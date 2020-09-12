Soucek and Wilson feature as West Ham host Newcastle

Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) starts for West Ham United amid concerns over his match fitness for Gameweek 1.
The player reportedly missed international duty with the Czech Republic on account of a quarantine period and missed some training too.
But the first chance David Moyes had to include the budget midfielder, he starts, against a Newcastle team that typically struggles to deal with the aerial threat of a player like Soucek.
They may also face a tough test competing with Michail Antonio (£6.5m) who has retained the centre-forward berth on the back of his exceptional Project Restart form.
That means Sebastien Haller (£6.5m) remains on the bench, where is joined by Ben Johnson (£4.0m), kept out of the team by Ryan Fredericks (£4.5m).
Callum Wilson (£6.5m) comes straight into the Newcastle team following his summer signing from Bournemouth.
He is paired with Andy Carroll (£5.5m) in a two-man strike-force while Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) and Jeff Hendrick (£5.0m) are tasked with providing the width from midfield.
West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Noble, Bowen; Antonio.
Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Lascelles, Fernández, Manquillo; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick; Carroll, C Wilson.
6 mins ago
So another puke of the season :/
It was realy penalties or another diving from Salah?