
    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Yes but not nailed

      Open Controls
    2. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Not for me. Much prefer Bats or Mitro at 6.0

      Open Controls
      1. jamie1972
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        I can just about nick the 0.5 for Wilson but it means two 4.5's and a 4.0 in defence, not ideal....

        Open Controls
        1. Zlatanzo
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          I’ve got x3 4.5s and a 4.0 in defence... not really interested in upgrading as I’m finding decent value in the cheap defenders. Not much at 5.0 or 5.5 interests me. Much rather spread funds up in mid and attack this year

          Open Controls
  6. SADIO SANÉ
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    I'm going with cheap strikers, because there are a few I like - but just to remind all you non-cheapos:

    Vardy bloody loves scoring against WBA 😀

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Shhh don't increase the vardy ownership

      Open Controls
    2. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don’t want old man Vardy. Will have no service from a depleted Leicester side.

      Open Controls
  7. DarkSideOfTheLoon
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Looks ok?
    Have 0.5 ITB to do Ings to Martial in GW2.
    Planning Salah/ Auba to KDB in GW3 to potentially get another 0.5 in order to upgrade elsewhere if needed.

    Ramsdale
    TAA KWP Viangre/ Justin (based on news) Mitchell
    Auba Salah Son ASM
    Werner Ings

    Steer Taylor Bissouma Brewster

    Thanks a lot!

    Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    A) Alli, Adams, Soucek
    B) Son, ASM, Brewster

    The last pick is the 8th attacker so doesn't have to play.

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      A. Like the 6.0 striker spot but don’t like Adams

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        I prefer Adams to Mitro. I actually really like Adams which is why I dug up this option. His stats were very impressive end of last season.

        Open Controls
        1. Zlatanzo
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Definitely a more exciting prospect than Mitro but minutes are the main concern for me. I like Bats if he goes to Palace...

          Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      N

      Open Controls
  9. Zlatanzo
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Do we think Bats starts gw1 for palace?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      doubt it

      Open Controls
  10. PinguPingu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hi

    Open Controls
  11. SADIO SANÉ
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Bats loan seals the deal for 343 I think 😀

    4.5 (Steer)
    TAA VVD Boly Mitchell (Douglas)
    Mane Auba Son Alli (Bissouma)
    Wilson Mitro (Batshuayi)

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      x3 6 million attackers? Yikes... I need variety in my price points so don’t really like it

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        like Adams and Wood too, chance there are a couple more - would have expected all 3 to be 0.5 more than they are, all of them have good fixtures - no brainer imo

        Open Controls
  12. radawson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Nowhere near knowledgeable enough about West Ham and didn't see him play last season....

    What makes Soucek worth more than the likes of Bissouma and other 4.5m mids? Does he play move advanced? On set pieces? Why all the hype?

    Open Controls
    1. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Scores on set pieces. Two goals after the restart.

      Open Controls
    2. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      He’s like Fellaini in his days at everton...

      Open Controls
  13. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Any Fulham supporters or someone who knows which 4.5 mid is likely to play in every game?
    Reed Lemina ???

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      probably just reed

      Open Controls
  14. BNMC
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Would we consider Digne overpriced?
    Unlike the CBs and RB, he has no competition for his place...

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Off set pieces likely now. Think he’s a tad overpriced because of that

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Are any of their 5.0s nailed on starters?

        Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I think he's overpriced as-is. Should be 5.5m imo. If Rodriguez has all of the set pieces and corners, then Digne is really overpriced.

      Open Controls
  15. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Anyone else going with Maitland Niles instead of Davies/Dier for the first 2 gws?
    Then get spurs def

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Not worth it, would rather have a Spurs defender from the start

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      with the Luiz injury (and the fact it's Fulham) a 4atb isn't out of the question - if he does that then I don't think AMN plays

      Open Controls
  16. Glory Punter
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Non-Template Team:

    Ramsdale
    TAA Davies Justin Holding
    Auba Salah(c) Mount*
    Werner Ings* Wilson

    Bench : Steer, Bissouma, Mitchell, Gordon

    1m in the bank.

    Ings and Mount become Martial and James Rodriguez in GW2.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Just because you have Mount and Holding makes it non-template?

      Open Controls
  17. The King Wilson return
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any one here in a differential players only league?

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Its against the rules to have more than one team

      Open Controls
  18. Napster03
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Is Stevens worth the 0.5 over Egan? More likely to get attacking returns?

    Open Controls
  19. willos_wanderers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Thoughts on this no-Salah team?

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Robbo - Davies - Saiss - Justin
    Auba (c) - Son - Soucek
    Werner - Adams

    Nyland - Romeu - ASM - Martial

    1.5 ITB to allow me to move Son to Bruno for GW2

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.