Tierney back in Arsenal line-up as Thiago misses out for Liverpool

Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) has overcome his groin injury to make a much-needed start for Arsenal as they face Liverpool at Anfield.
The Scottish international has been a key member of Mikel Arteta’s back-three in recent months and was sorely missed in the Gameweek 2 draw with West Ham.
He is joined in the heart of the Gunners’ defence by the continually ever-present Rob Holding (£4.5m) and David Luiz (£5.5m), who makes his first start of the season in the place of a benched Gabriel (£5.1m).
Arteta has gone for a defensive double-up in central midfield by selecting Mohamed Elneny (£4.5m) alongside Granit Xhaka (£5.5m), who are flanked by wing-backs Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.0m) and Hector Bellerín (£5.0m).
Following a week of flash sales in favour of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) lines up in his usual starting berth on the left-hand side of Arsenal’s front three.
He is accompanied there by Willian (£8.0m) and an in-form Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m), who has two goals from two Premier League games this season and keeps Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) on the bench again.
Liverpool are mostly as expected, with Mohamed Salah (£12.1m), Sadio Mané (£11.9m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) all in their usual stations for Gameweek 3.
However, Thiago Alcantara (£6.0m) misses out through a “minor fitness issue” while Joe Gomez (£5.4m) returns from his injury to start at centre-back once again.
Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Tierney, D Luiz, Holding; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerín; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian.
Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3
- Brighton and Hove Albion 2-3 Manchester United
- Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton
- West Bromwich Albion 3-3 Chelsea
- Burnley 0-1 Southampton
- Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United
- Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Newcastle United
- Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City
- West Ham United 4-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Arsenal
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
2 hours, 21 mins ago
Jota looks good in the liverpool front line! Think we might see Salah up front at some point, flanked by Mane and Jota?