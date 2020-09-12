382
Dugout Discussion September 12

Soucek and Wilson feature as West Ham host Newcastle

382 Comments
Share

Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) starts for West Ham United amid concerns over his match fitness for Gameweek 1.

The player reportedly missed international duty with the Czech Republic on account of a quarantine period and missed some training too.

But the first chance David Moyes had to include the budget midfielder, he starts, against a Newcastle team that typically struggles to deal with the aerial threat of a player like Soucek.

They may also face a tough test competing with Michail Antonio (£6.5m) who has retained the centre-forward berth on the back of his exceptional Project Restart form.

That means Sebastien Haller (£6.5m) remains on the bench, where is joined by Ben Johnson (£4.0m), kept out of the team by Ryan Fredericks (£4.5m).

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) comes straight into the Newcastle team following his summer signing from Bournemouth.

He is paired with Andy Carroll (£5.5m) in a two-man strike-force while Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) and Jeff Hendrick (£5.0m) are tasked with providing the width from midfield.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Noble, Bowen; Antonio.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Lascelles, Fernández, Manquillo; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick; Carroll, C Wilson.

Best players by position:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

382 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    So another puke of the season :/
    It was realy penalties or another diving from Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Sour grapes

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Relax. Season is long.

      Open Controls
    3. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      First day almost over and nearly 38 weeks to go... Cheer up emo.

      Open Controls
    4. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    5. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Posted last page

      Didn't have Sterling for his hattrick last season in GW1 vs Wham. Finished comfortably inside top 5K. Non-Salah owners don't need to panic. Long long season ahead.

      -Mo Owner.

      Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    David Moyes still looks like someone battling relegation.

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Give it time and he will be

      Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    59 with Ryan, Doherty, Soucek, Werner to go. Not bad imo.

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      54 with 4 to play, it’ll do for now

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      62 with Alli, Havertz, Barnes & DCL to play! Fingers crossed!

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    What formation are Newcastle playing?

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      flying v

      Open Controls
    2. Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Basic 4-4-2 by the looks of it.

      Open Controls
  5. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wilson picking up some xG already. Should have done better with the header.

    Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Lwow the commentator literally said Fabianksi was flapping haha

    Open Controls
  7. Ser Davos
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    NEW started well here

    Shelvey could be significant as deep lying playmaker

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      West Ham look all over the place...

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    I am so happy that we have a captain sensible article that is fit for purpose now! 😀

    Thank you thank you thank you Scout!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dafuq

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Its Virg....

        Open Controls
      2. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I think he means this one.
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/09/10/who-are-the-best-captain-options-for-fpl-blank-gameweek-1/

        It really was that amazing. Video evidence about Leeds' high line and how teams have exploited it in the past. Really great stuff.

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Whens your podcast & patreon starting?

      Open Controls
      1. Berbs
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'm signing up if true

        Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Until next week.

      Open Controls
  9. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    All those without Salah, it hurts today but remeber that GW havent finished yet and for most of you decision to leave Mo out was a part of bigger plan.
    Yes owners and captainers have the early advantage but its still a long way to go.

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Am a Salah C but yup, the season is so so long that it is just a blip.

      Open Controls
    2. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      You win some and you lose some, it's part of the game.

      I just find it baffling with the amount of people who completely wrote him off and are now seemingly shocked and of course salty.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No point being salty or schocked he is always capable of haul, accept it and move on.

        Open Controls
      2. Leo10
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'm genuinely shocked at how many people have went without him and are now talking about patience and plans etc. Like to me including him is a no brainer and he's the first guy I put in my team every year now. There's been players throughout the years that were just essential and you had to own. Suarez, Aguero back in the day and Salah is definitely one of those IMO.

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yup
      Wise words.
      Agree completely. I was going to sell him. Not now though. Don't have that courage

      Open Controls
    4. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      it should have been a brace that last-minute penalty was silly. Looks like was a bad call from `gW1 standpoint but we will see. Lateriser FPL wire has become a must watch

      Open Controls
    5. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't see why Mane can't match Salah closely over the medium term and I didn't see anything to suggest that otherwise. Though Mane's finish from interplay with Salah was dismal

      Open Controls
    6. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      With the amount of expensive players this season, it's literally impossible to own everyone, so chances are you will always miss out on someone's haul. Salah could blank next week while Fernandes scores loads.

      Open Controls
  10. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Let's go Wilson

    Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Wilson causing trouble

    I don’t want him to cause trouble I want him to score points

    Open Controls
  12. Sjaugen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Can someone book Carroll already?

    Open Controls
  13. JustSomeGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Carroll will get subbed off before 10mins at this rate

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.