Podcast September 16

Scoutcast Episode 344 – Manchester City and United players on the radar

Joe and Az are joined by 2014/15 Fantasy Premier League winner Simon March as they look ahead to Gameweek 2.

With Manchester City and United’s blank Gameweek 1 over, they are back in action this weekend. But which assets do we bring in and who makes way?

The Scoutcast team reveal how they plan to navigate an upcoming fixture run, with even more explosive heavy hitters vying for their attention.

Everton’s new-look midfield gets the once over from our Scoutcast trio, who are particularly impressed with the addition of 2014 World Cup hero James Rodriguez to orchestrate the Toffees’ attacking play.

He certainly passes the eye test and this latest episode also reveals the underlying statistics behind Everton’s renaissance.

Elsewhere, Chelsea options are considered, ahead of their kind fixture run from Gameweek 3. As a fan of the London side, Simon is particularly insightful about the options to bring in and how their defence may line up.

The crew look back at the lessons learned from their Gameweek 1 performance. Even though Simon shunned a certain expensive Liverpool penalty taker, he looks to have made good use of the spare cash he has available. Will Joe follow Simon’s risky strategy in Gameweek 2? He’s certainly tempted.

Next four fixtures come under scrutiny and the community’s roughest and smoothest scores get an airing.

Meanwhile, Az and Simon reveal a pair of intriguing differentials and the show finishes with the team’s transfer and captaincy plans for the second round of fixtures of 2020/21.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 1

  1. Diedhiou See That?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ryan (Steer)
    TAA Robbo Dier Justin (KWP)
    Salah Auba Alli ASM (Soucek)
    Werner Wood (Davies)

    0 itb

    Plan to transfer Auba to KDB ahead of Week 3 like the rest of the world it seems. Question is what do I do this week:

    A) Alli -> J. Rodriguez
    B) Alli -> Greenwood
    C) Nothing
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A. B would be great if Sancho stays

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B if he definitely plays and Sancho does not happen. A otherwise.

      Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Leicester bid for Cengiz Under has been accepted by Roma, here we go! €3m loan + €24m obligation to buy. Under is coming to #LCFC, confirmed.

    @Fabri

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bad news for Damarai Gray. Albrighton is old and is expecting a bench role. Perez and Barnes are fighting for first team spots with this new guy.

      Gray not in the picture. Would be a good buy for Burnley as Burnley need a winger to complement McNeil.

      Open Controls
  3. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Wich one?

    A) 4.5m + Hamez
    B) Callum Wilson + J.Harrison/Other 5.5M

    (Allready have Digne + DCL)

    Bottomed.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Would you take Brewster with Hamez?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukkipartyy
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yep

        Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    How to treat Davies and Alli?
    I have Ayling Harisson Rodriguez waiting on my watchlist...

    Open Controls
    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Assuming you think they'll play, I don't see why you wouldn't give them the next two and then reassess

      Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I had both and sold Alli for Rodriguez as he has a tasty GW2, Alli may not start etc.

      Davies I’m keeping for now.

      Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Davies seems pretty nailed tbh. Even if Reguilon and Bale came in I would expect Davies to play as LCB in a back three and Spurs switch to 3-4-3. Would suit Doherty, Son, Kane and Bale in a 3-4-3

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        That’s the dream!

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The way I see Spurs in attack is like a 2-3-5. Davies suits the LCB role as he is used to playing slightly higher up the pitch so can slot in as the 3rd player in the 3.

          Lloris
          Dier Alderweireld
          Hojbjerg Lo-Celso Davies
          Doherty Bale Kane Son Reguilon

          Open Controls
  5. DRAXLER1105
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    A. ALLI > BRUNO, ROBERTSON > LAMPTEY or any other 4.5 m def

    B. ALLI > RASHFORD, ROBERTSON > COLEMAN/ MINA

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why would you sell Robertson?

      Open Controls
      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Because Alli can be upgraded. Considering B with Coleman myself

        Open Controls
        1. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          *Digne, not Coleman

          Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't sell Robertson.

      Open Controls
  6. KUNingas
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Mitro -> Martial (-4)
    B) Save

    Salah, Auba, James, ASM
    Werner, Mitro, Adams

    Open Controls
    1. BinManJack
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. MidTableFantasy
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A. If you're already planning on getting Martial, I think he will match or score more than Mitro this GW.

      Open Controls
    4. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. BinManJack
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    My Current team:
    McCarthy / Nyland
    TAA / BDavies / Justin / Saliba / Mitchell
    Salah / Auba / Soucek / ASM / Doucoure
    Kane / Werner / Nketiah

    Options
    a) Save FT, play all 5 mids, bench Nketiah
    b) Save FT, play Nketiah, bench Soucek
    c) Replace Nketiah with Bamford / Mitro for 1 week only, play 3-4-3, then WC next week
    d) Replace Kane for Martial, go 3-5-2

    Any help much appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Are wcing next week regardless of which option, or only in option c?

      Open Controls
      1. BinManJack
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        think i am trying to avoid WC as much as possible for transfer window ends. With option D, i would do Auba > KDB next week and probably WC the week after, once transfer window closes

        Open Controls
        1. Whiskerz
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          between b and d for me then. Leaning more to b.

          Saving the ft would mean you can move nketia and auba next week to better options and possibly avoid a wc altogether.

          I think kane stands a decent chance of a goal against Southampton. Not sure martial will outscore him by much, if at all.

          Open Controls
  8. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Alli > JRodriguez worth a 4pt hit?

    Open Controls
    1. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Probably not unless you're captaining him. I'm considering this move with my free transfer.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jep

      Open Controls
  9. MidTableFantasy
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    ASM or Harrison?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Har

      Open Controls
  10. Pinky and De Bruyne
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Pickford ?

    Open Controls
    1. MidTableFantasy
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I brought him in, couldn't afford Digne and I think the Everton midfield will give plenty of trouble to the opposition.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah could be an option. He had an awful season last time out, looked decent on Sunday. Everton SHOULD be challenging for top 6 this season. I don't like any of the 4.5s so he may be in on my WC next week.

      Open Controls
  11. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hope Everton put out a proper second team tonight and rest all the first teamers. It is the EFL Cup and the winners don't even get into the Europa League any more.

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I wouldnt mind getting another look at JRod

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I highly doubt he'll even be in the squad.

        Open Controls
  12. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    As a counter point to the WC squads I have seen I thought id post mine Perhaps as i am not as much targeting fixtures or last weeks points but longterm value where the best value and points / mil I feel are. This is what im looking at. I am on a WC after decent start week 1 (75). I decided against my initial plan to wildcard week 16 since the later dgw and blanks can be targeted with the 2nd wildcard or free hit and many of the value picks I feel are obvious already (some even before playing).

    Meslier , 4M
    Dallas, Ayling, Saiss, Robertson, Mitchell
    KDB, Sterling, Salah, Rash (c), Bissouma
    Woods, Wilson, Brewster

    Most picks are based on xG, xGA, xGc data and also those i feel are underpriced from these stats ( leeds defence (people agree on at least 1, its more obvious to go all in) , Rashford, two strikers with excellent underlying stats and teams set up to feed them + pens). Capt will be in 90% of weeks Salah v bottom 6, or KDB at home or Sterling away v bottom 6. I can see all 4 mids scoring over 200 points each. 4 ,4 , 2 most weeks. I may have to move the 2 strikers if other cheaper alternatives become the template option ( Antonio and or Rodrigo in a few weeks at leeds could be this)

    Feel like lots of WC are point chasing players which may not be the main men (DCL depsite Richa) and despite cheaper alternatives( above) or those with rotation issues or poor goalie behind them (James, Digne). Would not hugely surprise me if Everton flatter (they still have a back 4 with Pickford, Coleman , Mina & Keane) and Allens defensive numbers have dropped massively in Italy in the past 2 years- i.e inconsistent with points spread across the front 6 and the defence still an issue (I would back Richardilson to fire if any this year but 8m i feel is too much)

    I could be wrong of course. But anyway feels alot of template WC's around without much thought.

    Open Controls
    1. MidTableFantasy
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Are you playing a 4-4-2?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yes most weeks. Bissouma will probably make 1 apperance when Leeds play Liverpool and City at home and Away. I expect both Dallas and Ayling to hit similar numbers to Baldock and Stevens from last year. They will play most of all other games. We already saw an example of this at Anfield - Dallas 1 assist and Ayling offensive that fixtures wont be too much of an issue.

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I can't get behind that team structure, 4 premium mids and no premium forwards is not ideal when there's plenty of value up top this year

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think triple Leeds defense is silly. Lamptey is a very good option at 4.5m which gives some nice potential rotation. I think the team needs to be more aggressive with targeting fixtures as well.

      Wolves have amazing fixtures starting GW3. I'd want double defence and Jimenez. I think that would easily pay off.

      Also, it's clearly not based on xGC data or else Martinez would be your goalie based off of Villa's post lockdown stats, and Soucek would be in the team for sure.

      Stats wise, DCL performed very well end of last season. One quiet game doesn't mean he won't produce. And he has so much creativity behind him as well now with James.

      Open Controls
      1. 1314
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        don't think Lewis is a better option than Lamptey ?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No. But Lewis is decent. I'd have him as another 4.5m sure.

          Open Controls
    4. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      How will you get Kun?

      Open Controls
    5. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I like the way you think +1

      But I do think you're wrong about DCL, and about Everton.

      Open Controls
    6. Right In The Stanchion
      1 min ago

      Rashford captain will be a disaster. No form after the restart, not on pens. 2-3points quite likely

      Open Controls
  13. Robbocrop
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Can Sterling haul when Kun starts?

    Looking at games with multiple attacking returns last season:

    GW 1, WHU: 3 goals. Kun didn´start
    GW 19, wol: 2 goals. Kun didn´start
    After the restart: Kun was injured when Raz went crazy

    I don´t think form was the explanation - he was scoring big in CL/for the national team even when he was blanking a lot in PL. Looked to me like the "Sané role" is detrimental. When Kun isn´t playing the front seems to shift to the right, putting him in a much better position (while the LB/a midfielder provides width).

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kun gets the tap-ins when he is playing. So Sterling misses out.

      Also, don't let Sterling take penalties. He ain't good at them.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      If Sterling is in your team he will hit somewhere in the region of 20+goals in the season. You just need to keep him despite the variance.

      Open Controls
    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      That's a nice observation, thanks. Team seems to focus a lot more on Raheem when Aguero isn't playing, and vice versa. Makes me even more set on Aguero (C) GW3.

      Open Controls
  14. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Digne still on set pieces? Or Rodriguez?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Maybe both?

      Open Controls
  15. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Are there any decent 6.5 or under mid options for the next few GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Podence if he plays regularly

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Podence after the city game

      Open Controls
  16. Alexis Nonsense
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    How many weeks do we expect Mitchell to start?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      2-3 more

      Open Controls
  17. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Do you think Leeds mid 5.5 (Harisson) is better than James Rodriguez to keep long term as it's better vfm?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hot Rod is better

      Open Controls
  18. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Salah firing will probably be the main factor on whether I WC early or not, he looked absolutely insane against Leeds, I've never seen him play that well. Of course I could do Auba->Salah but I don't like that at all and the fixtures work against him. The Chelsea game will tell us more

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Leeds played a very high line - other 18 teams dont

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      What's wrong with Auba to Salah next week? Were you planning on keeping Auba?

      Open Controls
  19. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    New article

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.