Soucek and Wilson feature as West Ham host Newcastle

Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) starts for West Ham United amid concerns over his match fitness for Gameweek 1.

The player reportedly missed international duty with the Czech Republic on account of a quarantine period and missed some training too.

But the first chance David Moyes had to include the budget midfielder, he starts, against a Newcastle team that typically struggles to deal with the aerial threat of a player like Soucek.

They may also face a tough test competing with Michail Antonio (£6.5m) who has retained the centre-forward berth on the back of his exceptional Project Restart form.

That means Sebastien Haller (£6.5m) remains on the bench, where is joined by Ben Johnson (£4.0m), kept out of the team by Ryan Fredericks (£4.5m).

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) comes straight into the Newcastle team following his summer signing from Bournemouth.

He is paired with Andy Carroll (£5.5m) in a two-man strike-force while Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) and Jeff Hendrick (£5.0m) are tasked with providing the width from midfield.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Noble, Bowen; Antonio.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Lascelles, Fernández, Manquillo; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick; Carroll, C Wilson.

