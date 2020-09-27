3195
Dugout Discussion September 27

De Bruyne fit to feature as Foden gets another start for injury-hit Manchester City

3,195 Comments
Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) has recovered from a midweek blow to the head to start for an injury-ravaged Manchester City in their first home league match of the season.

Leicester City are the visitors to the Etihad, with kick-off at 16:30 BST.

The pre-deadline rumours surrounding a possible absence for Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) turned out to be true, with the Brazilian ruled out for a month by his manager in quotes released on Saturday night.

With Sergio Aguero (£10.4m) also sidelined until the end of October at the earliest, one of Pep Guardiola’s midfielders will be leading the line against the Foxes this afternoon.

De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Phil Foden (£6.6m) all keep their places, while Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) steps up in place of the injured Jesus.

Guardiola’s only other alteration from Gameweek 2 sees Eric Garcia (£4.9m) replace John Stones (£5.0m) at centre-half.

It’s wasn’t far off a case of the City starting XI picking itself, particularly in attack: Ferran Torres (£7.0m), who hardly has bags of experience himself, is the only senior midfielder or foward available to Guardiola on the bench.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) are fit enough for substitute roles, at least, with the defensive pair having had their starts to 2020/21 disrupted by illness and injury.

Teenage striker Liam Delap (£4.5m) is also among the hosts’ replacements.

Brendan Rodgers, like his opposite number, has made two changes for this fixture.

The injured Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m), who had been operating as a makeshift centre-back, is replaced by Jonny Evans (£5.5m), who returns from suspension.

Ayoze Perez (£6.4m) drops to the bench, meanwhile, with budget FPL defender Daniel Amartey (£4.0m) making a rare start.

James Maddison (£7.0m) is again only amongst the substitutes.

De Bruyne is the most-captained Fantasy asset of Gameweek 3, with just under one million managers handing the armband to the Belgian.

Over 800,000 FPL bosses brought De Bruyne into their sides following his 13-point haul at Molineux last Monday.

James Justin (£4.7m) has overtaken Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) as Leicester’s most-owned FPL asset, with more than one in five of us now owning the budget defender.

Timothy Castagne (£5.6m) is the leading points-scorer among FPL defenders, with both he and Justin registering attacking returns in each of their appearances so far.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Mendy, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes, Vardy.

  1. Dacra
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    15 with 4 to go any good? :s

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Average

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Stop showing off 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. how many hits?!!
      • 9 Years
      just now

      17 with 3 to go, and that’s after a wildcard!

      Open Controls
  2. tabby98
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you WC this team?

    Mccarthy (Nyland)
    TAA, James, KWP, Justin (Mitchell)
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, ASM, (Stephens)
    Werner, DCL, (Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Third Eye Vision
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No. I’d look at moving on ASM. I’d probably go Werner to Jimi or Ings too.

      Open Controls
  3. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    and then they gave PFA award to Belgium Mark Noble ahead of great Jordan Henderson

    Open Controls
  4. ivantys
      19 mins ago

      damn west ham parking bus at home

      Open Controls
    • Pedram
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Son > Havertz too soon?

      Open Controls
      1. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Y

        Open Controls
      2. Freddiebell
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Was thinking the same move. Looks like son is definitely out.

        Open Controls
    • Pedersen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      2 left with 40points. Normally crap week but decent looking around

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        40 is monster score

        Open Controls
      2. Freddiebell
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Good score

        Open Controls
    • Pedersen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Now Vinagre plays? What's up with that?

      Open Controls
    • TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Glad that less people will transfer in KDB before his mega haul Vs. Leeds.... right? 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yup. I'm C him. It' s time to City get penalties.

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        He'll be in my team alongside Klich. Pens galore!

        Open Controls
    • The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Was Sterling just totally mince today or could he in any way, shape or form be described as a shiny pearl of sweetcorn amongst the s.h.i.t? I've got the exact money to swap him in for Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        did his cause no good whatsoever

        Open Controls
      2. Freddiebell
        • 4 Years
        just now

        he was usless to be Frank.

        Open Controls
    • Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Vardy looked to have a groin issue.

      Slow down people

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Hip. It says on this page

        Open Controls
        1. Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          He was holding his groin the entire second half including when he walked off.

          I dont trust half the stuff on this page

          Open Controls
    • Dogma_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just kind of glad from reading these comments that everyone else is also having an awful game week

      Open Controls
    • tibollom
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      thinking of WC, how does this team look?

      mccarthy nyland
      saiss castagne kansa mitchel dunn
      bruno kdb salah anguissa march
      bamford jim vardy

      Open Controls
      1. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Like you want to be below 1m rank

        Open Controls
    • Niho992
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      5 mins and still no pen. What a great time to be alive

      Open Controls
    • Cajunfit
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      The top 7 Midfielders transferred in this GW blanked. WOW. Fernandes was 8th, and he was very fortunate to put his points on the board.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hopefully Liverpool and Arsenal mids dont spoil the record

        Open Controls
    • tibollom
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      son + werner to hames and vardy for -4?

      Mccarthy nyland
      taa justin davies taylor ferguson
      salah kdb stephens pereira son
      martial wener davis

      Open Controls
      1. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Jimenez over vardy

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.