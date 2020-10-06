646
Transfers October 6

How the transfer deadline day deals could affect FPL

646 Comments
While there wasn’t a spate of big-money moves on the final day of the international summer transfer window, there were nevertheless some notable deals to report.

Amid the cavalcade of yellow tickers and chip shop sightings, we round up the confirmed transfers that could present Fantasy bosses with new targets or have a negative impact on existing assets.

The prices given in brackets in the article below are the players’ Fantasy Premier League cost, rather than their actual transfer fees.

More detailed Scout Reports will follow on a handful of the marquee signings mentioned.

INTERNATIONAL ARRIVALS

While the £9m signing of 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri is very much one for the future, Manchester United completed two other notable swoops on deadline day.

Edinson Cavani has joined the Red Devils on a free transfer, while Alex Telles has signed from Porto for a reported £15m.

Cavani’s capture does have echoes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s move to Manchester, with the Swede signing for United in the dotage of his career (Ibrahimovic was 34 upon his move to the Premier League, an age that Cavani will reach in January).

Ibrahimovic managed 17 goals in 28 appearances in his first year in the English top flight but Cavani will have to pull out all the stops to emulate those achievements, with his best years behind him.

The Uruguayan plundered 138 goals in 200 Ligue I appearances for Paris Saint-Germain but was a peripheral figure in his final, injury-affected year with the French club, starting only seven league games.

Anthony Martial’s (£8.9m) suspension conveniently opens up a void in attack for the next three Premier League matches but Cavani’s last competitive action came in early March, so he may be gradually introduced rather than thrown into the fray in Gameweek 5.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Cavani: 

Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team. His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre.

He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals. He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.

Telles is in a much better place match-fitness wise, however, having already played three league matches for Porto in 2020/21.

The left-back racked up two goals and as many assists in those three games alone and his rate of attacking returns really catches the eye: last season, he registered 19 of them (11 goals, eight assists) in 31 Liga NOS appearances.

Eight of those 11 strikes were penalties, however, and he would appear unlikely to wrestle spot-kick duties away from Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) any time soon.

On top of that, six of his eight assists came from corners – again, a tally he would struggle to get anywhere near if Fernandes’ monopoly on set plays continues.

Luke Shaw‘s (£5.0m) position obviously now comes under some threat if Solskjaer sticks with a four-man defence, with Brandon Williams (£4.4m) slipping further down the pecking order.

Jordan Pickford‘s (£5.0m) ongoing struggles between the posts has led to calls from some quarters for Carlo Ancelotti to add to his goalkeeping pool and he has done just that with the acquisition of Robin Olsen.

The Sweden international has arrived on a season-long loan deal from Roma but there is some scepticism over whether Olsen is anything other than a new back-up for Pickford, with his own patchy form leading to him being surplus to requirements at the Italian giants.

Another side who have started 2020/21 well, Leeds United, recruited Brazilian winger Raphinha on Monday.

The versatile wide-midfielder has spent time on both flanks during his career but mostly played on the right at previous club Rennes, so could pose a challenge to Helder Costa (£5.7m) at Elland Road.

Raphinha registered five goals and three assists in 22 run-outs for the Ligue I outfit last season and scored at the weekend in what was his final appearance for the club.

Arsenal’s new defensive midfielder Thomas Partey isn’t likely to appeal from a Fantasy perspective.

But his £45m move could still be significant to us FPL managers, should it have the desired effect of tightening up the backline behind him.

The Gunners’ technical director, Edu, said:

Thomas has all the right attributes to be a top player for Arsenal. He is a leader on and off the pitch and he is exactly the kind of player and person we want at the club. We already feel like we know Thomas very well based on the work we have done analysing his performances closely in recent times.

With his all-round game and positive aggressive style, he will be a brilliant addition to our squad. We’ve made a strong start to the season and we want to continue to build on this with Thomas now part of our club.

DOMESTIC MOVES

Rejoining the club he left as a teenager almost 15 years ago, Theo Walcott (£5.8m) has moved to Southampton on a loan deal from Everton for the rest of 2020/21.

On paper he would appear to be direct competition for Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m), who has been a regular starter as the right-sided attacking midfielder ever since Ralph Hasenhuttl switched to his patented 4-2-2-2 formation midway through last season.

Walcott does have previous for playing in a more central role, however, so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that he could moonlight as a strike partner for Danny Ings (£8.5m) on occasion.

Hasenhuttl said of Walcott:

There is a lot of history between this club and Theo, so I know how special this will be for him and for our supporters.

But what is most important to me is that we have signed a player who can help our squad and give us another strong option in our attack.

Theo is someone who has all the qualities to fit well into our team and our style of play, and I know from speaking to him that he understands what we want and that he is excited to be a part of what we are doing here.

Injuries to Mason Holgate (£4.9m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) had seen league leaders Everton reduced to a pool of just two fit centre-halves, so Carlo Ancelotti has moved to strengthen his options at the heart of the Toffees’ backline with the capture of Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) from Norwich City.

Godfrey featured on both sides of the Canaries’ defence last season but is primarily a left-sided centre-half, which was where Holgate predominantly played last season – and where Michael Keane (£5.0m) is currently operating.

The former Norwich defender didn’t score or assist once in his former side’s ill-fated 2019/20 campaign.

Fulham’s defence has been a weak link this season and there’ll be little interest in their backline from an FPL perspective, even with the much-needed addition of two centre-backs on deadline day.

Tosin Adarabioyo, who has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship, joins on a permanent deal from Manchester City, while Joachim Anderson, a Denmark international with Champions League experience who cost 30 million euros a year ago, signs on a temporary basis from Lyon.

The Cottagers also secured the loan signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) in one of the final deals of deadline day.

The Chelsea midfielder and one-time “magic bean” has much to prove even at his affordable price point, although game-time should now be more forthcoming than it was at Stamford Bridge.

DEPARTURE LOUNGE

The fourth-most owned goalkeeper in FPL is no longer a Premier League player, with Orjan Nyland (£4.0m) having his Aston Villa contract terminated by mutual consent.

The Norwegian sits in 13.7% of Fantasy squads at the time of writing, with any pre-season hopes of him offering a budget route into the Villans’ defence long since dashed.

Another pre-Gameweek 1 bandwagon, Ruben Vinagre (£4.3m), has also departed for pastures new.

The wing-back, owned by 4.4% of FPL bosses and in the Wolves starting XI as recently as Gameweek 3, has left Molineux to join Olympiacos on a season-long loan deal, with the Greek side having the option to make the deal permanent.

Partey’s arrival at Arsenal has coincided with two of the Gunners’ other central midfielders departing in loan deals, with Lucas Torreira (£4.8m) and Matteo Guendouzi (£4.8m) joining Atletico Madrid and Hertha Berlin respectively.

Across north London, Ryan Sessegnon (£4.8m) has followed Juan Foyth (£4.4m) out of the exit door – both Spurs players being loaned out for the rest of the season to Hoffenheim and Villarreal.

Jack Wilshere (£4.9m) has had his contract terminated by West Ham United, while Sofiane Boufal (£5.4m) and Chris Smalling (£4.9m) have departed Southampton and Manchester United on permanent deals.

Also on the way out from Old Trafford is Diogo Dalot (£4.9m), who joined AC Milan on a temporary basis on Sunday.

Moise Kean (£5.9m) has joined PSG on loan, meanwhile, with budget FPL midfielder Mateusz Bogusz (£4.5m) leaving Leeds United for UD Logrones until the end of 2020/21.

646 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    (A) Kane, Bowen, Lamptey

    (B) Wilson, Grealish, Alexander-Arnold

    Open Controls
    1. Reeker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. fkmzcgp
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      B with Wilson's fixtures
      A if you don't have Son

      Open Controls
      1. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
      2. RealSocialDads
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Agree with this.

        B if you have Son. A if not

        Open Controls
    5. Freddiebell
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    How’s this for a WC draft:

    Martinez Button
    Robertson Chilwell Saiss Lamptey Mitchell
    Salah KDB Son James Stephens
    DCL Ings Brewster

    0.0 itb

    Thanks guys!

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      great 10/10

      Open Controls
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Ings Brewster >> Maupay Wilson ??

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          yes, means a stronger bench with 343

          Open Controls
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Ramsey, McCarthy (rotate)
          Robertson Chilwell KWP Lamptey Taylor
          Salah KDB Son James Soucek
          DCL Wilson Watkins

          343 with a decent bench ?

          maybe ?

          Open Controls
    2. mirkomen77
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Template, maybe Burke/Bissouma instead of Stephens

      Open Controls
    3. Chris_H
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Feels a little unbalanced with two 4.5m fodder in attack until we see how Brewster does, you could downgrade Ings to Wilson and upgrade Brewster to Maupay or Stephens to someone better for example?

      Open Controls
    4. Albert_Luque
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Decent - I would transfer Chilwell our to someone cheaper and transfer Stephens up to Soucek or St Maximin to get a better playing 5th mid to rotate with Brewster

      Open Controls
  3. The Mandalorian
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Edinson Cavani: New Manchester United Stars five World Cup goals - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/54435155

    Watchout EPL Fifa Cavani has landed 🙂

    Open Controls
  4. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    How bad is Sterling's injury? Out for GW5?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Doubt it, classic international injury

      Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      sounds like an International injury

      Open Controls
    3. Reeker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Probably just an IB "injury"

      Open Controls
    4. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Gw 5 Hatty incoming.

      Open Controls
  5. Reeker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Bit early for this but you think Spurs are the best bet for a last man standing pick despite West Ham playing well. Started last week and only chosen Wolves so far. I apologise for the non-fpl talk

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      PL teams only or any team from the English Football League ?
      If from the EFL Bournemouth or Ipswich good options.
      PL anything can happen but Chelsea for me.

      Open Controls
  6. FC Hakkebøf
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    With Aguero back, surely he will take penalties again, yeah?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      is he back?

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      No, he's not very good at them

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Aguero 46/59

        De Bruyne 7/8

        Open Controls
        1. Ron_Swanson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          78% hit rate
          87% hit rate

          I still think Aguero gets them though

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I disagree

            Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            1 hour ago

            I'm 99% sure aguero was on the pitch and KDB took one, kdb is on pens it doesn't make sense to move from him

            Open Controls
    3. The Mandalorian
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      No it's switched to KDB

      Open Controls
    4. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      KDB hasn't missed since he started to take them though?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Correct has scored 5 in a row since he took the one in the UCL vs Real Madrid. His miss was in 15/16

        Open Controls
    5. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ignore the yes/no responses 🙂 - we can’t/don’t know atm. GL.

      Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      KDB was on penalties from before Aguero got injury

      Open Controls
    7. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I’d be genuinely surprised if he did. He seemed to be losing confidence with them, and KDB hasn’t looked like missing. I can only see Aguero taking one with KDB on the pitch if City have put the game to bed and want to help Sergio get back in the goal-scoring groove

      Open Controls
    8. RealSocialDads
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      As a city fan KDB is 100% on pens

      Open Controls
  7. MESSINHO
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Which one would you prefer on WC?

    A) Kane + Grealish + Reguilon (3-4-3)
    B) Kane + Pulisic + Dallas (3-4-3)
    C) KdB + Grealish + Dallas (3-5-2)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I like B but with Ayling over Dallas

      Open Controls
    2. RealSocialDads
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Also agree on Dallas over Ayling

      Open Controls
  8. fkmzcgp
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    RMT on WC

    Martinez - Steer

    Robbo - Chilwell - Ayling - Lamptey - Mitchell

    Salah - KDB - Son - Grealish - Rodriguez

    DCL - Wilson - Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        That seems to be the general Wildcard template. I have come up with this one, which excludes City and is then able to accommodate Kane up front:

        Martinez
        Robbo Saiss Chilwell
        Salah Son Grealish Hamez
        DCL Kane Antonio

        Steer ASM Mitchell Kilman

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      No FTs left. Have the following. Should I stick or take a hit to get Son? Will have to sacrifice either KDB or Sterling.

      Martinez
      VVD James Lamptey
      Salah Sterling KDB Foden Podence
      DCL Ings

      Steer Brewster Dallas Mitchell

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Not have one or both of Son or Kane does seem to be taking a risk at the moment. Their next game is at home to West Ham who could be brilliant or rubbish on the day.

          Open Controls
        • Puntillimon
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Hold

          Open Controls
        • RealSocialDads
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I would do one of city mids out to Son

          Open Controls
      2. The Mandalorian
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        If Man UTD switch to a 5 3 2 formation I think it will affect their penalty awards.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Which practically would mean perma clean sheets for their opponents!

          Open Controls
      3. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Ramsdale (Fabri)
        TAA,Dier,KWP (Taylor)
        Salah,KDB,Hamez,H.Barnes (Bissouma)
        Mitrovic,Werner,Adams

        1FT, £1.3 ITB

        Werner+Barnes to DCL+Son?

        Open Controls
        1. fkmzcgp
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yes defo

          Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          You werner do that move.

          Open Controls
      4. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Is Walcott any threat to that useless lump Che Adams?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Possibly more of a threat to Armstrong

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          will get injured if he shows any threat

          Open Controls
        3. RealSocialDads
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Not sure but Adams surely has to go

          Open Controls
      5. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        1. Lamptey Stephens Ings Brewster
        2. Lamptey Stephens Maupay Wilson
        3. Castagne ASM Maupay Brewster

        Best combo?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          31 mins ago

          3

          Open Controls
        2. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          3>2>1

          Open Controls
      6. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        pickford or mendy on WC?

        own chilwell as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Card this...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Not Pickford

          Open Controls
        2. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Pickford has competition now and is in danger of being dropped if he continues to be awful.

          Open Controls
        3. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Everton have signed a goalkeeper

          Open Controls
        4. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Guaita?

          Open Controls
          1. Fit_to_drop
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Would you still fancy him after he left in 4 to a Chelsea side that has not hit form yet? I had him in my original team but have gone for Martinez in my current WC.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Past is in the past. Fixtures look great from now on.

                Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Guaita?

            Open Controls
          3. Would Ed Woodward
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            I'd go Leno if you want a 5m keeper.

            Open Controls
            1. GuenDoozy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              This. Our defence has been amazing and will improve with partey

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                is bellerin nailed?

                Open Controls
          4. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            With Everton signing Roma keeper on loan I would stay clear of Pickford- And would not double up on Chelsea defence so would go for Leno or Guaita in that price range or Martinez and save yourself some cash

            Open Controls
          5. Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Pickford always has a mistake in him and not has competition. Mendy needs to have more have games in the EPL before I would consider him. Martinez and McCarthy would be my two choices.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              now has competition*

              Open Controls
          6. Joey Tribbiani
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              I think most people who started with 5m keeper, would take back that decision

              Open Controls
          7. Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Is it worth considering WCing this team? Already use FT to bring in Son

            0.8itb 0ft
            McCarthy
            Robbo TAA* Taylor Justin*
            KDB Salah Son Podence*
            DCL Jimenez*
            (Peacock* Ayling Bissouma Vassilev*)

            2.1itb after these transfers:
            1. Justin to Castagne
            2. TAA to Chilwell
            3. Podence to Grealish
            4. Jimenez to Antonio
            5. Vassilev to Brewster
            6. McCarthy to Martinez
            7. Peacock to Steer

            Open Controls
          8. Captain_Shirokov
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            McCarthy(!) - 4m
            TAA - Davies(!) - Saiss - KWP - Mitchell
            Salah - KDB(!) - Bruno(!) - Podence(!) - Soucek
            Ings - Mitro(!) - Wilson(!)

            Should I WC? Would get rid of up to 8 players here I think...

            Help please!

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              I probably wouldn't WC here. Prioritise Davies and Mitro for GW4

              Open Controls
              1. Captain_Shirokov
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Hold KDB and Bruno for now then? No Son is an issue.

                Open Controls
            2. sandman58
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Davies KDB Ings out
              Chilwell Son Kane in

              Open Controls
            3. RealSocialDads
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Why do you want rid of Wilson? If I was you I would just do Bruno -> Son

              Lots of people getting rid of Mitro but could pick up bits and bobs over his next few fixtures

              Open Controls
          9. Evasivo
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            What are Nyland owners doing?
            Not a particular exciting transfer prospect but are people gonna just set and forget on bench or replace?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              set and forget until WC unless first choice GK is out

              Open Controls
            2. Kannbury
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Left on bench for the foreseeable future I think.

                Open Controls
              • Evasivo
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Cheers guys, hope he doesn't lose much value...will be keeping a close eye on it

                Open Controls
              • Xna
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                let's just agree not to sell him, no back stabs though, if an owner plans a transfer out, let us know!

                Open Controls
                1. Evasivo
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Would be nice to have that pact!

                  Open Controls
            3. Chrisscfc
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Jrod & Watkins or Zaha & DCL?

              Open Controls
              1. Kannbury
                  22 mins ago

                  J & W

                  Open Controls
                • RealSocialDads
                  • 4 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Jrod and Watkins, but ideally I'd want both of Jrod and DCL

                  Open Controls
                • cravencottage
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  First one

                  Open Controls
              2. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Is Robin Olsen any good? Will he displace Pickford?

                Open Controls
                1. RealSocialDads
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Apparently coming in as backup/competition. Defo not gonna replace him straight away

                  Open Controls
                2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Reading about him this morning. Apparently makes blunders of his own so doubt it

                  Open Controls
              3. RealSocialDads
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Any glaring issues here or GTG? Already on a - 4

                Mccarthy
                TAA Mitchell Dallas
                Son Sterling Salah Rodiguez
                DCL Mitro Jiminez

                Button C.Taylor Bissouma KWP

                I know Mitro is an issue but already rode the price drop and feel like he could pick up something over next few weeks

                Open Controls
              4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Guys is it OK to go with Justin on a wc? Rotation threat?

                Open Controls
                1. RealSocialDads
                  • 4 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Depends when pereira is back. Good for the next few weeks but could get rotated one pereira back

                  Open Controls
                  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Thats what I am thinking..Had a good bench though..

                    Open Controls
                2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                  • 5 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  You will need a transfer to get him out once Pereria comes back

                  Open Controls
                  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks..

                    Open Controls
              5. Traction Engine Foot
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                So everyone's getting kane and Son. It's definitely gonna be a 1-0 west ham win isn't it..

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Nah just son. No hits this week!

                  Open Controls
                2. Ha.
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  No chance

                  BTTS

                  Open Controls
              6. manu4life99
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                58 mins ago

                Early days but G2G? (4pt taken, trying to save WC for later)

                McCarthy
                TAA Dallas Justin
                Salah KDB Rodriguez Son
                Jiminez DCL Watkins

                steer mitchell bissouma kwp

                Open Controls
              7. cravencottage
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                57 mins ago

                Is Gabriel nailed at Arsenal? If not, is Leno the best defensive option?

                Open Controls
              8. Nunoooooooooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                54 mins ago

                Got 1FT left this week (0.5itb), but willing to consider a -4/-8. What changes would you make to this lot? I am considering...

                Foden & Podence > JRod & Jorginho
                Digne > Chilwell
                Jimmy & Foden > Kane & Soucek

                McCarthy (Steer)
                Robbo - Digne - Saiss - Justin - Mitchell
                Salah - KDB - Son - Foden - Podence
                Jiminez - DCL - Brewster

                Open Controls
              9. The real slim shady
                • 4 Years
                52 mins ago

                Imo Brewster is a must if he is first choice striker.
                Even if he prob wont score that many a 4,5 striker at first slot on bench is way better then any 4,5 midfielder.

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Would make more sense if all 15 scored points each GW.

                  Open Controls
              10. Corgzzzz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                51 mins ago

                Anyone going to take a punt on Aguero now he is back training ?? Man City need him so badly.....and will be the focal point for KDB, Sterling and others ...............not to mention over £1m less than KDB and Sterling..........Has not travelled to South America and has two full weeks of intense training ..............

                Open Controls
              11. Albert_Luque
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                50 mins ago

                Best defender under £5m?

                Open Controls
                1. Pep Roulette
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Lamptey

                  Open Controls
              12. Pies Have Come
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                30 mins ago

                8.5 to spend on a striker on a WC?

                A) Ings
                B) DCL
                C) Maupay

                Cheers.

                Open Controls
                1. Pies Have Come
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  P.S Already have Kane and Vardy

                  Open Controls

