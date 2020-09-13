Doherty makes Spurs debut as Everton hand starts to three summer signings

Following on from Leicester City’s 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, the second Premier League match of the day sees Tottenham Hotspur take on Everton.

Kick-off in north London is at 16:30 BST.

The headline team news is that all five major summer signings from these two clubs are handed their full debuts today.

Matt Doherty (£6.0m) makes his Spurs bow at right-back, with Serge Aurier (£5.5m) relegated to the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) also slots straight into central midfield, as expected.

Having not featured for the Lilywhites in pre-season thanks to self-isolation and international duty, Harry Kane (£10.5m) is back to lead the line.

Son Heung-min (£9.0m), Dele Alli (£8.0m) and Lucas Moura (£7.0m) will support the England international in attack.

All of Everton’s three summer signings make their full debuts, with central midfielders Allan (£5.5m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) selected in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI.

James Rodriguez (£7.5m) also makes the cut, despite having started just one league match in the last 11 months.

Son and Doherty are the most-owned players on show here, with both players boasting double-digit ownerships.

Kane was the fourth-most-popular captaincy pick in Gameweek 1, with just over 300,000 FPL managers handing him the armband.

Richarlison (£8.0m), who may well be occupying a wide-midfield role based on Everton’s starting XI, is the only Toffee with an FPL ownership of over 10%.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM GAMEWEEK 1