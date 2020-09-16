Scoutcast Episode 344 – Manchester City and United players on the radar

Joe and Az are joined by 2014/15 Fantasy Premier League winner Simon March as they look ahead to Gameweek 2.

With Manchester City and United’s blank Gameweek 1 over, they are back in action this weekend. But which assets do we bring in and who makes way?

The Scoutcast team reveal how they plan to navigate an upcoming fixture run, with even more explosive heavy hitters vying for their attention.

Everton’s new-look midfield gets the once over from our Scoutcast trio, who are particularly impressed with the addition of 2014 World Cup hero James Rodriguez to orchestrate the Toffees’ attacking play.

He certainly passes the eye test and this latest episode also reveals the underlying statistics behind Everton’s renaissance.

Elsewhere, Chelsea options are considered, ahead of their kind fixture run from Gameweek 3. As a fan of the London side, Simon is particularly insightful about the options to bring in and how their defence may line up.

The crew look back at the lessons learned from their Gameweek 1 performance. Even though Simon shunned a certain expensive Liverpool penalty taker, he looks to have made good use of the spare cash he has available. Will Joe follow Simon’s risky strategy in Gameweek 2? He’s certainly tempted.

Next four fixtures come under scrutiny and the community’s roughest and smoothest scores get an airing.

Meanwhile, Az and Simon reveal a pair of intriguing differentials and the show finishes with the team’s transfer and captaincy plans for the second round of fixtures of 2020/21.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

