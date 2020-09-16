Late registration open for FanTeam’s €1m season game – start on 46 points in GW2

Missed the Gameweek 1 deadline for FanTeam‘s €1,000,000 FPL-style Fantasy game?

Fear not, as you have a second chance to enter ahead of this weekend’s action – and you won’t be starting from zero points.

Late registration is now open for FanTeam‘s season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of €1m.

Finishing in the top 5,659 places ensures a cash prize, with €200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 11am BST on Saturday morning will be handed 70% of the average Gameweek 1 score (which equates to 46 points), so will immediately have the edge over circa 7,000 Fantasy managers who were involved from the outset.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

Unlimited Transfers

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s €1m FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 2.

While those who registered teams before 2020/21 got underway will only have one free transfer (and the precious Wildcard) in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

Gameweek 1 eye test and stats

Picking a squad ahead of Gameweek 1 relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s performances and statistics may now be immaterial.

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 1 will have the benefit of having seen 16 Premier League clubs in action on the opening weekend of 2020/21, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date underlying stats when creating their teams from scratch.

Manchester United and Manchester City Players

Both Manchester clubs, along with Aston Villa and Burnley, were without a Premier League fixture in Gameweek 1.

All four of those sides begin their league campaigns this weekend and Fantasy managers entering a team in FanTeam‘s €1m game using late registration have the advantage of being able to include the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) from the off, rather than attempting to navigate a tricky blank on the opening weekend.

If you’re new to FanTeam, check out our beginner’s guide and pre-season position-by-position analysis via the links below:

18+. begambleaware.org.

