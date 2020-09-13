682
Dugout Discussion September 13

Doherty makes Spurs debut as Everton hand starts to three summer signings

682 Comments
Share

Following on from Leicester City’s 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, the second Premier League match of the day sees Tottenham Hotspur take on Everton.

Kick-off in north London is at 16:30 BST.

The headline team news is that all five major summer signings from these two clubs are handed their full debuts today.

Matt Doherty (£6.0m) makes his Spurs bow at right-back, with Serge Aurier (£5.5m) relegated to the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) also slots straight into central midfield, as expected.

Having not featured for the Lilywhites in pre-season thanks to self-isolation and international duty, Harry Kane (£10.5m) is back to lead the line.

Son Heung-min (£9.0m), Dele Alli (£8.0m) and Lucas Moura (£7.0m) will support the England international in attack.

All of Everton’s three summer signings make their full debuts, with central midfielders Allan (£5.5m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) selected in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI.

James Rodriguez (£7.5m) also makes the cut, despite having started just one league match in the last 11 months.

Son and Doherty are the most-owned players on show here, with both players boasting double-digit ownerships.

Kane was the fourth-most-popular captaincy pick in Gameweek 1, with just over 300,000 FPL managers handing him the armband.

Richarlison (£8.0m), who may well be occupying a wide-midfield role based on Everton’s starting XI, is the only Toffee with an FPL ownership of over 10%.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM GAMEWEEK 1

  • Fulham 0-3 Arsenal
  • Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton
  • Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United
  • West Ham United 0-1 Newcastle United
  • West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
  • Sheffield United v Wolves
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea
682 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any site i can check live standing in my mini leagues

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gameweeklive

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      premierfantasytools

      Open Controls
    3. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fplgameweek

      Open Controls
  2. Babelcopter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    DCL best player on the pitch so far. Was good pick after all.

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Joking I’m guessing

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      ?

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haha, he's doing the invisibility act.

      Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not looked great. But would have a goal if Richarlison wasn't blind.

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        **Selfish

        Open Controls
  3. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Doherty looking good.

    Open Controls
  4. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Summary:
    Good half
    Good possession from Everton
    Allan was a great signing
    Need to get DCL involved more. Richarlison or Hames looking like the ones to get, as both selfish.
    Spurs got back into it
    Son, Kane, Alli all doing average, but would buy Alli if I had to choose
    Doherty seems to be at home already and definitely worth considering If you don’t own. Very attacking
    Spurs disjointed though, looks like them with the new players rather than Everton

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Spot on. Lo Celso the big miss

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      You can’t decide who’s best to buy after 45 minutes

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        First half summary for those not watching

        Open Controls
    3. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Stopped reading after 'buy Ali'

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 10 Years
        just now

        If I “had” to pick one of the three
        Ie The cheapest one

        Open Controls
    4. duststorm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Son staying on the left.. Not worth the 9mil price tag... Ali seems better

      Open Controls
  5. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    GW1 defined by 4 pens.. sigh

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gotta get used to it

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Interesting ... let's see whether it continues after 4-5 GWs. WC for 8 penalty takers!

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Can't be done unless you have Noble, Milivoivich, Norwood.

        Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Everyone captained Salah though, only the Vardy ones really had an impact.

      Open Controls
    4. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeh pretty boring stuff. Might have to jump on Penandes at this rate

      Open Controls
  6. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    In fact Ings and Taa to Vardy and Doherty???

    I have double pool def with Robbo!

    Open Controls
    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d hold off mate. Consider through the week.

      Open Controls
    2. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Also got double Liv defence and right now that's not feeling great, but it's too early to jump ship.

      Open Controls
  7. gonzalocampos
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Put Son for a week punt, I will be changing to Fernandes to keep Salah and Auba in the mid.

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same plan here. You must be a stud with the ladies too

      Open Controls
      1. gonzalocampos
        • 5 Years
        just now

        LOL

        Open Controls
    2. duststorm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Me too

      Open Controls
  8. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Mourinhos been at spurs almost an year now and still hasnt figuered out tot are most dangerous when Son is central

    Not going to drop kane so next best thing is 2 up top like towards the end of last season

    Open Controls
  9. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Won’t be long before Jonjoe Kenny is in this Everton side and will be good value at 4.5m.

    Sadly, Coleman is over the hill, a great FPL asset on his day.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Agree.
      Will be rotation though so not sure ... He's club © which can complicate benching a bit i guess

      Open Controls
    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Coleman past prime especially going forward, but is playing quite well today I feel. Has a tough job on his hands dealing with Son.

      Kenny will get his chance this season though. I think they will be rotated

      Open Controls
  10. Heskey Time
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ings and Havertz to James and martial seem to be the transfer on the cards for this week. After Havertz plays of course.

    Open Controls
  11. NULL-X-VOID
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    if you see the first Everton chance where Rich screwed up, it was because Doh was committed forwards, idk but can see Mou telling him not to commit and be ready to back track, just a thought.

    Open Controls
  12. AnfieldLad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    People who saved 0.5 to do Ings -> Martial, you still gonna make the move? Palace seemed pretty solid

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Absolutely I will - it’s not just a 1 GW move

      Open Controls
    2. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Still a better fixture than Ings'. Besides, you're not bringing players in for one GW anyway.

      Open Controls
  13. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    All this talk of removing TAA ... people have such short memories.

    Take him out at your peril - Leicester last season springs to mind

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Well he’s a defender who got 210 points and he’s 7.5m. People are just a bit thick really

      Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Highest scoring player in the game for 7.5m

      Blanks in 1 game..... time to get rid 🙂

      Open Controls
  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Thank heavens I picked and capped Salah. Just shows how important captain picks are...

    Open Controls
    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hes in decline tho

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        just now

        OMG

        Open Controls
  15. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey all, should i transfer [player who hasn't played yet] to [plays that produced this week]?

    Open Controls
  16. Slurpy
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone thinking about Son to UTD mid even with Saints fixture who were poor this week?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for me - Son stays for a few weeks before becoming Pulisic or Havertz

      Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Son is the sharpest among all Spurs

      Open Controls
    3. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nope. 3 GW’s Son gets then will re assess before the United away fixture. Too early to sell

      Open Controls
  17. Fero1905
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Would you go with this WC in gw2, after tomorrow.

    Steer, McCarthy
    TAA,Davies,Ayling,Justin, Mitchell
    KDB,Salah,Rodriguez,Klich,Bissouma
    Werner,Martial,Wilson

    Open Controls
  18. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Double Spurs CS locked in

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      That backline is exposed

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You think so? I'm sweating like hell.

      Open Controls
  19. ZeBestee
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Not watching, how are Everton assets doing ?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Decent mate. Should have had one goal

      Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good but no end product

      Open Controls
  20. PedroFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Tim Cahill just described Richarlison as world class. He must be high.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      lmao worst player on the pitch

      Open Controls
  21. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Saka to James or Greenwood? Have 2mil itb.

    Open Controls
  22. Amey
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Taa Martial >> Doherty Vardy (-4) it is !

    Open Controls
  23. Strchld
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Would you pick Rodriguez or Greenwood If ManU dont sign Sancho.

    Open Controls
  24. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Not going to be tempted by the fixtures...DCL is only good for turning backwards and passing it to the winger. Too scared to take things on

    Only difference between him post restart and now is he's. 5 more xpensive

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.