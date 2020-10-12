255
Community October 12

Learning from the Great and the Good 20/21 – Community Special

For those that have not been following the Great and the Good series, Fantasy Football Scout Member Greyhead has been documenting the weekly successes and fails of some of the well-established names in the FPL community to see how we can follow in their footsteps. The Great and The Good are the Scouts Neale Rigg and Joe Lepper, Pro Pundits Mark SuthernsAzLateriserFabio Borges and Tom Freeman, FPL “celebrities” FPL General and Magnus Carlsen and finally, from the Hall of Fame, we have Ville RonkaMatthew Jones and Sean Tobin.

Each week for the last few years Greyhead has been posting the latest updates in our Community Article section packed full of insight and fantastic but somewhat questionable references – the latest of which from Gameweek 4 can be found here.

This week he turns his gaze to the new Community team, to see if they have what it takes…

“Fame
I’m gonna live forever
I’m gonna learn how to fly, high
I feel it comin’ together
People will see me and cry, fame”

The FPL Community’s got talent! Time to dust off your leg warmers, sweatpants and luminous lycra as we showcase some of the hidden managerial diamonds within our midst.

For those of you who follow along you may recall a few weeks we opened for auditions for members of the community to put themselves up for public scrutiny, so let’s find out which of them will star jump to success!

Whilst it’s great to follow along with some of the well-established names, the best advice and transfer tips can sometimes come from that bloke down the socially distanced pub, a comment on Scout (in-between the RMTs) or even a WhatsApp from someone who’s Auntie Pat saw that nice man Martial smiling as he was buying some new gloves and therefore will definitely score a brace at the weekend.

So, for a bit of fun, I will compare the fortunes of these relative unknowns against the more familiar names of The Great and The Good to discover new strategies and tactics. We may even find the next Ville Ronka!

The community champions are Pete Beswick, Darth Krid, Swanmoretime, Reedy, Boris Bodega, Pras United, Doy, AA33, Chaballer, Milvus, Dino and Sepp Blattered. In addition, we have Professor Bear ready and waiting as our first on the bench.

WHO ARE YOU AND WHERE ARE YOU FROM?

There were queues around the building (it’s a small building) to sign up and show their skills but these are the folk that got through to judge’s houses (with no sign of Sinitta yet):-

Pete Beswick – strong pedigree and the subject of one of the cracking Meet the Manager series. He has been in the top 5,000 four times so knows his stuff and once met Kevin De Bruyne at Cheshire Zoo; I would be lion if I didn’t admit he was my first pick.

Darth Krid – despite evidence to the contrary he is actually a decent FPL manager with a career-high of 805. He has a love for Otamendi, plays for a girl’s football team in Bahrain and is rubbish at trivia.

Swanmoretime – in the interests of diversity I needed a welsh FPL manager and he was the only one that applied. Finished at 76,000 back in 2014 but he secured his place when he admitted he was the proud owner of an impressive white beard.

Reedy – maverick tendencies, this anti-dullard made some bold chip calls last year including triple captaining Lundstram, he has a top 5,000 finish so here’s hoping he excels against the experts.

Boris Bodega – Delighted to have the King of the Pundits tournament onboard, hoping his inclusion will gain his favour when it comes to this year’s community competition. Let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s more capable than the other famous Boris, bit of politics for you.

Pras United – 3 top 10,000 finishes and Mr. Consistent having not ended up outside the top 100,000 since 2011/12. Strong United connections, attending Phil Neville’s wedding reception back in the late 90s (kinda) but hopefully he’ll resist the temptation to bring in any of their defenders.

Doy – Finished just outside the top 10,000 last year and a devoted reader of The Great and The Good, well that’s what he told me, and I am a sucker for flattery so his call up was never in doubt.

AA33 – Leading the way in this year’s Scout Picks, beating them by 53 points, so already has a psychological advantage over some of The Great and The Good. Finished in the top 10,000 last year, has been playing FPL since he was 12 and a trivia king.

Chaballer – Founder of the top 1,000 Hall of Fame mini-league, has a ruthless streak demonstrated when he kicked me out of said league. A strong manager with three 10,000 finishes, likes to take a hit, a massive fan of virtual versions of FPL and good juju.

Dino – Not the dinosaur. Describing himself as a contrarian with a logical mind he certainly appears to be successful with five finishes in the top 10,000.

Milvus – The only manager to send me a formal application form, this man put the old in old school. Has been playing some form of FPL for 25 years, he lives in a lighthouse (allegedly) and once owned Ian Woan.

Sepp Blattered – only slightly less corrupt than his namesake, a seasoned veteran of 12 years and won me over by quoting Britney Spears lyrics. Hit me Baby one more time!

Finally, there is Professor Bear who should have been included in the final squad but due to an admin error he didn’t get on the team sheet. He has played for four years according to his career history and three of those were in the top 10,000, he will be my super-sub who can do a Giroud and come off the bench if any of the others buckle under the pressure.

TRANSFERS AND CAPTAIN PICKS

The table below gives you a comparison of the Community Champions and The Great and The Good when it comes to transfer activity and armband choice:-

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-20-21-community-special

The Harry Redknapp of these managers is Chaballer with a strong 54-point gain from his wheeling and dealing. His success is the result of a strong wildcard in Gameweek 2 as he brought in James Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, De Bruyne and Martinez.

This compares well with The Great and The Good and particularly Ville Ronka, another to play an early wildcard but sixty points worse off in immediate transfer points as a result with much of this driven by his Son bad luck.

This means Chaballer is also top of team value at 101.6 but that is nothing compared to Ville’s 102.1, but who cares about value right?

Pras United is the best of the Community champions when it comes to captain calls with 72 points, not as quite as high as the faultless three of Tom Freeman, Magnus Carlsen and Fabio Borges who have 86 points, but impressive, nonetheless.

He has so far gone with a different captain each week with Salah, Aubameyang and last week’s choice Sterling all admirable picks, it’s only been De Bruyne who let him down in Gameweek 3.

Swanmoretime has been slightly less fortunate with only 22 captain points despite some logical picks although his gamble on Ings in the first week doesn’t look good with the aid of hindsight, never bet against Woy.

DIDN’T THEY DO WELL?

Early stages so far but this is how the Community champions rank against The Great and The Good:-

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-20-21-community-special 1

The Great and The Good are ahead for now with a collective 146 more points but none of the featured managers will be writing home about their rank, apart from maybe Fabio Borges.

Amongst the Community squad, Chaballer is leading the way closely followed by AA33 although the chaotic start to the season means none of them sit inside the top 800,000.

Half of them have already played their wildcard and my spies tell me Pete Beswick has pressed the button after an early season slump, maybe he has been unlucky having left the most points on the bench so far at 29.

I wonder if Sir Harold of Kane, currently not owned by any of the Community or The Great and The Good teams but joint top for shots over the last four weeks may end up in his thoughts?

There have been tales of woe across the team with Darth Krid wildcarding into a triple City/triple Wolves combination which looked good on paper, Boris Bodega left Wilson’s 16 points on the bench last week, Dino’s 26 points from his overhaul in Gameweek 3 must have made him roar and Doy was another to move out Son before he shone last weekend.

There are also some unusual moves in play from the managers which may yet prove genius, AA33 has kept faith with Werner and Havertz all campaign, Reedy started with a 4-5-1, Sepp Blattered selected the free-scoring Coady from the start and Milvus had Brewster before it was cool.

FINAL THOUGHTS 

The Great and The Good have taken an early lead against the Community champions but just a glance through the current standings highlight what an odd season it has been so far with none of the teams looking that bad.

Rather than give up we should remember these words. “You’ve got big dreams. You want fame. Well, fame costs. And right here is where you start paying: in sweat.”

If we want green arrows, then now is the time to sweat.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at Greyhead19.

255 Comments
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Hames and Chilwell v Pulisic and Zouma?

    Open Controls
    1. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Everything says go with the former

      Open Controls
  2. CFC1990
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Wood to DCL this week or wait as Burnley have a nice fixture at West Brom?

    McCarthy
    TAA, Dier, Taylor
    KDB, Salah, ASM, Foden
    Wood, Ings, Jiminez

    Button, Mitchell, Soucek, KWP

    1.8m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
  3. gryffsonofarthur
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    1 FT.

    Drop Mitro for Brewster?

    Or save?

    Open Controls
    1. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      If thats your only concern definitely save

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Save , have you seen Mitrovic's fixtures?

      Open Controls
    3. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  4. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    McCarthy ¦
    TAA - Coady - Taylor
    KdB - Salah - Jorginho - Son
    Kane - Maupay - Wilson
    ¦ Justin - Bissouma - Ward

    Right bench order...?

    Open Controls
    1. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      You decided to bench Justin and Ward, didnt expect that, would play both ahead of Coady and Taylor. Good luck, would bench Bissouma last.

      Open Controls
  5. skodaole2
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Lets see, gtg, take a hit or change the starting XI?

    Martinez
    Dier Justin Castagne
    Son (vc) Salah James R. Pereira
    Kane (c) Jimenez Mitrovic

    McCarthy Reece J. Reed Targett

    0 FT, 2.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. JfA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'd be swapping out Dier for Chillwel as soon as you get a chance.

      Open Controls
  6. DIMITRIS
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Are there any injury news on City assets?
    Will Sterling and Aguero be fit to play against Arsenal this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      KDB a doubt - released from Belgian squad

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Just when I was thinking what to do with Sterling... I'm wondering what's next...

        Open Controls
  7. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Warning to all Mitchell owners - tweet from PVA

    https://twitter.com/pvanaanholt/status/1315732227628716032?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nice, great fixtures to

      Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Would this be to strong a bench?

    Meslier Brewster Lamptey KWP

    Open Controls
    1. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Definitely not bad bench, you wouldnt want stronger than that.

      Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Having Meslier & Lamptey is handicapping yourself to the tune 0.7m. Anything other than a 4.0m goalie is generally considered to be profligacy and Lamptey is a 4.7m luxury imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        There is a debate this season that covid and fixture congestion means we need these players on ours benches

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        But I'm going to downgrade to Steer

        Open Controls
  9. JaydenLFC87
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Bench one out of the below -

    A) TAA

    B) Chilwell

    C) Castagne

    D) Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      WC defence? Saiss

      Open Controls
    2. JaydenLFC87
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Nah just took James out for Chilwell FT this week has the rest

      Open Controls
    3. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Out of those Saiss

      Open Controls
  10. JfA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Not sure whether to bench Ings or Lamptey this week or both and play Bissouma?

    Open Controls
    1. MAXIMIN EFFORT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Good joke

      Open Controls
    2. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      You cant bench Ings ever

      Open Controls
      1. JfA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Against Chelsea away Lamptey has Palace

        Open Controls
        1. skodaole2
          • 7 Years
          47 mins ago

          I can promise you if you play like this you ll do that 20 times and 2 times it will work. Either start Ings or trade him out for another striker that you ll use, definitely dont bench him.

          Open Controls
          1. JfA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            43 mins ago

            I was just thinking that Lamptey would have more chance of a CS than of Ings scoring against Chelsea the way they played the other week.

            Open Controls
            1. skodaole2
              • 7 Years
              35 mins ago

              I see why you think like this. Hope i can help you with an example: If you had TAA and Rashford would you bench them? Liverpool conceded 7 and MUN 6 and they both didnt give attacking points. And they play vs EVE and NEW who had form before the break.

              Same here, Lamptey may outscore Ings this time. But if you take every single GW, Ings will outscore Lamptey most of the times. And of course nobody can know when he ll do. Even when Ings blanks and Brighton concede two goals, Ings will outscore him (2 -1), you have a penalty taker and one of the most reliable strikers of a team in form vs a defence who just got the first cs against a team who did not attack. If you believe Lamptey will outscore Ings, definitely go with your gut. But hope you understand that you go against the odds.

              Open Controls
              1. JfA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Never thought of it like that cheers for taking the time

                Open Controls
  11. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Zaha or Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mr Villa

      Open Controls
  12. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Ryan/Button
    TAA/Davies/KWP/Taylor/Mitchell
    Salah/KDB/Pereira/Podence/Burke
    Kane/Werner/Adams

    2ft 0.3itb

    Adams and Davies -> Mitro and Saiss for free?

    Open Controls
    1. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes, do it

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Watkins and saiss

      Open Controls
  13. DIMITRIS
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What to do with this team?
    Martinez (Forster)
    TAA - James - Saiss - Lamptey (Mitchell)
    Sterling - KDB - Hamez - Barnes (Burke)
    Werner - Jimenez (Davis)

    0.6 ITB and 1 FT

    Open Controls
  14. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    KDB to Sterling if needed then I suppose

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      No, Mane or Bruno

      Open Controls
    4. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Go Cityless.. Be brave.

      Open Controls
  15. thetommy14
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Wildcard draft....

      343
      Martinez, Forster
      Robbo, Saiss, Lamptey, Dallas, Mitchell
      Salah, KDB, Son, Grealish, Bissouma
      Kane, DCL, Brewster

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        If you bring in KWP instead of Dallas, he rotates well with Brewster

        Open Controls
        1. thetommy14
            43 mins ago

            Good shout! In general you like?

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Yeah a good team with Kane, Salah, KDB and Son squeezed in

              Open Controls
          • FC Hakkebøf
            • 3 Years
            43 mins ago

            Dallas and Lamptey rotate well too.. Rather play a 4.5 attacker in a bad match than a 4.5 defender tbh

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              37 mins ago

              Disagree with this would prefer Lamptey and KWP playing over Brewster with the fixtures Sheffield have. 6,7,8 just for a start KWP plays

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                30 mins ago

                Which is why he shouldn't have Brewster at all 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Bench fodder

                  Open Controls
              2. FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                28 mins ago

                Oh and by the way.. would you rather play Brewster at home to City or Lamptey away to Spurs? Both awful imo. In such cases I always lean towards the forward

                Open Controls
                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 3 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Away to City*

                  Open Controls
                2. Dynamic Duos
                  • 7 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Brewster , but tbh I would have Konsa, KWP, Brewster and would play Konsa and KWP most weeks

                  Open Controls
        2. FC Hakkebøf
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          Too many premiums for my liking. Wouldn't be confident playing a 2 out of 3 with Lamptey, Dallas and Brewster. I would downgrade KDB to Pulisic and upgrade elsewhere

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            But I agree with this KDB to Pulisic and Brewster to Antonio or Bissouma upgrade to Hames/Zaha

            Open Controls
            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              32 mins ago

              Don't fancy Maupay over Antonio? Easy shift later on

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Not convinced that Maupay is facing easy defences , I think Antonio gets joy v City and Liverpool in very open games , Antonio has a great record v Spurs and Liverpool. But the fixtures on the ticker do say Brighton

                Open Controls
            2. thetommy14
                27 mins ago

                Pulisic over Hames then?

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Get both and Stick with Brewster

                  Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            If you want Kane, Son, KDB and Salah.

            I would go with Konsa and KWP as my defenders over Dallas and Lamptey

            Open Controls
            1. thetommy14
                16 mins ago

                Ok thanks for the great advice guys

                Open Controls
              • FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                Villa double up defensively :O ? Bold! But I agree KWP is a great pick.

                Open Controls
            2. JfA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              Maybe look at Ferguson instead of Mitchell, he's due back around GW8 and PVA is back in training. Save 0.1M if you haven't got already as well.

              Open Controls
          3. Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Martinez Steer
            TAA Chilwell Saiss Lamptey Mitchell
            Salah KDB Son Foden Podence
            Jimenez DCL Brewster
            1ft. 0.3 itb
            Save or something that jumps out?

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              57 mins ago

              Foden out but short of a decent upgrade

              Open Controls
            2. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              38 mins ago

              Save.. Foden will most likely play next gameweek

              Open Controls
            3. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              38 mins ago

              Alternatively you can downgrade Jimenez to Maupay and upgrade Podence for a hit.. (then shift Foden the week after that)

              Open Controls
          4. bring back diop
            • 6 Years
            54 mins ago

            On a WC
            A) Bamford
            B) Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              51 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. BeWater
                49 mins ago

                Watkins.

                Open Controls
              • FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                44 mins ago

                B.. slightly better fixtures

                Open Controls
              • GREEN JUMPERS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                40 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              • BATISTUTA ®
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                31 mins ago

                A) for me... Leeds are more attacking no matter who they play against and Villa do look better than last year but One odd game doesn’t make them any better... still need to see consistency.

                Open Controls
                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 3 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  You don't need to see consistency from Leeds though?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BATISTUTA ®
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Let me rephrase, I need to see more consistency from Watkins vs Bamford who imo is already consistent enough. Better start so far and I like Leeds’s attacking approach better thats all

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I do like the look of leeds more than the look of Villa too tbh... Just don't feel like any of them has showed "consistency" yet. Leaning towards Watkins purely due to fixtures

                      Open Controls
              • Zrinkec
                  28 mins ago

                  Maupay or Antonio.

                  Open Controls
              • FPL Kaka
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                Is Pulisic a good punt on a WC or too risky? Reckon he starts against Saints?

                Open Controls
                1. BATISTUTA ®
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  If he starts go for it, wait for the team news

                  Open Controls
                2. Zrinkec
                    22 mins ago

                    Should be good, maybe few first weeks lower mins possibly, but once when start playing on 100% should be awesome.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      This... I got him in my draft as well but worried about minutes.. Will wait for more news

                      Open Controls
                  • Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Go for it

                    Open Controls
                3. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 3 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Feel like I am right on the money with this WC team...

                  Martinez
                  TAA Chilwell Ayling
                  Salah Son Pulisic Grealish
                  Kane DCL Maupay
                  ____
                  4.0 Lamptey KWP Stephens

                  potentially 0.5 itb (currently on 0.2 - rest depends on TAA dropping, Saiss rise and a Rodriguez rise). Tempted to do KWP / Ayling -> Marcal if he is fit and I got enough funds

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 7 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    I like it mate tbh , mine is very similar, but I like big midfield

                    Martinez Steer
                    Robbo Chilwell Saiss Ayling KWP
                    Salah Bruno Son Grealish Pulisic
                    DCL Antonio Brewster

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Kane over Bruno for me.. but otherwise we got very similar teams yes.. I am playing the fixtures here.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dynamic Duos
                        • 7 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        What is the City plan? Mine is Saiss/Chilwell downgrade

                        Open Controls
                        1. FC Hakkebøf
                          • 3 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          2 transfers is needed at a bare minimum.. Kane + Pulisic is one way.. Another way is a mini wc (2 FT + a hit) by downgrading Chilwell / Grealish. Plenty of ways to get him in imo. Could also just do Kane -> Aguero (if he starts firing)

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dynamic Duos
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Well your set then mate, I like it and good luck

                            Open Controls
                          2. Dynamic Duos
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            I just can't bring myself to let Bruno go when he has Newcastle next, easily hauling there.

                            Open Controls
                4. FPL Kaka
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Is this non Salah wc draft acceptable or trying to be too clever?

                  Ryan • Button
                  Trent • Robbo • Semedo • Ayling • Douglas
                  Zaha • KDB • Grealish • Son • Greenwood
                  DCL • Jimmy • Brewster

                  Open Controls
                  1. FC Hakkebøf
                    • 3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Wouldn't go without Salah. Salah > KDB all day. Greenwood is a big pass for me with United's fixtures

                    Open Controls
                  2. Amey
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Wrong backup GK

                    Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.