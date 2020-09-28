Tierney back in Arsenal line-up as Thiago misses out for Liverpool

Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) has overcome his groin injury to make a much-needed start for Arsenal as they face Liverpool at Anfield.

The Scottish international has been a key member of Mikel Arteta’s back-three in recent months and was sorely missed in the Gameweek 2 draw with West Ham.

He is joined in the heart of the Gunners’ defence by the continually ever-present Rob Holding (£4.5m) and David Luiz (£5.5m), who makes his first start of the season in the place of a benched Gabriel (£5.1m).

Arteta has gone for a defensive double-up in central midfield by selecting Mohamed Elneny (£4.5m) alongside Granit Xhaka (£5.5m), who are flanked by wing-backs Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.0m) and Hector Bellerín (£5.0m).

Following a week of flash sales in favour of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) lines up in his usual starting berth on the left-hand side of Arsenal’s front three.

He is accompanied there by Willian (£8.0m) and an in-form Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m), who has two goals from two Premier League games this season and keeps Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) on the bench again.

Liverpool are mostly as expected, with Mohamed Salah (£12.1m), Sadio Mané (£11.9m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) all in their usual stations for Gameweek 3.

However, Thiago Alcantara (£6.0m) misses out through a “minor fitness issue” while Joe Gomez (£5.4m) returns from his injury to start at centre-back once again.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Tierney, D Luiz, Holding; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerín; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian.

