Scout Notes September 12

Willian dominates in Aubameyang’s first game as FPL midfielder

FULHAM 0-3 ARSENAL

  • Goals: Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m), Gabriel (£5.0m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m)
  • Assists: Willian x3 (£8.0m)
  • Bonus: Gabriel x3, Willian x2, Lacazette x1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) delivered for his legion of FPL owners with a second-half strike in Arsenal’s Gameweek 1 3-0 win at Fulham.

Despite a quiet first half, the premium midfielder curled home a goal very reminiscent of the strike he netted against Liverpool in the Community Shield last month.

Crucially, it was Aubameyang’s switch in position that made his Gameweek 1 outing satisfactory for his 1.5 million captainers. A combination of a goal and yellow card would have made for just five points last season, but reclassified, it afforded him a total of seven, considering Arsenal kept a clean sheet.

There was some concern over Aubameyang’s positioning in the opening period, which saw him operating rather wide and tracking back a lot. Aubameyang’s defensive duties were a far from ideal development, not just because it initially limited his attacking threat but also because it meant he had to make several “forward’s challenges” on the opposition, earning him a first-half yellow card.

Furthermore, Aubameyang’s opening day goal was severely overshadowed by a surprise monster haul from new signing Willian (£8.0m), who is surely set to become the bandwagon midfielder for Gameweek 2.

The former Chelsea man was not even expected to start at Fulham, having missed most of Arsenal’s pre-season campaign. But he came straight into the side, displacing the in-form Bukayo Saka (£5.5m) and registering a hat-trick of assists. It could have been an even bigger haul for Willian, who hit the post with a free-kick in the 27th minute.

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) was another unexpected starter, at the expense of Eddie Nketiah (£6.0m), and he opened the season’s scoring in scruffy style. The Frenchman tapped home after Marek Rodak (£4.5m) saved an effort from Willian.

“[Lacazette] is in my plans. He is a player that I like a lot. But he has Eddie [Nketiah] on his back, or next to him I would say, he’s gonna push him and whoever is in better shape is going to play. The same for the rest of the team.” – Mikel Arteta

“It was the best way to start the season. We wanted to win and have a clean sheet and respect what the coach wanted. Everyone is happy. He wants us to be perfect. We worked in the week for this kind of game. We have a lot of big ambitions. I want to help the team to be on top, I know it is my job. I am really happy [at Arsenal]. It is only the press and other people that say I am not. I want to play and win titles. We want to be aggressive with and without the ball and improve every aspect of our game.” – Alexandre Lacazette

Willian was again the provider at the beginning of the second half, with centre-half debutant Gabriel (£5.0m) heading home his corner.

And he bagged a hat-trick of assists when Aubameyang converted his cross-field pass in the second half, the premium midfielder cutting inside Denis Odoi and curling home.

“With Willian I knew the performance would come straight away.” – Mikel Arteta

As a result, Fantasy managers are targeting Fulham’s defence for attacking returns moving forward. They face Leeds next, who exploited Liverpool’s well-documented ongoing defensive issues at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Despite impressing with the ball in spells, the Cottagers were suspect in defence at Saturday lunch-time. There was too much space afforded to an unmarked Lacazette for the first goal, Gabriel rose unchallenged in the box for the second and Aubameyang found it too easy to cut inside the right-back for the third.

Michael Hector (£4.5m) denied the FPL midfielder a brace by clearing an Aubameyang shot off the line in the 79th minute, as the Cottagers struggled to keep the scoreline respectable.

Reflecting on a tough opening day for his side, Scott Parker told the BBC:

The big lesson today is to understand the fine margins in this division mean you can get punished. At this level you have to be clinical and make teams pay and on the flip side the first time they get in our box and they score. I didn’t like the second half as much. The second goal was a poor goal. At that moment we have to understand how crucial it is and I felt we were a little bit weak and accepted it. When you are a team like us that has come from the Championship you can’t let defeat after defeat really cripple you. We are going to lose more than we win but as a team you have to keep learning and developing. It has been a quick turnaround for us. We have brought players in that will improve us and hopefully there will be more. We need to get them up to speed quickly. Set plays are vitally important. We looked a little accepting. There is a realism here. Teams that struggle in this league are teams that let things get to them. We may lose two or three on the bounce, the important thing is to not let defeats get to you.” – Scott Parker

Arsenal admittedly almost conceded instantly after an early error from Gabriel, who had not played a competitive match since March. The defender allowed an Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.0m) back-pass to go by him, which nearly saw Aboubakar Kamara (£5.0m) get on the scoresheet but the FPL midfielder was denied by quick reactions from Bernd Leno (£5.0m).

However, beyond that, it was a relatively routine clean sheet for the Gunners as Arteta continues to transform them at both ends of the field.

While Gabriel will take plenty of headlines for his goal, Arsenal’s shut-out was, in part, earned in no small part by Rob Holding (£4.5m), who operated on the right-hand side of Arteta’s back three and is looking increasingly comfortable there. On the defender and defensive midfield team-mate Mohamed Elneny (unpriced), the Arsenal manager told BT Sport:

“Elneny is a player who has been excellent in training from day one. He’s a player I know well, having played with him. Rob (Holding) is another one is exactly the sort of player we want at the football club. He had a difficult time but he worked really hard in training. He’s playing really well.” – Mikel Arteta

There remains one slight caveat with Arsenal’s defence moving into Gameweek 2. While they were assured at Craven Cottage, Fulham did not offer very much going forward. It was Kamara who started up front for the hosts as popular FPL asset Aleksansdar Mitrovic (£6.0m) found himself on the bench following a slight injury from international duty.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Rodak; Bryan, Ream, Hector, Odoi; Reed, Cairney; Cavaleiro, Onomah (De Cordova-Reid 75′), Kebano (Anguissa 63′); Kamara (Mitrovic 63′).

Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka (Ceballos 79′), Elneny, Bellerin; Aubameyang, Lacazette (Nketiah 87′), Willian (Pepe 75′).

  1. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to captain next week? Salah again?

    1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      hate to do it against my beloved Chelsea but yes probably the route I’m taking

    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Auba. Any other answer is wrong

      1. Locarno
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Correct

    3. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah. Another undeserved haul no doubt

    4. UnitedFan
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Auba probably.

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Auba or Martial

  2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is it just me or does the early kick off player almost never get the highest captaincy score?
    Maybe just a biased thought from me, but whenever I have 2 options and one is at 12:30, they always get lower

    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sounds like a myth, but I have absolutely no evidence to back that up.

    2. 2EyedTurk
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I rarely captain the 1230 option, I know it's an unreasonable stance though!!

      1. Towsor44
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Same here, it's too painful if he fails having all the other matches still to come and I always feel the 12.30 games are a little slow (i.e. there never seems to be a 4-3 thriller or anything?)

    3. beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I never, ever, under any circumstances captain in the early kick off

      1. mgilbert86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        yes this is my rule

    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m with you here, not sure if there’s any science to it but I’ve noticed the same thing, so nowadays I often Captain one playing later

    5. Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Only in complete emergencies would I captain in the early Kick-off.

  3. 2EyedTurk
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Have Soucek and ASM. Always planned on moving to Foden this week, which one would you drop? Soucek?

    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Asmr

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      ASM easily

  4. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    On 63 points with a few very good players to go.. over the moon with this start!

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nice to see you happy for a change x it’s our year x

      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Year of the pro!

  5. Locarno
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    No players tomorrow. That sucks.

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I had a good day of frowning at my TV hoping the players I don’t own do badly

  6. bvb
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Salah and Auba were good, the rest of my team dudded so far.

  7. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bonus added

  8. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ings to Martial done. Just can’t risk a price change. If Werner/Havertz get injured a hit will fix it.

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wish I had 0.5m for that move will probably take the hit now.

    2. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      How is it a risk when he's only at 12.4 on FPLstats?

      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dont trust FPL stats the first GW.

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Can’t be that far off surely, plus doubt there’s that many transfers being made on the first day

    3. Chenku╰☆╮
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      i am also taking hit tonight. cant risk price change..

  9. BoneyD
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Don't get me wrong but I think KdB is an awesome player and am trying to think how I can get him into my team, however transferring out either Auba or Salah for him in my opinion is short sighted.

    I know buying him while he's marginally cheaper helps, but both Auba and Salah are on Pens and both scoring machines (regardless of difficult fixtures).

    KdB on Set-Pieces and majority of the time on the Assists will always give a good points haul too. To me it feels like a toss of a coin or just personal preference or am I fundamentally missing something?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m insanely torn on Salah > KDB or Bruno or hold this week

      1. Chenku╰☆╮
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        hold

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        What's the overall strategy?

        Look beyond 2/3 and there's only one team in it looking at fixtures. More or less as far as the eye can see

  10. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    If you could own only one of Salah Bruno KDB/Sterling from gw3 onwards who would you go for and why?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      KDB. Pens and set piece monopoly. Mildly challenging opponents so will be in an advanced role for most games. When he plays advanced he is the best FPL asset imaginable

      1. BoneyD
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Is KdB on Pens though? Aguero is usually nailed on when he's fit, but my assumption was that Sterling would be on pens in Aguero's absence?

  11. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Salah & Adams > Bruno & Martial now untenable?

    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Getting Tony= Anything is tenable

    2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Certainly very tempting

  12. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    So many “have-you-never-played-FPL-before?” comments from players with high numbers next to their names.

    The season is well and truly underway!

  13. Cheeto__Bandito
      2 mins ago

      Can someone who has played fanteam please explain how the price changes work? Do we Just have to guess?
      Also where do we find the total transfers in and out per player?

    • HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      First season of giving it a go properly for the last 4/5 years.

      61 points with Justin, Son, Jimenez and Werner remaining.

      Can't ask for more after a long term hiatus 🙂

      1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        nice, congrats!

    • cutch
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial instead of Antonio tonight is a no brainer, isn't it?

    • Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Ings to martial the best move here? 1.5itb

      McCarthy
      Taa Justin holding
      salah auba havertz asm soucek
      Werner ings

      Button Mitchell buur davis*

      1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah but I’d wait till later on in the week

    • Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm really disappointed with TAA and Ings but I don't know how to treat them... I have heard that patience is the key so I'm gonna stick with them as long as it takes

    • Pulp Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Wilson has put himself forward as a very good option from GW 6 on.

      Only seeing MOTD - what was Saint-Maximin like?

    • interloper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      US viewers: Anyone else PO'd at the games moving from NBCSN to paid/streaming/Peacock? I'm in the boonies w/ no broadband 🙁

