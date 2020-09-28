1397
Dugout Discussion September 28

Tierney back in Arsenal line-up as Thiago misses out for Liverpool

1,397 Comments
Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) has overcome his groin injury to make a much-needed start for Arsenal as they face Liverpool at Anfield.

The Scottish international has been a key member of Mikel Arteta’s back-three in recent months and was sorely missed in the Gameweek 2 draw with West Ham.

He is joined in the heart of the Gunners’ defence by the continually ever-present Rob Holding (£4.5m) and David Luiz (£5.5m), who makes his first start of the season in the place of a benched Gabriel (£5.1m).

Arteta has gone for a defensive double-up in central midfield by selecting Mohamed Elneny (£4.5m) alongside Granit Xhaka (£5.5m), who are flanked by wing-backs Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.0m) and Hector Bellerín (£5.0m).

Following a week of flash sales in favour of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) lines up in his usual starting berth on the left-hand side of Arsenal’s front three.

He is accompanied there by Willian (£8.0m) and an in-form Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m), who has two goals from two Premier League games this season and keeps Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) on the bench again.

Liverpool are mostly as expected, with Mohamed Salah (£12.1m), Sadio Mané (£11.9m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) all in their usual stations for Gameweek 3.

However, Thiago Alcantara (£6.0m) misses out through a “minor fitness issue” while Joe Gomez (£5.4m) returns from his injury to start at centre-back once again.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Tierney, D Luiz, Holding; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerín; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

1,397 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dthinger
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Jota looks good in the liverpool front line! Think we might see Salah up front at some point, flanked by Mane and Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Very unlikely, Firmino is a key part of this team. Jota is just backup.

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I'm not saying he's going to replace Firmino, but when he gets rested, that sure looks a better option than Origi through the middle.

        Open Controls
  2. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Son falling tonight.
    Think im ignoring Ings,Vardy and the Liverpool defence for now and going Son > Bruno tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. stoic dante
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Don't

      Open Controls
  3. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Best Son replacement for 9.7 or less?

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Jota, last one to score points.

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Rash ?

      Open Controls
    3. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Probably a weird choice like Matt Ritchie will do well judging by the trends this season.

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Barnes maybe
      Mahrez

      Open Controls
  4. Dynamic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Please rank these strikers from bets to worse as FPL options

    A) Jiménez
    B) DCL
    C) Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      *best

      Open Controls
      1. KICKandRUSH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        CBA

        Open Controls
        1. Old Bull
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      B A C

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        What this guy said.

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          They are my three strikers on a wc

          Open Controls
    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I would look at last seaso. And say cab or acb. Dcl overperforming, not sure tapins will come this often.

      Open Controls
  5. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Just saw Mane's celebration. What an absolute plonker...

    Open Controls
    1. KICKandRUSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      what did he do?

      Open Controls
      1. MSTRKRFTSMN
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Nothing. Troll commwnt

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Copied Ronaldo as if he's anywhere near the same player

        Open Controls
        1. Cymro
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          You are always such a miserable sod. Why even bother?

          Open Controls
    2. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      How did he manage to wheel a cannon onto the pitch that's what I want to know...

      Open Controls
    3. Sarriball
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Whats wrong with it you fool. He jumped in the air, nooo!

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        It's quite clear what he was doing and pretending he just 'jumped in the air' is dishonest

        Open Controls
        1. Cymro
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Grow up.

          Open Controls
    4. Cymro
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      You're the o ly Rodney here child.

      Open Controls
  6. Old Bull
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What a depressing GW. All out for 36pts.

    Open Controls
  7. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    How's the team for next week?
    Martinez
    Justin Robbo Saiss
    Salah (C)KDB Bruno Foden
    Jimenez DCL Maupay

    Open Controls
  8. Leonard hatred
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Remember guys, when you take a hit for Jota it's the 5.9m one you want.

    Open Controls
  9. Boom Boom's Loveshack
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    What to do here?

    McCarthy
    TAA Saiss Justin*
    Salah KDB Son* Podence*
    Werner* DCL Mitro*
    ___
    4.0 Ferguson Davies* Bissou

    1 FT 0.5 itb

    *flagged/rotation risk/bad performance

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Son to Mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. Boom Boom's Loveshack
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Nothing else? Mitro is meh. Davied dropping.

        Open Controls
  10. schlupptheweek
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Thank God for Trent and Robbo! Just need 3 BAPS shared

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      TAA 3 Robbo 2 as it stands...

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        That’s just ridiculous. Robbo was by far the better player.

        Open Controls
        1. MSTRKRFTSMN
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Are you kidding? He basically scored an own goal

          Open Controls
        2. IRBOX ⚽
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Robbo’s error lead to a goal but ok..

          Open Controls
        3. Salan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          You better watch the game again.

          Open Controls
  11. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Best 6.0m midfielder?

    Can’t be,I’ve I’m saying this but I’m considering Pereira

    Open Controls
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I have him. Can't see anyone better at 6m.

      Open Controls
    2. BremerHB
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      For me it’s between Pereira and Trossard. Trossard plays for the better team but Pereira appears to have better stats.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Klich seems ok with penalty duties

      Open Controls
      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Pena aren’t going to last forever rule change coming

        Open Controls
    4. Traction Engine Foot
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Trossard looks good too.

      Open Controls
  12. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Had Trent, Mane and Salah yet still only managed 41 pts. Lowest total in a year

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Quite good for this week I think

      Open Controls
  13. Das Boot
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    I feel like the a Fantasy Football Ninja this weekend. Had a garbage 9 points from 4 on Saturday with my Werner, Havertz and James, Then Son going off at half time on 1 point and then thinking Harry Kane (c) got a red card.

    Then sat there behind the couch with a box of Kleenex waiting on KDB and Sterling rubbing salt into the wounds, didn't happen, Then Jiminez was going to hurt, same thing. Then Mitro and Salah tonight. Have to say I have come out of it ok with 41 points but with a lot of extra washing to do. Fantasy Fitbaw is a hard gig.

    Open Controls
  14. dopellganger
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Mitrovic to Ings for -4 ?

    Open Controls
  15. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    The pool defence triple up still tempts me and that did nothing to change my mind.
    Nothing for VVD but he will score a few this year for sure.

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Salah / Mane with 2 of Trent / Robbo / VVD is the way

      Open Controls
    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I have double and planning on holding all season but I never want to triple...much rather have a rotating 3rd defender and gives more flexibility elsewhere as well as the option to bring in Salah if his form/fixtures line up and you need a good captain option.

      Open Controls
  16. aborg
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is Mane on 1 bps?

    Open Controls
    1. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  17. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anyone out there with 4 pool including Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      there probably is but they won't be able to keep it like that

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        A dead team could

        Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      my nephew had it. I talked him into making a transfer. He brought in Diangana. I'm a bad uncle.

      Open Controls
  18. ALI_G
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    45 all out

    small green to 600k

    Open Controls
  19. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Liverpool hitting form and everyone stays mad? Ah, life is good and back to normal

    Open Controls
  20. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Could Robbo get 3 bonus?

    Open Controls
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I think so. It's 3 for winning bonus and he's 2 behind on BAPS.

      Open Controls
  21. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Winning goal Bps for Robbo bumps him up to 3 no?

    Open Controls
  22. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    yes Jurgen, put Roy in his place....dirtiest player in premier league history

    Open Controls
  23. arkom
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    XXX / TAA / Justin / KWP / Mitchell

    A) Robbo
    B) Castagne
    C) Digne

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Going against the grain here, I think VFM Castagne, monitor Semedo too

      Open Controls
  24. Pépé Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    A) Zaha

    B) Barnes

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  25. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Into the top 5k according to livefpl, blimey never been that high before and I know this early on rank doesn’t mean much.

    Open Controls
    1. Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Well done! I’ve been in the top 5k but struggling to make the top 5m at the moment lol

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Haha still extremely early days

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        And thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Good luck.

          Open Controls
  26. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    52 this gameweek! Feels good now!

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes that’s pretty good I think

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        2 hours ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  27. ymx
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Fernandes...DCL + Ings + Mitro
    OR
    Barnes...Vardy + DCL + Ings
    ???

    Open Controls
  28. Tinkertank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Fernandes/Maupay or Rodriguez/Ings?

    Open Controls

